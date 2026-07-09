Recent Headlines
Tampa PC Consultants Expands Services as Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid
Tampa PC Consultants, an IT and cybersecurity firm with over 20 years of experience, has become an Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid services. - July 09, 2026 - Tampa PC Consultants
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB
Troy Web Consulting Launches Dedicated R&D Lab to Deliver "Innovation Without the Risk"
Troy Web Consulting, committed to practical and proven innovation, today announced the public launch of The R&D Lab. The R&D Lab serves as a dedicated, in-house space for exploiting emerging technologies, running real experiments, and validating what works before it is recommended to their clients. The launch established The R&D Lab as proof of Troy Web Consultings’ brand promise: “Leading Edge. Lasting Impact.” - May 25, 2026 - Troy Web Consulting
Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation
K4Connect Launches K4IQ™️, the Intelligence Layer Built on FusionOS That Turns Connected Data Into Operational Insights
K4Connect launches K4IQ™️, turning siloed senior living data into unified, actionable insights to improve decisions, performance, and risk management. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
K4Connect Launches Team Hub 5.0 — The Intelligent Execution Layer for Senior Living
K4Connect launches Team Hub 5.0, a unified, AI-ready platform that streamlines senior living operations, connects systems, and delivers real-time insights. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group
Glossa Launches Categories Feature with AI-Powered Quality Analysis for Requirements Management
Glossa announced Categories, automatically grouping and analyzing requirements for quality. The feature provides confidence scores, identifies gaps and contradictions, and offers improvement suggestions—making it easier to build comprehensive requirements. - January 09, 2026 - Glossa AI
Glossa Launches AI-Powered Requirements Platform to Transform Software Implementations
Glossa launched in September 2025, offering AI-powered requirements management for software implementations. The platform automatically captures and structures requirements from meetings and documents, making discovery 70% faster for early customers. - January 08, 2026 - Glossa AI
Glossa Launches Slack Integration to Capture Requirements Where Teams Work
New integration brings Slack conversations into Glossa's AI-powered platform, turning everyday team conversations into documented, traceable requirements. - January 02, 2026 - Glossa AI
Incode Group Announces Global Launch of Tip-Top: An AI-Powered Solution for Interview Excellence
Incode Group announced the global launch of Tip-Top, an AI-powered platform designed to bring structure, speed, and transparency to technical hiring. - December 27, 2025 - Incode Group
XTIVIA Launches GovCon365 AwardTrack: the First CRM to Unify the Entire Federal Contract Lifecycle with AI
XTIVIA's new GovCon365 AwardTrack is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM for Government Contractors. It unifies the federal contract lifecycle (from Business Development to Contract Compliance) and leverages Microsoft Copilot AI to accelerate proposal development. It features real-time data feeds (GovWin, GovTribe, SAM.gov), Shipley methodology support, one-click win-to-contract, Power BI, and Federal-Ready Security (GCC/GCC High) to boost win rates and profitability. - November 26, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Glossa Launches AI-Powered Contradiction Check to Prevent Costly Requirements Conflicts in Software Projects
Glossa announced Contradiction Check, an AI feature that automatically identifies conflicting requirements in software implementations before development begins. The tool analyzes all project requirements and flags contradictions that typically emerge too late, causing scope creep and change orders. Founded by a former Salesforce and AgentSync product leader, Glossa helps teams make discovery 70% faster. - November 22, 2025 - Glossa AI
Glossa Introduces Citations: Instant Video Proof for Every Project Requirement
Glossa launched Citations, allowing teams to trace every requirement to the exact moment in documents, emails, or video meetings where it was discussed. The feature eliminates hours of searching through emails, Slack, and meeting notes when stakeholders question requirement origins. Teams can now click any requirement and see timestamped video proof, preventing costly misalignments and disputes during implementation projects. - November 22, 2025 - Glossa AI
XTIVIA Announces New Partnership with Databricks to Drive Data Intelligence and Efficiency with New Assessment Toolkit
XTIVIA partners with Databricks to launch an Assessment Toolkit to optimize data, analytics, and AI. This collaboration helps clients unify data, evaluate environments, identify bottlenecks, and build roadmaps for migration, governance, and optimization on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. - November 07, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Icarus IFE Systems Expands Icarus One Portable IFE System with AI Virtual Flight Attendant and Crew Chat Platform
Icarus IFE Systems LLC announces a major upgrade to its portable inflight entertainment platform, Icarus One. The new version introduces the Anna AI Virtual Flight Attendant (VFA), advanced 2.5D/3D flight maps, and a secure Crew Chat & Messaging System for offline crew coordination and passenger safety. - November 04, 2025 - Icarus IFE Systems LLC
Sentrix Axis Launches Aegis: AI-Powered Data Loss Prevention
