Recent Headlines
CapaBunga Launches Innovative Interlocking Trivets
Protect fragile kitchen counters and tables from heat with CapaBunga Interlocking Trivets. The innovative design allows you to create a custom size protective space on your countertops to fit any size of cookware. The beautiful design also serves as a functional table runner at the dinner table. - January 08, 2026 - CapaBunga
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
Metamorphosis: Solo Exhibition by Aggie Armstrong
RevArt is proud to present “Metamorphosis,” a solo exhibition by artist Aggie Armstrong, on view from November 1 to December 14, 2024, at The Village Hive Eglinton. The opening reception will take place on Friday, November 1, from 5 to 8 pm ET. In Metamorphosis, Armstrong reflects on... - October 27, 2024 - RevArt
Kate Montgomery Debuts Her Novel “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees”
North Georgia transplant, Kate Montgomery’s debut fictional story “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees” quickly draws you into the life of Greer, raised by her Aunt Hattie in small-town coastal Georgia. Told in the first person by each of the characters, you are brought into this... - October 21, 2024 - K. Charm Design
Superior Seating Announces the Opening of a Cutting-Edge Restaurant Furniture Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
Superior Seating announces the opening of its cutting-edge commercial furniture manufacturing facility in Lincolnton, NC. The new plant, equipped with advanced technology, will revolutionize the production of banquet chairs, restaurant seating, and outdoor furniture, significantly reducing production time and enhancing quality. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to innovation, local job creation, and meeting the diverse needs of the hospitality industry. - August 18, 2024 - Superior Seating
Superior Seating Announces Winner of the Scholarship Program
Superior Seating, a leader in the restaurant furniture industry, is excited to announce Jacqueline Celentano from the University of Central Florida as the recipient of the 2023 Superior Seating Scholarship. - March 02, 2024 - Superior Seating
Jyex E-commerce Intermediary LLC Expands Market Reach with Handcrafted Furnishings Launch in USA and E.U
In a major development, Jyex E-commerce Intermediary LLC, a distinguished player in the e-commerce sector focusing on handcrafted home and office furnishings, proudly announces its official launch and delivery services. This expansion encompasses delivery to all states in the USA and across the European Union, signifying a significant stride for Jyex in providing unique, artisanal creations to a broader audience. - February 06, 2024 - Jyex e-commerce Intermediary llc
Superior Seating to Feature Premier Furniture at Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023
Superior Seating announces its exhibit at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show 2023, highlighting its commercial furniture excellence. At Booth #659 from November 8-11 in Orlando, FL, and at their Miami showroom, the company will showcase its latest hospitality designs. The event, co-located with the Pizza Summit, offers a platform for industry professionals to explore trends, network, and view Superior Seating's quality craftsmanship that has served over 24,000 clients since 1997. - November 11, 2023 - Superior Seating
JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz) Launches New Line of 12,000 BTU Split Air Conditioners to Meet Rising Summer Demand
JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz), in response to the rising demand for efficient cooling solutions across the U.S., has introduced a new line of 12,000 BTU split air conditioners. These units are designed to offer energy-efficient cooling, convenient installation options, and enhanced indoor air quality, reflecting the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation. - August 17, 2023 - JJFK Inc.
K. Charm Design to Host First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch
handcrafted ceramics to be sold at First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch. - June 28, 2023 - K. Charm Design
NXTbed Studio Announces the Launch of Their "Bed Compass" Mobile App
NXTbed Studio has announced the launch of their "Bed Compass" mobile app, a device-based 3D mattress fitting system. The Bed Compass 3D mattress fitting system utilizes advanced A.I. machine learning technology from Size Stream, a body scanning industry leader. It empowers online... - May 15, 2023 - NXTbed Studio
"J.Paul Copper Creations" Showcases Unique Copper and Turquoise Jewelry as Artist of the Week
J.Paul Copper, an artist specializing in unique copper and turquoise jewelry, has been named the Artist of the Week by OnlineArtFestival.com. From March 13 to March 19, customers can browse a range of J.Paul Copper's handcrafted pieces, including necklaces and earrings, and take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions. J.Paul's distinctive style is inspired by the natural beauty of the American Southwest, where he is based, and reflects a deep appreciation for the art. - March 14, 2023 - Online Art Festival
Chromcraft Announces the Grand Opening of Their Factory Outlet Store
Chromcraft is excited to announce the grand opening of their Factory Outlet Store located at 1457 Industrial Park Dr. Sardis, MS. 38666. The Outlet Store will offer shoppers a wide selection of furniture at discounted prices of 40% to 75% on a vast array of furniture styles, including contemporary,... - January 23, 2023 - Chromcraft Furniture
Bwanaz.com Collaborates with Mirror Trend & Tepe Bath to Produce Sturdy, Highly Efficient, Energy-Saving, Tempered Glass LED Mirrors
Bwanaz aims to meet the demands of the Smart Mirror Market, which is projected to grow to $4.57 billion by 2027. - December 22, 2022 - JJFK Inc.
