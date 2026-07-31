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TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Singer-Songwriter Jacquelyn Announces Much Anticipated New Album to Critcal Acclaim
"Gonna Take You Home Tonight" Available May 22, 2026. Singer-songwriter Jacquelyn delivers a deeply evocative and emotionally resonant body of work that traces the arc of a life fully felt moving through themes of love, longing, heartbreak, memory, and renewal, each song unfolds like a scene - intimate, vivid,and unafraid to linger in the moments most people try to escape. - May 22, 2026 - peakPRgroup
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Remote, Hybrid Jobs Reach 52% of Global Workforce, Power $5 Trillion Economy; The Gignomist Projects 90M Jobs by 2030
Remote work is now a permanent pillar of the global labor market, with 330M workers and 52% of the workforce participating at least part-time. Hybrid models dominate, adopted by 75% of organizations, while 27% of employees work fully remote and fueling a $5 Trillion gig economy. - March 30, 2026 - The Gignomist
Former Wall Street Executive Nichole Pointdujour to Speak on Preserving Networks and Reclaiming Community at Black Enterprise’s 20th Annual Women of Power Summit
Nichole Pointdujour, CEO of The Master Connector Agency, is speaking and signing her book at the upcoming Black Enterprise 20th Annual Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, NV. - February 19, 2026 - The Master Connector Agency
Neen Drops New Nude Glisten Up Lip Gloss Shades — from the Brand Created by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
Neen expands its best-selling Glisten Up Lip Gloss with four new nude shade extensions, bringing the total collection to 13 universally flattering shades. Created by renowned makeup artist Jeanine Lobell, founder of Stila Cosmetics, Glisten Up delivers professional-grade shine, hydration, and... - February 11, 2026 - Neen
Water for South Sudan Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable, Community-Led Clean Water Solutions Amid Ongoing Crisis
South Sudan is in a long-term water and public health crisis, with millions lacking clean water and facing recurring disease outbreaks. As outside aid becomes less reliable, WFSS is responding with a different, more sustainable approach focused on long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. - February 11, 2026 - Water for South Sudan
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
Streetlight Local Launches Call-First Websites Built for Contractors and Home Service Businesses
New “Website Lead Engine” system helps turn website visitors into phone calls with fast mobile performance, clear calls-to-action, strong proof, and consistent business info across the web. - January 31, 2026 - Streetlight Local
Neen Launches Lined Up Lip Liners, Pro-Precision Essentials by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
Neen introduces Lined Up Lip Liners, a new collection of high-performance, long-wear lip liners created by legendary makeup artist and Stila founder Jeanine Lobell. Designed for effortless precision, the liners deliver true-to-tone, cool-neutral color in a single swipe with a nourishing, transfer-resistant formula. Housed in an innovative, eco-conscious Sulapac barrel, the collection blends professional artistry, clean performance, and sustainable design in a modern everyday essential. - January 28, 2026 - Neen
Carolinas & Tri-Point Delegates Shine at the 2026 World’s Universal Beauty Competition
The TriPoint Our Little Miss and the North and South Carolina Our Little Miss regional pageants proudly congratulate its delegates on an outstanding showing at the 2026 Our Little Miss World’s Universal Beauty and Universal Prince Competition in Montgomery, Alabama. “I am so proud of... - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
When a Hotel Overbooks, Families Pay the Price—And Our Communities Can Do Better
A hotel overbooking in Montgomery left numerous Our Little Miss pageant contestants from around the country without expected lodging, creating stress and safety concerns for participating families. Pageant president Teri Chandler Fowler responds on behalf of families. - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
Digital Agency Cerostech Unveils "Analytical Artistry" Framework for Global Marketing Success
The company's unique "Data-Driven Creativity" methodology bridges the gap between analytics and creative design, ensuring measurable ROI for international clients. - January 01, 2026 - Cerostech
NEEDS Online Launches "The Gignomist," a Global News Platform Focused on Emerging Technologies
NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd. has launched "The Gignomist," a global digital news media platform dedicated to covering emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, gaming, and the rapidly evolving gig economy. - December 24, 2025 - The Gignomist
SOOPmedia Acquires Planksip: Expanding the Boundaries of Philosophical Publishing and AI-Powered Community Engagement
Something Or Other Publishing (DBA SOOPmedia) proudly announces its acquisition of Planksip, one of Canada’s leading independent philosophy platforms. With this bold move, SOOPmedia accelerates its mission to deliver dynamic, thought-provoking content and establishes a formal presence in... - October 20, 2025 - SOOPmedia
Six-Figure Chicks Book Series Includes 6 International Bestselling Volumes Published to Empower Women Nationwide
The Six-Figure Chicks book series has published 6 International Bestselling volumes featuring 96 six-figure-earning women across the U.S. With 3 new books launching in December 2025 and a national Mentorship Day planned for February 2026 in Phoenix, this movement goes beyond the pages inside the books, it is empowering women to share their stories, build their legacy, and uplift the next generation through mentorship, authorship, and community impact. - October 17, 2025 - Six-Figure Chicks
