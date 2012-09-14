|
|No-nonsense Labs Madrid, Spain
No-nonsense Labs is a spanish start-up company located in Madrid (Spain) specialized in the development of no-nonsensical software and mobile...
|
|Amosoft EDI Services Los Angeles, CA
Amosoft is a leading provider of EDI services and EDI solutions specializing in EDI services and solutions including sending, receiving,...
|
|AppFusions, Inc. CA
AppFusions is a systems integrator and solutions provider that offers multi-technology application development and professional services...
|
|Bitrix Alexandria, VA
The Bitrix Inc. specializes in developing content management systems and portal solutions for managing web projects and multifunctional...
|
|BoonEx Ltd. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals...
|
|ClickStream Marketing Baltimore, MD
ClickStream services include web design, web development, search engine optimization and much more. Serving clients in Maryland, Washington...
|
|CloudBacko Corporation Road Town, British Virgin Islands
CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized...
|
|Contract Logix, LLC Chelmsford, MA
About Contract Logix, LLC
Contract Logix, LLC was founded in 1997
with a mission to streamline the contract
management process. They offer...
|
|DocuSource Santa Fe Springs, CA
DocuSource is a specialist in dealing with document management systems,
including workflow and imaging hardware, imaging and scanning solutions,...
|
|EntropySoft Paris, France
EntropySoft is a main actor in the ECI (Enterprise Content Integration) market. It is specialized in managing content flows and linking...
|
|EPAM Systems Lawrenceville, NJ
Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout...
|
|febooti software Riga, Latvia
febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its...
|
|FeedForAll Hanover, MA
RSS software solutions. Software to create edit and publish RSS feeds and podcasts. Includes support for iTunes, Microsoft Lists and other...
|
|Ikayzo Honolulu, HI
Ikayzo is a boutique IT consulting firm and software development company specializing in business critical web application development and...
|
|InfoStreet Tarzana, CA
Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an...
|
|iProfile Austin, TX
The pioneer in IT profiling since 1993 and now the global leader, iProfile provides high-tech company sales and marketing organizations...
|
|KWizCom Corporation Richmond Hill, Canada
KWizCom is a leading developer of software components that enable Microsoft SharePoint and Dynamics CRM customers to maximize productivity...
|
|Mariner Software Minneapolis, MN
Mariner Software offers Macintosh OS X word processor, spreadsheet and Macintosh Office software.
Mariner Software is committed to providing...
|
|Multilizer ESPOO, Finland
Multilizer is a software solution that has a long history of innovation and leading edge technology. Multilizer translation and localization...
|
|MyMediabox Duluth, GA
MyMediabox was founded by executives with prior direct experience in the Consumer Products Licensing and Television and Film Distribution...
|
|Nethzah Inc
Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses.
We...
|
|Operations Technologies greenville, sc
Operations Technologies provides inventory, manufacturing, and traceability and documentation solutions for food companies. Clients...
|
|Perceptive Software, Inc Shawnee, KS
Perceptive Software, Inc., develops integrated document management, imaging and workflow software solutions that simplify business processes...
|
|RealOrganized, Inc. Windsor, CO
RealOrganized, Inc. was founded by a former AOL executive and a long-time REALTOR with a simple mission: Create a real estate software product...
|
|Silkfort Technologies Chennai, India
Silkfort Technologies is a dynamic web development firm that specialises in Web-based Content Management Systems, Knowledge Management Systems,...
|
|SmartFile Indianapolis, IN
Secure file sharing in the cloud, on-premise, or anywhere in-between.
SmartFile is a platform that offers network management and FTP hosting...
|
|Systweak Software Jaipur, India
Company Overview: Founded in 1999, Systweak Software is a value added and frontrunner organization with a leading manpower to design and...
|
|Taragana Kolkata, India
About Taragana:
Taragana is a leading provider of Web 2.0 enabling software and services. Taragana's offerings include Translator Plugin...
|
|TPP Limited Cheltenham, United Kingdom
TPP Limited specialises in driving knowledge out of data, specifically the Web utilizing and dynamic media using smart learning algorithms...
|
|UniFlip A/S DK-Karlslunde, Denmark
Convert and publish from PDF to Flash 3D flip page online catalogs, 3D online publications, e-magazine, photo album, virtual documents;...
