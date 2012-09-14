PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

How BluePrint Business Communications Went from Pissing Off the NCAA While Managing a Chapel Hill Hot Dog Joint's Twitter Account to Launching Raleigh’s Newest Agency "Franklin Street was my favorite and greatest classroom to learn from throughout my time at UNC-Chapel Hill," said BluePrint Business Communications, President, Brice Connors. The North Carolina native often heard small business owners and startup entrepreneurs complain about the lack of quality... - December 03, 2019 - BluePrint Business Communications

TDA Announces EloQ Communications as Winner in Global Agency Award EloQ Communications is November’s top agency in the category of the Public Relations Agency of the Month in Vietnam. - November 25, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Songwriter Dennis Lambert to Perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

King Liyo and Davynci to Release New Single "Create" Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create." In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

"The John Fresolo Saga," Published by NEB Publishing's Author, Richard F. Wright, Will be Featured at Book Signing November 13, 2019 NEB Publishing's latest book, "The John Fresolo Saga," written by Richard F. Wright Claims Shocking Political Conspiracy. - November 09, 2019 - NEB Publishing

Marc Brailov Public Relations Addressing How to do Media Relations in Digital Age Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate. Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

Jeremy Ryan Slate Spoke at the Freedom Business Summit in Ukraine Command Your Brand Media founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, spoke on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the Freedom Business Summit at the up-and-coming European technology hub, Unit City in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukraine has become the California start-up area of Eastern Europe due to a large surge of developers... - October 31, 2019 - Command Your Brand

Penman PR Celebrates 18th Anniversary Penman PR, Inc. has reached an exciting milestone this October as it celebrates 18 years of developing and implementing captivating public relations campaigns for complex companies. Through Penman PR’s hard-hitting and precisely orchestrated PR offerings, organizations throughout the United States,... - October 27, 2019 - Penman PR

Content Delivery & Security Association Launches Content Protection Month with Bob Gold & Associates CDSA selects Bob Gold & Associates to promote and bring awareness to Content Protection Month in collaboration with major studios and production companies. - October 19, 2019 - Bob Gold & Associates

Bob Gold to Receive the 2019 Communications Professional of the Year Award by the Public Relations Society of America PRSA Los Angeles’ Board Selects Bob Gold to be Honored at the 2019 PRSA PRism Awards in Los Angeles. - October 16, 2019 - Bob Gold & Associates

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

EloQ Communications Congratulates Its Managing Director for Earning Her Doctoral Degree EloQ Communications becomes the first public relations and marketing firm in Vietnam led by a PhD in the field. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ, has successfully completed her doctoral degree on social media use in crisis communication. - October 12, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Command Your Brand Media Founder Spoke at Mid-Atlantic Podcast Conference Command Your Brand Media Founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, was one of the spotlight speakers invited to speak at the Mid-Atlantic Podcast Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 7, 2019. - October 03, 2019 - Command Your Brand

Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global

Jeremy Ryan Slate to Speak at Freedom Business Summit in the Ukraine Command Your Brand Media is pleased to announce founder, Jeremy Ryan Slate, will be speaking at the Freedom Business Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine. - September 15, 2019 - Command Your Brand

World’s Best Connectors Promote the New 5 C’s Government is not the answer. Over 140 private business CEOs have taken a stand for gun control. Private industry now helps shape social, as well as economic policies. There is a new community, headquartered in Phoenix, that is borne of that philosophy. The World’s Best Connectors (The WBCs) is a virtual think tank for private C-suite executives, that will use modern technology and ideas to promote new partnerships, sustainable economies and social well-being. - September 14, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC

Big Noise Artist Serge Clivio to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with All-New Show Fresh off of the success of his two prior engagements, Big Noise recording artist Serge Clivio returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30 pm with an all-new show entitled Still Rolling Stones. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street... - September 10, 2019 - Big Noise

Vietnam-based EloQ Communications Expands to North America EloQ Communications reaches to Canada, providing its North American and Vietnamese clients and partners opportunities to find more business opportunities and better PR and marketing support in each other’s market. - September 05, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Big Noise Artist Katie Bates to Continue Her Breakout Year with "KB2" Indie pop singer-songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Katie Bates will follow-up her critically acclaimed "Filter" EP with her upcoming project "KB2" which is due out September 27th. The Cincinnati-based artist not only has co-writing credits on "KB2," but also... - September 04, 2019 - Big Noise

EloQ Communications Named One of the Leading Digital Marketing Agencies of 2019 by DesignRush DesignRush researched the top-rated digital marketing agencies who can execute successful campaigns. EloQ Communications is the only Vietnamese agency chosen to be in this list. - August 26, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Big Noise Pop Duo TANTRiX Releases Debut Single Toronto, Canada's own TANTRiX is proud to announce the release of their debut single "We Become One." The duo consists of lead singer and guitarist Eddie Silver and drummer-singer Matt Mio and has been getting the attention of industry insiders and professionals for their prolific songwriting... - August 15, 2019 - Big Noise

New PR Agency Launched by Former Newspaper Editor Topline PR is a new, boutique agency servicing a wide variety of clients. - August 03, 2019 - Topline PR Ltd

The Jeff Carlson Band to Celebrate New Album "Second Chance" at House of Blues in Las Vegas The Jeff Carlson Band is proud to announce their return, bringing a new hard rock / metal sound to fans with the release of their long-awaited EP, "Second Chance." The record is set to be released on Tuesday, August 6 through Potomac Records and The Orchard. The band will be celebrating the... - August 01, 2019 - Big Noise

