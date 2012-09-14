|
|
|Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
HALO® Decking unit for marina construction, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
HALO Decking units are sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under docks. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate wave...
|
|
|
|
HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
HALO Eco is a mini HALO unit for use in wetlands and shallow water applications.
Materials
* Composed of Non toxic materials
* No metal parts
* Marine Friendly
Design
*...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pile Rider® - protection for your marinas piles, from Elemental Innovation, Inc.
Ordinary dock collars take the brunt of wave after wave, wearing out quickly while transferring the energy right to your dock.
Our Pile Rider is different. Composed of proven marine-grade components,...
|Products 1 - 8 of 8
|Page: 1