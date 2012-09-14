1 Hour Massage , from Kristen's Skin Care

$70.00

Therapeutic Massage Therapy (neuromuscular therapy) This is our most popular massage. Therapeutic Massage (Deep Tissue Massage) focuses on specific areas of tension and chronic soreness with firm, slow...

African Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration



For African hair restoration, the curlier black hair must be harvested with precision and placed in such a way that the hair matches the exit angles of the scalp. Hairline design for the African patient...

Asian Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration



Asian hair transplant has been considered one of the hardest types of hair transplant to do well owing to the unique characteristics of the Asian hair shaft and hair to scalp color contrast. However, by...

Brazilian Butt Lift , from Young Medical Spa®



Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.

Cat health insurance , from Trupanion

$15.00

Cat insurance from Trupanion includes $20,000 of lifetime coverage with no annual limit and no claim limits. Trupanion covers 90% of actual costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medications if they...

Chemical Peel , from Kristen's Skin Care

$75.00

Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most cases.

Climate Controlled Self Storage , from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers



Climate Controlled Storage Amazing Spaces Storage Centers' climate controlled self storage is kept at a constant temperature between 60 and 78 degrees year-round by using air conditioning or heating,...

CoolSculpting , from Young Medical Spa®



CoolSculpting's unique technology uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells without surgery or downtime. The procedure is FDA-cleared, safe and effective. The results are lasting...

Coporate Concierge , from Premier Concierge, Inc.



Onsite and offsite concierge services for small and large corporations.

Crown Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration



The crown also known as the vertex is an area of the scalp that may require hair transplantation either in isolation or in combination with other regions of the scalp. The crown is perhaps the most technically...

Dog health insurance , from Trupanion

$15.00

Dog insurance from Trupanion includes $20,000 of lifetime coverage with no annual limit or claim limits. Trupanion covers 90% of actual costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medications if they get...

Dr Shawn Messonniers speaks out about natural pet health care , from Happy Tales Pets



Syndicated author Dr Shawn Messonnier dvm provide insites into the world of natural pet health care including articles, reports and recipes.

Drycleaning , from Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd



Drycleaning is a process that cleans the clothes without water. In fact dry cleaning isn't really dry. The clothes do get wet, but not with water. The fact that there is no water...

Drycleaning Delivery Service , from Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd



If you are looking for the convenience of a pick-up and delivery service for your drycleaning, at a nominal cost we promise to go beyond all your expectations.

Eyebrow Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration



Eyebrow hair transplant represents the highest art form in the practice of delicate hair restoration. Eyebrow hair transplantation at the Lam Institute for Hair Restoration in Dallas, Texas, pays meticulous...

Female Hair Restoration , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration



Female hair restoration is Dr. Lam’s specialty, unlike most clinics that perform the occasional female hair transplant, the Lam Institute for Female Hair Restoration frequently restores hair in women...

Female Hairline Lowering , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration



Female hairline lowering has become one of the main objectives for female hair restoration at our clinic. We perform female hairline lowering in women who lose hair in the frontal hairline with aging,...

Hair Loss Information , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration



Dr. Samuel Lam believes that education is the cornerstone to any well-informed consumer making decisions regarding hair loss treatments but also at a fundamental level about simply understanding everything...

Hair Salon , from Chakra Beauty Salon



Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers specialty expert hair salon services that include women’s haircuts, men’s haircuts, hair color,(expert colorist specializing in balayage and ombre)...

Hair Stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon



Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers full hair and makeup services including: women’s and men’s haircuts, hair color, hairstyles, highlights, balayage, ombre, blowouts, deep conditioning...

Herbal Enzyme Peel , from Kristen's Skin Care

$65.00

Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most cases.

International Personal Shopper Service , from Global Gophers LLC



Think you can't afford a personal shopper?? Think again. With our service, you can request all your favorite items from America, Australia, Canada, France or the UK and have them shipped straight to your...

Laundry , from Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd



Laundry is a process where the garments are washed cleaned with water using specialized Laundry chemicals and detergents. It is a total wet process. Laundry process: At Four Seasons...

Male Hair Transplant , from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration



Male hair transplant involves creating a hairline that matches the natural patterns of hair loss that afflicts the male patient so as to make the result appear absolutely seamless to any observer at any...

Micro-Current Toning Facial , from Kristen's Skin Care

$95.00

Known as the non-surgical face lift, this cutting edge system can reduce the signs of aging by both firming and smoothing the skin using electro-simulation. This system has been proven successful in firming...

