Computers & Software
Computer Software
Customer Relationship Management, Marketing & Sales Software
ACTEK
Birmingham, AL
ACTEK provides cost effective, J2EE, web-based Enterprise Incentive Management software that drives revenue, reduces costs and achieves...
ActiveCampaign
Chicago, IL
Developing web based software for online marketing & customer service needs. Our email marketing software is used by over thousands...
Alex Heiphetz Group, Inc.
Alex Heiphetz Group is software development and consulting company specializing in the following: Training management system - web-based...
AP Commerce, Inc.
Los Angeles, CA
www.apcommerce.com AP Commerce, Inc. is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, formerly Navision. We help companies that have outgrown...
Bitberry Software
Holbaek, Denmark
Bitberry Software develop two Windows software programs: 1) BitZipper is a WinZip compression tool supporting more compression...
BluHorn, LLC
Bismarck, ND
BluHorn LLC is an advertising software firm and creator of BluHorn Solutions®, a web based media planning and buying software that gives...
Blytheco
Laguna Hills, CA
Headquartered in Laguna Hills, Blytheco specializes in streamlining business operations through Sage Software computer applications, support,...
Boulder Logic
Boulder, CO
Boulder Logic is a privately funded software company specializing in sales and marketing productivity tools for organizations with complex...
BrainSell Technologies LLC
MA
A leader in CRM implementations, BrainSell gives companies of any size a complete and customizable solution to manage every aspect...
Castle Group
New York, NY
Castle CRM (www.acastle.com), provides Business Solutions for your sales, marketing and customer service organizations. Based on your business...
CK Systemz, LLC
Henderson, NV
CK Systemz, LLC is a Client, Time and Revenue Management Software company. Client Keeper for the Beauty Professional Product features our...
Concentrix Ltd
Leicester, United Kingdom
Concentrix is a leading UK business management software, customer relationship management (CRM) software and IT solutions provider. Founded...
Concurro, Inc.
San Mateo, CA
At Concurro we believe that information should empower your organization, not burden it. Our suite of web-based easy-to-use applications...
CRM-SALES-SOFTWARE.com
Sainte-Julie, Canada
Should your company choose a hosted CRM vendor or an on-premise CRM solution? Find the right providers of CRM software and marketing automation...
Cvent
Mclean, VA
Cvent offers web-based software with features including online event registration, event management, event website creation, meeting site...
Daffodil Software Ltd.
India
Daffodil Software Ltd. is a leading Java development company, develops a family of feature-rich, highly-affordable relational database management...
DidItBetter Software
Tampa, FL
Founded in 1988, Advantage International, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in the Tampa bay area in Odessa, Florida in the...
Discovery Data
Eatontown, NJ
Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over...
DYL
CA
DYL is a simple yet powerful VoIP phone system that comes fully equipped with an integrated outbound dialing system and email tools proven...
Efficio Solutions, Inc.
Westerville, OH
One System. One Place. One Click. The Efficio Media Sales Management System helps increase the efficiency and productivity of Media Sales...
Emerging Technologies
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Emerging Technologies (a UAE based LLC) is the first and leading Middle East provider of speech recognition solutions. While being a master...
EPLATFORMA
FOREST HILLS, NY
EPLATFORMA is a profitable, software infrastructure company based in New York, USA. EPLATFORMA, founded in 1999 has a broad, growing Global...
ForceLogix
Libertyville, IL
Forcelogix is the leader in Sales Performance Management (SPM) designed specifically for Senior Sales Management and Field Sales Managers.
Harris Technology
Houston, TX
Harris Technology, a Microsoft® Certified Partner is a privately held company founded in 1986 but has focused solely on the implementation...
Impact Learning Customer Service Trainin...
San Luis Obispo, CA
Impact Learning Systems is a performance improvement company. We specialize in developing and supporting front-line agents in contact centers.
Infogain Corporation
Los Gatos, CA
Infogain, The Customer Knowledge Company, develops and delivers Customer Asset Strategies to increase tactical and strategic decision-making...
InfoStreet
Tarzana, CA
Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an...
InitioStar
London, United Kingdom
TSM Direct is the software division of TSM and provides an integrated telesales and marketing software solution, rich in functionality.
iQmetrix Software Corp
Regina, Canada
RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining...
Kloudville Inc.
Mississauga, Canada
Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc., develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and...
Maximizerconsultants.com Inc
Surrey, Canada
We are Certified Maximizer Business Partners. We sell all versions of Maximizer, we provide on line training, database design designs and...
MediaMiser
Ottawa, Canada
MediaMiser (www.mediamiser.com) is a solutions company founded by PR professionals who believe there is a better way to collect and analyze...
Nethzah Inc
Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses. We...
Official Desktop
Atlanta, GA
Official Desktop Software (http://www.officialdesktop.com) is a leader in Real Estate Services. Our mission since 1995 has been to create...
OptiRanker
Raleigh, NC
OptiRanker is a subsidiary of Cambil Software (www.CambilSoftware.com), a global IT services organization owned by George Enterprise International...
RealOrganized, Inc.
Windsor, CO
RealOrganized, Inc. was founded by a former AOL executive and a long-time REALTOR with a simple mission: Create a real estate software product...
Rezgo
North Vancouver, Canada
Rezgo is a cloud based software as a service reservation system designed for tour and activity operators. Rezgo gives businesses a full-featured...
Rotor Software
Vancouver, Canada
Rotor Software was founded in 2004 (Vancouver, Canada). Rotor Software is a software development company, which offers a wide range of software...
Sales Managament Software CRM
Bellevue, WA
Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer.Sales...
Salesforce.com: CRM Software as a Servic...
(CRM) San Francisco, CA
Salesforce.com offers customer relationship management solutions including: CRM Software as a Service - Prices start at just $20/user/month...
Salesmanagementsofwarecrm.com
Bellevue, WA
Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer.
Service Solution - Landscaping Business ...
Columbus, OH
614-436-9066 Business software for marketing, scheduling, reporting, billing and receiving, routing and database solutions for landscape,...
Shelko Consulting LLC
Hackensack, NJ
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation,...
SoftVu Solutions
Leawood, KS
SoftVu develops software to help companies create, manage, distribute and track online content. Our solutions are used in campaigns...
Taylor Scheduling Software
Edmonton, Canada
We develop and market Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software to manufacturers around the world. Can be integrated with ERP/CRM/MRP...
TPP Limited
Cheltenham, United Kingdom
TPP Limited specialises in driving knowledge out of data, specifically the Web utilizing and dynamic media using smart learning algorithms...
Trinity Software, LLC
Renton, Wa
Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software...
Ultriva
Cupertino, CA
Electronic Kanban and lean manufacturing services including lean scheduling, improving customer service, inventory analyzer, customer demand...
VOCALCOM
Paris, France
Vocalcom is the leading cloud-based contact center software solution and “Social First” customer service technology, enabling...