The World's Best Connectors is a New Viral Community for C-Suite Executives The World's Best Connectors (The WBCs) is a new virtual community, headquartered in Phoenix, for C-suite executives. This select group of CEOs and other line managers embraces change, values diversity, and is seeking more effective personal connections. The WBCs will provide information (e.g., podcasts of successful CEOs, webinars, and intra-group virtual communication tools) and an annual conference to help busy executives easily and enthusiastically manage their companies and their lives. - July 30, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC

Vietnam's EloQ Communications Joins GlobalCom PR Network EloQ Communications announces its membership representing Vietnam in GlobalCom PR, an international network with a 15-year history of connecting quality agencies to enable cross-market collaboration and meet the needs of international clients. - July 30, 2019 - EloQ Communications

The World’s Best Connectors Provides Virtual Networking for Too-Busy CEOs Technology has pushed CEOs into a 24/7 lifestyle (or lack-of-life) style. They have little time or opportunity to talk, much less go to meetings, with peers in other industries. A new community, The World's Best Connectors will take advantage of technology's capability to virally connect to employees, family, government, clients and the media. - July 29, 2019 - World's Best Connectors LLC

Vietnam-Based EloQ Communications Now Offers Full Services from Market Access to Marketing Solutions EloQ Communications introduces new market access services, to fully support foreign and local companies with their Vietnam market entry, from market research to integrated marketing solutions. - July 24, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Pegine Echevarria to Speak at the Bizniversity® Strategic Growth Summit Promoted by XoomIM Inbound SMarketing Be Powerful, Be You! Make a Positive Impact. From Bronx gang member to being inducted into the Motivational Speaker Hall of Fame, Pegine Echevarria, MSW, CSP™ (Certified Speaking Professional by the National Speakers Association®) will be among the leading speakers sharing business growth advice to the attendees at the Strategic Growth Summit taking place Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Miami, FL. - July 23, 2019 - XoomIM Inbound SMarketing

Entertainment & Celebrity PR Agency Rebrands as PUBLICITYASIA PUBLICITYASIA is popular for its high-profile work with celebrities, public figures and entertainment PR. - July 21, 2019 - PUBLICITYASIA

Publicity For Good Adds Eco Lips to Its Thriving Client Lineup Original Organic Lip Balm Brand Appoints Purpose-Driven Agency for Publication Relations Representation. - July 12, 2019 - Publicity for Good

Create Your Own Life Show Host Spoke at Outliers Podcast Festival The Outliers Podcast Festival has become a national traveling podcast event that brings together podcasters, content creators and technology innovators in major cities across the United States. The most recent event was held in Austin, Texas at Galvanize where podcasters and digital influencers gathered to learn from the best, network with top level entrepreneurs and connect with like-minded individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Command Your Brand

ArtistPR Launches an Automated Music Marketing Funnel and Music Website Builder The New Service Will Make it Easier than Ever for Indie Musicians to Set Up Their Own Professional Website - July 04, 2019 - ArtistPR.com

Architect Paul McClean Book Signing & Event in LA June 29 Communication Arts + Design, Inc. is announcing leading architect Paul McClean is celebrating the launch of his new book "McClean Design: Creating the Contemporary House." - June 28, 2019 - Communication Arts + Design, Inc.

Vietnam-Based EloQ Communications’ Managing Director Elected as PRCA SEA PR and Communications Regional Board Member Clāra Ly-Le, EloQ Communications’ managing director, was elected as PRCA SEA Regional Board member. This election marks another footprint of EloQ in the region, in an effort to provide competing PR services and uphold high professional standards. - June 28, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Vero Announces Wholly Owned Offer in Vietnam with Digital Focus Vero today announced the launch of a wholly owned offering in Vietnam. The Vero office in Vietnam includes a team of digital-focused account managers, planners, creatives, and media and influencer relations specialists who share a goal of building impactful stories and delivering integrated campaigns... - June 26, 2019 - Vero

Company Helps Reunite Refugee Siblings After 20+ Year Separation Valor Global assists employee in reunion with sister previously presumed deceased. - June 22, 2019 - Valor Global

Murphy O'Brien Expands East Coast Presence with Launch of New York Office Integrated Public Relations, Social Media and Influencer Marketing Firm Bolsters Operations in Support of Growing Client Base - June 20, 2019 - Murphy O'Brien

Bizniversity™ Strategic Growth Summit Call for Speakers Bizniversity™ encourages leaders, influencers and marketing experts to be considered for the opportunity to be a presenter at the 2019 Strategic Growth Summit. XoomIM Inbound SMarketing is promoting the Bizniversity™ Strategic Growth Summit at the Marriott - Residence Inn - Aventura, this fall. - June 15, 2019 - XoomIM Inbound SMarketing

Health & Wellness Brands Exposition at the Mind Body Soul Well-being Exchange & Summit in New York City, August 29th, 2019 CAAFD BOD & iConcept Media Group producers and curators of fashion and lifestyle brands, today announces their most anticipated upcoming, yet exclusive, trade and summit of highly screened and selected growing and emerging brands with a prime focus on health conscious and wellness products and services... - June 12, 2019 - BFDPR

Vero IMC Vietnam Changes Its Name to EloQ Communications and Announces New Email Address Format Vero IMC Vietnam becomes its own independent agency under the name EloQ Communications and announces its change of email address. - June 09, 2019 - EloQ Communications

U.S. Hemp Roundtable Celebrates 10th Annual Hemp History Week Grassroots Hemp Supporters Take Action to Support the “Return of the Plant!” After Passage of the 2018 Farm Bill Legalized Hemp Farming after 80+ Years of Prohibition. - May 30, 2019 - U.S. Hemp Roundtable

Valor Global CEO Nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year Phoenix-based Entrepreneur Celebrated for Innovation and Growth in Information Technology. - May 20, 2019 - Valor Global