POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO

22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA

18K Property Disaster Into Dream Home: HGTV Faces of Design Editors Pick Stefania Skrabak of Art Home Garden turns an 18K disaster property purchase into a countryside escape, leading to the HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick for 2018. - February 13, 2019 - Art Home Garden

From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.

Innovations’ 2019 Color Direction A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations

Immersion Wallcovering from Innovations New vinyl is a playful visual texture for hospitality, contract and residential walls. - November 22, 2018 - Innovations

Innovations Focuses on Texture for Fall New wallcovering collection explores tactile materials for memorable walls. - October 20, 2018 - Innovations

Rick Pal with zuhnë Wins GHBA’s Humanitarian of the Year Rick Pal with zuhnë has been recognized with the Humanitarian of the Year Award from The Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA). zuhnë, a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen/bath fixtures and accessories was recognized for its charitable efforts in Houston and beyond. GHBA Houston’s... - October 19, 2018 - zuhnë

Innovations Expands BDNY Display New space will feature designer wallcoverings with inviting textures, patterns. - September 20, 2018 - Innovations

Innovations’ Linen Inspires New Vinyl Wallcovering New Quarzo wallcovering part of Natural + Manmade collection. - August 24, 2018 - Innovations

Bold New Botanical Draperies at Innovations Design Studio tailors fashionable sheers and draperies for residential interiors. - August 17, 2018 - Innovations

Lacebark from Innovations Wallcovering uses innovative laser cutting technique for allover organic texture. - July 26, 2018 - Innovations

Summer Collection From Innovations Design Studio’s new wallcoverings juxtapose natural + manmade - June 22, 2018 - Innovations

Vinyl Alternative for Cork, New to Innovations Design Studio creates Type II version of signature cork veneer wallcoverings. - April 07, 2018 - Innovations

HD Expo a Preview of Summer for Innovations Display to include new wallcoverings, a study in contrasts of materials, colors - March 31, 2018 - Innovations

Bookmyparts.com Eyes Funding Opportunities at EmpresarioStartup Summit Infusing the vibrant spirit of Entrepreneurship and Startup incubation, Bookmyparts.com – The online store for machinery parts debuts impressively at the Empresario Startup Summit is the annual flagship event organized by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar. - March 12, 2018 - Book My Parts

Michigan Inventor to Exhibit Steam Valet® at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show Canton MI, Farris Co. Inc., announces that Anthony Farris, from Canton, Mich., has invented a way to steam clothes easily. This patented invention will be exhibited at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show, March 10 -13, in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place. The Steam Valet will be exhibited... - February 25, 2018 - Farris Co. Inc.

Innovations Welcomes Spring Collection Fluid forms and colors shape new wallcoverings like large-scale Geode. - February 25, 2018 - Innovations

Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs

Innovations’ Vinyl Alternative for Linen New wallcoverings offer a natural aesthetic that’s affordable, durable. - December 02, 2017 - Innovations

Innovations Showed Fall Collection at BDNY New York design studio introduced new wall coverings in gallery-like setting. - November 24, 2017 - Innovations

European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

New Ecommerce Website is the Only Company in the World That Exclusively Targets the Corners of Your Home and Office For Your Corner is the only website that exclusively targets the corners of your home or office. They want to be the first name on your lips for anything you need to enhance your corners. For Your Corner has searched and found furniture and other elements the style of your niche, whether in your home or office. - November 04, 2017 - For Your Corner

Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction Featuring Items from the Collection of Dr. David Livingston Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction featuring items from the collection of Dr. David Livingston Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 11 A.M. This Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction will feature 300 quality Antiques & Fine Art items. - October 21, 2017 - Fontaine's Auction Gallery

NewMade LA and Design Milk at WestEdge Design Fair NewMade LA has teamed up with Design Milk for the 2017 WestEdge Design Show. Noticing that the prices of mid-century vintage furniture has exponentially increased along with demand, NewMade LA was created to fill the void. With the belief that mid-century vintage should be affordable and accessible to... - October 19, 2017 - NewMade LA

Innovations Designs Phthalate-Free Vinyl Design Studio to introduce new formulation with fall wallcoverings collection. - September 14, 2017 - Innovations

Premier Housewares Launch New Website Featuring Faster Checkout Premier Housewares are excited to announce the launch of their new website, www.premierhousewares.com, which boasts an innovative new design and customer-friendly features, including faster checkout, and faster searching. The new website has an upgraded search feature, which allows for searching by... - August 21, 2017 - Premier Housewares

