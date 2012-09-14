Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Iridium Go! , from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99 - Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...

Air-Guard Extreme , from PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...

Air-Guard Flush Mount , from PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...

Air-Guard Surface Mount , from PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from...

Batteries , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Cable Configuration Tool , from PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes , from PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...

Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

COWs (Cell on Wheels) , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Custom Labeling , from PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...

Decommission Services , from Lattice Communications

Service

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and...

Diesel Generator , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/

Fiber , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...

Fiberglass Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/

Fire Suppression , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment. Safety...

HVAC , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice has...

Installation , from Lattice Communications

Service

Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with owners,...

LP Gas Generators , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished LP gas generators with sizes ranging from 41 KW to 80 KW. Many in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/lp-gas-generators/ Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

MerAssistant , from Envosoft LLC

Product

MerAssistant is a powerful new GUI program for your Nortel phone system. It allows administrators to perform many of the daily tasks of programming with simple drop down menus and point and click access...

Metal Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished metal shelters with sizes ranging from 8×18 to 42x81x69. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/telecom-metal-shelters/

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from Dynamics West

Product

Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...

Monopole Towers , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication monopole towers. Sizes range from 70′ to 120′. Over 20 available. Unmatched Durability Radio Antenna Platforms Microwave Antennas Wireless Internet http://www.latticebiz.com/products/monopole-towers/

New Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation to provide all new, customized telecommunications cabinets. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-cabinets/

Rectifiers , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation including GE Energy, Alpha Technologies and Eltek Valere. GE Energy Alpha Technologies Eltek Valere http://www.latticebiz.com/products/rectifiers/

Refurbished Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of refurbished and like-new telecommunications surplus outdoor cabinets. Sizes vary and are made to order. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/used-telecom-cabinets/

Self Support Towers , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication self support towers. Sizes include 150′ (expandable to 250′). Unmatched Durability Wireless Internet Cellular Radio Antenna Standard Microwave...

TERAVoice Server 2004 , from Terasens GmbH

$449.00 - Product

TERAVoice is a versatile telephony server platform which can be used to implement any kind of voice based telephony services like: Corporate Voicemail IVR Applications like Automated Attendants...

Turn-key Construction , from Lattice Communications

Service

Our construction services division offers professional installations and decommissions. Lattice Communications offers you a comprehensive, turnkey solution to all of your construction needs. We mobilize...

UL Listed Power Whips , from PDU Cables

Service

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are manufactured...