Targeted at Home Builders engaged in large scale infrastructure projects commencing at site acquisition and progressing to build, customization, sales and eventually warranty. Kloudville Build 360 supports...

Business 360-in-a-Box , from Kloudville Inc.



Kloudville’s Business 360 Apps are Simple, Scalable, Customizable, Open API, and Business context process centricFull lifecycle business functionality with flexibility and simplicity of implementation...

CareConnect , from Concurro, Inc.

$15.00

Concurro provides web-based, integrated community management systems for assisted living facilities -- technology for more efficiently marketing and managing operations, while improving resident care and...

Commerce 360 , from Kloudville Inc.



Targeted at Wholesale Distributors engaged in handling shipments of products between suppliers and consumers. They have warehouse(s), distribution center(s) and trade in the logistics management of full...

CRM consulting , from Harris Technology



The Harris Technology Professional Services Group is committed to ensuring your CRM investment delivers business results. From design, development and deployment our group will work closely with you to...

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds , from Discovery Data



Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...

Customer Service Training , from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting



This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...

Data-Driven Market Insight , from Discovery Data



It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...

Financial Services Industry Database , from Discovery Data



Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 600,000 professionals. Annual subscriptions to the database include...

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal , from Emerging Technologies



Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.

HELLO MALL , from Emerging Technologies



Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant , from Emerging Technologies



Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation , from Emerging Technologies



Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal , from Emerging Technologies



This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides callers...

Insurance Agent Database , from Discovery Data



The Insurance Agent database provides extensive information on 1.6 million insurance agents such as business and home contact information, carrier appointments and licenses. With over 8.6 million carrier...

Offshore Software Development , from Daffodil Software Ltd.



Daffodil Solutions, services division of Daffodil Software is an offshore software development company that understands businesses and aims to deliver value to customers through its software solutions...

Outbound Dialer , from Emerging Technologies



The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an agent...

RealtyJuggler Realtor Software , from RealOrganized, Inc.

$99.00

RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software is a full-features real estate customer relationship (CRM) product especially designed for REALTORS and other real-estate professionals. The product has two primary goals: 1.

Service 360 , from Kloudville Inc.



Targeted at dynamic resource and asset allocation (by project, activity and ad-hoc) predominately prevalent in people-based companies. Kloudville Service 360 provides Resource and Asset Management planning...

Streetsmart7 , from InfoStreet



Streetsmart7 is a suite of web collaborative software geared towards improving productivity and time efficiency. Complete with CRM, instant messaging, webmail, email archiving, portal, task management,...

Telecom 360 , from Kloudville Inc.



Targeted at the B2B business needs and the constant transformative nature of CSPs and its echo-system of Suppliers, Kloudville Telecom 360 supports full life-cycle management of B2B ecosystem that help...