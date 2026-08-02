Recent Headlines
Pennington Biomedical Men's Health Summit 2026 Coming Aug. 22
Event at Pennington Biomedical features a variety of educational sessions and health screenings - August 02, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
New Approach to Obesity Classification Could Better Guide Treatment Decisions
Pennington Biomedical researchers examine limitations of “metabolically healthy obesity” and support a framework that connects treatment to organ dysfunction. - August 02, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Part of National Study Showing Proven Childhood Obesity Treatment Also Works at Pediatrician’s Office
Family-based treatment helped nearly half of kids in clinical trial reach healthier weight - July 31, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Pennington Biomedical Researchers to Present at NUTRITION 2026
Researchers will contribute to sessions focused on organoid models, GLP-1 therapies, protein intake, early-life nutrition, vitamins and minerals, artificial intelligence and more. - July 27, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Biomarker Discovery by Pennington Biomedical and Colleagues Could Advance Treatments for Obesity-Related Health Risks
Study published in Metabolism identifies endotrophin as dynamic marker of changes in body fat and metabolic health - July 25, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
Pennington Biomedical, Our Lady of the Lake and Metamor Institute Show Promising Outcomes for Bariatric Surgery in Adolescents and Young Adults with Severe Obesity
Research collaboration highlights safe surgical outcomes and significant health improvements in young patients in Louisiana - July 15, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical's Dr. Tim Allerton Studying a New Approach to Advance Heart Failure Research
Dr. Allerton to research one of the fastest-growing forms of heart failure - July 13, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them. - July 09, 2026 - Validation Managment Solutions
Pennington Biomedical Releases RURAL Health Study's Key Drivers of Chronic Disease in Franklin Parish, Louisiana
Franklin Parish data now available to go along with Assumption Parish data revealed earlier this year from Pennington Biomedical. - July 07, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Researchers Identify Key Factors That Build Resilience and Support Mental Health in Female Athletes
This longitudinal study highlights modifiable factors that may help reduce depression, anxiety, PTSD and stress - July 07, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
Dr. Logan Townsend Appointed Assistant Professor at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Townsend to direct the Center’s new Integrative Stress Metabolism Laboratory - July 03, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Recruiting Participants for Study on Weight Loss Using GLP-1-Based Therapy
Led by LSU Boyd Professor Dr. Eric Ravussin, the Novo Expenditure trial examines a hormone-based investigational treatment and its effects on energy use and weight loss - June 18, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Seeks Volunteers for Study on How the Body Regulates Weight
Study to explore how energy intake, energy expenditure and biological responses interact to influence body weight - June 18, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Owen Carmichael Awarded James W. and Neil Ann Parks Professorship for Dementia Research, Prevention and Treatment at Pennington Biomedical
Dr. Carmichael's research focuses on developing and applying advanced biomedical imaging techniques to better understand Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, brain aging and the effects of lifestyle and metabolic health on cognitive decline - June 18, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Recruiting Adults with Type 2 Diabetes for Avocado Nutrition Study
Researchers to examine whether daily avocado consumption can improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. - June 18, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical: New International Study Highlights Impact of Restrained Sitting on Movement Behaviors in Young Children
Researchers explored how time spent restrained in devices such as car seats and strollers may influence children's ability to meet movement behavior recommendations - May 30, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center Names 2025 Publication of the Year
Dr. Carmichael’s award-winning publication represents a landmark contribution to obesity research and translational medicine. - May 30, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Study Shows Use of Obesity Drugs Alongside Behavioral Intervention Associated with Reduced “Food Noise”
Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Hanim Diktas presented “Changes in Food Noise in Two Weight Management Programs: Effects of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists” at the 33rd European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul, Turkey - May 15, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Contributes to Global Study on Physical Activity and Well-Being
Study offers new insight into how physical activity and emotional well-being are connected in everyday life. - May 13, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Critical Role of Exercise in the GLP-1 Era: Pennington Biomedical and Harvard Perspective
JAMA-published perspective by authors Dr. Steven Heymsfield of Pennington Biomedical and Drs. Daniel Lieberman and Daniel Aslan of Harvard University. - May 09, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Convenes Global Experts to Advance Understanding of Ultra-Processed Foods and Health
Symposium co-chaired by LSU Boyd Professor Dr. Eric Ravussin and University of Auckland’s Dr. Boyd Swinburn, both internationally recognized leaders in metabolism and public health nutrition - May 06, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Hannah Cabré Appointed Assistant Professor and Director of the Aging, Gynecology, and Endocrinology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hannah Cabré as an Assistant Professor, effective May 1. Dr. Cabré, an emerging leader in the field of nutrition, aging and women’s health, will lead the newly established Aging,... - May 06, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Research Advances Understanding of How the Brain Senses Diet to Control Appetite and Metabolism
Research published in Cell Reports identifies liver-to-brain signals regulating eating and energy use. - April 26, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Toronto Research Institute Proposes Framework Connecting Nuclear Physics Data with Cosmological Observations in Effort to Explain Dark Energy and Dark Matter
Toronto research institute presents a theoretical programme suggesting that two of the biggest mysteries in cosmology may have simpler explanations than previously thought. By connecting findings from different areas of physics, the researchers argue that known quantum effects may help account for observations currently attributed to dark energy and dark matter, without requiring exotic new particles or forces. - April 16, 2026 - Institute of Integrative and Interdisciplinary Research
