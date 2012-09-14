PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO
The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry.
The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA
Stefania Skrabak of Art Home Garden turns an 18K disaster property purchase into a countryside escape, leading to the HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick for 2018. - February 13, 2019 - Art Home Garden
Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.
A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations
New vinyl is a playful visual texture for hospitality, contract and residential walls. - November 22, 2018 - Innovations
New wallcovering collection explores tactile materials for memorable walls. - October 20, 2018 - Innovations
Rick Pal with zuhnë has been recognized with the Humanitarian of the Year Award from The Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA). zuhnë, a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen/bath fixtures and accessories was recognized for its charitable efforts in Houston and beyond.
GHBA Houston’s... - October 19, 2018 - zuhnë
New space will feature designer wallcoverings with inviting textures, patterns. - September 20, 2018 - Innovations
New Quarzo wallcovering part of Natural + Manmade collection. - August 24, 2018 - Innovations
Design Studio tailors fashionable sheers and draperies for residential interiors. - August 17, 2018 - Innovations
Wallcovering uses innovative laser cutting technique for allover organic texture. - July 26, 2018 - Innovations
Design Studio’s new wallcoverings juxtapose natural + manmade - June 22, 2018 - Innovations
Design Studio creates Type II version of signature cork veneer wallcoverings. - April 07, 2018 - Innovations
Display to include new wallcoverings, a study in contrasts of materials, colors - March 31, 2018 - Innovations
Infusing the vibrant spirit of Entrepreneurship and Startup incubation, Bookmyparts.com – The online store for machinery parts debuts impressively at the Empresario Startup Summit is the annual flagship event organized by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar. - March 12, 2018 - Book My Parts
Canton MI, Farris Co. Inc., announces that Anthony Farris, from Canton, Mich., has invented a way to steam clothes easily. This patented invention will be exhibited at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show, March 10 -13, in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place. The Steam Valet will be exhibited... - February 25, 2018 - Farris Co. Inc.
Fluid forms and colors shape new wallcoverings like large-scale Geode. - February 25, 2018 - Innovations
Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs
New wallcoverings offer a natural aesthetic that’s affordable, durable. - December 02, 2017 - Innovations
New York design studio introduced new wall coverings in gallery-like setting. - November 24, 2017 - Innovations
European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC
For Your Corner is the only website that exclusively targets the corners of your home or office. They want to be the first name on your lips for anything you need to enhance your corners. For Your Corner has searched and found furniture and other elements the style of your niche, whether in your home or office. - November 04, 2017 - For Your Corner
Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction featuring items from the collection of Dr. David Livingston Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 11 A.M. This Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction will feature 300 quality Antiques & Fine Art items. - October 21, 2017 - Fontaine's Auction Gallery
NewMade LA has teamed up with Design Milk for the 2017 WestEdge Design Show. Noticing that the prices of mid-century vintage furniture has exponentially increased along with demand, NewMade LA was created to fill the void. With the belief that mid-century vintage should be affordable and accessible to... - October 19, 2017 - NewMade LA
Design Studio to introduce new formulation with fall wallcoverings collection. - September 14, 2017 - Innovations
Premier Housewares are excited to announce the launch of their new website, www.premierhousewares.com, which boasts an innovative new design and customer-friendly features, including faster checkout, and faster searching.
The new website has an upgraded search feature, which allows for searching by... - August 21, 2017 - Premier Housewares
Summer collection includes new vinyl interpretation of sisal wallcovering. - August 10, 2017 - Innovations
European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC
Collection of draperies and sheers wins Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award. - July 13, 2017 - Innovations
Every ACME Corporation gadget, ever, on a poster. Previously raising $105,000 on Kickstarter, newly designed posters are now back in June & July 2017 as part of Kickstarter's 'Kickstarter Gold' featured campaign. - June 24, 2017 - Fringe Focus Inc.
Located in the greater Los Angeles area, CYS Excel Inc. has been a professional direct importer since 1997, specializing in high-end glassware and vases. CYS Excel Inc. are so excited to be launching this brand new site, CYSExcel.com. - June 22, 2017 - CYS Excel Inc
Design Studio shows new pattern, breadth of product at HD Expo. - May 11, 2017 - Innovations
NewMade LA is a mid-century modern inspired company specializing in minimalist décor. All goods are designed and produced in Los Angeles using high quality materials, and stay true to the Mid-Century Modern aesthetics of versatility, minimalism, and easy storage. NewMade LA emulates the design of rare and expensive mid-century pieces, available nationwide at an affordable price. - April 27, 2017 - NewMade LA
Minimalism inspired materiality of textures in spring collection. - April 20, 2017 - Innovations
New-for-spring pattern a kaleidoscope of light and color on natural cork. - March 30, 2017 - Innovations
Display to show new-for-summer wallcoverings in Sangria-inspired colors. - March 17, 2017 - Innovations
Focus on artistic process led to striking new wall coverings like Watercolor. - March 02, 2017 - Innovations
Design Studio selects purple Sangria to lead 2017 color development. - January 19, 2017 - Innovations
New wallcovering Marbled Cork pairs pastel pigments with cork, metallic foil - November 17, 2016 - Innovations
Premier Housewares is excited to announce the opening of their newly refurbished showroom on the week commencing 7th November 2016. The showroom is part of Premier Business Park, the site of the company head office, in Whiteinch, west Glasgow. - October 31, 2016 - Premier Housewares Ltd
Artisanal quality reflects geological inspiration of October collection - October 20, 2016 - Innovations
POJJO secures a utility patent for their ventilated tubes. - September 30, 2016 - POJJO
Geology-inspired wallcoverings launch in October, will rock BDNY - September 22, 2016 - Innovations
Design Studio refreshes Hudson with a rich palette of 18 woodgrains. - August 17, 2016 - Innovations
Layers of color and natural textures join the June 2016 collection. - July 20, 2016 - Innovations
Q Squared NYC will release a new unbreakable drinkware collection, Aurora. The crystal-cut inspired drinkware features a stemless wine glass, DOF tumbler and highball tumbler in clear and three splendid jewel-tone colors.
Q Squared NYC is known for being the pioneer in luxury melamine boasting the appearance... - July 20, 2016 - Q Squared NYC
After 75 years of being family owned, most recently by Steve Yetzer and previously his Uncle, Wilfred Yetzer, the Waconia, MN home furnishings and flooring company has been sold to long time retailer and Shakopee, MN resident Thomas D. Wiest. - July 02, 2016 - Yetzer's Home Furnishings and Flooring
New textile, raffia and grasscloth wallcoverings draw inspiration from India - April 17, 2016 - Innovations
Yorkshire Fabric Shop's new collection has vibrant and beautiful handmade bags, which are eye-catching, very useful and include friendly changing mats for babies which are waterproof. - April 06, 2016 - Yorkshire Fabric Shop Online