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Customer Relationship Management, Marketing & Sales Software

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Commercient

Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s and counting. Among the most recent...

Company Profiles

ACTEK

ACTEK

ACTEK provides cost effective, J2EE, web-based Enterprise Incentive Management software that drives revenue, reduces costs and achieves automation in every phase of commission and bonus processing...

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

Developing web based software for online marketing & customer service needs. Our email marketing software is used by over thousands of companies to improve their online...

Alex Heiphetz Group, Inc.

Alex Heiphetz Group, Inc.

Alex Heiphetz Group is software development and consulting company specializing in the following: Training management system - web-based software that allows training companies and educational...

AP Commerce, Inc.

AP Commerce, Inc.

www.apcommerce.com AP Commerce, Inc. is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, formerly Navision. We help companies that have outgrown their business software transition into a flexible and...

Bitberry Software

Bitberry Software

Bitberry Software develop two Windows software programs:  1) BitZipper is a WinZip compression tool supporting more compression formats than many competing products. 2) DeltaSpy monitors...

BluHorn, LLC

BluHorn, LLC

BluHorn LLC is an advertising software firm and creator of BluHorn Solutions®, a web based media planning and buying software that gives advertising agencies, in-house marketing departments and...

Blytheco

Blytheco

Headquartered in Laguna Hills, Blytheco specializes in streamlining business operations through Sage Software computer applications, support, and consulting services. Celebrating 25 years in Orange...

Boulder Logic

Boulder Logic

Boulder Logic is a privately funded software company specializing in sales and marketing productivity tools for organizations with complex products and sales cycles.  We focus on customer...

BrainSell Technologies LLC

BrainSell Technologies LLC

A leader in CRM implementations, BrainSell gives companies of any size a complete and customizable solution to manage every aspect of the customer lifecycle. Our own customers get real CRM...

Castle Group

Castle Group

Castle CRM (www.acastle.com), provides Business Solutions for your sales, marketing and customer service organizations. Based on your business focus, we develop business solutions based on clear...

CK Systemz, LLC

CK Systemz, LLC

CK Systemz, LLC is a Client, Time and Revenue Management Software company. Client Keeper for the Beauty Professional Product features our patented automated email/calendar/scheduling software to...

Concentrix Ltd

Concentrix Ltd

Concentrix is a leading UK business management software, customer relationship management (CRM) software and IT solutions provider. Founded in 1999, Concentrix helps organizations increase...

Concurro, Inc.

Concurro, Inc.

At Concurro we believe that information should empower your organization, not burden it. Our suite of web-based easy-to-use applications not only helps you run your business, it dramatically improves...

CRM-SALES-SOFTWARE.com

CRM-SALES-SOFTWARE.com

Should your company choose a hosted CRM vendor or an on-premise CRM solution? Find the right providers of CRM software and marketing automation software solutions that best suit your needs! With...

Cvent

Cvent

Cvent offers web-based software with features including online event registration, event management, event website creation, meeting site selection, event sourcing, and online surveys. Cvent helps...

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil Software Ltd. is a leading Java development company, develops a family of feature-rich, highly-affordable relational database management software products, database synchronization and CRM...

DidItBetter Software

DidItBetter Software

Founded in 1988, Advantage International, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in the Tampa bay area in Odessa, Florida in the United States. Their software division DidItBetter.com...

Discovery Data

Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 2 million professionals. The world’s largest, most...

DYL

DYL

DYL is a simple yet powerful VoIP phone system that comes fully equipped with an integrated outbound dialing system and email tools proven to increase office efficiency and, most importantly, closing...

Efficio Solutions, Inc.

Efficio Solutions, Inc.

One System. One Place. One Click. The Efficio Media Sales Management System helps increase the efficiency and productivity of Media Sales Managers, Account Executives and Corporate Executives by...

Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies (a UAE based LLC) is the first and leading Middle East provider of speech recognition solutions. While being a master distributor of Nuance’s and Philips' dictation and...

EPLATFORMA

EPLATFORMA

EPLATFORMA is a profitable, software infrastructure company based in New York, USA. EPLATFORMA, founded in 1999 has a broad, growing Global 1000 customer base including Yahoo! and GE. In 2003,...

ForceLogix

ForceLogix

Forcelogix is the leader in Sales Performance Management (SPM) designed specifically for Senior Sales Management and Field Sales Managers. The company’s lead application...