Nathan Sieminski Announces Personal Rebrand: Is Now Officially Nathan Ramsey
Nathan is taking his mother's maiden name to embrace family history and pass on a new legacy. - October 16, 2025 - Chimney Rock Advisors
Big Noise Artist Mark Winkler Releases 22nd Album, "Hold On"
Prolific vocalist and lyricist Mark Winkler has released his 22nd album, Hold On, a collection of mostly original tunes with, according to Winkler, "a few tasty standards for good measure." An acclaimed artist on the Los Angeles jazz scene, Winkler's original songs have been sung and... - October 16, 2025 - Big Noise
Cannonball Run 2025 and The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Unite to Drive Positive Change
The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) joins Cannonball Run 2025, uniting the thrill of the 2,200-km rally with a mission to fight ovarian cancer through early detection, AI-powered clinical trial navigation, and research support. Team JRHEF will drive Joan’s Jaguar F-Type from Bar Harbor to Nashville, raising awareness at every stop. Together, JRHEF and Cannonball Run spotlight hope, unity, and impact. - September 26, 2025 - The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation
EloQ Communications Launches Bespoke Training & Consulting Services to Strengthen Corporate Communication Capabilities Across Southeast Asia
EloQ Communications, a top ASEAN PR agency, now offers corporate training and consulting workshops. This expansion allows businesses to enhance communication skills and build strategies with an award-winning leader. - August 08, 2025 - EloQ Communications
Drexel Morgan Advisors Drives AI Fintech Innovation with Record Capital Raises in 2025
Drexel Morgan Advisors, a premier capital raising advisory firm, is spearheading the fintech industry’s AI revolution by facilitating significant capital raises for AI-driven fintech companies in 2025. As the fintech sector stabilizes following years of volatility, artificial intelligence has emerged as a pivotal force, driving innovations in fraud prevention, personalized banking, and real-time payments. Drexel Morgan Advisors leverages its deep expertise and global investor network to connect - August 07, 2025 - Drexel Morgan Advisors
Drexel Morgan Advisors Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Three Senior Managing Directors
Drexel Morgan Advisors has announced the appointment of three Senior Managing Directors, significantly expanding the firm's sector expertise and institutional relationships. The strategic hires bring combined experience of over 65 years in investment banking, private equity, and corporate development, positioning Drexel Morgan for accelerated growth across key industry verticals. - August 04, 2025 - Drexel Morgan Advisors
California Marketing Agency Announces New Partnership
Creative Stories Media Has Announced Their New Partnership with Temecula Personal Branding Photographer - June 24, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
Full-Service Marketing Agency Launches in Southern California
Creative Stories Media, a Full-Service Marketing Agency - creativestoriesmedia.com Dave Berry and Rachel Bollin have officially launched their marketing agency in Temecula, Ca. The full-service marketing agency offers a wide range of services including videography, photography, website design,... - June 13, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
Paul Salfen's "Going for It!" Wins Multiple National Book Awards for Inspirational Storytelling
The debut release from veteran TV host and producer earns honors including the International Impact Award, Regal Summit Award, and Persons of the Year Book Award. - June 12, 2025 - PS PR & Consulting
Strategic Vision PR Group Launches Comprehensive CEO Branding Services
Helping Executives Own Their Narrative, Shape Public Perception, and Stand Out in a Crowded Market - June 11, 2025 - Strategic Vision PR Group
Powin LLC Files for Chapter 11 to Restructure Financial Liabilities; Service Business Entity Formed, Led by Brian Kane
Powin LLC, a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator, today announced that it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of New Jersey as part of a strategic effort to address financial liabilities and secure its core businesses. To position... - June 10, 2025 - Powin
Alcamay Records Presents Trans Man Artist Valentín Mera’s ALAM Collection
Alcamay Records announces the release of “ALAM,” the powerful new single by Trans Man artist Valentín Mera, out May 22, 2025. Distributed by Sony Music | The Orchard and published by Sony Music/ATV, “ALAM” marks the anniversary of Mera’s gender transition and launches the ALAM Collection — a multilingual, genre-blending project that reflects his journey through music, identity, and rebirth. - May 20, 2025 - Alcamay Records
GW Health PR and HealthQuant Announce Strategic Partnership
Partnership connects analytics and real-world context to build impactful, compliant healthcare communications. - May 06, 2025 - GW Health Agency
All Florida Permits Unveils Comprehensive Permit Expediting Solutions for Florida's Rapidly Growing Construction Industry
AllFloridaPermits.com, Florida’s fastest-growing, trusted permit expediting expert, is proud to announce the official launch of its full suite of time saving services designed to simplify and accelerate the permitting process for construction and renovation projects statewide. All Florida... - March 17, 2025 - All Florida Permits
New Book Offers Biblical Principles for Healing Emotional Wounds
