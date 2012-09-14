ACom3 - Enterprise Incentive Management Software , from ACTEK

Product

ACom3 is a technologically advanced and functionally rich commission and incentive compensation system. The application can be integrated to any number of front-end transactions systems to support calculation...

Build 360 , from Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at Home Builders engaged in large scale infrastructure projects commencing at site acquisition and progressing to build, customization, sales and eventually warranty. Kloudville Build 360 supports...

Business 360-in-a-Box , from Kloudville Inc.

Service

Kloudville’s Business 360 Apps are Simple, Scalable, Customizable, Open API, and Business context process centricFull lifecycle business functionality with flexibility and simplicity of implementation...

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions: , from Castle Group

Product

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...

CareConnect , from Concurro, Inc.

$15.00 - Service

Concurro provides web-based, integrated community management systems for assisted living facilities -- technology for more efficiently marketing and managing operations, while improving resident care and...

Commerce 360 , from Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at Wholesale Distributors engaged in handling shipments of products between suppliers and consumers. They have warehouse(s), distribution center(s) and trade in the logistics management of full...

CRM consulting , from Harris Technology

Service

The Harris Technology Professional Services Group is committed to ensuring your CRM investment delivers business results. From design, development and deployment our group will work closely with you to...

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds , from Discovery Data

Service

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...

Customer Service Training , from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting

Service

This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...

Daffodil CRM , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil CRM is a software that enables seamless coordination between sales, marketing, customer service, field support and other functions that handle customer contact for an enterprise.

Daffodil DB , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil DB is a J2EE certified, SQL-99 and JDBC standards compliant 100% Java database. It helps you build comprehensive, efficient and powerful relational database applications in Java to handle complex...

Daffodil Replicator , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil Replicator is an open source data synchronization software that ensures high availability of data in environments that make use of heterogeneous databases. Replicator can either capture a data-source...

Data-Driven Market Insight , from Discovery Data

Service

It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...

Deep Six Web Content Filtering , from TPP Limited

$0.00 - Product

Deep Six is a Web Content Filtering solution and is set to become the defacto solution for both the Education and corporate sector alike. Using a series of cutting edge technologies Deep Six is significantly...

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool , from Bitberry Software

$39.95 - Product

DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified whenever...

Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary , from Discovery Data

Product

Within this special report from Discovery Data is an analysis of rep movement for the three year period of 2009 to 2011 as well as separate analyses of the years 2010 and 2011. Which BD channels were the...

Electronic Kanban , from Ultriva

Product

Electronic Kanban solutions and lean manufacturing management system and software. Lean performance and lean manufacturing software, programs and products. Electronic Kanban solutions and lean manufacturing...

EvaluateAnywhere Community Edition 1.03 , from Trinity Software, LLC

$0.00 - Product

Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™ technologies...

EvaluateAnywhere Standard Edition 1.03 , from Trinity Software, LLC

$299.95 - Product

Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™ technologies...

ExactTarget , from Harris Technology

Product

Welcome to a new and profitable email marketing strategy – sending emails using ExactTarget®. ExactTarget is an on demand email solutions provider for permission-based email marketing. The ExactTarget...

Financial Services Industry Database , from Discovery Data

Service

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 600,000 professionals. Annual subscriptions to the database include...

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.

HELLO MALL , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal , from Emerging Technologies

Service

This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides callers...

Insurance Agent Database , from Discovery Data

Service

The Insurance Agent database provides extensive information on 1.6 million insurance agents such as business and home contact information, carrier appointments and licenses. With over 8.6 million carrier...

Landscaping Business Software , from Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

Product

Business software for landscaping, including landscape maintenance, lawn care, tree care, pest control, irrigation and holiday lighting.

Microsoft Dynamics CRM , from Harris Technology

Product

Microsoft Dynamics CRM is an affordable technology solution that helps automate and streamline your organization’s CRM systems. Take on the critical issues facing your business with built-in solutions...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from AP Commerce, Inc.

Product

www.microsoft.com/dynamics/en/us/products/nav-overview.aspx Microsoft Dynamics NAV provides companies and their people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant to the local needs of...

Mobile Solutions: , from Castle Group

Product

Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC Full-Featured CRM Solution on a Handheld Device Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC allows you to view, edit and add contact and account details, take notes, schedule...

Nethzah Contact Management , from Nethzah Inc

Product

A Contact Management (http://www.nethzah.com/contact-management/) is an integrated customer relational management (CRM) solution that allows organizations and individuals to record relationships and interactions...

Nethzah CRM , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah customer relationship management (CRM) (http://www.nethzah.com/CRM/) helps streamline sales, marketing and customer support functions in a simple and secure manner. You can productively automate...

Nethzah Customer Help desk , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Customer Help desk (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Customer-Help-Desk/) module of Nethzah CRM solution lets you provide online helpdesk using ticketing system 24 / 7. You can quickly view a list of tickets...

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal) , from Nethzah Inc

Product

CRM Portal or Web Portal is a integrated, adaptable portal solution, which helps you and your company to rise to the next level in your customers relations. Nethzah Portal is 100% customizable. Nethzah...

Nethzah Defect Tracking , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Defect Tracking (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Defect-Tracking/) module of Nethzah CRM solution designed for small, medium and large software companies to simplify their defect handling process. Bugs...

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah Knowledge Base (http://www.nethzah.com/knowledge-base-software/) is a searchable online repository of information that enables customer service and support staff to resolve issues faster to keep...

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA) , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Sales Reps love the Nethzah CRM Sales module (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Sales-Force-Automation/) because everything they need to do their jobs is in one place. With Nethzah CRM online sales force...

Offshore Software Development , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Service

Daffodil Solutions, services division of Daffodil Software is an offshore software development company that understands businesses and aims to deliver value to customers through its software solutions...

Outbound Dialer , from Emerging Technologies

Service

The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an agent...

Prophet Sales Management Software CRM , from Salesmanagementsofwarecrm.com

Product

Prophet Sales Management Software CRM takes the most important aspects of Sales Management, Contact Management and builds them into Outlook so that you are using a single application and contact manager...

RealtyJuggler Realtor Software , from RealOrganized, Inc.

$99.00 - Service

RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software is a full-features real estate customer relationship (CRM) product especially designed for REALTORS and other real-estate professionals. The product has two primary goals: 1.

Rezgo , from Rezgo

$0.00 - Product

Rezgo is 100% Web-based - No Software Required Rezgo's easy to use browser based administration system gives you access to your bookings, messages, customer information, and reports 24/7. All you need...

Sage CRM , from Harris Technology

Product

Sage CRM is an easy to use, fast to deploy, feature rich CRM solution providing enterprise-wide access to vital customer information. With Sage CRM, you can better manage your business by integrating field...

Sage CRM SalesLogix CRM Software Solutions , from Castle Group

Product

Sage CRM SalesLogix Sales Increase productivity by automating key aspects of the selling cycle, maximize team selling effectiveness with advanced sales tools, and make informed decisions based on accurate...

Sage SalesLogix , from Harris Technology

Product

Sage SalesLogix is the customer relationship management solution that enables small to medium-sized businesses to cultivate profitable customer relationships by increasing sales and marketing performance...