Bitrix Site Manager - Enterprise Edition , from Bitrix

$1,990.00

The all-purpose solution for successful business. The Bitrix Site Manager Enterprise Edition offers a wide range of features to organize the site team development, manage dealer net and develop e-commerce.

Bitrix Site Manager - Professional Edition , from Bitrix

$990.00

A Solid Foundation For the Corporate Web Site. The Bitrix Site Manager Professional Edition provides the technological basis to develop an up-to-date web site. The Professional Edition enables to launch...

Bitrix Site Manager - Small Business Edition , from Bitrix

$899.00

Special solution for small business. Bitrix Site Manager Small Business edition is the special solution for small and medium scale companies. Small Business edition enables launching an E-shop with...

Bitrix Site Manager - Standard Edition , from Bitrix

$499.00

The Bitrix Site Manager Standard Edition is a popular product edition including all the tools needed to manage an interactive Web project. The Standard Edition ships in two versions: MySQL/OracleXE/MSSQL...

Bitrix Site Manager - Start Edition , from Bitrix

$199.00

The Bitrix Site Manager Start Edition is an up-to-date content management system (CMS). The Start Edition allows users to either launch a new corporate web site, or more efficiently manage an existing...

CloudBacko Lite , from CloudBacko Corporation

$9.00

CloudBacko Lite backup software is designed for backing up files in Windows PC and Mac to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported backup...

CloudBacko Pro , from CloudBacko Corporation

$39.00

CloudBacko Pro backup software is designed for backing up virtual machines and databases to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported...

ConQuest CMS , from Silkfort Technologies

$0.00

Conquest is a comprehensive Web Content Management System that enables organizations to create and manage content once and re-use it in multiple sites, intranets and extranets. Conquest lets the business...

Deep Six Web Content Filtering , from TPP Limited

$0.00

Deep Six is a Web Content Filtering solution and is set to become the defacto solution for both the Education and corporate sector alike. Using a series of cutting edge technologies Deep Six is significantly...

Document Management Hardware , from DocuSource



DocuSource is a “Best of Class” hardware solution (scan/print/copy/fax) provider offering award-winning full-color solutions, black/white, digital networked printers and multifunction devices on the market. Utilizing...

Document Management Software , from DocuSource



DocuSource bridges the gap between information stored on paper documents and those converted to digital images. The DocuSource solution manages all of your information assets including active paper...

FeedForAll , from FeedForAll

$39.95

Easily create, edit and publish rss feeds and podcasts. New RSS feeds and podcasts can be quickly and easily created with FeedForAll. Advanced features enable you to create professional looking rss feeds...

FeedForAll Mac , from FeedForAll

$39.95

Create, edit, and publish rss feeds, podcasts for iTunes. New RSS feeds and podcasts can be quickly edited or created with FeedForAll Mac. Advanced support includes name space extensions allowing users...

FeedForDev , from FeedForAll

$39.95

FeedForDev VCL Control and ActiveX components makes it simple to communicate with users from within your software application! Integrate components into your application, to communicate with users. Use...

ImageNow , from Perceptive Software, Inc



ImageNow integrated document management, imaging and workflow software captures more than 200 document and file types and stores them as electronic images in a central repository. Users access the documents...

Mariner Calc - Macintosh Spreadsheet Software , from Mariner Software



The ultimate Macintosh spreadsheet software! - Your Data, Your Way Mariner Calc starts faster, uses less disk space and memory than any other competitor on the Macintosh platform. With more than 150...

Mariner Write - Macintosh Word Processor , from Mariner Software



Mariner Write® is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft Word...

MarinerPak - Macintosh Office , from Mariner Software



Mariner Write Mariner Write is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft...

MT-Qualifier , from Multilizer



MT-Qualifier estimates and produces the best available machine translation. It can be used by translation tool and application developers in order to offer better machine translations to their customers. MT-Qualifier...

Multilizer Enterprise , from Multilizer

$3,900.00

Multilizer Enterprise is localization tool for both software and documents. Enterprise makes translation work more efficient. Multilizer enables integration to wide variety of translator and development...