New Book Release: "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," by Author Rita J. Cartwright shares her journey of healing from heartbreak caused by domestic violence, infidelity, and loss. Through faith and eight biblical principles, she found emotional restoration and now offers readers a path to healing. This inspiring book provides practical, faith-based strategies to overcome pain and find peace. - February 06, 2025 - Rita Cartwright
Insights Success Media: B2B Magazine Expands with PR Services and Youth Platform
Insights Success Media, a media house devoted to bringing success stories from business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to the audience, is pleased to introduce public relations by The Insights PR (https://theinsightspr.com/) and also a voice to the youths through their own platform the... - December 22, 2024 - Insights Success Media Tech LLC
Travel PR Agency JPR Media Group Creates Bespoke Campaign for Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil
Travel PR Agency JPR Media Group organised top tier national and luxury journalists on prestigious travel PR trips for private estates client Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil. - December 13, 2024 - JPR Media Group Ltd
GW Health PR Launches to Transform Health and Pharmaceutical Communications with a Focus on the Black Community
Establishing a New Era in Healthcare Communications to Bridge Cultural Gaps and Build Trust - October 30, 2024 - GW Health Agency
The Nostalgia Network Announces Spooky New Addition to Lineup
Exclusively Showing on NOST: Dr. Paul Bearer’s Creature Feature - October 30, 2024 - The Nostalgia Network
Music Producers Al Gomes and Connie Watrous to Host Indie Artist Showcase
Award-winning music producer Al Gomes and his partner Connie Watrous of Big Noise will produce and host a live showcase for independent recording artists on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Askew, 150 Chestnut Street in Providence, RI. Artists include Motif Magazine Music Awards Nominee Polly... - October 11, 2024 - Big Noise
New “Fight For Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Gifted To Trump Campaign By California Businessman
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 debuted today at a launch celebration in Washington, DC hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. - October 08, 2024 - Fight for Freedom Anthem
A Homeowner Bought 200 Cans of Soup to Sell His House
A homeowner looking to sell their property has taken a creative approach by staging a “Where’s Waldo?”-inspired Zillow listing, using 200 cans of Campbell’s Tomato Soup. The playful theme features a pantry lined with soup cans along with ones hidden throughout the house in listing photos, creating an engaging scavenger hunt for potential buyers. This unconventional staging strategy is aimed to attract significant attention on social media, making the home stand out in a competitive market. - October 03, 2024 - Kevin Mogerley
OvationMR Acquires Ethos, Strengthening Its Commitment to Innovative Insights and Enhanced Customer-Centric Solutions
OvationMR, a leading global insights agency, today announced its acquisition of Ethos, a cutting-edge Mobile First UX, CX, and EX feedback platform. This strategic move further strengthens OvationMR’s position in delivering advanced, data-driven insights to empower brands and researchers worldwide. - October 03, 2024 - OvationMR
New “Fight for Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Debuts
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 will be released at a launch celebration in Washington, DC, hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. Media invited to attend release event. - October 02, 2024 - Fight for Freedom Anthem
Nicole Slavitt Joins KOIOS as Executive Board Advisor
KOIOS, a leader in Financial Intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that Nicole Slavitt has joined the company as an Executive Board Advisor. Nicole Slavitt brings over 30 years of experience in digital innovation, financial data and news to KOIOS. She has been in leading management roles... - September 24, 2024 - KOIOS
America's Counterfeit Democracy - Taking #1 and #2 Spots in Politics on Amazon.com
America’s Counterfeit Democracy: Rule of the Power Elite, published on September 2, 2024 by Simms Books Publishing Corporation, has quickly risen to prominence in political literature and debuted at #1 in Social Theory, #2 in Political Parties, and #2 in Political Philosophy. In this politically charged era, author, historian, and political analyst, Michael C. Anderson, delves into how the political rights of the public have been sidelined in pursuit of elite goals. - September 17, 2024 - Michael C. Anderson
Andrew Meranus Joins KOIOS as Chief Revenue Officer
KOIOS, a leader in Financial Intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that Andrew Meranus has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Andrew will oversee all revenue-generating activities to accelerate KOIOS’s growth. Meranus is a proven business leader with... - September 13, 2024 - KOIOS
Gjonaj Seeks UAW Endorsement
Nik Gjonaj (Joan-eye), Republican candidate for Oakland County Executive, announced today that he supports Joe Rozell, and the members of UAW Local 889, in their negotiations with Oakland county for a pay raise simply to keep up with the cost of living. Gjonaj has asked to meet with the UAW and... - September 11, 2024 - Nik For Oakland
Valentin Mera Launches “Encantador’s Alam The Visibility Americana Tour” from Central Florida
Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Valentín Mera is set to start filming and debut the second season of his popular YouTube series Encantador, now titled Encantador’s Alam The Americana Tour. This new season will take viewers on a journey through small towns in Central Florida, where Valentín will host, produce, and judge how well these communities welcome him. Valentín will also have a guest discussing a specific subject and will share new music on every episode. - August 28, 2024 - Alcamay Records