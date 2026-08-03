Recent Headlines
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States. - July 06, 2026 - Hemanext
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC Launches ANDA-Approved Everolimus Tablets in the U.S.
Novugen Pharma (USA) LLC has launched Everolimus Tablets 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, and 10 mg in the U.S. market, following the approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in October 2025, further strengthening Novugen’s presence in a... - June 10, 2026 - Novugen
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Aldevron Named 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy Category
Aldevron has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category. The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback. - April 14, 2026 - Aldevron
PRISM ALS: New Stem Cell Models Could Transform Research Into Treatments for MND/ALS
PRISM ALS is a new global initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of effective treatments for ALS/MND by improving access to specially grown, patient-derived stem cell models that better reflect the biological diversity of the disease. - March 31, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
SignaBlok Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for a First-in-Class TREM-1 Peptide Inhibitor for the Treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity
SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering novel, first-in-class peptide therapies for multiple inflammation-associated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the Company’s TREM-1 peptide... - March 27, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
Hemanext ONE® Receives 510(k) Clearance for Expanded Indications for Use in the United States
Hemanext Inc. today announced that the Hemanext ONE® System has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded indications for use in the United States. The expanded Indications for Use enable processing of whole blood and apheresis-derived AS-3 leukocyte-reduced red blood cells. - March 10, 2026 - Hemanext
Shane Ray Appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed Shane Ray to take on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Hemanext from Andy Dunham. Shane will also retain his role as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the global commercial strategy and sales team while Andy will remain on the Executive Leadership Team as Hemanext’s Chief Scientific Officer. - February 24, 2026 - Hemanext
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Thar Process Unveils New Line of CO2 Bulk Delivery Systems for Any Prep SFC and Pilot Scale SFE Users
Thar has a 35-year history of building automated supercritical systems and operating R&D labs. For many years, Thar also built CO2 delivery systems to make it easier for any client to access CO2 without the inconvenience of CO2 bottles/tanks inside the lab. This automation provides a fast return on investment for company's trying to mitigate labor costs and safety risks. - February 13, 2026 - Thar Process
Global Diabetes and Endocrinology Summit 2026 to Convene International Experts in a Live Virtual Webinar
The Global Diabetes and Endocrinology Summit is an international scientific forum dedicated to advancing research, education, and collaboration in diabetes and endocrinology. The summit brings together experts from academia, clinical practice, and research institutions to share insights that drive innovation and improve patient outcomes worldwide. - January 09, 2026 - The Global Diabetes and Endocrinology Summit
AlloDx Unveils SuperNAT Platform: Breakthrough in Nephrin Antibody Detection for Podocyte Disease
The SuperNAT platform demonstrates 48.6% higher sensitivity than conventional ELISA, with its clinical validation data accepted for poster at ASN Kidney Week 2025. - December 25, 2025 - AlloDx
Ales for ALS Reaches 300+ Breweries in 2025 — Limited Spots Still Open to Join This Year
Ales for ALS™ announced today that more than 300 breweries across the United States and around the world have joined the 2025 program—poised to make this year one of the largest in the initiative’s 12-year history. Limited hop allocations remain available, and interested breweries are encouraged to enroll soon to secure one of the final shipments for the year. - October 31, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Precision Antibody to Present Expertise in High-Quality Biomarker Antibodies at the World ADC Conference 2025
Precision Antibody will showcase its biomarker antibody expertise at the World ADC Conference 2025 in San Diego, highlighting its role in advancing ADC and cancer biomarker research through high-quality monoclonal antibody development. - October 25, 2025 - Precision Antibody
New Study Shows Self-Guided Online Exercise Program Significantly Improves Strength and Reduces Fall Risk in Midlife and Older Women
A new study to be presented at The Menopause Society (TMS) 2025 Annual Meeting by Osteoboost Health shows that a self-guided, online exercise program led to rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in leg strength and endurance — key factors in reducing fall risk — in women ages 40... - October 21, 2025 - Osteoboost Health
