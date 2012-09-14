1-Din Fully Motorized Car DVD Player with 7" TFT-LCD Monitor and AM/FM Stereo Receiver , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

7" 16:9 12288;TFT LCD Color Monitor; Fully Automatic Motorized Mechanism; Resolution: 800*480(WVGA), TV reception (NTSC/PAL) Chromatic system: PAL/NTSC auto switch Image left/right switch...

2-Din Car Dvd Player With 6.5" Tft Color Lcd And Built In Navigation System , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

2-DIN 6.5" 16:9 LCD Monitor; FM/AM/TV/45W*4AMP/ Slide Panel; DVD/VCD/CD/MP3 Player; Camera Input; 2 AV Output; 2 AV Input; Compatible with DVD/VCD/CD Changer Uint; 6 in1 Card Reader (supports...

2.4g 813d Night Vision/ Water Proof Wireless Camera , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

*380 TV lines sharp picture display *Infra-red LEDs to aid night-time vision *Alloyed shell, weather-proof for outdoor usage *Built-in microphone for audio monitoring *Min 100m transmission distance...

2.4G 830G/Built in Li Battery/CMOS Wireless Camera , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

*USB output for PC and AV output for monitor, TV, etc. *Tiny size for discreet observation & portability *Built-in rechargeable Li-battery in camera for mobile usage *4 channel-scan function...

2.4G 906 Weather-proof Day/Night Wireless Camer , from Shenzhen Glong Technology Ltd

*Wireless AV Color Transmission, Min 100m(300 feet)unobstructed transmission range; *1/4'' CCD, 420TV lines sharp picture display; *Built-in IR lights, 15 meters Nightvision range; *Alloyed shell,...

AccessIT™ , from Minicom Advanced Systems

AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...

Buzzer Type Parking Sensor , from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle 2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...

DiscProtectors™, DiscShields™ and DiscPreservers™ , from Remember When

These new products (Patent Pending) are special cloths that fit between the readable side of the disc and the case. When in place, the special material helps keep the disc from being fogged by “off gas...

DX Matrix , from Minicom Advanced Systems

The DX is a KVM matrix management switch that provides 24/7, out-of-band BIOS level management for the high-density server room and data center. It is a secure, flexible, and supremely scalable centralized...

Full color LED display , from Hangzhou Sangao Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd

Function Description: full col indo display uses the red, green, blue full-col pixel as radiation apparatus to revert the nature col. it adopts the advanced independent visual controller as its control...

GSM Car Alarm System , from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

Forget to turn alarm on? No Problem. Just Call GSM Alarm to turn it on/off. Alarm autodials up to 3 telephone numbers. Alarm Sounds? Hear/Talk into CAR! Better yet, immobilise the engine. Remote...

IP Control , from Minicom Advanced Systems

IP Control is an affordable remote KVM gateway providing access and control of your computers and servers, no matter how distant, via a standard web-browser. Featuring KVM IP technology that penetrates...

KVM Extender USB , from Minicom Advanced Systems

About the KVM Extender USB The KVM Extender USB, a versatile, plug and play solution, opens up options by enabling an extended physical separation between a KVM workstation and a computer or KVM switch.

KVM.net , from Minicom Advanced Systems

KVM.net is a comprehensive system for secure, centralized management of global KVM access to servers. KVM.net addresses the need for managed access in high density enterprise environments such as data...

KVM.net II , from Minicom Advanced Systems

This is what KVM.net® II can do for a Server Room: Automate centralized remote access Create customized access services Use a single portal to access ANY of your IT assets via a single-click Keep...

LED display , from Hangzhou Sangao Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd

Dot Matrix Displays Available in both single and bi-color versions, Sangao dot matrix LED displays are widely used in graphics and moving message applications. Standard display height ranging from...

Message LED display , from Hangzhou Sangao Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd

Function Description: indo double col display uses the green red led lattice as radiation apparatus. it displays red, green, yellow 65536 various cols mixed by red, green, 256degree of gray. it utilizes...

Mini CAT5 KVM Extender , from Minicom Advanced Systems

The Mini KVM Extender is a high value, affordable solution for extending your KVM console from your computer or KVM switch to a distance of up to 70m/230ft away over clutter free CAT5/6/7 cables. If you're...

Mirada , from Mirada Corporation

$399.00

The Mirada MP4 has retail pricing as follows: 20 Gig HDD $399 40 Gig HDD $469 60 Gig HDD $539 80 Gig HDD $599 These units come standard with the an FM tuner, video camera (rec at 30fps / playback...

Power On Cable , from Minicom Advanced Systems

The Power on Cable (PoC) from Minicom is a single port power control (SPPC) device that enables remote power control (power on/off/reboot) of any connected device. The PoC is complementary to Minicom's...

Projector Bulb Recycling , from eele Laboratories, LLC

$0.00

Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs. We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...

PX IP Gateway , from Minicom Advanced Systems

PX is a high performance KVM IP Gateway providing complete BIOS level access and control of your computer or server, from any location. Compact and cost-effective, the PX comes with 128-bit SSL security...

Rearview Parking Sensor , from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

Clip-on Mounting Design Switch on automatically when reversing is activated Rearview mirror with Digital numeric display for obstruction distance Three-color LED light for obstruction distance alerting...

ReLamping projector lamps , from eele Laboratories, LLC

We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs. We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...

Sell Customized LED display , from Hangzhou Sangao Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd

Dot Matrix Displays Available in both single and bi-color versions, Sangao dot matrix LED displays are widely used in graphics and moving message applications. Standard display height ranging from...

Smart 108 IP , from Minicom Advanced Systems

The Smart 108/116 IP gives system administrators secure, web-based access, control and management to a rack of up to 8/16 servers, either remotely or locally. The rack mountable, 1U sized switch features...

Smart 216 IP CAT5 KVM Switch , from Minicom Advanced Systems

The Smart 216 IP, also available with 32 ports - Smart 232 IP, enables one local and two remote users, access and control of up to 16 servers. In addition, two remote users can operate serial sessions...

Smart CAT5 KVM Extender , from Minicom Advanced Systems

The new generation CAT5 Smart KVM Extender enables controlling a computer from up to 110m/360ft away by extending the KVM console. This makes it an excellent solution for accessing computers centralized...

Smart Rack 116/116 IP (KVM Drawer) , from Minicom Advanced Systems

The SmartRacks are the most efficient and effective way to control and manage servers in a rack The SmartRack series comes with either a 116 switch for local access or with a 116 IP switch for combined...