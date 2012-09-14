PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

The Photonics Group Named Exclusive US and Canadian Distributor of Lasersafe PC Software The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada. - December 16, 2019 - The Photonics Group

Congressman Albio Sires Presented with Award of Excellence from NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome NJCTS is celebrating 15 years of excellence providing programs and services to families, outreach to the education and medical communities, and support for collaborative research into better treatments and a cure for Tourette Syndrome. - December 12, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Nation’s First Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome Celebrates 15th Anniversary NJCTS has been a leader in TS education, advocacy and research since 2004. - November 08, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Brimrose AOTF Spectrometer Selected for the Second Moon Mission A Brimrose AOTF spectrometer will once again support an upcoming lunar landing. This one will be included as part of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. The second Brimrose spectrometer will also be deployed as part of NASA’s NIRVSS program, which stands for... - November 06, 2019 - Brimrose

Alzheimer’s Stem Cell Study to Renew by Alzheimer’s Awareness Month MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

CADASIL Eligibility in the NEST Neurologic Stem Cell Treatment Study MD Stem Cells reports how hereditary stroke syndrome may benefit. - October 30, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

49% of Organizations Hire People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, But 81% in the U.S. Remain Unemployed A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Karna, LLC Announces Appointment of Warren J. Strauss as President Karna, LLC, a well-established public and population health services consulting firm, announced the appointment of Warren J. Strauss as its new president. In his new role, Strauss is responsible for leading the company, managing and growing the business. He succeeds Wayne R. Myers, who retired in September, after more than seven years with the organization. - October 18, 2019 - Karna, LLC

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

DisruptHR Event – The HR Event You Can't Miss DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

KC MUFON to Hold the Kansas City Alien Ball October 18, 2019 The first annual Kansas City Alien Ball will be held October 18, 2019 at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, a chapter of the Missouri Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit association dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs. - September 30, 2019 - Missouri MUFON/ UnX Media

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for CALEX® Cap Fecal Calprotectin Extraction Device BÜHLMANN CALEX® Cap, a single use tube intended for the preparation of human stool samples to be used with the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - September 25, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Scintica Instrumentation and Aspect Imaging Announce Exclusive Agreement for Pre-Clinical MRI Imaging Products Scintica Instrumentation Inc. is excited to announce its exclusive distribution agreement with Aspect Imaging for the M-Series(TM) MRI systems for scientific research. With more than 100 MRI installations worldwide, Aspect’s compact MRI systems are self-shielding, cryogen free and do not need any... - September 18, 2019 - Scintica Instrumentation

Amalgam: The Blockchain Company Announces Former NASDAQ Managing Director, Rachel Racz, as Vice President The Former NASDAQ Managing Director joins the Blockchain firm to oversee partnerships, product development and go-to-market strategies. - September 16, 2019 - Amalgam: The Blockchain Company

New Website Launch – ABA Technologies Launches Brand New Website After many months of hard work, ABA Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, fully responsive website. The site features the company’s new logo and branding elements. With user-friendly navigation capabilities and intuitive design, customers can easily access and... - September 11, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz Receives 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from WVU Eberly College Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, CEO of ABA Technologies, Inc. and University Professor of Behavior Analysis at Florida Institute of Technology, is the 2019 recipient of West Virginia University Eberly College’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Eberly College of Arts and Sciences offers a slate of nationally... - September 10, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Startup data245 Utilizes Machine Learning to Predict and Reduce Employee Benefit Healthcare Spend Illinois startup data245 employs machine learning to predict employee benefit budgets into the future. - September 03, 2019 - data245

Praxis Global Alliance’ Recent Report, Healthcare Investor Sentiment Spotlight 2019 Uncovers Investor Outlook and Value Creation Opportunities in India Spotlights investor activity and sentiment from over 100 leaders from top funds shaping Indian Healthcare covering 1.3B people. - August 31, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance

TCS Associates Announces New Brand Identity, TCSAccess, with Redesigned Logo and Website TCS Associates, a nationally known leader providing Accessibility and Assistive Technology services for organizations with employees with disabilities, has rebranded. TCS Associates will now operate under the name TCSAccess. TCSAccess stands for Training, Compliance, Support, and Access – the four... - August 30, 2019 - TCSAccess, LLC

