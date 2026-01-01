Products & Services

Within Telecommunications Services

Platinum Products & Services

Burst

Burst

Parler

Service

**Amplify Your Voice** Create quick, impactful videos that resonate with your audience, allowing you to express yourself authentically and connect with others. **Express Yourself, Fast. Dive Into...

Parler Social

Parler Social

Parler

Service

Real People. Unfiltered Voices. True Freedom. Leading the charge toward a world where you can speak freely, unapologetically, and unrestricted—whether you’re sharing videos, posting...

ParlerPay

ParlerPay

Parler

Service

Simple & Secure Payments With Your Friends Experience the future of payments. Send and receive digital rewards and tokens effortlessly with friends, making every transaction easy, social, and...

PlayTV

PlayTV

Parler

Service

Power creators to broadcast and create freely. It’s time to Play. Grow Your Audience  One Epic Video at a Time Create engaging videos that resonate with viewers and help you build a loyal...

Products & Services

10U Colocation, Hosting

10U Colocation, Hosting

River City Internet Group

$395.00Service

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added...

2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages

2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages

Popesco

$149.99Service

http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Internet-Fax-Unlimited-Reception/dp/B003HL9M08/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&s=office-products&qid=1278665396&sr=8-1 PC software solution that replace a...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting

River City Internet Group

$229.00Service

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Air-Guard Extreme

Air-Guard Extreme

PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver...

Air-Guard Flush Mount

Air-Guard Flush Mount

PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal...

Air-Guard Surface Mount

Air-Guard Surface Mount

PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape...

Asset Management

Asset Management

Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET provides complete asset management services from equipment procurement, staging and configuration, deployment, tracking and reporting as well as next day parts replacement.

Batteries

Batteries

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Billing Manager

Billing Manager

Data Tech Labs

Product

Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides...

Broadband

Broadband

Omnipoint Technology

Service

Omnipoint Technology is an Internet Service Provider. More Information can be found at https://omnipoint.solutions

Business VPS, Hosting

Business VPS, Hosting

River City Internet Group

$99.95Service

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Cable Configuration Tool

Cable Configuration Tool

PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save...

car mp3 fm transmitters-car mp3 players-mp3 audio-fm transmitters with remote

car mp3 fm transmitters-car mp3 players-mp3 audio-fm transmitters with remote

Sunda International Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Product

Sunda International Industrial Co., Ltd.(sundasim(dot)com) is the professional manufacturer of Mp3 player,Car MP3 FM Transmitters----Car Mp3 players, Car Mp4 player, Car mp3 FM Modulator, mp3...

car mp3 transmitter/modulator/ player with remote control

car mp3 transmitter/modulator/ player with remote control

Sunda International Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Product

Sunda International Industrial Co., Ltd. (sundasim.com)is the professional manufacturer of Mp3 player, Car MP3 FM Transmitters----Car Mp3 players, Car Mp4 player, Car mp3 FM Modulator, mp3...

Certification and Training

Certification and Training

Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET certifies the integrity of your technology’s cabling to all current TIA/EIA and BICSI standards. We offer a number of training services from onsite, off-site, end-user and train the trainer...

Cloud Computing

Cloud Computing

LV.Net

Service

LV.Net’s Cloud Computing service lets consumers and businesses use applications without installation. It also lets them access their personal files at any computer with internet access. LV.Net...

Colocation / Hosting

Colocation / Hosting

LV.Net

Service

The Las Vegas colocation hosting facility delivers enterprise-class security amenities, flexible bandwidth, storage and rack space options, around-the-clock technical support and monitoring...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center...

Concrete Shelters

Concrete Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

Consultation

Consultation

Infinity Network Solutions

Service

Any networking, wireless or access issue can be address in a private and personal consultation that is geared toward your needs and interests.

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

COWs (Cell on Wheels)

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Custom Labeling

Custom Labeling

PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if...

Decommission Services

Decommission Services

Lattice Communications

Service

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately...

Diesel Generator

Diesel Generator

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Donation Engine

Donation Engine

Community Resource Network

Product

Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package...

DOW Call Center Services

DOW Call Center Services

AVOXI

Product

DOW Call Center Service is a hosted on-demand call center VoIP solution. The customer only needs PCs and a broadband connection at its site. Agents can be located anywhere in the world and can be...

Dual Rented Billing service

Dual Rented Billing service

Data Tech Labs

Service

Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load...

EnterVision Broadcasting System

EnterVision Broadcasting System

Magicweb, Inc.

$450,000.00Product

The EnterVision broadcasting system is a complete end-to-end transport of media from a broadcast center to a TV cable distributor head-end. This is both a product (broadcaster and receiver) and a...

Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting

Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting

River City Internet Group

$329.00Service

2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer

FAMCare®

FAMCare®

Community Resource Network

Product

A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information

Fax800™ FaxFreedom

Fax800™ FaxFreedom

Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95Service

Fax machines are expensive and take up too much room. With FaxFreedom, you can get rid of your clunky fax machine forever while gaining additional features and more innovative functionality! Each...

Fiber

Fiber

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing...

Fiberglass Shelters

Fiberglass Shelters

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire...

Fire Suppression

Fire Suppression

Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment.

Free Teleconferencing Service

Free Teleconferencing Service

FreeAudioConferencing.com

$0.00Service

Free teleconferencing/conference call account from FreeAudioConferencing.com Host up to 100 participants per call 24/7, 365 days per year from anywhere in the world. Sign up with only a name and...

Free Webinar Service

Free Webinar Service

AnyMeeting

$0.00Service

Conduct unlimited meetings with up to 150 attendees Provide full webinar registration Allow post-webinar services Require no downloads or setup Include conference calling for 150 listeners Webinar...

Freedom800™ FreedomLITE

Freedom800™ FreedomLITE

Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95Service

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple...

Freedom800™ FreedomPRO

Freedom800™ FreedomPRO

Telecentrex, LLC

$19.95Service

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a...

Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME

Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME

Telecentrex, LLC

$29.95Service

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system...

FreedomLite

FreedomLite

FreedomOperator.com

$9.95Product

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple...

FreedomPro

FreedomPro

FreedomOperator.com

$19.95Product

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a...

FreedomXtreme

FreedomXtreme

FreedomOperator.com

$29.95Product

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system...

High Speed Wireless Internet

High Speed Wireless Internet

LV.Net

Service

LV.Net provides "true" high-speed mobile wifi / wireless infrastructure to Public Safety, commercial and casual users through a "best in class" network. LV.Net provides now...

Hosted Billing / CDR only service

Hosted Billing / CDR only service

Data Tech Labs

Service

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches Callshop, calling card...

Hosted Billing / GK service

Hosted Billing / GK service

Data Tech Labs

Service

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers Termination providers IP phone service providers Callshop owners...

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