PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Ether1.org, Open Source Blockchain Project, Rolls-Out ethoFS - A Decentralized Website Hosting & File Sharing Protocol That Aims to Combat Web Censorship In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1

New Feathers in the Hat of Simform, California: AI, ML, AR, and VR Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform

MAAN Softwares Commence Work on the Newest iOS 13 Version Frameworks With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.

Watershed Security, LLC Awarded HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce

TechFlow Awarded BPA Under GSA’s IT Modernization Contract Company stands ready to bring innovation, agile methodology and cloud expertise to GSA’s modernization efforts. - October 24, 2019 - TechFlow

Field Force Tracker Releases a New Advanced Quote Management Module for HVAC Service Companies Field Force Tracker, Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Software in 2019, releases a new advanced Quote Management module that allows HVAC companies to quickly generate new system quotes and follow them. This module offers custom options unique to HVAC Sales and Service industry. - October 23, 2019 - Rapidsoft Systems, Inc.

Field Force Tracker Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Affordable Software for FSM Software Field Force Tracker today announced that it had been named a Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management (FSM) Software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software. Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management Software is an independent assessment... - October 21, 2019 - Rapidsoft Systems, Inc.

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

DocVilla – a Full Suite HIPAA Compliant Health Technology Platform to Connect Patients and the Doctors; Check Out It's Exhibits in New York and New Jersey Conferences DocVilla recently added some new exciting features such as secure messaging, health exchange integration, insurance claim and eligibility. Meet with DocVilla in the upcoming medical conferences. - October 09, 2019 - PS3G Inc.

DocVilla - EMR/EHR with Practice Management, Telemedicine, eRx, eBilling and Claim Filing Capabilities - Exhibiting at HIMSS20 DocVilla is exhibiting at HIMSS20 conference to showcase it's EHR/EMR platform with patient portal, eRx, eBilling and medical insurance claim filing capabilities. - October 07, 2019 - PS3G Inc.

DeviQA is the Finalist of the First North American Software Testing & QE Awards The finalists of the North American Software Testing & QE Awards were announced and DeviQA is one of them. - October 02, 2019 - DeviQA

Jackson County, Colorado Successfully Live with Landmark, Official Records Management System from Pioneer Technology Group Pioneer Technology Group brings Jackson County online with its new state-of-the-art records system, Landmark. - September 29, 2019 - Pioneer Technology Group

iPaced Announced Its New CTO Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced

NIX United Opens an Office in Saint Petersburg, FL A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces the opening of a U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest. - September 20, 2019 - NIX United

XTIVIA's remoteCRM Awarded a 2019 CRM Excellence Award remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

TechFlow’s Robert Baum and Mark Carter Honored as Patriotic Employers by the National Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Company leaders were nominated by Anthony Aquino, Colonel and the Deputy Brigade Commander for the 599th Transportation Brigade in the U.S. Army Reserve. - September 03, 2019 - TechFlow

DynaGrace Enterprises Adds Respirator Fit Test Product to GSA Schedule 66 DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. “This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Bloomberg Acquires RegTek Solutions, a Risk Focus Spin-Off Risk Focus announces that Bloomberg has acquired RegTek.Solutions that was spun out of Risk Focus in 2017. - August 17, 2019 - Risk Focus

XTIVIA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019 XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. - July 24, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Simform Expands Its Presence and Advances in New Technology with a Refreshed Avatar Simform, a trusted custom-software-development company, announced the launch of its new website last week and introduced its newer role as a technology partner to enterprises committed to explore new-age technology. Simform’s vision is to function like an extension of these partners and help them... - July 19, 2019 - Simform

TechFlow Adds Two Key New Hires to Support Strategic Growth Initiatives Major contract wins and successful execution of strategic plan lead to addition of several key positions filled by Meitz and Miller. - July 18, 2019 - TechFlow

Mouse Tender 3.0, a New Revolutionary Mouse Jiggler/Mouse Mover By one estimate, telecommuting has risen 79 percent between 2005 and 2012 and now makes up 2.6 percent of the American work force, or 3.2 million workers, according to statistics from the American Community Survey. Millions of Americans work at least one day a week from home, however with that convenience comes archaic VPN timeout restrictions. Timing out of the VPN connection to your office then requires at least a two factor authentication to get connected again. - July 16, 2019 - Mouse Tender

Mexican Communications Service Provider selects ECT’s Telephony Application Server ECT will replace a legacy bare-metal platform which has end of service, migrate existing IVR services and provide the ECT Workspace, a state-of-the-art workstream collaboration service. With this second direct-sales contract in Mexico, ECT further expands its presence in the CALA region. - July 11, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

BelVG Offers Custom Magento 2 Development Service The high demand for custom Magento 2 development prompted BelVG to include it into the official list of services. - June 27, 2019 - BelVG

ECT Wins EUR 5 Million Contract for the Provision of Unified Communications and Virtual PBX Solutions to Leading European Mobile Operator The agreement authorizes this carrier to offer its business customers the service for the next 36 months based purely on monthly usage licensing to ECT; it has a minimum guaranteed value of over 5 million EUR. The carrier is rapidly acquiring new customers for the VPBX/UC service and also migrating users from a legacy VPBX to ECT’s state-of-the-art solution which is integrated via IMS into its VoLTE network. - June 21, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

TechFlow Continues to Lead U.S. Government Modernization Efforts with cloud.gov Contract Win Work will include maintaining and improving award-winning Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering that has streamlined the ability for multiple agencies to host applications that meet federal security compliance requirements and achieve continuous deployment - June 20, 2019 - TechFlow

GSPANN Announces Its Participation in Salesforce Connections 2019 as a Gold Sponsor GSPANN is participating at Salesforce Connections 2019, as a Gold sponsor, during June 17 – 19 in Chicago, Illinois. This year’s Connection will host transformative breakout and interactive theater sessions, demos, interactive group discussions, and networking with peers, experts, and leaders... - June 16, 2019 - GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

