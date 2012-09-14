PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Specialized Health Services
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Specialized Health Services
Medical Mutts Medical Mutts Indianapolis, IN
Medical Mutts is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3) dedicated to training rescue dogs as service dogs and promoting collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical... 
Clinica Estetica Vicario Clinica Estetica Vicario Madrid, Spain
La Clínica Estetica Vicario, en sus más de 40 años de dedicación, destacando la inquietud siempre en ofrecer... 
Massageaholic Massageaholic Minden, NV
Massageaholic is on a mission to bring massage therapy closer to those who want to live a balanced, healthy life, connecting body mind and... 
MedicalFieldCareers.com MedicalFieldCareers.com Vista, CA
MedicalFieldCareers.com is a free information resource that is committed to helping the next generation of healthcare professionals start... 
Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group Santa Monica, CA
Ron Zemp launches Pre-owned cosmetic laser company Longevity Medical Group. Ron Zemp from Portland, Oregon gives the consumer a chance to... 
Windsor Healthcare Windsor Healthcare West Hollywood, CA
Windsor skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers are providers of short-term and long-term healthcare, and therapy services throughout... 
5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD 5th Avenue Eye Center | Ilan Cohen MD New York, NY
Ilan Cohen MD, a pioneer in refractive surgery, is one of the most highly respected New Jersey and New York LASIK and cataract surgeons,... 
718Dentist - Park Dental Care 718Dentist - Park Dental Care Astoria, NY
Park Dental Care of Astoria Queens, NY provides a full range of general and cosmetic dentistry services including cosmetic bonding, dental... 
A Spa Affair A Spa Affair Dallas, TX
A Spa Affair is based out of Frisco, TX and serves the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex area. We can travel beyond that based on location... 
Addiction Canada Addiction Canada Aurora, Canada
Welcome to Addiction Canada, a leading and reliable name for Addiction rehab solutions in Canada. At Addiction Canada, we believe in total... 
All in the Hands Neuromuscular Specialties All in the Hands Neuromuscular Specialti... Tampa, FL
All in the Hands performs primarily medical massage.  We specialize in several types of therapeutic massage. We also perform deep... 
All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC Rockville, MD
Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating... 
Baebies, Inc. Baebies, Inc. Durham, NC
At Baebies our sole focus is to advance newborn screening and other pediatric testing worldwide. Baebies is guided by the vision that “everyone... 
Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Vancouver, Canada
Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular... 
BioMotion Physical Therapy BioMotion Physical Therapy Schertz, TX
BioMotion Physical Therapy is the premier 5 star rated physical therapy clinic for the San Antonio area. Located in Schertz TX, BioMotion... 
BodyLogicMD BodyLogicMD Florida
Founded in 2003, BodyLogicMD physician-owned practices make up the nation’s largest and fastest growing network of the most highly... 
Brilliant Smiles Bellevue Brilliant Smiles Bellevue Bellevue, WA
Dentists in Bellevue, WA, offering family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, emergency dentistry and specializing in dental implants. 
Byrd Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Center Byrd Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Center Roswell, GA
Atlanta Georgia permanent laser hair removal and varicose spider vein treatments, non surgical contour thread string and feather face lifts,... 
CareSouth Health System, Inc. CareSouth Health System, Inc. AUGUSTA, GA
CareSouth Health System, Inc., provides non-acute and post-acute care in the privacy of a patient's home. Since 1995, CareSouth Homecare... 
centrodeadn centrodeadn Lewisville, TX
El Centro de Pruebas de Identidad por ADN, una división de Bio-Synthesis, Inc., es el proveedor líder de servicios para pruebas... 
Circle Surrogacy Circle Surrogacy Boston, MA
Circle Surrogacy is a full service gay owned surrogate-parenting agency serving both gay and straight couples and singles. Since 1995, Circle... 
Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Cent... San Diego, CA
Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center of San Diego is a 12,000 square foot sports medicine facility that provides a comprehensive approach... 
Columbus Family Dental Center Columbus Family Dental Center
Dr. Bracken is a graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry, one of the best in the country. She has been a dentist for years and... 
CPE HR, Inc. CPE HR, Inc. West Hollywood, CA
Founded in 1982, CPEhr provides human resources solutions to over 15,000 worksite employees throughout the country. Services include HR... 
Crossroads Counseling Center Crossroads Counseling Center Lexington, SC
Crossroads Counseling Center  provides quality counseling and psychotherapy for  all ages.  Our  licensed  professionals ... 
