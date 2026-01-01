Products & Services

Within Telecommunications Equipment Distribution & Support

Products & Services

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added...

Air blowing machine for optical fiber cables

Air blowing machine for optical fiber cables

Rertech srl

Product

As an official distributor of Danish Fremco company, a valuable manufacturer of cable air blowing machine, Rertech proudly introduces Miniflow Rapid air blowing machine. This piece of equipment is...

Air-Guard Extreme

Air-Guard Extreme

PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver...

Air-Guard Flush Mount

Air-Guard Flush Mount

PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal...

Air-Guard Surface Mount

Air-Guard Surface Mount

PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape...

Batteries

Batteries

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Cable Configuration Tool

Cable Configuration Tool

PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center...

Concrete Shelters

Concrete Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Custom Labeling

Custom Labeling

PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if...

Decommission Services

Decommission Services

Lattice Communications

Service

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately...

Diesel Generator

Diesel Generator

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Fiber

Fiber

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing...

Fiberglass Shelters

Fiberglass Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire...

Fire Suppression

Fire Suppression

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment.

fusion splicing machine

fusion splicing machine

Rertech srl

Product

Since 2012, rertech is an authorized reseller of South Korea's UCL Swift company, formerly known as Ilsintech UCL Swift is a manufacturer of fusion splice machines for optical fiber, i.e. very...

HVAC

HVAC

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice...

Installation

Installation

Lattice Communications

Service

Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with...

Iridium Go!

Iridium Go!

NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a...

LP Gas Generators

LP Gas Generators

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished LP gas generators with sizes ranging from 41 KW to 80 KW. Many in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/lp-gas-generators/ Reliable Power Low-frequency...

MerAssistant

MerAssistant

Envosoft LLC

Product

MerAssistant is a powerful new GUI program for your Nortel phone system. It allows administrators to perform many of the daily tasks of programming with simple drop down menus and point and click...

Metal Shelters

Metal Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished metal shelters with sizes ranging from 8×18 to 42x81x69. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Dynamics West

Product

Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries...

Monopole Towers

Monopole Towers

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication monopole towers. Sizes range from 70′ to 120′. Over 20 available. Unmatched Durability Radio Antenna Platforms Microwave Antennas Wireless...

New Cabinets

New Cabinets

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation to provide all new, customized telecommunications cabinets. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling...

Rectifiers

Rectifiers

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation including GE Energy, Alpha Technologies and Eltek Valere. GE Energy Alpha Technologies Eltek...

Refurbished Cabinets

Refurbished Cabinets

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of refurbished and like-new telecommunications surplus outdoor cabinets. Sizes vary and are made to order. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling...

Self Support Towers

Self Support Towers

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication self support towers. Sizes include 150′ (expandable to 250′). Unmatched Durability Wireless Internet Cellular Radio Antenna Standard...

TERAVoice Server 2004

TERAVoice Server 2004

Terasens GmbH

$449.00Product

TERAVoice is a versatile telephony server platform which can be used to implement any kind of voice based telephony services like: Corporate Voicemail IVR Applications like Automated...

Turn-key Construction

Turn-key Construction

Lattice Communications

Service

Our construction services division offers professional installations and decommissions. Lattice Communications offers you a comprehensive, turnkey solution to all of your construction needs. We...

UL Listed Power Whips

UL Listed Power Whips

PDU Cables

Service

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are...

UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply)

UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply)

Lattice Communications

Product

Our UPS units range in size designed to provide the ultimate protection. Lattice has partnered with APC and...

Products & Services 1 - 33 of 33