Products & Services

Within Specialized Health Services

Platinum Products & Services

Hair Transplant Turkey

Hair Transplant Turkey

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Service

Tips for Choosing the Best Hair Transplant Doctor With the development of modern hair techniques and the growing focus of doctors in this field, hair transplant Turkey has become one of the most...

Gold Products & Services

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) helps men and women address symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance, including fatigue, weight gain, low libido, mood changes, poor sleep, and...

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Dr Kuri & Associates

Service

Gastric Sleeve Surgery, also known as Sleeve Gastrectomy, is a highly effective weight-loss procedure offered by Dr. Kuri & Associates in Tijuana, Mexico. Designed for individuals struggling with...

Lap-Band Surgery

Lap-Band Surgery

Dr Kuri & Associates

Service

Lap-Band Surgery, also known as Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding, is a popular weight-loss procedure offered by Dr. Kuri & Associates in Tijuana, Mexico. This minimally invasive surgery...

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Our medically supervised weight loss programs combine physician-guided treatment, lifestyle coaching, metabolic evaluation, and advanced weight management solutions to help patients achieve...

Peptide Therapy

Peptide Therapy

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Peptide therapy utilizes naturally occurring amino acid compounds that support the body's cellular communication systems. Customized peptide protocols may help support fat metabolism, muscle...

Pharmaceutical Grade Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceutical Grade Nutritional Supplements

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Product

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine offers a carefully curated selection of pharmaceutical-grade nutritional supplements from trusted professional brands including Ortho Molecular...

Sermorelin Therapy

Sermorelin Therapy

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Sermorelin therapy supports the body's natural production of growth hormone and is commonly used as part of healthy aging and body composition programs. Patients may experience improvements in...

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT)

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT)

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is designed for men experiencing symptoms of low testosterone such as decreased energy, reduced muscle mass, weight gain, brain fog, low motivation, and...

Products & Services

$50 Botox Rebate

$50 Botox Rebate

NewSkin Laser Center

$200.00Service

Botox Rebate at NewSkin Laser Center $50 Botox Rebate at NewSkin Laser Center Purchase $200.00 of BOTOX and receive a $50.00 rebate limited time available. Getting rid of wrinkles has never been so...

1 Hour Massage

1 Hour Massage

Kristen's Skin Care

$70.00Service

Therapeutic Massage Therapy (neuromuscular therapy) This is our most popular massage. Therapeutic Massage (Deep Tissue Massage) focuses on specific areas of tension and chronic soreness with firm,...

Addiction treatment

Addiction treatment

Vita Novus

Service

Drug and Alcohol Treatment Organization for the very best in recovery and care to get the proper start to your new life. Vita Novus says every life is worth saving!!

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Adult Stem Cell Therapy

Regenocyte Worldwide

Service

Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone...

African Hair Transplant

African Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

For African hair restoration, the curlier black hair must be harvested with precision and placed in such a way that the hair matches the exit angles of the scalp. Hairline design for the African...

Anne Penman Stop Smoking Laser Therapy

Anne Penman Stop Smoking Laser Therapy

Crossroads Counseling Center

Service

Brief applications of cold laser treatments to points on the hands and head by trained technicians help clients feel more relaxed and rapidly rids the body of nicotine toxins. Laser therapy minimizes...

Asian Hair Transplant

Asian Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Asian hair transplant has been considered one of the hardest types of hair transplant to do well owing to the unique characteristics of the Asian hair shaft and hair to scalp color contrast. However,...

Botox Benefit Card

Botox Benefit Card

NewSkin Laser Center

$9.00Service

Botox Thursday Special - $9 Per Unit Forehead Lines - Approx. 15 unis - $135 Frown Lines - Approx 15 Units - $135 Crow's Feet - Approx 16 Units - $144

Botox Special - Thursdays

Botox Special - Thursdays

NewSkin Laser Center

$9.00Service

Botox Specials on Thursdays - $9/Unit Frown Lines - Approx. 15 units - $135 Crows Feet - Approx 16 units - $144 Forehead Lines - Approx. 15 Units - $135 Botox Benefit Card - $25 Off Towards your...

Brazilian Butt Lift

Brazilian Butt Lift

Young Medical Spa®

Service

Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.

California Employee Leasing

California Employee Leasing

CPE HR, Inc.

Service

With over 25 years of California Employee Leasing experience and a deep pool of knowledgeable state experts, CPEhr is the only Employee Leasing and HR solution for local businesses. To learn more...

Chemical Peel

Chemical Peel

Kristen's Skin Care

$75.00Service

Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most...

CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting

Young Medical Spa®

Service

CoolSculpting's unique technology uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells without surgery or downtime. The procedure is FDA-cleared, safe and effective. The results are...

Cosmetic Dentistry NY

Cosmetic Dentistry NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Cosmetic dentistry procedures at Park Dental Care, a premier cosmetic dental practice in Astoria Queens, New York. Our cosmetic dentists are experienced in all aspects of cosmetic dental procedures...

counseling and psychotherapy

counseling and psychotherapy

Crossroads Counseling Center

$0.00Service

Individual, marital, or family counseling to help clients address various concerns from  life transition issues to more serious  emotional or personal difficulties. Play therapy for...

Crown Hair Transplant

Crown Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

The crown also known as the vertex is an area of the scalp that may require hair transplantation either in isolation or in combination with other regions of the scalp. The crown is perhaps the most...

