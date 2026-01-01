Products & Services

Within Personal & Laundry Services

Gold Products & Services

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) helps men and women address symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance, including fatigue, weight gain, low libido, mood changes, poor sleep, and...

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Our medically supervised weight loss programs combine physician-guided treatment, lifestyle coaching, metabolic evaluation, and advanced weight management solutions to help patients achieve...

Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance

Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance

Everline Coatings and Services - Austin

Service

Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance - This service includes line striping for parking lots, parking garages and roadways. It also includes the repair of asphalt and concrete parking lots and...

Peptide Therapy

Peptide Therapy

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Peptide therapy utilizes naturally occurring amino acid compounds that support the body's cellular communication systems. Customized peptide protocols may help support fat metabolism, muscle...

Pharmaceutical Grade Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceutical Grade Nutritional Supplements

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Product

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine offers a carefully curated selection of pharmaceutical-grade nutritional supplements from trusted professional brands including Ortho Molecular...

Sermorelin Therapy

Sermorelin Therapy

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Sermorelin therapy supports the body's natural production of growth hormone and is commonly used as part of healthy aging and body composition programs. Patients may experience improvements in...

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT)

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT)

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is designed for men experiencing symptoms of low testosterone such as decreased energy, reduced muscle mass, weight gain, brain fog, low motivation, and...

Products & Services

1 Hour Massage

1 Hour Massage

Kristen's Skin Care

$70.00Service

Therapeutic Massage Therapy (neuromuscular therapy) This is our most popular massage. Therapeutic Massage (Deep Tissue Massage) focuses on specific areas of tension and chronic soreness with firm,...

African Hair Transplant

African Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

For African hair restoration, the curlier black hair must be harvested with precision and placed in such a way that the hair matches the exit angles of the scalp. Hairline design for the African...

Asian Hair Transplant

Asian Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Asian hair transplant has been considered one of the hardest types of hair transplant to do well owing to the unique characteristics of the Asian hair shaft and hair to scalp color contrast. However,...

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$500.00Product

Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe...

BalanceDiet

BalanceDiet

The BalanceDiet Company

Product

The following opportunities are available via our website: • Brand Ambassadors • Celebrity Athletes • Celebrity Chefs • Online Affiliates Business Opportunities with BalanceDiet...

Book: Are You Fit To Love?

Book: Are You Fit To Love?

Fit 2 Love

$15.95Product

A must read relationship book. Received the honorable mention at the 2004 Best Book Awards (USA) and a 5 star review from Midwest Book Reviews

Boxes and Moving Supplies

Boxes and Moving Supplies

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Product

Amazing Spaces Box Shop, located right inside our retail office, offers a wonderful selection of moving boxes in Houston and moving supplies to facilitate move. We offer a full line of over 100...

Brazilian Butt Lift

Brazilian Butt Lift

Young Medical Spa®

Service

Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.

Cat health insurance

Cat health insurance

Trupanion

$15.00Service

Cat insurance from Trupanion includes $20,000 of lifetime coverage with no annual limit and no claim limits. Trupanion covers 90% of actual costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medications if...

Chemical Peel

Chemical Peel

Kristen's Skin Care

$75.00Service

Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most...

Climate Controlled Self Storage

Climate Controlled Self Storage

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Service

Climate Controlled Storage Amazing Spaces Storage Centers' climate controlled self storage is kept at a constant temperature between 60 and 78 degrees year-round by using air conditioning or...

CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting

Young Medical Spa®

Service

CoolSculpting's unique technology uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells without surgery or downtime. The procedure is FDA-cleared, safe and effective. The results are...

Coporate Concierge

Coporate Concierge

Premier Concierge, Inc.

Service

Onsite and offsite concierge services for small and large corporations.

Crown Hair Transplant

Crown Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

The crown also known as the vertex is an area of the scalp that may require hair transplantation either in isolation or in combination with other regions of the scalp. The crown is perhaps the most...

Dog health insurance

Dog health insurance

Trupanion

$15.00Service

Dog insurance from Trupanion includes $20,000 of lifetime coverage with no annual limit or claim limits. Trupanion covers 90% of actual costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medications if they...

Dr Shawn Messonniers speaks out about natural pet health care

Dr Shawn Messonniers speaks out about natural pet health care

Happy Tales Pets

Service

Syndicated author Dr Shawn Messonnier dvm provide insites into the world of natural pet health care including articles, reports and recipes.

Drycleaning

Drycleaning

Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Service

Drycleaning is a process that cleans the clothes without water. In fact dry cleaning isn't really dry. The clothes do get wet, but not with water. The fact that there is no...

Drycleaning Delivery Service

Drycleaning Delivery Service

Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Service

If you are looking for the convenience of a pick-up and delivery service for your drycleaning, at a nominal cost we promise to go beyond all your expectations.

Equilite Botanicals

Equilite Botanicals

Happy Tales Pets

Product

All natural botanical, herbal and homeopathic remedies for horses, pets and people too.

Eyebrow Hair Transplant

Eyebrow Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Eyebrow hair transplant represents the highest art form in the practice of delicate hair restoration. Eyebrow hair transplantation at the Lam Institute for Hair Restoration in Dallas, Texas, pays...

