Products & Services
HALO® Decking unit for marina construction
Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion
Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts
Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels
Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration
Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes
Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product
Lad-Saf® Powered Climb Assist System
Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd
Product
Pile Rider® - protection for your marinas piles
Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Product