Oil & Gas Producers Turning to Advanced Materials to Help Offset Low Prices and Boost Profitability Oil and gas producers are facing a challenging economic climate. To combat this trend, service providers are partnering with advanced materials manufacturers like Hyperion Materials & Technologies to boost efficiency and performance of drilling, well completion and flow control. - August 21, 2019 - Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Growth at Ebco Attracts New VP of Marketing & Key Team Member as They Add a Valuable Product to Their Offerings Ebco, a trend and innovation firm, has announced the appointment of Michael Robin Manning as Vice-President of Marketing, from Rocksauce Studios and Tom Crumley as Account Executive from Adlucent. These key team members come from some of the most exciting companies in Austin, and are joining Ebco at... - August 09, 2019 - The Ebco

American Association of Anatomists Gets Refresh as American Association for Anatomy The American Association of Anatomists, the professional home for educators, researchers, and allied health professionals working in the anatomical sciences, has a new name and fresh look. The newly-named American Association for Anatomy is a diverse, inclusive, integrated, and international community. The new identity showcases the holistic nature of the organization, a vibrant new brand, and messaging focused on connecting science, knowledge, careers, research, and those working in anatomy. - August 05, 2019 - American Association for Anatomy

New 8-Hour Training Program to Prepare Behavior Analysts to Become Supervisors ABA Technologies, Inc. are pleased to offer an updated and improved 8-hour supervision course for behavior analysts based on the BACB’s newest Supervisor Training Curriculum Outline 2.0. The new outline goes into effect November 2019. With a team of seven dynamite behavior analysts, the 21st Century Supervision Course Series presents a comprehensive account of tried-and-true tools for effectively supervising RBTs, BCaBAs, and BCBAs. - July 24, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Rubix LS Enters Into an Agreement to Support Infectious Disease Data Research Rubix LS will collaborate with the United Nations, Global Health Policy Advocates and many more on an opportunity to collect data geared with leaping toward prevention of infectious diseases. - July 20, 2019 - Rubix LS

Immundiagnostik, Inc., North American Subsidiary of German Immunoassay Company, to Highlight 5 IVD Products at the AACC Scientific Meeting & Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the immunoassay development company Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany, will highlight 5 products for IVD Use at the AACC’S 71ST Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA.The list of products covers the gastrointestinal, metabolic syndrome & immunology arenas for laboratories in the United States. - July 18, 2019 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.

NATHEALTH Veteran Anjan Bose Ventures Into Consulting with Praxis Global Alliance Praxis Global Alliance, the management consulting and advisory firm, announces Mr. Anjan Bose’ entry into advisory, enablement and consulting. A known expert in the Indian Healthcare space, Mr. Bose will be the Advisor and Domain Leader in the Healthcare Practice at Praxis Global Alliance. In his... - July 13, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance

NJCTS Launches a Comic Book Series About a Superhero with Tourette Syndrome The graphic novel was illustrated and co-written by Mantua, NJ resident Sarah Baldwin. - July 08, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Receives FDA Clearance for Its fCAL® turbo Automated, Random Access Calprotectin Test BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo, an in vitro diagnostic assay intended for the quantitation of calprotectin in human stool, has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the US. - June 27, 2019 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

Upskilling Employees Becomes More Critical as Work Automation and AI Advance, New i4cp Study Finds New research from the Institute for Corporate Productivity shows only 16% of organizations have focused on upskilling programs to close the employee capability gap created by new technology. - June 27, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

PATHFINDER Publishes White Paper on Sustainable Development PATHFINDER’s white paper, How to do Sustainable Development Right: The Case for the Social Enterprise, contends that social entrepreneurship is a far better – and infinitely more promising – response to the calls for global sustainable development, than not-for-profit organizations. - June 27, 2019 - PATHFINDER

BraveHeart Wireless Announces FDA Clearance of the BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring System The BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring system has been cleared for use in health care settings. The Life Sensor monitoring system securely captures patients’ heart rate and EKG data, and transmits the data to health care providers in real time. More than 28 million Americans diagnosed with heart disease may benefit - with this number growing each year. - June 20, 2019 - BraveHeart Wireless Inc.

NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome Celebrates Tourette Awareness in Trenton Members of the General Assembly helped NJCTS recognize Youth Scholarship winners, Youth Advocates of the Year and top fundraisers in a ceremony at the War Memorial. - June 14, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Nancyclotep Has Obtained €7 Million in Funding and Has Partnered with PMB to Strengthen Its Position as a Reference Center for Vectorized Internal Radiation Therapy Nancyclotep has obtained €7 million in funding and has partnered with PMB to strengthen its position as a reference center for Vectorized Internal Radiation Therapy in France. - June 08, 2019 - Nancyclotep

Circularity Healthcare Accepted Into Forbes Los Angeles Business Council Mr. Norbert Kiss, President & CEO at an emerging international private drug delivery and circulatory health biotech and medical equipment technology leader, has been accepted into Forbes Los Angeles Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and... - June 07, 2019 - Circularity Healthcare

TELIGHT Announces Acquisition of BioAxial, an Innovative Super-Resolution Microscopy Solution Manufacturer TELIGHT, an umbrella brand for light-optics instruments and solutions, announces the acquisition of BioAxial. Located in Paris, BioAxial develops and markets super-resolution imaging solutions with applications in life sciences. - June 06, 2019 - Telight

Beyond Brundtland Launches Report on Sustainability of the Western Balkans Energy Sector That Pledged €1.1 BN for UN Sustainable Development Goals Beyond Brundtland has unveiled the Energy Industry Sustainability - Western Balkans 2019 report, the first region-wide survey of energy industry alignment with 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The survey previewed 8 countries in the region (Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia) as well as 28 energy companies from the region. Fourteen companies were found to have made pledges towards the UN SDGs. - May 22, 2019 - Beyond Brundtland

Brimrose Spectrometer Selected by NASA for Planned Moon Mission Brimrose has been selected to provide a new spectrometer for a NASA payload as part of the agency’s efforts to send new science and technology demonstrations to the surface of the Moon. The instrument is to be located on a commercial Moon lander to identify water and hydroxyl and their distribution... - May 13, 2019 - Brimrose

Henniker Scientific Energy Analyser Now with Upgraded Pressure Range for Xps, Ups, Arpes, Aes, Iss The Prevac Ea15-hp1 hemispherical energy analyser now allows high-resolution photoemission spectroscopy measurements in environments from uhv up to 5 mbar. (Full Version pdf available on request). - May 13, 2019 - Henniker Scientific Ltd

Curatio Improves the Patient Experience Using Artificial Intelligence Curatio, the only globally privacy compliant social network for health, will be presenting at A Rare International Dialogue on the use of artificial intelligence as a progressive innovation on the patient experience. - May 11, 2019 - Curatio

The Global AI Company Rally is Continuing: +30,02% in Q1/2019. What’s Next in AI? The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.

Oxytocin Exposure During Labor Influences Offspring Development: Offspring Demonstrated Long-Term, Epigenetic Changes in Brain & Behavior After a Single Administration A research team from the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, the University of Virginia and Northeastern University recently discovered that a single exposure to oxytocin near the time of birth can have effects in the offspring, including increases in social behaviors that may persist into adulthood. - May 07, 2019 - Kinsey Institute

Curatio Named to MM&M's 2019 Top 40 Healthcare Transformers Today, innovators from all across the health-tech sector are gathering at an awards reception in New York City. Medical, Marketing, and Media (MM&M), has revealed its 2019 class of Top 40 Healthcare Transformers and Innovation Catalysts, the media brand's honor roll of visionaries, gurus, and self-starters... - May 07, 2019 - Curatio

NanoCellect Biomedical Begins Distribution to Europe NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., a leader in the development and manufacture of microfluidic cell sorting solutions for cell-based assays, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Basel, Switzerland-based Bucher Biotec AG. The agreement covers sales in Switzerland of NanoCellect’s WOLF®Cell... - May 01, 2019 - NanoCellect

Curatio: the Private Social Plugin Used by Patients in 85+ Countries Today, at the Future of Pharma Marketing Summit - Curatio, the world's first social health prescription, revealed its unique insights into the growth of mobile social strategies to deliver patient support at scale. Social networking usage has become increasingly mobile, with Statista reporting that... - April 29, 2019 - Curatio

DisruptHR Event – Where Status Quo is Unacceptable Join future of work leaders in a thought provoking evening at the beautiful Domenico Winery. Listen to Josh Bersin describe his “Simply Irresistible Organization” and EVP CHRO Kelley Stevens-Waiss describe how she is building a Gig economy. Vlad Coho, VP of Experience at Automation Anywhere... - April 26, 2019 - DisruptHR SF