Harris Technology

Harris Technology

Harris Technology, a Microsoft® Certified Partner is a privately held company founded in 1986 but has focused solely on the implementation of CRM systems since 1992. Harris Technology provides...

Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting

Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting

Impact Learning Systems is a performance improvement company. We specialize in developing and supporting front-line agents in contact centers. Impact provides a broad line of customer service, and...

Infogain Corporation

Infogain Corporation

Infogain, The Customer Knowledge Company, develops and delivers Customer Asset Strategies to increase tactical and strategic decision-making capabilities across the enterprise. As a leading provider...

InfoStreet

InfoStreet

Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an IT Infrastructure current is an overwhelming and burdensome...

InitioStar

InitioStar

TSM Direct is the software division of TSM and provides an integrated telesales and marketing software solution, rich in functionality. Developed by TSM, a successful and established telesales and...

iQmetrix Software Corp

iQmetrix Software Corp

RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining POS, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, HR, Marketing, Intranet and...

Kloudville Inc.

Kloudville Inc.

Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc., develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and enable supply chain commerce transformation. Your processes.

Maximizerconsultants.com Inc

Maximizerconsultants.com Inc

We are Certified Maximizer Business Partners. We sell all versions of Maximizer, we provide on line training, database design designs and technical support to clients throughout North America. We...

MediaMiser

MediaMiser

MediaMiser (www.mediamiser.com) is a solutions company founded by PR professionals who believe there is a better way to collect and analyze media information. From this belief, the idea for a...

Nethzah Inc

Nethzah Inc

Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses. We develop products that help accelerate business...

Official Desktop

Official Desktop

Official Desktop Software (http://www.officialdesktop.com) is a leader in Real Estate Services. Our mission since 1995 has been to create a "Win-Win" environment for our employees, clients, business...

OptiRanker

OptiRanker

OptiRanker is a subsidiary of Cambil Software (www.CambilSoftware.com), a global IT services organization owned by George Enterprise International (www.georgeei.com). Cambil Software is focused on...

RealOrganized, Inc.

RealOrganized, Inc.

RealOrganized, Inc. was founded by a former AOL executive and a long-time REALTOR with a simple mission: Create a real estate software product that's both easy to use as well as inexpensive. The...

Rezgo

Rezgo

Rezgo is a cloud based software as a service reservation system designed for tour and activity operators. Rezgo gives businesses a full-featured booking engine, point of sale, and distribution system...

Rotor Software

Rotor Software

Rotor Software was founded in 2004 (Vancouver, Canada). Rotor Software is a software development company, which offers a wide range of software development services and IT solutions. We can...

Sales Managament Software CRM

Sales Managament Software CRM

Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer.Sales Management software solution has delivered easy-to-use,...

Salesforce.com: CRM Software as a Service

Salesforce.com: CRM Software as a Service

Salesforce.com offers customer relationship management solutions including: CRM Software as a Service - Prices start at just $20/user/month for group edition or $65/user/month for fully featured CRM.

Salesmanagementsofwarecrm.com

Salesmanagementsofwarecrm.com

Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer. Sales Management software solution has delivered easy-to-use,...

Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

614-436-9066 Business software for marketing, scheduling, reporting, billing and receiving, routing and database solutions for landscape, lawn care, tree care, pest control and irrigation business.

Shelko Consulting LLC

Shelko Consulting LLC

Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation, custom reports, training and support services to a wide list of...

SoftVu Solutions

SoftVu Solutions

SoftVu develops software to help companies create, manage, distribute and track online content.  Our solutions are used in campaigns for lead generation, sales follow-up and client retention...

Taylor Scheduling Software

Taylor Scheduling Software

We develop and market Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software to manufacturers around the world. Can be integrated with ERP/CRM/MRP systems.

TPP Limited

TPP Limited

TPP Limited specialises in driving knowledge out of data, specifically the Web utilizing and  dynamic media using smart learning algorithms to analyze, cluster and categorize information,...

Trinity Software, LLC

Trinity Software, LLC

Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software was formed to design, build, and deploy the most powerful...

Ultriva

Ultriva

Electronic Kanban and lean manufacturing services including lean scheduling, improving customer service, inventory analyzer, customer demand management, schedule based replenishment solutions and...

VOCALCOM

VOCALCOM

Vocalcom is the leading cloud-based contact center software solution and “Social First” customer service technology, enabling greater simplicity, flexibility and cost efficiency in...

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