ECBH Launches ECBH Natural Stones, the First Interactive Spanish Marble E-Commerce Site
ECBH Natural Stones today announced the release of new programming of an interactive website development that aims to bolster and expand the virtual selection of exotic marbles from Spain. This milestone is a major move for ECBH Natural Stones on its mission to put its customers first, invest in inclusive company culture, and deliver highly differentiated and exclusive products. - November 18, 2022 - ECBH Natural Stones
New Art Print Pure Silk Pillowcase Launches for Winter
Introducing Mayfairsilk's new sustainably produced Damask print silk pillowcase. Soft grey in a watercolour style on an Ivory background adds a touch of elegance to the bedroom. Designed in Mayfair London and printed using certified non-toxic dyes onto 25 momme Grade 6A Mulberry Silk with a matte finish. This all-natural breathable silk is thermoregulating and doesn't strip the natural moisture and oils out of hair and skin like cotton does. - November 17, 2022 - Mayfairsilk
China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): SIHOO Makes a Debut with 20 Products in Three Series
On July 26, the 49th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (Hereafter referred to as CIFF) held its 2nd exhibition which welcomed more than 2,700 brands. SIHOO brought its three series of ergonomic chairs, DORO, VITO and TITO, including 20 products. As a Chinese brand in the ergonomic... - October 10, 2022 - SIHOO
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
Topdawg Acquires 2,721 New Retailers in Q1 of 2022
TopDawg.com, a dropshipping platform connecting online retailers with wholesale suppliers, is growing rapidly. Acquiring 2,721 new retailers in Q1 of 2022, a 68.69% increase in the number of retailers that joined in Q4 of 2021. - April 21, 2022 - TopDawg
Fuleague Wins Bid for 2022 Furniture Renovation Project of Snow Lodge Hotel Courchevel 1850 France
Since its first opening in 2015, Snow Lodge Hotel has once again chosen Fuleague as the furniture and lighting supplier for this renovation in 2022. This time the hotel will add more than 1000 pieces of new furniture, lamps, accessories, and wine glasses for the lobby, 36 rooms, loft, spa room, Sushi bar, and winter garden. - April 14, 2022 - Fuleague Home Furnishing Limited
Pillow Décor Ltd. to Offer a New Line of Minimalist Designer Pillows by Petra Kaksonen
Pillow Decor Ltd. is manufacturing a new line of throw pillows for Vancouver-based designer, Petra Kaksonen. Called the Boketto Collection, Kaksonen's throw pillows are Japandi-inspired designs that fuse Nordic and Japanese aesthetic. This unique pillow collection is available for purchase online at PillowDecor.com or PetraKaksonen.com. - January 24, 2022 - Pillow Decor Ltd.
