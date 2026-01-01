Products & Services

Within Management, Scientific, & Technical Consulting Services

Gold Products & Services

CMMC Level 2 Assessment

CMMC Level 2 Assessment

KNC Strategic Services

$0.00Service

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Services KNC is an Authorized CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) through the Cyber AB. • Official CMMC Assessments began in...

Products & Services

1-On-1 Coaching

1-On-1 Coaching

ActionCOACH of CT

Service

1-On-1 Coaching Take control of your business! I will help you join the hundreds of business owners that the coaching programs listed below have helped to successfully increase their profits,...

7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD)

7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD)

Soul Currency Institute

$15.95Product

"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning...

Agricultural Solar Power Installation

Agricultural Solar Power Installation

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Service

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of agricultural solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site...

Air Freight Export

Air Freight Export

PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: We offer a complete air freight export service to our customers including advice on shipment methods, arrangement of bookings on scheduled passenger & freighter flights, full &...

Air Freight Import

Air Freight Import

PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: We can arrange import airfreight from anywhere in the world using our network of agents to arrange contact with your suppliers and have your procurements picked up and air freighted to the...

Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car

Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car

John Lee Books and Seminars

$75.00Product

A 3-CD Set of John Lee's groundbreaking Anger Mismanagement Lecture geared toward work and personal relationships. A must for any business owner or executive.

Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training

Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community...

Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events

Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events

Sales Experts, Inc.

Service

Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of...

Billionaire In Training

Billionaire In Training

ActionCOACH

$11.53Product

Aim higher by understanding how to build your net worth and cash flow. From Real Estate to stock market investing to buying, growing and selling companies - this book summary of Billionaire in...

BPO Consulting - Governance

BPO Consulting - Governance

Mantra Technologies

Product

Mantra Technologies offers wide range of consulting services aimed at offshore BPO that covers entire life cycle of an outsourcing project. From a relatively simple project like...

Business Continuity testing

Business Continuity testing

Acutest Software Testing Services

Service

Our services help you through this difficult area. They include: Business continuity verification: Business continuity plans need to be revised as the environment within which the business...

Business Funding

Business Funding

Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Service

Funding is crucial to the success of any business. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular may find themselves struggling without proper funding. Fortunately, business owners and managers in...

Business Plan Templates

Business Plan Templates

Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Service

Use the free template from Business.govt.nz to develop the business plan that will guide your business for years to come.

Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less

Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less

Soul Currency Institute

$24.95Product

A widely recognized expert on financing emerging growth companies, Ernest Chu has created more than $1 billion in market value for his clients. How did he do it, and how can you? On this new CD,...

Career Coaching

Career Coaching

Aurora Executive Solutions

Service

Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy

certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers

certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers

PCMACNERDS

$169.00Product

We are currently offering certified refurbished desktop computers from dell, hp, gateway, emachines and more at a starting price of $169, laptops start at $279. Under the current promotion all...

Coaching

Coaching

LK Developing People

Service

Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence...

Coaching with Ernest D. Chu

Coaching with Ernest D. Chu

Soul Currency Institute

Service

As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive...

CollabNet Enterprise Edition 4.0

CollabNet Enterprise Edition 4.0

CollabNet

Product

CollabNet Enterprise Edition integrates tools for software development, project management, knowledge management, and communication management in a Web-based software development environment. With...

CollabNet Subversion

CollabNet Subversion

CollabNet

Product

The next generation in version control enables enterprise-wide Web-based Software Configuration Management (SCM). CollabNet Subversion is integrated in CollabNet Enterprise Edition and CollabNet Team...

CollabNet Team Edition

CollabNet Team Edition

CollabNet

Product

CollabNet Team Edition is a centralized and exceptionally flexible on-demand environment that can be provisioned immediately. CollabNet Team Edition supports popular development tools, technologies,...

Commercial Solar Power Installation

Commercial Solar Power Installation

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Service

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of commercial solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site...

Consulting

Consulting

AAA - Business Research & Development Association

$50.00Service

We help you get started with your business.

Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change

Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change

Renewal Technologies Inc.

Service

We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement...

Corporate Presentations and Coaching

Corporate Presentations and Coaching

John Lee Books and Seminars

Service

Corporate Training DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work...

Cuba The Tarnished Pearl

Cuba The Tarnished Pearl

American Success Marketing

$18.95Product

Author: Domingo Ivan is known for his writing skills and his motivational and goal setting talks. Domingo is available to speak at your Company or Organization on his book &/or to motivate your...

