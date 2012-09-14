PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website: Announcing updates to the revenue cycle management technology website, www.healthwaresystems.com. - December 13, 2019 - HealthWare Systems

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Recruiting Additional Neurologists Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center is hiring more board-certified neurologists to accommodate its increasing patient load. To date, Neurology Associates employs six neurologists, several of whom specialize in areas including movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and other neurological... - December 08, 2019 - Neurology Associates

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

ASA: Honourable Mention at the C2A Award The company from Veneto receives an award at the Creative Communication Award programme in Los Angeles for its campaigns dedicated to the HIRO TT and MiS devices. The award conferred for “Brand identity” is the result of the collaboration with Studio D’Orsi. - November 27, 2019 - ASA srl

Good News: a Panel of TGF-Beta and TGF-Beta Receptor Antibodies is Created by Abbomax TGF-β regulates multiple biological processes, including embryonic development, adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, wound healing, and inflammation. Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. AbboMax created a panel of TGF-β and TGF-β receptors antibodies. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, for many years in California. - November 23, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

AT-1501, a Drug Discovered at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Completes Phase I Trials The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS, is pleased to share that AT-1501, a drug discovered and developed in the ALS TDI lab, has successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Anelixis... - November 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

Compliance Resources from Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. recently launched a new resource center online. The resource center is aimed at keeping clients up-to-date on all things compliance. In Nationwide Testing Association, Inc.'s resource center, you will find training videos, and news releases on current industry topics. - November 05, 2019 - Nationwide Testing Association Inc.

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

Cayman Awarded 1.5 Million Dollar SBIR Grant The NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal & Skin Diseases (NIAMS) has awarded Cayman Chemical with a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop its patented small molecule bone repair agent KMN-159. - September 25, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

Scintica Instrumentation and Aspect Imaging Announce Exclusive Agreement for Pre-Clinical MRI Imaging Products Scintica Instrumentation Inc. is excited to announce its exclusive distribution agreement with Aspect Imaging for the M-Series(TM) MRI systems for scientific research. With more than 100 MRI installations worldwide, Aspect’s compact MRI systems are self-shielding, cryogen free and do not need any... - September 18, 2019 - Scintica Instrumentation

Neurology Associates Updates Name to Embrace Its Neuroscience Roots, Comprehensive Expertise All Processes, Data Stay the Same for Patients, Providers - September 14, 2019 - Neurology Associates

Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant® Technology for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation, (for Active Folding) for Complex Therapeutic Protein Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is pleased to announce that its proprietary technology, Cytofold StructQuant®, is established for the high-level expression of homogeneously folded disulfide bond containing proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli. The technology offers all cost benefits of expression... - September 10, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Analysis of Global Cancer Data Shines Light on Alternative Gene “switches” in Tumours Novel genomics and computational methods reveal how gene “switches” impact survival rates of cancer patients, paving the way to targeted cancer treatments. - September 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Biosynthetic Technologies Inks Patent License Agreement with Cayman Chemical for the Global Pharmaceutical and R&D Markets Biosynthetic Technologies (BT) today announced it has signed on with Cayman Chemical for the production and distribution of novel Estolide compounds for pharmaceutical testing applications. BT is excited to partner with Cayman Chemical to provide discovery and pre-clinical development services to the... - September 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation to Host 3rd Annual Dine & Donate During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation to host its annual fundraiser to benefit pediatric cancer research. - August 28, 2019 - Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

Neurology Associates Earns MRI Certification from Intersocietal Accreditation Commission The designation not only guarantees that Neurology Associates adheres to and complies with stringent MRI standards and practices, it also extends coverage to patients insured by Medicare. - August 25, 2019 - Neurology Associates

Zifo RnD Solutions and Scilligence Announce Strategic Partnership Zifo RnD Solutions and Scilligence Corporation announce a strategic partnership that enables Zifo to provide System Integrations Solutions for Scilligence suite of integrated informatics solutions. The partnership will help clients to easily select, evaluate, and implement solutions that fit their research... - August 18, 2019 - Zifo RnD Solutions

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Dribble for the Cure Returns to St. John's University on Saturday, September 21, 2019 Dribble for the Cure at St. John's University to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019. - August 08, 2019 - Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

Advances in Medicine Cause New, Groundbreaking Drug by Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) to Help with Chronic Hypertension Quantum Genomics are the creators of Firibastat, a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase inhibitor (BAPAI) that could potentially treat treatment-resistant hypertension by acting in the brain to interfere with the renin-angiotensin system. It is estimated that there are around 150 million people worldwide... - August 05, 2019 - Quantum Genomics

American Association of Anatomists Gets Refresh as American Association for Anatomy The American Association of Anatomists, the professional home for educators, researchers, and allied health professionals working in the anatomical sciences, has a new name and fresh look. The newly-named American Association for Anatomy is a diverse, inclusive, integrated, and international community. The new identity showcases the holistic nature of the organization, a vibrant new brand, and messaging focused on connecting science, knowledge, careers, research, and those working in anatomy. - August 05, 2019 - American Association for Anatomy

High-Resolution Genome Mapping Lays Groundwork in Fight Against Antibiotic Resistant Gut Bacteria A study led by scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), together with clinicians from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), has resulted in a breakthrough approach to... - August 02, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Brewing a Cure 4 ALS Fundraiser Invites You to Enjoy Regional Beers and Wines While Fundraising for ALS Research On Saturday, August 10, 2019, the first-ever Brewing a Cure 4 ALS fundraiser will be held at Technology Square in Cambridge, MA. Brewing a Cure 4 ALS invites community members to enjoy craft beer, wine, music, and food with the goal of raising money for ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute... - July 31, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

On August 18, Wear Your Nerdiest Costume and Run for a Great Cause at the Race 4 Research 5K in Cambridge On Sunday, August 18, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) will host the annual Race 4 Research 5K and Walk in Technology Square, Cambridge. The event will feature a chip-timed nerdy 5K road race (costumes encouraged), a 4-mile ALS awareness walk and wheelchair ride along the Charles, and... - July 26, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Immundiagnostik, Inc., North American Subsidiary of German Immunoassay Company, to Highlight 5 IVD Products at the AACC Scientific Meeting & Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the immunoassay development company Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany, will highlight 5 products for IVD Use at the AACC’S 71ST Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA.The list of products covers the gastrointestinal, metabolic syndrome & immunology arenas for laboratories in the United States. - July 18, 2019 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.