Innovations Designs Vinyl Grasscloth Summer collection includes new vinyl interpretation of sisal wallcovering. - August 10, 2017 - Innovations

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Innovations Goes Beyond the Wall Collection of draperies and sheers wins Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award. - July 13, 2017 - Innovations

Featured on Kickstarter Gold: Posters of Every ACME Product, Ever. 126 Drawings of Explosives, Gadgets, Rockets, and More. Every ACME Corporation gadget, ever, on a poster. Previously raising $105,000 on Kickstarter, newly designed posters are now back in June & July 2017 as part of Kickstarter's 'Kickstarter Gold' featured campaign. - June 24, 2017 - Fringe Focus Inc.

CYSExcel.com Made Purchasing Wholesale Glass Vases and Decorative Gifts Online Easier with Their New Website Located in the greater Los Angeles area, CYS Excel Inc. has been a professional direct importer since 1997, specializing in high-end glassware and vases. CYS Excel Inc. are so excited to be launching this brand new site, CYSExcel.com. - June 22, 2017 - CYS Excel Inc

Innovations Previews Summer Collection Design Studio shows new pattern, breadth of product at HD Expo. - May 11, 2017 - Innovations

Mid-Century Modern Inspired Brand Launches New Product Line NewMade LA is a mid-century modern inspired company specializing in minimalist décor. All goods are designed and produced in Los Angeles using high quality materials, and stay true to the Mid-Century Modern aesthetics of versatility, minimalism, and easy storage. NewMade LA emulates the design of rare and expensive mid-century pieces, available nationwide at an affordable price. - April 27, 2017 - NewMade LA

Subtle Beauty of Wallcoverings from Innovations Minimalism inspired materiality of textures in spring collection. - April 20, 2017 - Innovations

Innovations Captures Artistic Process in New Wallcovering New-for-spring pattern a kaleidoscope of light and color on natural cork. - March 30, 2017 - Innovations

Innovations Plans Intoxicating Palette for HD Expo Display to show new-for-summer wallcoverings in Sangria-inspired colors. - March 17, 2017 - Innovations

Art Inspires Innovations, Spring Collection Focus on artistic process led to striking new wall coverings like Watercolor. - March 02, 2017 - Innovations

New Year, New Color for Innovations Design Studio selects purple Sangria to lead 2017 color development. - January 19, 2017 - Innovations

Nature Inspires Innovations’ Soft Color Palette New wallcovering Marbled Cork pairs pastel pigments with cork, metallic foil - November 17, 2016 - Innovations

Premier Housewares to Open a Brand New and Expanded Showroom in Glasgow Premier Housewares is excited to announce the opening of their newly refurbished showroom on the week commencing 7th November 2016. The showroom is part of Premier Business Park, the site of the company head office, in Whiteinch, west Glasgow. - October 31, 2016 - Premier Housewares Ltd

Innovations’ New Hand-Brushed Wallcoverings Artisanal quality reflects geological inspiration of October collection - October 20, 2016 - Innovations

POJJO Expands Its Patent Portfolio POJJO secures a utility patent for their ventilated tubes. - September 30, 2016 - POJJO

Vinyl Texture, New from Innovations Geology-inspired wallcoverings launch in October, will rock BDNY - September 22, 2016 - Innovations

Innovations Revisits Woodgrain Wallcovering Design Studio refreshes Hudson with a rich palette of 18 woodgrains. - August 17, 2016 - Innovations

Hand-Woven Wallcoverings from Innovations Layers of color and natural textures join the June 2016 collection. - July 20, 2016 - Innovations

Q Squared NYC Introduces New Unbreakable Tritan Drinkware Line, Aurora Q Squared NYC will release a new unbreakable drinkware collection, Aurora. The crystal-cut inspired drinkware features a stemless wine glass, DOF tumbler and highball tumbler in clear and three splendid jewel-tone colors. Q Squared NYC is known for being the pioneer in luxury melamine boasting the appearance... - July 20, 2016 - Q Squared NYC

Yetzer's Home Furnishings Sold After 75 years of being family owned, most recently by Steve Yetzer and previously his Uncle, Wilfred Yetzer, the Waconia, MN home furnishings and flooring company has been sold to long time retailer and Shakopee, MN resident Thomas D. Wiest. - July 02, 2016 - Yetzer's Home Furnishings and Flooring

Lush, Saturated Wallcoverings from Innovations New textile, raffia and grasscloth wallcoverings draw inspiration from India - April 17, 2016 - Innovations