Custom Market Consulting Projects

Custom Market Consulting Projects

GCiS China Strategic Research

Service

GCiS uses international methods and local access to understand markets in China and create value for our clients. We have experience doing custom research projects of all sizes, all levels of...

Customer Service Training

Customer Service Training

Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting

Service

This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning,...

Distribution UK

Distribution UK

PMG Worldwide Ltd

Service

Overview: For freight distribution across the UK on seafreight traffic, using road and rail, we can offer a first class service, offering full container load and groupage options for urgent, timed...

EDI Implementation

EDI Implementation

EDI Gateway

Service

Our comprehensive EDI solutions and services, including supply chain document automation, are geared to drive business, increase sales and maximize business opportunities! EDI may be a complex...

EDI Integration

EDI Integration

EDI Gateway

Service

EDI Integration is often a complex process involving various components of your business ranging from data entry to accounting to shipping. The process may involve changes to the way you run your...

EDI VAN Services

EDI VAN Services

EDI Gateway

Service

EDI Gateway offers you a cost-effective monthly Managed Services rates or an altered per kilo character rate, based on your transactional volumes. As an active part of the retail supply chain,...

Engineering Services

Engineering Services

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad...

Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant

Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant

Virtuoso Administrative Services

Service

Includes the following services: Coaching/Consulting Business/Marketing Strategies Target Marketing Website Analysis/Assessment Website Development Coordination Process Flow Engineering...

Facilitation

Facilitation

LK Developing People

Service

Does your team need a motivation boost? Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff? Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas? Do you know...

Group Coaching

Group Coaching

ActionCOACH of CT

Service

Group Coaching The group coaching listed below have been proven around the globe to have significant impact for those owners that embrace and execute on the concepts. At ActionCOACH we know that...

Higher Education Consulting

Higher Education Consulting

Sunil Ramlall

Service

We provide services in the areas of strategic planning, accreditation, enrollment management, faculty development and more.

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. is the premier exercise provider for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). We excel in direct delivery of exercise programs and supporting materials. Our staff are HSEEP-trained and...

Incentive travel to Hawaii

Incentive travel to Hawaii

PowerBusiness Associates Inc

Service

We design Hawaii incentives or act as a fullfilment agency for Hawaii incentive travel

Instant Advertising

Instant Advertising

ActionCOACH

$11.53Product

Create ads that stand out and sell. From direct mail, radio, magazine ads, and television, ActionCOACH founder and CEO Brad Sugars' book outlines how to design, write, and create ads with an optimum...

International forest industry consulting services

International forest industry consulting services

Wood Resources International LLC

Service

Wood Resources International LLC (WRI), established in 1987, is an internationally recognized forest industry consulting firm that specializes in providing forest products market analysis and wood...

IT Outsourcing

IT Outsourcing

Mantra Technologies

Product

Mantra offers a wide array of services to a diverse clientele. Our domain expertise spans across several industry verticals such as finance and banking, telecommunications, retail, security, CRM...

IT Project Solutions

IT Project Solutions

Mantra Technologies

Product

IT project auditing is different than typical project management service that is accompanied multi-step analytical approach to the IT projects; in-sourced and outsourced. It involves looking at a...

Jan Berkowitz Clean Energy Consulting

Jan Berkowitz Clean Energy Consulting

Jan Berkowitz

Service

Jan Berkowitz provides clean energy consulting to help a variety of businesses successfully implement clean energy technology.

Leadership and Management Training

Leadership and Management Training

Aurora Executive Solutions

Service

Coaching Skills Supervisory and Management Skills Performance Management Team Effectiveness Stress and Time Management Personality Profiling Communication Skills Conflict Management Leading...

Lean Six Sigma Black belt

Lean Six Sigma Black belt

TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00Service

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Brown Belt Training before starting this...

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Online

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Online

TheSixSigmaWay

$2,199.00Service

This series comprises all the modules in the Six Sigma Basics, Lean Basics, and Statistics menus, plus 5 BB Test Prep Courses which assist Six Sigma Black Belt professionals in assessing their level...

Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt

Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt

TheSixSigmaWay

$1,499.00Service

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Green Belt Training before starting this...

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

TheSixSigmaWay

$1,199.00Service

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Yellow Belt Training before starting this...

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