Multiplex ELISAs Offer Powerful Profiling Capabilities Cayman now offers multiplex immunoassay technology powered by Quansys Biosciences. This line of fully quantitative Q-Plex™ multiplex ELISAs and chemiluminescent Q-View™ imagers provides a highly sensitive means to simultaneously measure multiple markers using a single sample. “Adding... - June 22, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

ASA: New Headquarters for the Company Technology, sustainability, lean management are only a few of the guidelines followed when building the new company headquarters in Arcugnano. In the name of welfare and of the spirit of belonging, the new structure, which houses production and offices, has provided for the adoption of innovative solutions in space management and in the choice of furnishings. - June 21, 2019 - ASA srl

BraveHeart Wireless Announces FDA Clearance of the BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring System The BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring system has been cleared for use in health care settings. The Life Sensor monitoring system securely captures patients’ heart rate and EKG data, and transmits the data to health care providers in real time. More than 28 million Americans diagnosed with heart disease may benefit - with this number growing each year. - June 20, 2019 - BraveHeart Wireless Inc.

Orangetheory Fitness and Augie’s Quest Collaboration Funds Innovative Research at the ALS Therapy Development This past May over 1,100 members of Orangetheory Fitness ran, rowed, and lifted, earning “splat points,” which they turned into $4.5 million in donations for Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS. With this donation Augie’s Quest is supporting non-profit biotech, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), to fast track cure-driven drugs for ALS. - June 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Singapore Scientists Discover New Viruses That Identifies High-Risk Individuals of Cantonese Cancer Scientists from the A*STAR's GIS have identified two new EBV viral variants associated with cancers, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) (the most common head and neck cancer in Singapore), gastric cancer, and several kinds of lymphomas. - June 19, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

New Research Benchmarks Pharma’s Changing Utilization of Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Its Impact on Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Study Tracks Utilization of Real-World Data (RWD), Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Supportive Services and Implications to CROs. - June 11, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Trek Across Country Raises Awareness of Childhood Cancer Thomas Curran Walks to Raise $20,000 for Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation - June 09, 2019 - Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

Health Choice PPO Selects Synergy Laboratories to Deliver High Quality, Cost-Effective Results Health Choice PPO and Synergy Laboratories, two of Alabama’s leading healthcare companies have come together to provide the highest quality laboratory results to the physicians, hospitals and other medical professionals serving members of the Health Choice PPO network. - June 05, 2019 - Synergy Laboratories

Matreya, LLC is Now a Part of Cayman Chemical Company to Better Serve the Lipid Community Cayman Chemical, an industry-leading supplier of bioactive lipids, analytical standards, and contract lipidomic services, announced today that it has acquired Matreya, LLC, a lipid biochemical company located in State College, Pennsylvania, with strengths in synthesis, extraction, and purification of natural products. Matreya stocks a wide selection of high-purity sphingolipids, phospholipids, fatty acids and esters, and sterols to be used as research standards. - June 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

University of Waterloo’s Kimia Lab and Huron Digital Pathology to Participate in $126M Industry Consortium Led by Sunnybrook Research Institute The Canadian government, through its Strategic Innovation Fund, will invest up to $49 million to support the initiative, which, in addition to Kimia Lab and Huron Digital Pathology, consists of more than 70 partners from industry, academia, government organizations and not-for-profits. The consortium’s mandate is to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to deliver better health outcomes, faster diagnoses and safer treatments. - June 03, 2019 - Kimia Lab, University of Waterloo

Plant-Based Weight Loss Pill Calocurb Rapidly Expands Globally The ground-breaking plant-based dietary supplement calocurb™ is rapidly expanding internationally. Last week Iceland joined the list of countries that the supplement is now available in, which includes the United States, China and New Zealand. According to calocurb’s maker – LifeStream... - May 31, 2019 - Calocurb

Singapore Scientists Discover a Nutrition Pathway to Stamp Out the Start of Cancer In a landmark study, scientists at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) and oncologists at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), have discovered that cancer stem cells, the founder cells of... - May 30, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation to Host 26th Annual Western Roundup Event for Oncology Kids and Their Families The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) prepares to kick off the summer with its annual Western Roundup on Sunday, June 9th. - May 29, 2019 - Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

Pillar Clinical Research Announces New Ratings Initiative: Pillar Precision The Dallas based research company plans to roll out a new clinical rating training program, Pillar Precision. The program includes a clinician guide featuring best practices for specific CNS indications, placebo response training, malingering detection, data-driven decision making, and multi-site rating... - May 24, 2019 - Pillar Clinical Research

Apostle Inc. Completes Series A Financing Led by ShangBay Capital Apostle Inc. is pleased to announce the completion of its series A financing, raising $3.3 million. The investment round is led by ShangBay Capital, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, focused on investing in early stage medical device and biotech companies. Three other Silicon Valley-based... - May 24, 2019 - Apostle Inc