New enterprise-grade solution unifies real-time data protection, insider risk monitoring to help organizations reduce breach risk and meet compliance at lower total cost. - October 07, 2025 - Sentrix Axis
XTIVIA Welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales
XTIVIA welcomes Kelly Molander as Director of Business Development and Channel Sales. Kelly will focus on expanding key data and integration partnerships with Databricks and other XTIVIA Partners. Based in the Boston area, Kelly brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Software AG, Siemens MindSphere, and TIBCO Software Inc. CEO Dennis Robinson noted that her proven track record will contribute to XTIVIA’s future growth. - September 23, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Netizen Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Most Successful Businesses for a Third Time
Netizen was named for a third time to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Established in 2013 and currently led by partners Michael Hawkins as CEO and Akhil Handa as COO, Netizen is an award-winning technology firm that develops and leverages cutting-edge solutions to create a more secure, integrated, and automated digital environment for government, defense, & commercial clients worldwide. - September 20, 2025 - Netizen Corporation
Pixel Web Solutions Upgrades Its White Label Fantasy Sports Software to Empower Businesses in the Digital Gaming Market
Pixel Web Solutions renovates its next-gen white-label fantasy sports platform, offering scalable, customizable, and secure solutions for businesses to enter the global digital sports gaming market with advanced features and multi-device support. - September 01, 2025 - Pixel Web Solutions
Pixel Web Solutions Expands Expertise in Fantasy Sports App Development Services to Meet Surging Market Demand
With the increasing popularity of fantasy sports, Pixel Web Solutions introduces scalable, secure, and engaging mobile app solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Fantasy sports tech industry. Their strategic expansion highlights include delivering personalized and high-performance white label fantasy sports app platforms. - July 31, 2025 - Pixel Web Solutions
K4Connect Brings on New Talent, Supporting their Journey in Improving the Lives of Older Adults
K4Connect adds three senior living experts to its leadership team, strengthening efforts to expand across for-profit and nonprofit communities nationwide. - July 27, 2025 - K4connect
Tampa PC Consultants Celebrates Excellence
Tampa PC Consultants is proud to announce its continued recognition as a leading B2B Managed IT services provider in the Tampa Bay area. - June 24, 2025 - Tampa PC Consultants
FlairAI Ltd. Launches Quebius AI Communication Platform
FlairAI introduces new chatbot technology focused on contextual understanding and business automation - June 03, 2025 - FlairAI Ltd.
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA Launches Advanced CIS Security Offering to Fortify Database Environments
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA launched a new security offering using CIS benchmarks. This aims to strengthen database security, reduce risks, and ensure compliance. The service includes assessments, security controls, and monitoring. It helps businesses protect data and meet regulations. Benefits include enhanced security, reduced breaches, and expert guidance. - May 30, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
EvolutIA Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth in Agentic Process Automation and AI
EvolutIA has formed an Advisory Board of seasoned leaders to guide its growth in Agentic Process Automation. Led by Chair Jeff Colvin, the board includes experts in AI, automation, healthcare, M&A, and talent strategy. The board will help EvolutIA scale its impact, drive enterprise autonomy, and expand next-gen AI agent adoption. - May 26, 2025 - EvolutIA
JetRockets Earns Spot as Best of Clutch Finalist in Web Development & Web Design Category
JetRockets is thrilled to announce that it has been listed as a finalist in the Best of Clutch Awards in the Web Development & Web Design category. This recognition highlights U.S.-based agencies that demonstrate excellence in delivering creative and impactful web solutions for their... - April 25, 2025 - JetRockets
XTIVIA Achieves Platinum Partner Status with monday.com, Solidifying Leadership in Subscription and Service Delivery
XTIVIA gained monday.com Platinum Partner status, showing their expertise in implementing and optimizing the platform. They offer services like subscription management, customization, training, integration, and consulting. This status enhances their resources, allowing them to better serve clients. - March 27, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
MP Relavistic Unveils "Advanced Quantum Algorithm Generator” (AQAG) AI Model to Revolutionize Quantum Computing
MP Relavistic's AQAG AI model automates quantum algorithm design, accelerating discovery and unlocking quantum computing's potential. Trained on vast datasets, AQAG generates novel algorithms, potentially leading to breakthroughs in medicine, materials science, and AI. This tool empowers researchers and democratizes access to quantum computing. - January 21, 2025 - MP Relavistic
ALight Technology And Services Limited, U.K and ALight Technologies USA Inc Have Launched WebVeta, A.I Based Internal Search for Websites
Pair your SEO with an intelligent internal search engine – for successful online presence. - November 06, 2024 - ALight Technology And Services Limited
Scitrera Launches to Empower Small & Medium Businesses with Custom Automation and AI Solutions
