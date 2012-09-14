PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Unsolicited Press Announced Immediate Availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter Unsolicited Press announced immediate availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter. As in the work of David Lynch, "Someone Else" exposes the underbelly of small town America for all its charm and tragedy. At its core, this novel is a page turner luring the reader into the... - December 16, 2019 - Unsolicited Press

New Book by Pedro Xavier Solis: Family Album Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Pedro Xavier Solis Family Album: An Illustrated Glimpse hitting stores everywhere. - December 16, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Johnny Bell: "Take the Shot" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Johnny Bell Take the Shot hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Mary Gray: "Poetic Justice" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Mary Gray Poetic Justice hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Donny Barilla: "Winter on an Autumn Day" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Donny Barilla, "Winter on an Autumn Day" hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

New Book by Darren C. Demaree: "So Clearly Beautiful" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Darren C. Demaree "So Clearly Beautiful" hitting stores everywhere. - December 14, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Veteran Aims to Establish a Proud Legacy for Vietnam Veterans in New Book Dog Ear Publishing has released a new book by Vietnam War veteran Earl "Dusty" Trimmer that details the history of the Vietnamese and the conflicts that shaped the country. - December 13, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

New Book by Robert Wexelblatt: "Intuition of The News" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Robert Wexelblatt "Intuition of The News" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Edward V. Bonner: "Purple Dawn" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Edward V. Bonner "Purple Dawn" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by John Ballam: "The Mary House" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by John Ballam "The Mary House" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

New Book by Dave and Jessie Gerber: "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Dave and Jessie Gerber "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart," hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Philip Wexler: "The Sad Parade" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Philip Wexler "The Sad Parade" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Suzanne Maggio: "The Cardinal Club" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Suzanne Maggio "The Cardinal Club" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

Miracles of Kingman Publishing Launches New Website Miracles of Kingman Christian Publishing is a new company based out of Phoenix AZ the websit focus mainly on the many books that Chaplain Paul Vescio wrote and published in the last three months. - December 09, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

DEVAR CEO Anna Belova Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR

A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Poems and Dramatic Works by the Polish Avant-Garde Poet Tytus Czyżewski, is Published Summary: The history of Poland, since the eighteenth century, has been marked by an almost unending struggle for survival. From 1795 through 1945, she was partitioned four times by her stronger neighbours, most of whom were intent on suppressing if not eradicating Polish culture. It is not surprising,... - December 04, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Mock Epics by the Polish Playwright Ignacy Krasicki, Was Published Summary: International brigades of mice and rats join forces to defend the rodents of Poland, threatened with extermination at the paws of cats favoured by the ancient ruler King Popiel, a sybaritic, cowardly ruler... The Hag of Discord incites a vicious rivalry between monastic orders, which only the... - December 04, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

Passport Press Releases Noir Mystery Set in Late-1950s Saigon Saigon, 1957: Banished from the set of The Quiet American, actress Cara Walden stumbles onto a communist insurgency - and discovers her brother’s young Vietnamese lover right in the thick of it. A bittersweet story of love and betrayal set in the early years of American involvement in Southeast Asia, Lisa Lieberman’s tribute to Graham Greene shows us a Vietnam already simmering with discontent. - December 01, 2019 - Passport Press

"Amongst Death" Holiday Deals R. Gayle Hawkins's fifth novel, "Amongst Death," shall sell in eBook format at a discount on select sites for the holiday season. - November 28, 2019 - R. Gayle Hawkins

Elite Online Publishing Launched a New Bestselling Book by Gary Bowen Author Gary Bowen Hits #1 International Bestseller with New Book “Christianity in The Americas Before Columbus: Unfamiliar Origins and Insights.” Author Gary Bowen Hits #1 International Bestseller With New Book Author Gary Bowen joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his... - November 25, 2019 - Elite Online Publishing

A Collection of Short Stories by an Acclaimed Armenian Writer Karine Khodikyan Has Been Published by Glagoslav Summary: The short fiction of Karine Khodikyan can be described as intellectual fiction for women. These short stories with a “mystical touch” tell stories about women – young and old, happy and sad; even when the protagonist is not a woman, the story will immerse you into the life... - November 21, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

Glagoslav Has Published Leonardo’s Handwriting, an Unconventional Novel by the Israeli Russian-Language Writer Dina Rubina Summary: Leonardo’s Handwriting is a romantic moral tale, with an unconventional woman at its heart. Nature has given the heroine, Anna, the gift of clairvoyance, and it is this that determines her singular fate. The characteristic “left-handed mirror handwriting,” which in psychology... - November 16, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

Conroca Publishing and KDP Direct Announce Debut of David Martin Anderson's Novel, Beaty Butte Texas-based ConRoca Publishing and Amazon's KDP Direct Publishing announce the release of David Martin Anderson's latest novel, Beaty Butte, a sequel to Anderson's awarding-winning The Last Good Horse and the second in the "Billy Bartell" series. Beaty Butte is now available as a Kindle eReader and paperback on Amazon. - November 15, 2019 - ConRoca Publishing

New Book by Kipp Van Camp: Always Allie Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Kipp Van Camp, Always Allie. - November 11, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Elena Petrovska: "On My Period" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Elena Petrovska "On My Period" - November 11, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Don Tassone: Sampler Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Don Tassone, "Sampler: Fifty Short Stories." - November 11, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Lazar Sarna: The Tethered Man Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Lazar Sarna, The Tethered Man. - November 11, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Alexander Günsberg: Jewish Stories Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Alexander Günsberg, "Jewish Stories." - November 11, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Joram Piatigorsky: La Puerta Entreabierta Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Joram Piatigorsky, "La Puerta Entreabierta." - November 09, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

New Book by Lyn Coffin: "Three Centuries - Three Poets" Adelaide Books is proud to offer "Three Centuries - Three Poets: An Anthology of Georgian Poetry" translated by Lyn Coffin. - November 08, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Uday Mukerji: "Dead Man Dreaming" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Uday Mukerji, "Dead Man Dreaming" - November 08, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by John Casey: "Devolution" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by John Casey, "Devolution." - November 08, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Andrew Mitin: Time Spent Away Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Andrew Mitin Time Spent Away - November 07, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Michael DeMeis: Diamonds to Dust Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Michael DeMeis Diamonds to Dust. - November 07, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Richard Wise: Redlined Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Richard Wise Redlined. - November 07, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Author’s Love Letter to Unforgettable Bullmastiff Earns Literary Award A new book by Kristan Shimpi has received the Dog Ear Publishing Award of Literary Excellence. It stars Smooch, a loveable bullmastiff who quickly worked her way into her family’s heart. - November 07, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

New Book by Toni Fuhrman: "A Windless Place" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Toni Fuhrman, "A Windless Place." - November 06, 2019 - Adelaide Books