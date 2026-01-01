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Specialized Health Services

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Platinum Company Profiles

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Dr. Resul Yaman is a highly skilled and professional surgeon specializing in hair transplants in Turkey. Dr. Yaman offers a lasting solution with hair surgery. He has a strong record of success for...

Your Conscious Connect

Your Conscious Connect

Your Conscious Connect, 8 week Intensive Positive Communication Program yourconsciousconnect.com/ During the eight weeks you will learn the different parts of body language and communication. As...

Gold Company Profiles

Act!vate Brain & Body

Act!vate Brain & Body

An innovative brain and body fitness center where Certified Brain Health Trainers design, coach and monitor a science-based, personalized brain and body workout program based on your goals and...

Age Well Care

Age Well Care

Age Well Care is a premium non-medical senior home care agency proudly serving families throughout Santa Barbara County — including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria, Summerland,...

Anderson & Anderson, APC

Anderson & Anderson, APC

Anderson & Anderson, APC is a global provider of Emotional Intelligence Assessments, coaching and training for physician burnout, leadership and disruptive behavior. We offer Facilitator...

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care

Assistance Home Care is the trusted name in St. Louis and Chicago. With neighborhood home care locations nearby, you have peace of mind knowing there is always support around the corner. Our flexible...

Clubhouse International

Clubhouse International

Clubhouse International is a global non-profit offering support and opportunities to end social and economic isolation for people living with mental illness. Clubhouse International works to...

Dr Kuri & Associates

Dr Kuri & Associates

Dr. Kuri & Associates is a premier bariatric surgery medical practice based in Tijuana, Mexico, specializing in weight-loss surgeries, including Gastric Sleeve, Lap-Band, and Lap-Band Revision...

Engagement Health Group

Engagement Health Group

Engagement Health Group (EHG) is a health and well-being program provider formed from Corporate Health Partners and Health Solutions. EHG serves employers across the country, from those looking to...

Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)

Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)

Human-Healthcare.com is a primary healthcare startup: an initiative of Human Health Care Services Pvt. Ltd., Pakistan and Human Health LLC, USA. We are reinventing the primary care experience in...

International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer

International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer

The International Robotic Institute for Prostate Cancer is a specialized prostate cancer surgery practice led by Dr. Sanjay Razdan, a board-certified robotic surgeon and urologic oncologist based in...

Manchester Private Hospital

Manchester Private Hospital

Welcome To Manchester Private Hospital At Manchester Private Hospital, we provide exceptional medical and aesthetic surgeries in a state-of-the-art facility. Located close to the centre of...

Medical Tourism Corporation

Medical Tourism Corporation

Since 2007, Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC) has been the US-based gold standard for international medical and dental travel. With an A+ BBB rating and almost two decades of expertise, we provide...

Neurosolution

Neurosolution

The Neurosolution Center of Austin is a leading provider of cutting-edge treatments and innovative solutions for neurological disorders, providing personalized care and improving patients' quality of...

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine is a leading integrative medical practice in Palm Harbor, Florida, specializing in hormone optimization, medical weight loss, regenerative medicine,...

Company Profiles

5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD

5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD

Ilan Cohen MD, a pioneer in refractive surgery, is one of the most highly respected New Jersey and New York LASIK and cataract surgeons, offering safe, cutting-edge, and other effective laser vision...

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Park Dental Care of Astoria Queens, NY provides a full range of general and cosmetic dentistry services including cosmetic bonding, dental crowns, dental bridges, dental implants, laser dentistry,...

A Spa Affair

A Spa Affair

A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location and availability.   We bring the spa experience to...

Addiction Canada

Addiction Canada

Welcome to Addiction Canada, a leading and reliable name for Addiction rehab solutions in Canada. At Addiction Canada, we believe in total health recovery and can assist with your affliction be it...

All in the Hands Neuromuscular Specialties

All in the Hands Neuromuscular Specialties

All in the Hands performs primarily medical massage.  We specialize in several types of therapeutic massage. We also perform deep tissue, massage for fibromyalgia, stroke recovery massage,...

All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC

All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC

Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating patients with natural medical methods, like acupuncture,...

Apollo Green

Apollo Green

Apollo Green is Canada’s leader in cannabis genetics. The company’s mission is to provide an ever-growing bank of seeds and clones to medical patients and recreational consumers. Apollo...

Baebies, Inc.

Baebies, Inc.

At Baebies our sole focus is to advance newborn screening and other pediatric testing worldwide. Baebies is guided by the vision that “everyone deserves a healthy start.” Baebies delivers...

Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc

Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc

Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular on-site spa option serving Cascadia visitors and residents...

BioMotion Physical Therapy

BioMotion Physical Therapy

BioMotion Physical Therapy is the premier 5 star rated physical therapy clinic for the San Antonio area. Located in Schertz TX, BioMotion Physical Therapy specializes in sports injuries, orthopedic...