Cancer Prevention Nanomedicine Platform Advances Toward Preclinical Development Phase
Elixira, a Swedish nanomedicine innovation designed to function as an artificial immune system for lifelong cancer prevention, is preparing for the preclinical development phase — marking a key milestone toward the world’s first preventive nanomedicine platform. The company has now... - October 19, 2025 - Elixira
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Precision Antibody to Showcase High-Affinity, Epitope-Rich, and Fully Functional Antibody Capabilities at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025
Precision Antibody will showcase its high-affinity, epitope-rich, and fully functional antibody development technologies at Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Asia 2025 in Kyoto, highlighting innovations that accelerate discovery and therapeutic antibody programs worldwide. - October 15, 2025 - Precision Antibody
Hemanext Inc. Awarded $2.9M NIH Grant to Advance Clinical Initiatives in the United States
Hemanext Inc has been awarded a three-year Small Business Innovation Research Grant (SBIR) Phase II for a project titled, “Efficacy of Hypoxic Red Blood Cells Processed with the Hemanext ONE® System in Patients with Sickle Cell Anemia,” to support and strengthen the clinical efforts of hypoxically stored red blood cells (HRBC) in the United States. - October 14, 2025 - Hemanext
Precision Antibody to Showcase Fully Human Monoclonal Antibody Development at the 19th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in San Francisco
Precision Antibody will present its fully human monoclonal antibody development platform at the 19th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit, highlighting rapid, royalty-free antibody solutions advancing cancer research and drug discovery. - October 14, 2025 - Precision Antibody
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
New Chief Commercial Officer Joins Hemanext Team to Drive Execution
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, is pleased to welcome Mr. Shane Ray to the team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Shane will lead the global commercial strategy and execution for Hemanext ONE®. - September 24, 2025 - Hemanext
French Biotech 4Dcell Selected to Showcase Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC Corporate Day
French Startup 4Dcell Wins Spot to Show Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC - September 24, 2025 - 4Dcell
October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month
October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month. The purpose is to raise awareness about Havana Syndrome injuries caused by directed energy. - September 23, 2025 - Havana Syndrome, Inc.
YOLO Immune Awarded National Science Foundation SBIR Grant to Advance Novel Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases
YOLO Immune, Inc., a venture-backed biotech company developing precision immunotherapies for the treatment of serious human diseases, today announced it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF SBIR program is... - September 19, 2025 - YOLO Immune Inc
Precision Antibody to Attend the World Clinical Biomarkers & CDx Summit 2025 in Boston
Precision Antibody will attend the World CDx Summit 2025 in Boston, showcasing its expertise in biomarker antibody development and contributions to NCI’s CPTC program, reinforcing its role in advancing precision medicine. - September 19, 2025 - Precision Antibody
Longevity World Cup Launches: A Global Sport Where Age is the Advantage
The Longevity World Cup, launching September 16, 2025, is the first global competition where athletes win by reversing their biological age. Rankings are based on verified tests using the PhenoAge clock, with categories by gender and generation. Prize money, funded in Bitcoin, goes to the top athletes. - September 16, 2025 - Longevity World Cup
National Brain Tumor Society Appoints Renowned Pediatric Oncologist as Chief Scientific Officer
National Brain Tumor Society names leading pediatric cancer expert, Dr. Susan Blaney, as new Chief Scientific Officer. - September 08, 2025 - National Brain Tumor Society
Co-Investigator of Clinical Safety Study Presents at EHA
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, announces that the data from its safety study was accepted in the form of an oral presentation at the European Hematology Association 2025 Congress that took place in Milan, Italy on June 12-15. - August 19, 2025 - Hemanext
CABRI Fellowship Program Opens for Undergraduate Research Applicants
The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) has announced that applications are now open for their undergraduate research fellowships. Applications may be submitted on the CABRI website from August 11, 2025 through September 29, 2025. - August 15, 2025 - Cayman Chemical Company
YOLO Immune Inc. Emerges from Stealth Mode