Crowns, Bridges and Dental

Crowns, Bridges and Dental

Huffman Family Dentistry

Service

Crowns Crown is a permanent covering, set over the original tooth, to reinforce it when the tooth is fractured or there is too much decay for the tooth to be filled. Crowns can made of ceramic...

Dental Crowns NY

Dental Crowns NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers dental crowns in New York. Dental crowns are used to cover decayed, cracked or damaged teeth in order to add strength to the tooth and improve the tooth’s...

Dental Implants NY

Dental Implants NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers dental implants in Queens, New York. Implant dentistry is a state-of-the-art tooth restoration option that is attractive, comfortable and permanent. Dental implants...

Dr William Boothe

Dr William Boothe

Dr William Boothe

Service

DR. BOOTHE - PROFILE Since 1987, noted cornea specialist Dr. William Boothe has brought the world into focus with more than 99,000 LASIK vision correction procedures. Dr. Boothe has personally...

Education

Education

Horses Care

$0.00Service

HorsesCare.org has educational material pertaining to horse care.  

Employee Benefits Administration

Employee Benefits Administration

CPE HR, Inc.

Service

CPEhr assumes the full administrative burden of procuring and managing your benefit plans so your staff can focus on the business. Services include: Plan Design and Implementation, Benefits...

Eyebrow Hair Transplant

Eyebrow Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Eyebrow hair transplant represents the highest art form in the practice of delicate hair restoration. Eyebrow hair transplantation at the Lam Institute for Hair Restoration in Dallas, Texas, pays...

Female Hair Restoration

Female Hair Restoration

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Female hair restoration is Dr. Lam’s specialty, unlike most clinics that perform the occasional female hair transplant, the Lam Institute for Female Hair Restoration frequently restores hair in...

Female Hairline Lowering

Female Hairline Lowering

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Female hairline lowering has become one of the main objectives for female hair restoration at our clinic. We perform female hairline lowering in women who lose hair in the frontal hairline with...

GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory

GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory

Practice Velocity

Service

Maximize your clinic's online visibility with GoUrgentCare.com®, an online directory of walk-in clinics currently offered free of charge to Practice Velocity customers. GoUrgentCare.com®...

Hair Loss Information

Hair Loss Information

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Dr. Samuel Lam believes that education is the cornerstone to any well-informed consumer making decisions regarding hair loss treatments but also at a fundamental level about simply understanding...

Healthcare for coastal NJ residents

Healthcare for coastal NJ residents

MONOC

Service

Acts as a health care co-operative for acute care hospitals and the over 4.3 million residents that they serve living in more than 2,500 square miles along New Jersey's northern, central and southern...

Herbal Enzyme Peel

Herbal Enzyme Peel

Kristen's Skin Care

$65.00Service

Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most...

HIFU Treatment

HIFU Treatment

Urology Health Solutions

$0.00Service

HIFU is a 1-3 hour, one-time procedure preformed on an out-patient basis under spinal or epidural anesthesia. Unlike radiation, HIFU treatment is non-ionizing so it can be repeated if necessary...

HIV Testing, Gonorrhea & Chlamydia Testing, Treatment for Gonorrhea & Chlamydia

HIV Testing, Gonorrhea & Chlamydia Testing, Treatment for Gonorrhea & Chlamydia

Get Well Mobile STD Screening

$120.00Service

We come to you and test you for HIV, Gonorrhea and Chlamydia. We also treat you for Gonorrhea and Chlamydia.

Horse Rescue

Horse Rescue

Horses Care

$0.00Service

Horses that are no longer wanted by their owners for whatever reason may be donated to Horeses Care.

Human Resources Administration

Human Resources Administration

CPE HR, Inc.

Service

CPEhr will help relieve your staff from the cumbersome, day-to-day management of human resources tasks, such as managing your employee files, unemployment claims, employment questions, vacation and...

Interaction with Horses

Interaction with Horses

Horses Care

$0.00Service

Interacting with horses is therapeutic in many ways. There is no time that we are around a horse that we don't feel as though we have gotten something from the experience. We provide safe and fun...

Invisalign Braces NY

Invisalign Braces NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care is a premier provider of Invisalign® in Astoria Queens, New York. Invisalign® is a state-of-the-art orthodontic system that straightens teeth using a series of soft, clear,...

Juvederm Ultra Plus

Juvederm Ultra Plus

NewSkin Laser Center

$500.00Service

Juvederm is placed under the skin to fill lines and depressions creating a natural, youthful look and can be used by both men and women. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in your...

Kybella™

Kybella™

Young Medical Spa®

Product

KYBELLA™ is the first and only approved injectable drug for contouring moderate to severe submental fullness, a condition that is commonly referred to as a double chin. KYBELLA™ is a...

Lumineers and Veneers

Lumineers and Veneers

Huffman Family Dentistry

Service

Lumineers by Cerinate This is a revolutionary, painless option to transform your smile, without anesthetic or the reduction of tooth surface. A thin porcelain shield improves your smile in just a...

Male Hair Transplant

Male Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Male hair transplant involves creating a hairline that matches the natural patterns of hair loss that afflicts the male patient so as to make the result appear absolutely seamless to any observer at...

Management Training and Employee Education

Management Training and Employee Education

CPE HR, Inc.

Service

Training and Educating your staff is a key factor to success. An intelligent, well-trained workforce is central to worker productivity and key to a company's success. Successful companies embrace...

Medical Tourism

Medical Tourism

PlacidWayUSA

Service

PlacidWay is the leading medical tourism company, providing global solutions for plastic, dental, stem cell, fertility, obesity, orthopedic surgeries.

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