TopDawg Announces Quarter Over Quarter Retailer and Supplier Growth
TopDawg, Inc., a leading dropshipping integrator, announced today quarter over quarter growth in a number of online retail store subscribers and manufacturers/suppliers. TopDawg is an online platform that seamlessly connects e-commerce retailers and manufacturers/suppliers, integrating financial... - October 19, 2021 - TopDawg
TopDawg’s CEO and Former Trupanion Senior Executive Creates New and Unique Opportunity for Online Retailers and Suppliers
TopDawg has created a platform for retailers and suppliers that streamlines the online retail process and increases revenue for both sides. The platform benefits all businesses in the supply chain, from the online retailers to the product manufacturers and everyone in between. - September 07, 2021 - TopDawg
TopDawg Announces New Website Launch with Expanded Features
TopDawg’s wholesale distribution hub connects e-commerce retailers with products that can be easily integrated with a variety of online marketplaces; then managed, sold and drop shipped to customers located anywhere in the U.S. and worldwide. - August 03, 2021 - TopDawg
RevArt and VivaTerra Announce Partnership to Launch Art and Nature Collection
VivaTerra’s first fine art collaboration and a curated gallery of women artists will be available in this year holiday season. - June 30, 2021 - RevArt
List Published of Antimicrobial Products Used in Public Schools, State and Local Government Offices
As a public service, Bid Desk Analytics has published an online list of the antimicrobial products that appear in state, local government and public school contracts for office, school and janitorial supplies. Bid Desk is inviting media to share a link to the list in any relevant content to help consumers learn about products to help them create healthy spaces for working and learning at home. - April 25, 2020 - Bid Desk Analytics
Eco Pod Offers Sustainable Alternative to Hospitality Industry as First Single-Use, Zero Plastic, Powder-Based Amentities
Eco Pod is revolutionizing the hospitality industry, offering the first zero-plastic, single-use, powder-based products as a substitute to traditional liquid bath amenities. The innovative product is packaged in compostable paper pods made with bamboo fiber, sugarcane, and wood fiber, using soy-based ink printing. Activated by water, the Eco Pod offers options for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. - February 11, 2020 - Mayfair Hotel Supply
Patio Productions to be Featured on ICFA Education Conference Showroom Tour
Patio Productions is proud to be one of three “casual furniture” retailers to be featured as part of a showroom tour on the first day of the annual ICFA Education Conference. The conference will be held Feb 4-7, 2020 at Kona Kai Resort and Spa. Free shuttle service will be provided from the conference to the retail location on Hancock Street. The retail showroom tour is designed to be demonstrative to attendees of how a retail floor can look to improve sales and consumer traffic. - January 30, 2020 - Patio Productions
POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro
POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO
22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards
The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned... - October 19, 2019 - HFA
18K Property Disaster Into Dream Home: HGTV Faces of Design Editors Pick
Stefania Skrabak of Art Home Garden turns an 18K disaster property purchase into a countryside escape, leading to the HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick for 2018. - February 13, 2019 - Art Home Garden
From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors
Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.
Innovations’ 2019 Color Direction
A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations
Immersion Wallcovering from Innovations
New vinyl is a playful visual texture for hospitality, contract and residential walls. - November 22, 2018 - Innovations
Innovations Focuses on Texture for Fall
New wallcovering collection explores tactile materials for memorable walls. - October 20, 2018 - Innovations
Rick Pal with zuhnë Wins GHBA’s Humanitarian of the Year
Rick Pal with zuhnë has been recognized with the Humanitarian of the Year Award from The Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA). zuhnë, a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen/bath fixtures and accessories was recognized for its charitable efforts in Houston and beyond. GHBA... - October 19, 2018 - zuhnë
Innovations Expands BDNY Display
New space will feature designer wallcoverings with inviting textures, patterns. - September 20, 2018 - Innovations
Innovations’ Linen Inspires New Vinyl Wallcovering
New Quarzo wallcovering part of Natural + Manmade collection. - August 24, 2018 - Innovations
Bold New Botanical Draperies at Innovations
Design Studio tailors fashionable sheers and draperies for residential interiors. - August 17, 2018 - Innovations
Lacebark from Innovations
Wallcovering uses innovative laser cutting technique for allover organic texture. - July 26, 2018 - Innovations
Summer Collection From Innovations
Design Studio’s new wallcoverings juxtapose natural + manmade - June 22, 2018 - Innovations
Vinyl Alternative for Cork, New to Innovations
Design Studio creates Type II version of signature cork veneer wallcoverings. - April 07, 2018 - Innovations
HD Expo a Preview of Summer for Innovations
Display to include new wallcoverings, a study in contrasts of materials, colors - March 31, 2018 - Innovations
Bookmyparts.com Eyes Funding Opportunities at EmpresarioStartup Summit
Infusing the vibrant spirit of Entrepreneurship and Startup incubation, Bookmyparts.com – The online store for machinery parts debuts impressively at the Empresario Startup Summit is the annual flagship event organized by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar. - March 12, 2018 - Book My Parts
Michigan Inventor to Exhibit Steam Valet® at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show
Canton MI, Farris Co. Inc., announces that Anthony Farris, from Canton, Mich., has invented a way to steam clothes easily. This patented invention will be exhibited at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show, March 10 -13, in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place. The Steam Valet will be... - February 25, 2018 - Farris Co. Inc.
Innovations Welcomes Spring Collection
Fluid forms and colors shape new wallcoverings like large-scale Geode. - February 25, 2018 - Innovations
Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter
Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs
Innovations’ Vinyl Alternative for Linen
New wallcoverings offer a natural aesthetic that’s affordable, durable. - December 02, 2017 - Innovations
Innovations Showed Fall Collection at BDNY
New York design studio introduced new wall coverings in gallery-like setting. - November 24, 2017 - Innovations