YOLO Immune Inc. has emerged from stealth mode to unveil its human-centric drug discovery process and to announce the promotion of its founding research team. YOLO Immune is a venture-backed biotech company developing precision immunotherapies for the treatment of serious human diseases. The... - July 31, 2025 - YOLO Immune Inc
Hemanext Announces Close of Series B3 Equity Financing Round
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage and transfusion technology, announced the close of its Series B-3 equity financing round. The round raised $18.9 million at a post-money valuation of $172 million or $0.275 per share, with support from new investors and repeat investments from those participating in the Series B-2 capital round. - July 22, 2025 - Hemanext
Precision Antibody to Attend and Present at Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025 in Tokyo
Precision Antibody will attend Interphex Regenerative Medicine 2025 in Tokyo from July 9–11. Dr. Jun Hayashi will present on fully human antibody development, highlighting the company’s commitment to global collaboration and therapeutic innovation. - July 09, 2025 - Precision Antibody
ALS TDI Announces New Agreement with Axol Bioscience to Expand Access to ALS Patient iPSC-Derived Cells for Global Research
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is proud to announce that a collection of cells derived from ALS patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines will now be made widely available to researchers around the world. - June 24, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
MtoZ Biolabs Launches Precision Chemical Proteomics Analysis Service
Chemical proteomics analysis service combines synthetic chemistry, cell biology, and mass spectrometry to profile small molecule–protein interactions for target identification, mechanism studies, and off-target evaluation. MtoZ Biolabs provides a one-stop chemical proteomics analysis service featuring Orbitrap MS, advanced probe design, and AI-driven analysis, supporting hit validation, candidate de-risking, and mechanistic research with high resolution and biological relevance. - June 20, 2025 - MtoZ Biolabs
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
3rd Annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge Set for June 17, 2025, in Hartford, CT
On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, twenty-four passionate golfers will take on a marathon challenge—playing 100 holes of golf in a single day—to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS. The third annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge will take place at Keney Park Golf Course in... - June 09, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
H3Tech Welcomes Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant
H3Tech, a healthcare technology and consulting firm, has appointed Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant. With 14 years of experience in data analytics and business intelligence, Coutinho will leverage his expertise in AI, SAP BW/HANA, and Power BI to enhance H3Tech’s AI-driven healthcare solutions. - June 06, 2025 - H3Tech
Hemanext Welcomes New Member to Board of Directors
Geoff Crouse, an esteemed professional with over 25 years of leadership in the life sciences sector, joins the visionary leadership team guiding Hemanext’s mission to elevate the standard of care for patients who depend on transfusions. - May 21, 2025 - Hemanext
New QualiFam Autism Protocol Now Available in U.S. Treats Root Biological Causes Behind Symptoms
Developed by physician-scientist Dr. Ken Alibek, the QualiFam Protocol delivers results in as little as three months by targeting immune and infection-linked triggers. - May 16, 2025 - QualiFam
Hemanext Expands Board of Directors with Two New Members
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, announces the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors. Joe Grogan and Phil Pead join the visionary leaders that are steering Hemanext’s path to improving the standard... - May 05, 2025 - Hemanext
Vetirus Pharmaceuticals Acquires Enso Discoveries to Expand Regenerative Medicine Portfolio
Vetirus Pharmaceuticals, a multinational company headquartered in Naples, Florida, and London, UK, announced its acquisition of Enso Discoveries, LLC, a Manhattan, Kansas-based biotech company specializing in regenerative medicine. The acquisition was revealed at the 10th annual Animal Health, Nutrition, and Technology Innovation Europe. - April 30, 2025 - Vetirus Animal Health
Precision Antibody’s Founder and CEO to Speak at the 2025 Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in Boston
Dr. Jun Hayashi and Dr. Ginette Serrero of Precision Antibody will speak at the 2025 Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in Boston, highlighting advances in monoclonal antibody development and its role in accelerating drug discovery. - April 25, 2025 - Precision Antibody
Minus K Congratulates to the following winners of their 2024/2025 Educational Giveaway
Celebrating its’ tenth year of their U.S. Educational Giveaway, Minus K Technology has to-date granted over $100,000 of its superior performing patented Negative-Stiffness low-frequency passive mechanical vibration isolators to colleges and universities in the USA. - April 03, 2025 - Minus K Technology Inc.