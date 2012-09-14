PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Customer Relationship Management, Marketing & Sales Software

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
ACom3 - Enterprise Incentive Management Software ACom3 - Enterprise Incentive Management Software, from ACTEK

ACom3 is a technologically advanced and functionally rich commission and incentive compensation system. The application can be integrated to any number of front-end transactions systems to support calculation...
Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions: Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions:, from Castle Group

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...
Daffodil CRM Daffodil CRM, from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil CRM is a software that enables seamless coordination between sales, marketing, customer service, field support and other functions that handle customer contact for an enterprise.
Daffodil DB Daffodil DB, from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil DB is a J2EE certified, SQL-99 and JDBC standards compliant 100% Java database. It helps you build comprehensive, efficient and powerful relational database applications in Java to handle complex...
Daffodil Replicator Daffodil Replicator, from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil Replicator is an open source data synchronization software that ensures high availability of data in environments that make use of heterogeneous databases. Replicator can either capture a data-source...
Deep Six Web Content Filtering Deep Six Web Content Filtering, from TPP Limited
$0.00
Deep Six is a Web Content Filtering solution and is set to become the defacto solution for both the Education and corporate sector alike. Using a series of cutting edge technologies Deep Six is significantly...
DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool, from Bitberry Software
$39.95
DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified whenever...
Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary, from Discovery Data

Within this special report from Discovery Data is an analysis of rep movement for the three year period of 2009 to 2011 as well as separate analyses of the years 2010 and 2011. Which BD channels were the...
Electronic Kanban Electronic Kanban, from Ultriva

Electronic Kanban solutions and lean manufacturing management system and software. Lean performance and lean manufacturing software, programs and products. Electronic Kanban solutions and lean manufacturing...
EvaluateAnywhere Community Edition 1.03 EvaluateAnywhere Community Edition 1.03, from Trinity Software, LLC
$0.00
Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™ technologies...
EvaluateAnywhere Standard Edition 1.03 EvaluateAnywhere Standard Edition 1.03, from Trinity Software, LLC
$299.95
Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™ technologies...
ExactTarget ExactTarget, from Harris Technology

Welcome to a new and profitable email marketing strategy – sending emails using ExactTarget®. ExactTarget is an on demand email solutions provider for permission-based email marketing. The ExactTarget...
Landscaping Business Software Landscaping Business Software, from Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

Business software for landscaping, including landscape maintenance, lawn care, tree care, pest control, irrigation and holiday lighting.
Microsoft Dynamics CRM Microsoft Dynamics CRM, from Harris Technology

Microsoft Dynamics CRM is an affordable technology solution that helps automate and streamline your organization’s CRM systems. Take on the critical issues facing your business with built-in solutions...
Microsoft Dynamics NAV Microsoft Dynamics NAV, from AP Commerce, Inc.

www.microsoft.com/dynamics/en/us/products/nav-overview.aspx Microsoft Dynamics NAV provides companies and their people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant to the local needs of...
Mobile Solutions: Mobile Solutions:, from Castle Group

Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC Full-Featured CRM Solution on a Handheld Device Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC allows you to view, edit and add contact and account details, take notes, schedule...
Nethzah Contact Management Nethzah Contact Management, from Nethzah Inc

A Contact Management (http://www.nethzah.com/contact-management/) is an integrated customer relational management (CRM) solution that allows organizations and individuals to record relationships and interactions...
Nethzah CRM Nethzah CRM, from Nethzah Inc

Nethzah customer relationship management (CRM) (http://www.nethzah.com/CRM/) helps streamline sales, marketing and customer support functions in a simple and secure manner. You can productively automate...
Nethzah Customer Help desk Nethzah Customer Help desk, from Nethzah Inc

Customer Help desk (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Customer-Help-Desk/) module of Nethzah CRM solution lets you provide online helpdesk using ticketing system 24 / 7. You can quickly view a list of tickets...
Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal) Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal), from Nethzah Inc

CRM Portal or Web Portal is a integrated, adaptable portal solution, which helps you and your company to rise to the next level in your customers relations. Nethzah Portal is 100% customizable. Nethzah...
Nethzah Defect Tracking Nethzah Defect Tracking, from Nethzah Inc

Defect Tracking (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Defect-Tracking/) module of Nethzah CRM solution designed for small, medium and large software companies to simplify their defect handling process. Bugs...
Nethzah Knowledge Management Software Nethzah Knowledge Management Software, from Nethzah Inc

Nethzah Knowledge Base (http://www.nethzah.com/knowledge-base-software/) is a searchable online repository of information that enables customer service and support staff to resolve issues faster to keep...
Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA) Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA), from Nethzah Inc

Sales Reps love the Nethzah CRM Sales module (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Sales-Force-Automation/) because everything they need to do their jobs is in one place. With Nethzah CRM online sales force...
Prophet Sales Management Software CRM Prophet Sales Management Software CRM, from Salesmanagementsofwarecrm.com

Prophet Sales Management Software CRM takes the most important aspects of Sales Management, Contact Management and builds them into Outlook so that you are using a single application and contact manager...
Rezgo Rezgo, from Rezgo
$0.00
Rezgo is 100% Web-based - No Software Required Rezgo's easy to use browser based administration system gives you access to your bookings, messages, customer information, and reports 24/7. All you need...
Sage CRM Sage CRM, from Harris Technology

Sage CRM is an easy to use, fast to deploy, feature rich CRM solution providing enterprise-wide access to vital customer information. With Sage CRM, you can better manage your business by integrating field...
Sage CRM SalesLogix CRM Software Solutions Sage CRM SalesLogix CRM Software Solutions, from Castle Group

Sage CRM SalesLogix Sales Increase productivity by automating key aspects of the selling cycle, maximize team selling effectiveness with advanced sales tools, and make informed decisions based on accurate...
Sage SalesLogix Sage SalesLogix, from Harris Technology

Sage SalesLogix is the customer relationship management solution that enables small to medium-sized businesses to cultivate profitable customer relationships by increasing sales and marketing performance...
Taylor Scheduler Taylor Scheduler, from Taylor Scheduling Software

The Taylor Scheduler is a highly intuitive real-time scheduling system for manufacturers that graphically represents your production schedule and allows you to communicate it to everyone involved. You...
TSM Direct TSM Direct, from InitioStar

TSM Direct is a comprehensive, versatile software package, permitting easy use of all direct marketing methods - mailing, telephone contact (inbound response and outbound) and direct sales. The heart...
Products 1 - 30 of 30 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help