TechFlow Adds Industry Veteran Stephen Bivona to Business Development Team In role of Vice President Business Development, Bivona will help TechFlow meet growth objectives. - June 05, 2019 - TechFlow

TechFlow Awarded Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence Contract Through Health and Human Services Program Support Center The Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Contract Will Enable Multiple Agencies to Transform Business Processes with Artificial Intelligence - June 01, 2019 - TechFlow

ECT Televoting Technology Present at Eurovision 2019 Once again, the reliable and stable effECTive® Televoting technology delivers on its promise of uncompromised performance, regardless of the number of simultaneous calls and messages received during the world’s largest televoting event. - May 30, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

Medina, Ohio Municipal Court Live with Benchmark from Pioneer Technology Group Another successful launch by Pioneer Technology Group (Pioneer) brings Medina Municipal Court to the forefront of court technology as they benefit from all that Benchmark has to offer. - May 19, 2019 - Pioneer Technology Group

XTIVIA Launches remoteCRM to Provide On-Demand Salesforce Admin Services XTIVIA has just launched remoteCRM.com to provide on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. - May 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

GSPANN Announces Its Participation in Magento Imagine 2019 as a Gold Sponsor GSPANN is participating at Magento Imagine 2019, as a Gold sponsor, during May 13 – 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s Imagine is special, since it is the first year that Magento is part of the Adobe product family. Visit GSPANN at booth #418 to meet their Magento team, who are involved... - May 06, 2019 - GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

TechFlow Announces Promotion of Mark Carter to President Company’s COO has been instrumental in taking company to next level; new role will elevate his responsibilities and visibility. - May 06, 2019 - TechFlow

Robust 2018 Provides Impetus for ECT Corporate Expansion in 2019 ECT increased both its revenue and profit (EBT) significantly in 2018. The company also closed the year with an exceptionally high level of liquidity and full order books for 2019: Currently, ECT already has a service contract and sales order backlog in excess of 11 million Euro. - May 06, 2019 - European Computer Telecoms

PVBS Announces New App for Government Contracting Has Been Approved for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central PVBS, an XTIVIA company and certified Microsoft Gold Partner, has released a Government Contracting App that has been approved by Microsoft for Dynamics 365 Business Central. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is designed for businesses looking for an all-in-one business management solution to streamline... - May 01, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

XTIVIA Achieves Microsoft® Gold Partnership for Data Platform with Administration Focus XTIVIA has achieved certified Gold Partner status with Microsoft for Data Platform with Administration focus. This means Microsoft recognizes XTIVIA’s demonstrated ability and experience helping customers to manage data on-premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments, as well as architecting, and administering data platforms, using Microsoft’s industry-recognized relational database SQL Server. - April 26, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Unelma Platforms Received Grant Funding from Business Finland Today, Unelma Platforms is pleased to announce that favourable funding decision has landed in this small Finnish technology startup from government financial agency Business Finland (previously known as Tekes). Unelma Platforms is an AI-based company, and although they are exploring many concepts, their... - April 11, 2019 - Unelma Platforms

DynaGrace Enterprises Awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has been awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. The first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. DynaGrace Enterprises helps people breathe cleaner air by providing products and services for monitoring respirable dust particles and visible emissions. - April 10, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

TechFlow Teams Up to Form Continuous Delivery Alliance to Bring Cutting Edge Continuous Deployment to Government Four companies announce an alliance to address DevSecOps challenges in the public sector at the Cloud Foundry 2019 North American Summit in Philadelphia. - April 08, 2019 - TechFlow

Change of the Guard at Emerio Vishal Dass Bambha Assumes Office as New CEO. - April 01, 2019 - Emerio

GSPANN Announces Its Participation in Adobe Summit 2019 as a Bronze-level Sponsor GSPANN, a bronze-level sponsor, announces its participation at Adobe Summit being held from 24th to 28th March in Las Vegas. Visit GSPANN at booth #871 to meet their Adobe solutions experts at this premier event for digital marketing professionals. As expert Adobe Experience Cloud solution providers,... - March 27, 2019 - GSPANN Technologies, Inc.

Companies Should Act Now in Early 2019 to Reap Blockchain’s Benefits Next Year, Survey Reveals A new study has revealed that companies should act this year to reap blockchain's benefits in early 2020. The survey was conducted by Deqode solutions, a solutions company focused on blockchain. The report says that 78% of respondents believe that it’s time for them to start implementing blockchain... - March 19, 2019 - Deqode

Confluent and Risk Focus Partner to Bring the Power of Event Streaming to Financial Services Confluent and Risk Focus have joined forces to help Financial Services clients realize the efficiency and cost-effective benefits of event streaming architectures for Regulatory Compliance. - March 19, 2019 - Risk Focus

Liferay Platinum Service Partner Now Available to Government Sector XTIVIA, a Platinum Service Partner with Liferay, is now available to the government sector through the GSA Schedule. Liferay makes digital experience platform (DXP) software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. The GSA Schedule streamlines the government... - March 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

OneVuex Unified Systems – the Only Software to Integrate Microsoft and Non-Microsoft Solutions is Now Available in Microsoft Appsource and the Azure Marketplace OneVuex Unified Systems is a SaaS that intelligently integrates multiple software applications and industry platforms (Microsoft and non-Microsoft) and on-premise and Azure Cloud services, in a single system. Bass International Software announced today that OneVuex is now available in Microsoft AppSource and the Azure Marketplace. OneVuex provides unprecedented integration capabilities, transparency and security businesses demand in today’s Digital Workplace. - March 11, 2019 - Bass International Software