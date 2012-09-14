1-On-1 Coaching , from ActionCOACH of CT



1-On-1 Coaching Take control of your business! I will help you join the hundreds of business owners that the coaching programs listed below have helped to successfully increase their profits, improve...

Agricultural Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.



Premier Power offers turnkey installation of agricultural solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Air Freight Export , from PMG Worldwide Ltd



Overview: We offer a complete air freight export service to our customers including advice on shipment methods, arrangement of bookings on scheduled passenger & freighter flights, full & split...

Air Freight Import , from PMG Worldwide Ltd



Overview: We can arrange import airfreight from anywhere in the world using our network of agents to arrange contact with your suppliers and have your procurements picked up and air freighted to the UK.

Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training , from CRA, Inc.



CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community and...

Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events , from Sales Experts, Inc.



Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of Sales...

Business Continuity testing , from Acutest Software Testing Services



Our services help you through this difficult area. They include: Business continuity verification: Business continuity plans need to be revised as the environment within which the business operates...

Business Funding , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information



Funding is crucial to the success of any business. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular may find themselves struggling without proper funding. Fortunately, business owners and managers in New...

Business Plan Templates , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information



Use the free template from Business.govt.nz to develop the business plan that will guide your business for years to come.

Career Coaching , from Aurora Executive Solutions



Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy

Coaching , from LK Developing People



Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence Discover...

Coaching with Ernest D. Chu , from Soul Currency Institute



As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...

Commercial Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.



Premier Power offers turnkey installation of commercial solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Consulting , from AAA - Business Research & Development Association

$50.00

We help you get started with your business.

Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change , from Renewal Technologies Inc.



We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement your...

Corporate Presentations and Coaching , from John Lee Books and Seminars



Corporate Training DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work environment."...

Custom Market Consulting Projects , from GCiS China Strategic Research



GCiS uses international methods and local access to understand markets in China and create value for our clients. We have experience doing custom research projects of all sizes, all levels of complexity...

Customer Service Training , from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting



This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...

Distribution UK , from PMG Worldwide Ltd



Overview: For freight distribution across the UK on seafreight traffic, using road and rail, we can offer a first class service, offering full container load and groupage options for urgent, timed and...

EDI Implementation , from EDI Gateway



Our comprehensive EDI solutions and services, including supply chain document automation, are geared to drive business, increase sales and maximize business opportunities! EDI may be a complex technology...

EDI Integration , from EDI Gateway



EDI Integration is often a complex process involving various components of your business ranging from data entry to accounting to shipping. The process may involve changes to the way you run your business...

EDI VAN Services , from EDI Gateway



EDI Gateway offers you a cost-effective monthly Managed Services rates or an altered per kilo character rate, based on your transactional volumes. As an active part of the retail supply chain, whether...

Engineering Services , from PROLIM Global Corporation



Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad Engineering...

Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Includes the following services: Coaching/Consulting Business/Marketing Strategies Target Marketing Website Analysis/Assessment Website Development Coordination Process Flow Engineering Project...

Facilitation , from LK Developing People



Does your team need a motivation boost? Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff? Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas? Do you know what...

Group Coaching , from ActionCOACH of CT



Group Coaching The group coaching listed below have been proven around the globe to have significant impact for those owners that embrace and execute on the concepts. At ActionCOACH we know that networking...

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support , from CRA, Inc.



CRA, Inc. is the premier exercise provider for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). We excel in direct delivery of exercise programs and supporting materials. Our staff are HSEEP-trained and have...

Incentive travel to Hawaii , from PowerBusiness Associates Inc



We design Hawaii incentives or act as a fullfilment agency for Hawaii incentive travel

International forest industry consulting services , from Wood Resources International LLC



Wood Resources International LLC (WRI), established in 1987, is an internationally recognized forest industry consulting firm that specializes in providing forest products market analysis and wood price...

Jan Berkowitz Clean Energy Consulting , from Jan Berkowitz



Jan Berkowitz provides clean energy consulting to help a variety of businesses successfully implement clean energy technology.

Leadership and Management Training , from Aurora Executive Solutions



Coaching Skills Supervisory and Management Skills Performance Management Team Effectiveness Stress and Time Management Personality Profiling Communication Skills Conflict Management Leading and...

Lean Six Sigma Black belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Brown Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$2,199.00

This series comprises all the modules in the Six Sigma Basics, Lean Basics, and Statistics menus, plus 5 BB Test Prep Courses which assist Six Sigma Black Belt professionals in assessing their level of...

Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,499.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Green Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,199.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Yellow Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00

This series of modules prepares those who wish to become Lean Six Sigma Green Belts and Project Team Leaders. It is organized following the DMAIC methodology and includes Intro to Lean, Lean Tools I &...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma White Belt Class is a one day lean six sigma training and certification class. This class gives an overview of lean and six sigma disciplines and how they...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00

TheSixSigmaWay Online Lean Six Sigma White Belt gives an overview of Lean and Six Sigma. It is a must for managers who want an appreciation of the commitment necessary to implement statistically based...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$599.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Class is a two-day lean six sigma training and certification class. In this class, the various lean and six sigma tools are introduced to the...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$699.00

This series of modules is for those who wish to become Assistant Team Leaders on Six Sigma projects. The skills learned will enable the student to be a valuable Six Sigma project team member and assist...

Mac Service, Support, Repairs, Sales , from PCMACNERDS

$90.00

We offer a full spectrum of services for all macs from support, service, repairs, even sales of new and certified refurbished mac pro, imac, mac books and more for residential and business customers. See...

Management Training , from LK Developing People



Do you want improved performance, managers who give effective feedback and staff who continue to develop their skills, and use a solution focus to increase effectiveness? I know what works in the real...

May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference , from Soul Currency Institute

$0.00

Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. EST KIM PROCTOR is the Chief Customer & Communications Officer for www.SpiritOnTheJob.com. She founded the site with a small team of people who love God and believe that understanding...

Military and Defense Support , from CRA, Inc.



CRA, Inc. works with the Department of Defense to help policymakers, Commanders, and operational elements engage the threat and take appropriate action to safeguard service members. We enhance capability...

NetSpeed Fast Tracks , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00

(Introduced in 2007) NetSpeed Fast Tracks™ www.netspeedfasttracks.com) is a unique web-based resource designed to help managers and employees succeed at work. It offers answers to common workplace...

NetSpeed Leadership , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00

(Introduced in 2000) NetSpeed Leadership® (www.netspeedleadership.com) is a blended learning training program designed to meet the learning needs of first and second level managers, new managers and...

Pandemic Training & Exercise Support , from CRA, Inc.



CRA, Inc. focuses on enhancing all-hazards preparedness and response capabilities, developing and implementing mass treatment strategies (e.g., Cities Readiness Initiative (CRI), Pandemic Flu Plans, and...

pc computer support repair maintenance , from PCMACNERDS

$90.00

Hire the trusted, reputable, professional, and experts to provide Complete Diagnosis, Maintenance and Optimization to your computer, You don't even have to leave your home! Our specialist comes to you.For...

Performance testing , from Acutest Software Testing Services



Performance testing services including load testing, stress testing, scalability testing, volume testing, capacity testing, soak testing, failover testing, resilience testing and performance monitoring.