Female Hair Restoration

Female Hair Restoration

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Female hair restoration is Dr. Lam’s specialty, unlike most clinics that perform the occasional female hair transplant, the Lam Institute for Female Hair Restoration frequently restores hair in...

Female Hairline Lowering

Female Hairline Lowering

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Female hairline lowering has become one of the main objectives for female hair restoration at our clinic. We perform female hairline lowering in women who lose hair in the frontal hairline with...

Flint River Ranch All Natural Pet Food

Flint River Ranch All Natural Pet Food

Happy Tales Pets

Product

Oven baked natural pet food and treats for dogs and cats. Formulas for all stages of your pets life. For more information on this product do to http://www.flintriverranchstore.com

Hair Loss Information

Hair Loss Information

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Dr. Samuel Lam believes that education is the cornerstone to any well-informed consumer making decisions regarding hair loss treatments but also at a fundamental level about simply understanding...

Hair Salon

Hair Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon

Service

Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers specialty expert hair salon services that include women’s haircuts, men’s haircuts, hair color,(expert colorist specializing in balayage and...

Hair Stylist

Hair Stylist

Chakra Beauty Salon

Service

Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers full hair and makeup services including: women’s and men’s haircuts, hair color, hairstyles, highlights, balayage, ombre, blowouts, deep...

Hairdreams laserbeamer nano hair extensions

Hairdreams laserbeamer nano hair extensions

Chakra Beauty Salon

Product

Hairdreams laserbeamer nano premium luxury european 100% human hair extensions offered exclusively by certified hairdreams specialist Erika Avendano of north county San Diego Beauty Salon Chakra...

Herbal Enzyme Peel

Herbal Enzyme Peel

Kristen's Skin Care

$65.00Service

Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most...

International Personal Shopper Service

International Personal Shopper Service

Global Gophers LLC

Service

Think you can't afford a personal shopper?? Think again. With our service, you can request all your favorite items from America, Australia, Canada, France or the UK and have them shipped straight to...

Kybella™

Kybella™

Young Medical Spa®

Product

KYBELLA™ is the first and only approved injectable drug for contouring moderate to severe submental fullness, a condition that is commonly referred to as a double chin. KYBELLA™ is a...

Laundry

Laundry

Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Service

Laundry is a process where the garments are washed cleaned with water using specialized Laundry chemicals and detergents. It is a total wet process. Laundry process: At Four...

Male Hair Transplant

Male Hair Transplant

Lam Institute for Hair Restoration

Service

Male hair transplant involves creating a hairline that matches the natural patterns of hair loss that afflicts the male patient so as to make the result appear absolutely seamless to any observer at...

Micro-Current Toning Facial

Micro-Current Toning Facial

Kristen's Skin Care

$95.00Service

Known as the non-surgical face lift, this cutting edge system can reduce the signs of aging by both firming and smoothing the skin using electro-simulation. This system has been proven successful in...

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion

Kristen's Skin Care

$85.00Service

Microdermabrasion is a popular procedure in which the stratum corneum (dead outermost surface of the skin) is partially or completely removed by light abrasion, to remove sun-damaged skin and to...

Online Monthy Recruiting Membership

Online Monthy Recruiting Membership

CitiNannies LLC

$49.00Service

Monthly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 30 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having...

Online Quarterly Recruiting Membership

Online Quarterly Recruiting Membership

CitiNannies LLC

$119.00Service

Quarterly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 90 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having...

Online Yearly Recruiting Membership

Online Yearly Recruiting Membership

CitiNannies LLC

$299.00Service

Yearly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 365 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having...

OT-300 Platinum Pet Stop Underground Dog Fence System

OT-300 Platinum Pet Stop Underground Dog Fence System

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$1,080.00Product

Pet Stop Dog Fence O-T 300 Transmitter Overview Pet Stop dog fence transmitters provide guaranteed safe and effective dog containment. Essentially the brain of your dog fence system, the Pet Stop dog...

Personal Assistance/ Individual Errands/Cleaning/Eldercare

Personal Assistance/ Individual Errands/Cleaning/Eldercare

Jeeves Concierge & Errand Services

Service

Our lists of services include but are not limited to:  Personal Assistance/ Individual Errands Coordinate Household Repairs Gifts and Shopping Flowers/Gift Baskets Packing and Moving...

Pressing

Pressing

Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Service

Pressing is a process that gives the garment its personality and appearance. We at Four Seasons Drycleaning Company take utmost care for this process. At Four Seasons...

Professional Dog Training and Dog Boarding at Whisepring Oaks Kennels

Professional Dog Training and Dog Boarding at Whisepring Oaks Kennels

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$50.00Service

WE love all kinds of animals, especially dogs and use highly successful Praise Motivated Dog Training concepts, approved American Kennel Club approved and individually tailored to the needs of each...

Realtionship /Dating Coaching

Realtionship /Dating Coaching

Fit 2 Love

$59.00Service

Online and via phone relationship coaching by pre-arranged appointments

Repair all brands of underground dog fences - Guaranteed 72 hour repair on all components

Repair all brands of underground dog fences - Guaranteed 72 hour repair on all components

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$0.00Service

Pet Stop of North Georgia offers services on all makes and models of underground Pet Containment systems - Guaranteed Here are a few questions to ask if your system needs repaired: My boundary wire...

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