Scitrera, a new consulting firm committed to helping small businesses “punch above their weight class,” is proud to announce its official launch. Specializing in custom automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, Scitrera provides niche businesses with the... - October 17, 2024 - Scitrera
Netizen Joint Venture Company Awarded $12B Defense Logistics Agency Jets IT Services Contract
Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and CMMI Level 3 certified Service Disabled Veteran Owed Small Business (SDVOSB) providing cybersecurity and related solutions for government, defense, and commercial markets was awarded the 10-year, $11.9B total value Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6... - October 09, 2024 - Netizen Corporation
Rockhop and Headquarters for AI Form Strategic Partnership for Comprehensive AI Solutions
Rockhop and Headquarters for AI (HQ) today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership will bring together complimentary capabilities aimed at providing comprehensive AI solutions to address the most complex organizational challenges. HQ is well known for their... - September 17, 2024 - Rockhop
Trailhead Celebrates Inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List
Trailhead Technology Partners is honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. - August 13, 2024 - Trailhead Technology Partners
Field Force Tracker Unveils Major Upgrade to Auto Charging Capabilities for Recurring Invoices for Service Companies
Revolutionizing Financial Management for Field Service and Security Monitoring Businesses with Automated Billing Solutions - July 01, 2024 - Field Force Tracker
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Released
Today, Axantum Software AB is proud to announce the release of Xecrets Ez, an advanced file encryption software designed to ensure the highest level of security and privacy for users' sensitive data. This powerful tool is now available to the general public, offering seamless compatibility with the well-known AxCrypt software and enhanced features that cater to the modern, multi-platform world. - May 17, 2024 - Axantum Software AB
Rockhop.ai (US) and Bespoke.xyz (UK) Announce Strategic Joint Venture
The Combined Entity Establishes a Premier, Global Microsoft-Focused Automation & AI Consultancy - May 13, 2024 - Rockhop
XTIVIA Embarks on Strategic Partnership with Boomi to Elevate Integration and Digital Transformation Services
XTIVIA announces partnership with Boomi. - April 23, 2024 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Cloud Books 365: Transforming Government Fund Accounting in the Digital Age
Account Cloud Inc, a pioneering force in cloud-based financial management solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation, Cloud Books 365, now fully optimized and available for government entities. This milestone achievement represents a significant leap forward in the modernization of... - February 14, 2024 - Cloud Books 365
Field Force Tracker Unveils Enhanced Copier Management Functions for Copier Dealers
New enhancements make it easier to manage copier rental contracts, recurring billing and servicing operations. - December 04, 2023 - Field Force Tracker
Health Roads Joins Civitas Networks for Health
Health Roads, a Health and Human Services Information Technology Consulting company based in Newark, CA, joins Civitas Networks for Health, a national collaborative working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. - November 17, 2023 - Health Roads, LLC
SDA Appoints Greg Arakelian to CTO
Systems Development and Analysis, Inc. (SDA), a leader in developing and designing data driven technology solutions for over 35 years to intelligence, defense, homeland security clients, announced today it has appointed Greg Arakelian to be the company’s Chief Technology Officer and Vice... - November 14, 2023 - Systems Development and Analysis
MojoTech Announces Tom Little as Head of Client Strategy
MojoTech Amplifies Fintech Software Development Excellence with Strategic Consulting Insights - November 06, 2023 - MojoTech
Acuity Cloud Solutions Recognized as Top NH Women-Led Business
Acuity Cloud Solutions Recognized as Top NH Women-Led Business and Among the 20 Fastest Growing Women-Led Businesses by NH Business Magazine - October 23, 2023 - Acuity Cloud Solutions
Rockhop Welcomes Matt Mahoney to Drive Sales Growth
Rockhop expands Midwest business development team with industry veteran Matt Mahoney. - October 17, 2023 - Rockhop
MP Relavistic Announces Commitment to Growing Global Cybersecurity Success During Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023
Now in its 20th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 is highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity in our daily lives and encouraging individuals and businesses to take important cybersecurity steps to stay safe online. - October 12, 2023 - MP Relavistic
StaticPop Introduces PopRuby.com: A Specialized Online Store for Ruby Programmers
PopRuby.com is an online store dedicated to offering high-quality apparel and accessories inspired by the Ruby programming language. Founded with the goal of celebrating the Ruby community, PopRuby brings together fun designs and premium quality, creating a unique shopping experience for tech enthusiasts. - September 25, 2023 - PopRuby
Revolutionizing Animal Health Branding: Module Animal Health Utilizes Advanced AI for Next-Generation Pipeline Branding in Biotech
Module Animal Health, an innovative agency specializing in animal health branding, is redefining the biotech branding landscape with its sophisticated, cost-efficient pipeline of branding solutions. The agency offers an extensive suite of services, including product name development, brand identity... - September 13, 2023 - Module Animal Health