Daybreak Counseling Service Daybreak Counseling Service Long Beach, CA
Daybreak Counseling Service provides quality Anger Managment Classes for those struggling with feeling of rage and stress. Daybreak Anger... 
Dental Travel Romania Dental Travel Romania Iasi, Romania
For most of the patients from U.E. countries aesthetic quality dental work in their homeland is usually prohibitively... 
Denver CyberKnife Denver CyberKnife Lone Tree, CO
Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using... 
Diet Choices, Inc. Diet Choices, Inc. Las Vegas, NV
Diet Choices, Inc., assists corporate wellness directors in evaluating weight loss and medical diet and nutrition programs for their employees... 
Dr Dean Dornic Dr Dean Dornic Cary, NC
Dr. Dean Dornic is one of the Carolinas’ most experienced and qualified refractive surgeons, having performed thousands of successful... 
Dr William Boothe Dr William Boothe Plano, TX
Since 1987, noted cornea specialist William A. Boothe, M.D., has brought the world into focus with more than 77,000 LASIK laser vision correction... 
Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD Dana Point, CA
Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD is the president and owner of Albertson Acupuncture & Herbal Care, Inc. located in Dana Point, CA. She... 
Dual Dynamics Training Dual Dynamics Training San Juan Capistrano, CA
Dual Dynamics Training is a Pilates and Strength Training studio focused on personalized fitness programs for beginners to advanced with... 
Epione Medical Corp Epione Medical Corp Beverly Hills, CA
Cosmetic Surgery in Beverly Hills 
Exactech, Inc Exactech, Inc (EXAC) Gainesville, FL
Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials... 
Face Of Fertility Face Of Fertility Melville, NY
My goal is to create a community that is easier to use on mobile phones, has great downloads with fast speeds, good people, embeddable videos... 
Facial Paralysis Institute Facial Paralysis Institute Beverly Hills, CA
Treatment of Facial Paralysis Dr. Azizzadeh’s Philosophy The facial nerve (7th cranial nerve) controls the movement and expression... 
Fetal Care Center of Cincinnati Fetal Care Center of Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Affiliated with two Level III maternity hospitals and three Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Units, the Fetal Care Center of Cincinnati... 
Fort Dent Family Dentistry Fort Dent Family Dentistry Tukwila, WA
Dr Lance Timmerman in Tukwila, Washington is a comprehensive general dentist. While offering routine dental care (cleanings, fillings, etc)... 
GeriCareFinder, Inc. GeriCareFinder, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
Designed for adults aged 45+ who are responsible for finding care for an older parent or loved one, GeriCareFinder.com is the first, best,... 
Get Well Mobile STD Screening Get Well Mobile STD Screening Douglasville, GA
Get Well Mobile STD Screening has been called the Uber of STD Testing. We send nurses and certified medical assistants to individual's homes... 
Great Lakes Dental Great Lakes Dental Sarnia, Canada
Dr. Jennifer Thomm of Great Lakes Dental has been proudly practicing family and cosmetic dentistry in Sarnia, Ontario Canada since 2003. 
Grey Owl Dental Consulting, LLC Grey Owl Dental Consulting, LLC Dallas, TX
Grey Owl Dental specializes in delivering dental care to patients who live in nursing homes. Each dentist is equipped with completely mobile,... 
Group Benefit Services, Inc. Group Benefit Services, Inc. Springfield, MO
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is an insurance claim technology organization headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. GBS has twenty-five... 
Grove Dental Associates Grove Dental Associates Bolingbrook, IL
Grove Dental has teams of dentists in Wheaton, Lombard, Downers Grove and Bolingbrook, IL. We provide general dentistry, peadiatric dentistry,... 
Hair Direct Hair Direct Bainbridge, PA
Hair Direct features custom hair replacement systems for a fraction of the cost. Hair Direct also offers toupees for both men and women. 
Harlingen Family Dentistry Harlingen Family Dentistry Harlingen, TX
Harlingen Family Dentistry was founded in 1983 by Dr. Juan Villarreal, a Rio Grande Valley native, raised and schooled in Harlingen. He... 
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Danvers, MA
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is disrupting how 90+ million Americans access primary care with subscription-based medicine. Telehealth by HealthPoint... 
Horses Care Horses Care Acton, ca
Horses Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people achieve their maximum potential through experiential learning with... 
Huffman Family Dentistry Huffman Family Dentistry Anchorage, AK
Services provided by Huffman Family Dentistry include general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as Lumineers. Doctors and staff... 