BodyLogicMD

BodyLogicMD

Founded in 2003, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up the nation’s largest and fastest growing network of the most highly trained physicians specializing in natural bioidentical...

Brilliant Smiles Bellevue

Brilliant Smiles Bellevue

Dentists in Bellevue, WA, offering family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, emergency dentistry and specializing in dental implants.

Byrd Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Center

Byrd Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Center

Atlanta Georgia permanent laser hair removal and varicose spider vein treatments, non surgical contour thread string and feather face lifts, tumescent liposuction, human growth hormones or HGH and...

CareSouth Health System, Inc.

CareSouth Health System, Inc.

CareSouth Health System, Inc., provides non-acute and post-acute care in the privacy of a patient's home. Since 1995, CareSouth Homecare Professionals has been providing Medicare certified home...

centrodeadn

centrodeadn

El Centro de Pruebas de Identidad por ADN, una división de Bio-Synthesis, Inc., es el proveedor líder de servicios para pruebas por ADN. Nos especializamos en pruebas por ADN para...

Circle Surrogacy

Circle Surrogacy

Circle Surrogacy is a full service gay owned surrogate-parenting agency serving both gay and straight couples and singles. Since 1995, Circle Surrogacy has helped bring to the world almost 300 babies.

Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center

Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center

Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center of San Diego is a 12,000 square foot sports medicine facility that provides a comprehensive approach to the care of injuries in runners, cyclists,...

Columbus Family Dental Center

Columbus Family Dental Center

Dr. Bracken is a graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry, one of the best in the country. She has been a dentist for years and has been through several post graduate courses in different...

Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute

Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute

Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Institute has advanced the field of high definition body contouring by using an armamentarium of tools and techniques to deliver total body transformations to patients. Their...

CPE HR, Inc.

CPE HR, Inc.

Founded in 1982, CPEhr provides human resources solutions to over 15,000 worksite employees throughout the country. Services include HR administration, compliance, benefits, payroll, safety and...

Crossroads Counseling Center

Crossroads Counseling Center

Crossroads Counseling Center  provides quality counseling and psychotherapy for  all ages.  Our  licensed  professionals  hold  masters degrees in the areas of...

Daybreak Counseling Service

Daybreak Counseling Service

Daybreak Counseling Service provides quality Anger Managment Classes for those struggling with feeling of rage and stress. Daybreak Anger Management Classes focus on the consequences of anger while...

Dental Travel Romania

Dental Travel Romania

For most of the patients from U.E. countries aesthetic quality dental work in their homeland is usually prohibitively expensive. Dental Travel Romania offers an...

Denver CyberKnife

Denver CyberKnife

Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using image-guided radiosurgery. Denver CyberKnife treats the...

Diet Choices, Inc.

Diet Choices, Inc.

Diet Choices, Inc., assists corporate wellness directors in evaluating weight loss and medical diet and nutrition programs for their employees and in recommending diet delivery meal services. The...

Dr Dean Dornic

Dr Dean Dornic

Dr. Dean Dornic is one of the Carolinas’ most experienced and qualified refractive surgeons, having performed thousands of successful LASIK surgery procedures at his Cary practice and at area...

Dr William Boothe

Dr William Boothe

Since 1987, noted cornea specialist William A. Boothe, M.D., has brought the world into focus with more than 77,000 LASIK laser vision correction procedures. Dr William Boothe has personally...

Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD

Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD

Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD is the president and owner of Albertson Acupuncture & Herbal Care, Inc. located in Laguna Hills, CA. She has been in practice for almost 26 years offering...

Dual Dynamics Training

Dual Dynamics Training

Dual Dynamics Training is a Pilates and Strength Training studio focused on personalized fitness programs for beginners to advanced with private, semi-private and small group training in...

Epione Medical Corp

Epione Medical Corp

Cosmetic Surgery in Beverly Hills

Exactech, Inc

Exactech, Inc

Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and services to hospitals and physicians. The company...

Face Of Fertility

Face Of Fertility

My goal is to create a community that is easier to use on mobile phones, has great downloads with fast speeds, good people, embeddable videos and images, built in music player (with preset phish...

Facial Paralysis Institute

Facial Paralysis Institute

Treatment of Facial Paralysis Dr. Azizzadeh’s Philosophy The facial nerve (7th cranial nerve) controls the movement and expression of the facial muscles. All of our emotional signals are...

Fetal Care Center of Cincinnati

Fetal Care Center of Cincinnati

Affiliated with two Level III maternity hospitals and three Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Units, the Fetal Care Center of Cincinnati is the only fetal care center in the Midwestern United...

Fort Dent Family Dentistry

Fort Dent Family Dentistry

Dr Lance Timmerman in Tukwila, Washington is a comprehensive general dentist. While offering routine dental care (cleanings, fillings, etc) he also offers more complex and specialized services such...

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