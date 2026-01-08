Patio Productions is proud to be one of three “casual furniture” retailers to be featured as part of a showroom tour on the first day of the annual ICFA Education Conference. The conference will be held Feb 4-7, 2020 at Kona Kai Resort and Spa. Free shuttle service will be provided from the conference to the retail location on Hancock Street. The retail showroom tour is designed to be demonstrative to attendees of how a retail floor can look to improve sales and consumer traffic. - January 30, 2020 - Patio Productions