Multilizer PDF Translator , from Multilizer

$45.00

Multilizer PDF Translator is an easy-to-use tool for everyone. It translates PDF documents automatically and produces a file with the translated text and allt he visual elements in the original alignment...

Nethzah Contact Management , from Nethzah Inc



A Contact Management (http://www.nethzah.com/contact-management/) is an integrated customer relational management (CRM) solution that allows organizations and individuals to record relationships and interactions...

Nethzah CRM , from Nethzah Inc



Nethzah customer relationship management (CRM) (http://www.nethzah.com/CRM/) helps streamline sales, marketing and customer support functions in a simple and secure manner. You can productively automate...

Nethzah Customer Help desk , from Nethzah Inc



Customer Help desk (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Customer-Help-Desk/) module of Nethzah CRM solution lets you provide online helpdesk using ticketing system 24 / 7. You can quickly view a list of tickets...

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal) , from Nethzah Inc



CRM Portal or Web Portal is a integrated, adaptable portal solution, which helps you and your company to rise to the next level in your customers relations. Nethzah Portal is 100% customizable. Nethzah...

Nethzah Defect Tracking , from Nethzah Inc



Defect Tracking (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Defect-Tracking/) module of Nethzah CRM solution designed for small, medium and large software companies to simplify their defect handling process. Bugs...

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software , from Nethzah Inc



Nethzah Knowledge Base (http://www.nethzah.com/knowledge-base-software/) is a searchable online repository of information that enables customer service and support staff to resolve issues faster to keep...

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA) , from Nethzah Inc



Sales Reps love the Nethzah CRM Sales module (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Sales-Force-Automation/) because everything they need to do their jobs is in one place. With Nethzah CRM online sales force...

rss2html.php , from FeedForAll

$0.00

A free PHP script, converts RSS feeds to HTML. The rss2html.php script allows webmasters to display RSS feeds on their website. RSS or Really Simple Syndication, as it is commonly known, is a technology...

SharePoint Calendar Plus 3.2.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$399.00

The NEW KWizCom Calendar Plus version 3.2 is NOW available with new exciting features: New Mini-calendar display mode included in a single product! Enable users add new events directly from the Calendar...

SharePoint Cascading Lookup Plus Field Type 2.2.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$749.00

The new SharePoint Cascading Lookup Plus Field type (previously called 'Dual Lookup') is a new lookup field type that includes ALL missing features SharePoint implementers were looking for in SharePoint...

SharePoint List Aggregator 1.3.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$749.00

SharePoint List Aggregator lets you easily aggregate data from a variety of lists and libraries, into a single clear, great looking consolidated view! Now, easier than ever, available both in MOSS 2007...

SharePoint list filter plus 3.1.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$449.00

KWizCom's SharePoint List Filter Plus web part lets you filter and find information in your SharePoint lists. You can define your custom Filtering form, composed from multi-select drop-down lists and search...

SharePoint List Forms Extensions 1.1.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$799.00

KWizCom's SharePoint List Forms Extensions Feature bridges the gap between the SharePoint list forms you are familiar with (New/Edit/View forms) and standard form features, extending the current SharePoint...

SharePoint Probability Impact Matrix Web Part 1.1.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$949.00

SharePoint Probability Impact Matrix web part can also work on WSS 3.0/MOSS 2007 without Project Server integration simply connected to a custom "Risks" SharePoint list. SharePoint Probability...

SharePoint Rating Solution 1.4.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$749.00

KWizCom's SharePoint Rating Solution enables web-style rating - users can rate, and provide comments on documents and list items. After you install the SharePoint Rating Solution on your SharePoint server,...

SharePoint Survey Plus Web Part 1.5.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$399.00

The SharePoint Survey Plus Web Part provides an enhanced survey interface, based on the standard SharePoint Survey list. The KWizCom Survey Plus Web Part connects to the standard SharePoint survey list...

SharePoint Tagging Feature 2.2.00 , from KWizCom Corporation

$949.00

KWizCom SharePoint Tagging Feature provides an extensive Taxonomy management solution for SharePoint-based implementations: Document Management Collaboration workspaces Portals Internet web sites This...