At Concurro we believe that information should empower your organization, not burden it. Our suite of web-based easy-to-use applications not only helps you run your business, it dramatically improves...
DYL is a simple yet powerful VoIP phone system that comes fully equipped with an integrated outbound dialing system and email tools proven to increase office efficiency and, most importantly, closing...
Infogain, The Customer Knowledge Company, develops and delivers Customer Asset Strategies to increase tactical and strategic decision-making capabilities across the enterprise. As a leading provider...
Official Desktop Software (http://www.officialdesktop.com) is a leader in Real Estate Services. Our mission since 1995 has been to create a "Win-Win" environment for our employees, clients, business...
Rezgo is a cloud based software as a service reservation system designed for tour and activity operators. Rezgo gives businesses a full-featured booking engine, point of sale, and distribution system...
Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer. Sales Management software solution has delivered easy-to-use,...
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation, custom reports, training and support services to a wide list of...