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Minutes Matter Most When Exercising to Control Blood Sugar
Study says longer, not stronger, is the key for people with Type 2 diabetes. - April 10, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Fifth Annual Senior Black American Health Fair to be Held on April 11 at Pennington Biomedical
Open to all, the event will feature health screenings, educational speakers and engaging activities focused on improving health outcomes. - April 01, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Life's Essential 8: Optimizing Lifestyle Factors to Reduce Cardiometabolic Risk and Improve Cardiovascular Health
Chinese Medical Journal Review: Lifestyle Factors and Cardiometabolic Risk - April 01, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Kamal Biswas Joins Regller as Chief Executive Officer to Redefine FDA-Regulated Manufacturing Quality with AI
Regller LLC, an AI-driven quality maturity SaaS platform for FDA-regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Kamal Biswas as its Chief Executive Officer. Kamal co-founded Regller and previously served on its board. With over 25 years of leadership experience across life sciences and technology, he brings deep expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality and compliance, management consulting to major pharma companies, and enterprise-scale AI and digital transformation. - March 31, 2026 - Regller
Pennington Biomedical Hosts Reception Honoring Dr. Steven Heymsfield as LSU Boyd Professor
LSU Boyd Professor is the university's highest faculty honor - March 26, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Improving Heart Health May Not be Enough to Protect Against Alzheimer’s Disease
Dr. Jeffrey Keller of Pennington Biomedical Research Center explores whether exercise and intensive cardiovascular risk reduction could improve cognitive function in older adults at risk for Alzheimer’s disease - March 25, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
RURAL Health Study Reveals Key Drivers of Chronic Disease in Assumption Parish
The study is evaluating health outcomes in comparable rural parishes; Assumption Parish data revealed with Franklin Parish data to follow later this year. - March 22, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Combination GLP-1 Therapy Shows Fat Mass Loss While Preserving Lean Mass in Adults with Obesity
Trial led by Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Steven Heymsfield finds that a GLP-1 therapy combined with bimagrumab, an investigational agent that blocks activin signaling pathways, results in greater weight reduction than either drug alone. - March 22, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
National Sleep Awareness Week 2026: Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Prachi Singh Shares Importance of a Complete Night’s Rest
A critical component of health, sleep can improve memory, promote brain health, strengthen the immune system and more. - March 12, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Hundreds Attend Pennington Biomedical's 26th Annual Irene W. Pennington Wellness Day for Women
Community event provides screenings, education and wellness activities. - March 11, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical Researcher Publishes Editorial in Leading American Heart Association Journal
Food is Medicine: Dr. John Apolzan highlights the importance of fruit intake on vascular health. - March 11, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Bariatric Surgery Benefits Extend Across Socioeconomic Lines
Findings from analysis of the ARMMS-T2D study (Alliance of Randomized Trials of Medicine vs. Metabolic Surgery in Type 2 Diabetes) - March 11, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Brandon C. Hall Joins Board of Directors of Upstate International
Brandon Hall Joins Board of Upstate International, Reinforcing Commitment to Immigrant Communities in the Upstate Attorney Brandon Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Upstate International, further strengthening his commitment to supporting immigrant and international communities... - February 26, 2026 - Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLC
SIS Endowment to Bethune-Cookman University
Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. is delighted to announce the signing of the Endowment/Scholarship Agreement of $30,000 with Bethune-Cookman University took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the B.J. Moore Center for Faculty Innovation in Daytona Beach, FL. - February 25, 2026 - Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc.
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Explore Factors Behind Body’s Ability to Regulate Weight
Two primary theories of set point and dual-intervention models have emerged; researchers encourage further studies. - January 16, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Jennifer Rood Named Pennington Biomedical Research Center Interim Executive Director
International search to be conducted for Center’s new full-time leader - January 14, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Dr. Elizabeth Stanley Named Associate Executive Director of Operations at Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Stanley replaced long-time AED of Operations Guy LaVergne - January 14, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Accomplishments and Expansion of the Institute of Dementia Research & Prevention Highlighted at LSU Board of Supervisors Meeting
Web LABrainS has potential to engage more than 20,000 participants, adding assessments of sleep, driving risk, and falls, and integrating caregiver offerings that connect families to services and research opportunities. - January 11, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Saint Leo University Launches Lionova Institute
New division will expand Saint Leo’s impact in online education, healthcare and nursing — including direct-entry MSN (DEMSN) pathways — innovative doctoral programs, international partnerships, and workforce-aligned learning. - January 09, 2026 - Saint Leo University
OctoNerv Completes Prototype-Stage Development of Electronic Breast Nipple Implant
OctoNerv LLC has completed a functional electronic prototype of the Electronic Breast Nipple Implant (EBNI), an early-stage medical device concept currently in research and development. - January 04, 2026 - OctoNerv, LLC
AlloDx Unveils SuperNAT Platform: Breakthrough in Nephrin Antibody Detection for Podocyte Disease
The SuperNAT platform demonstrates 48.6% higher sensitivity than conventional ELISA, with its clinical validation data accepted for poster at ASN Kidney Week 2025. - December 25, 2025 - AlloDx
2025 Was a Year of Success for Pennington Biomedical, Filled with Scientific Discoveries, Impactful New Collaborations and Strategic New Hires
Efforts taken by Pennington Biomedical researchers and leaders place the Center on course of further advancements in 2026. - December 25, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center