Microdermabrasion , from Kristen's Skin Care

$85.00

Microdermabrasion is a popular procedure in which the stratum corneum (dead outermost surface of the skin) is partially or completely removed by light abrasion, to remove sun-damaged skin and to remove...

Online Monthy Recruiting Membership , from CitiNannies LLC

$49.00

Monthly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 30 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having quality...

Online Quarterly Recruiting Membership , from CitiNannies LLC

$119.00

Quarterly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 90 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having quality...

Online Yearly Recruiting Membership , from CitiNannies LLC

$299.00

Yearly Subscription - Complete access to qualified nannies and elder caregivers for 365 days. Subscribe to citinannies.net now to find your new nanny or caregiver. Since internet safety and having quality...

Personal Assistance/ Individual Errands/Cleaning/Eldercare , from Jeeves Concierge & Errand Services



Our lists of services include but are not limited to: Personal Assistance/ Individual Errands Coordinate Household Repairs Gifts and Shopping Flowers/Gift Baskets Packing and Moving Services...

Pressing , from Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd



Pressing is a process that gives the garment its personality and appearance. We at Four Seasons Drycleaning Company take utmost care for this process. At Four Seasons Drycleaning...

Professional Dog Training and Dog Boarding at Whisepring Oaks Kennels , from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$50.00

WE love all kinds of animals, especially dogs and use highly successful Praise Motivated Dog Training concepts, approved American Kennel Club approved and individually tailored to the needs of each individual...

Realtionship /Dating Coaching , from Fit 2 Love

$59.00

Online and via phone relationship coaching by pre-arranged appointments

Repair all brands of underground dog fences - Guaranteed 72 hour repair on all components , from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$0.00

Pet Stop of North Georgia offers services on all makes and models of underground Pet Containment systems - Guaranteed Here are a few questions to ask if your system needs repaired: My boundary wire has...

Safe Kids Card , from My Family CD of PA

$12.00

We want you to be prepared in the event of a medical emergency or a missing loved one. Carrying information is vital. Or Safe Kids Card is a 'credit card sized' cd that contains 3 digital pictures, a digital...

Self Storage , from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers



At Amazing Spaces Storage Centers®, a leading self storage service provider, we create space for your belongings in pleasant surroundings where you can feel good about your choice in Houston self-storage.

SlimLipo , from Young Medical Spa®



Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SlimLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Palomar Medical, Inc.

SmartLipo , from Young Medical Spa®



Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SmartLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Cynosure, Inc.

Speaking, Semiars, Workshops , from Fit 2 Love

$0.00

Powerfull keynotes, seminars, workshops or training with a sweeping message about human relationships

Stem Cell Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation , from Young Medical Spa®



Natural breast augmentation procedure enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.

The 8 Week Physique , from Stay Young Fitness Corporation

$4,500.00

Be Prepared for the most intense, body and life changing experience known to man. Stay Young Fitness Corporation and its team of Expert Personal Trainers will take control of your health, and transform...

The Signature Facial , from Kristen's Skin Care

$115.00

Includes a face and pore cleaning, steam treatment, an herbal enzyme or level 1 chemical peel, facial, neck and shoulder massage, moisturizing hand treatment, eye treatment, exfoliating scrub and a nourishing...

The Simple Facial , from Kristen's Skin Care

$75.00

The simple facial includes a face and pore cleaning, steam treatment, exfoliating scrub as well as a nourishing mask. This is our least expensive facial treatment but is known to have incredible results. Receive...

ThermiVa™ , from Young Medical Spa®



ThermiVa™ offers the safest and most precise option for restoring the appearance of the labia and tightness to the vaginal canal.

TV Film makeup artist / hair stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon



Outside of her beauty salon, Erika Avendano is a well established key celebrity hair stylist and makeup artist for print, commercial television, webfomercials, and film. Other mobile MUAH services include...

wedding airbrush makeup artist , from Chakra Beauty Salon



Wedding Airbrush Makeup Artist and bridal wedding hair stylist, Erika Avendano, has trained and worked alongside some of the best wedding makeup artist and hair stylist in the industry in both San Diego...

wedding hair stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon



WEDDING SERVICES Include : mobile beauty service, on Location Hair Styling, wedding trials, airbrush bridal makeup, All day makeup primer for all day wear, wedding makeup, bridal makeup trial run with...