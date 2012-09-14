Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Iridium Go! , from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99 - Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...

10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00 - Service

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...

2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages , from Popesco

$149.99 - Service

http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Internet-Fax-Unlimited-Reception/dp/B003HL9M08/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&s=office-products&qid=1278665396&sr=8-1 PC software solution that replace a fax-machine. 2-YEAR...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00 - Service

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Air-Guard Extreme , from PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...

Air-Guard Flush Mount , from PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...

Air-Guard Surface Mount , from PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from...

Asset Management , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET provides complete asset management services from equipment procurement, staging and configuration, deployment, tracking and reporting as well as next day parts replacement.

Batteries , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Billing Manager , from Data Tech Labs

Product

Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...

Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95 - Service

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Cable Configuration Tool , from PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...

car mp3 fm transmitters-car mp3 players-mp3 audio-fm transmitters with remote , from Sunda International Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Product

Sunda International Industrial Co., Ltd.(sundasim(dot)com) is the professional manufacturer of Mp3 player,Car MP3 FM Transmitters----Car Mp3 players, Car Mp4 player, Car mp3 FM Modulator, mp3 transmitter...

car mp3 transmitter/modulator/ player with remote control , from Sunda International Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Product

Sunda International Industrial Co., Ltd. (sundasim.com)is the professional manufacturer of Mp3 player, Car MP3 FM Transmitters----Car Mp3 players, Car Mp4 player, Car mp3 FM Modulator, mp3 transmitter...

Certification and Training , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET certifies the integrity of your technology’s cabling to all current TIA/EIA and BICSI standards. We offer a number of training services from onsite, off-site, end-user and train the trainer solutions.

Cloud Computing , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net’s Cloud Computing service lets consumers and businesses use applications without installation. It also lets them access their personal files at any computer with internet access. LV.Net does...

Colocation / Hosting , from LV.Net

Service

The Las Vegas colocation hosting facility delivers enterprise-class security amenities, flexible bandwidth, storage and rack space options, around-the-clock technical support and monitoring capabilities,...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes , from PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...

Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

Consultation , from Infinity Network Solutions

Service

Any networking, wireless or access issue can be address in a private and personal consultation that is geared toward your needs and interests.

COWs (Cell on Wheels) , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Custom Labeling , from PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...

Decommission Services , from Lattice Communications

Service

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and...

Diesel Generator , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/

Donation Engine , from Community Resource Network

Product

Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...

DOW Call Center Services , from AVOXI

Product

DOW Call Center Service is a hosted on-demand call center VoIP solution. The customer only needs PCs and a broadband connection at its site. Agents can be located anywhere in the world and can be easily...

Dual Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...

EnterVision Broadcasting System , from Magicweb, Inc.

$450,000.00 - Product

The EnterVision broadcasting system is a complete end-to-end transport of media from a broadcast center to a TV cable distributor head-end. This is both a product (broadcaster and receiver) and a service...

Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$329.00 - Service

2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer

FAMCare® , from Community Resource Network

Product

A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information

Fax800™ FaxFreedom , from Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95 - Service

Fax machines are expensive and take up too much room. With FaxFreedom, you can get rid of your clunky fax machine forever while gaining additional features and more innovative functionality! Each FaxFreedom...

Fiber , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...

Fiberglass Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/

Fire Suppression , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment. Safety...

Free Teleconferencing Service , from FreeAudioConferencing.com

$0.00 - Service

Free teleconferencing/conference call account from FreeAudioConferencing.com Host up to 100 participants per call 24/7, 365 days per year from anywhere in the world. Sign up with only a name and email...

Free Webinar Service , from AnyMeeting

$0.00 - Service

Conduct unlimited meetings with up to 150 attendees Provide full webinar registration Allow post-webinar services Require no downloads or setup Include conference calling for 150 listeners Webinar Recording...

Freedom800™ FreedomLITE , from Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95 - Service

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...

Freedom800™ FreedomPRO , from Telecentrex, LLC

$19.95 - Service

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...

Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME , from Telecentrex, LLC

$29.95 - Service

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.

FreedomLite , from FreedomOperator.com

$9.95 - Product

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...

FreedomPro , from FreedomOperator.com

$19.95 - Product

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...

FreedomXtreme , from FreedomOperator.com

$29.95 - Product

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.

High Speed Wireless Internet , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net provides "true" high-speed mobile wifi / wireless infrastructure to Public Safety, commercial and casual users through a "best in class" network. LV.Net provides now Point-to-Point...

Hosted Billing / CDR only service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches Callshop, calling card operators This...

Hosted Billing / GK service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers Termination providers IP phone service providers Callshop owners and...

HVAC , from Lattice Communications

Product

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice has...

iLinc Audio Integration , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Order integrated audio with your iLinc web conferencing solution Select from a range of audio options that give you control over the user experience and ensures quality of your session. Our audio conferencing...

iLinc Enterprise Suite , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Product

Does your organization need to hold online meetings, run virtual classrooms, host webinars and operate remote support rooms? iLinc's web conferencing and collaboration technology is super flexible and...