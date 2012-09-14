Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York



A sophisticated urban day spa for your total well being Affinia Wellness Spa provides a peaceful haven to restore harmony and balance, cultivating health and well being from within. Our professionally...

Authentic Italian cuisine , from Baby Moon Cafe



pastas, sandwiches, salads, pizzas

Brand Services , from Concept Branding Group



Brand Start Up, Refinement, and Expansion Services We assist forward thinking businesses in building out the essence of what makes them unique and able to add real value to their customers. We help define...

Brunch , from central bistro

$3.75

central bistro offers one of Vancouver's best brunches ( 8 am till 3 pm daily!) Farm fresh eggs & spelt bread from Aran bakery have made this venue a key stop for many of the locals and tourists from...

Caterering Trade Association , from The Nationwide Caterers Association ( NCASS)





catering , from Baby Moon Cafe



we cater parties of any size - our complete menu is available for your special occasion.

Catering , from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service



Elegant Eats offers the finest in in-home catering. Whether you want a romantic dinner for two, or an event for up to 75 of your friends or associates, having your own Personal Chef there to guide the...

Co-Packing , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00

Using their federally registered facilty, Brooks Pepperfire Foods manufactures product for other companies, working from existing recipes or developing new ones based on customer requests.

Cooking Classes , from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service

$25.00

Chef Shelley will work closely with you to ensure a successful, enjoyable event. She provides professional instruction including “tricks of the trade” insights, special techniques, and...

Corporate Food and Wine Pairing Classes , from Candid Wines

$0.00

Candid Wines offers food and wine pairing classes to corporations looking for unique ways to connect with clients and potential clients. The theme, length and structure of each class is...

Corporate Wine Education Events , from Candid Wines

$0.00

Candid Wines hosts unique and memorable food and wine experiences across Chicagoland. We construct each event individually in order to maximize its impact on your clients and prospects. From...

Creative cocktails & beverages , from central bistro

$3.75

Full bar featuring signature cocktails, local wines & martinis

Dinner , from central bistro

$12.00

Globally inspired comfort foods are dish up with flair.

Employee Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees are...

Extensive wine list , from Baby Moon Cafe



choose from a wide variety of reds and whites, to compliment any dinner or dessert.

Guest Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with "bounce...

Hotel Concierge Service at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York



- Concierge -Sleep Concierge -In-Room dining -Grocery shopping -Valet service -Valet parking -Secretarial services

Lunches and dinners , from Baby Moon Cafe



Serving an extensive menu for both lunch and dinner. As always, takeouts are available. Group orders served with a smile!

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine & food...

Night Club and Party Facility , from Take 1 Night Club

$0.00

Take 1 Night Club is available for private parties, themed events, after parties, film screenings, awards shows, dinner theater, etc.. Full catering available.

Online Restaurant Listing, Preferred Listing Program , from eMENUSnow.com

$25.00

What our preferred listing package provides: On-line Menu Posting Restaurant Listing Restaurant Description, Hours & Services Offered Restaurant Website Link On-line Coupon Posting eMENUSnow.com...

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and in-person...

Personal Chef Service , from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service

$350.00

Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service helps solve the nightly “What’s for dinner?” problem for busy professionals, families on the go, people with special dietary needs and restrictions,...

Private In Home Wine Tasting , from Tobacco Road Cellars

$0.00

Throwing a wine tasting party is a great way to bring friends or family members together and have a fun wine tasting experience. We offer intimate private tastings in your home or office. This more personal...

Private Label , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00

Using products already developed for Brooks Pepperfire Foods these labels make the products as unique as our customers. Used by gift basket companies, bridal boutiques, varied retailers and restaurants...

Specialty Food Consultation , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$0.00

With over 30 years experience in the Specialty Food Industry, Greg Brooks has the experience and expertise to offer consultation services to our customers in helping them choose the right peppers and pepper...

The bead Salon , from Colorlight Creative

$25.00

Mobile bead shop - workshops and parties Upgrade materials are available for purchase during most programs.

Training & Operations , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



At Outside the Lines, Inc. we believe in thinking, well...outside the lines. We provide customized solutions for your company's recruiting, training, and human resource needs. Everything your employees...

Unique food and wine fundraisers for non-profits , from Candid Wines



Candid Wines can help not-for-profits in Chicagoland raise money through unique events and connect with donors. The theme, length and structure of each event depends entirely on the need...

Valentine's Day , from Baby Moon Cafe



Check out an extensive Valentine's Day menu - bring your sweetheart!! Dinner For Two $75.95 Plus Tax and Gratuity Includes Two Salads, One Appetizer, Two Entrees and Two Desserts Choice Of Mixed...

Vegetarian & Vegan , from central bistro

$10.00

Healthy, creative menu selections