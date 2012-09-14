PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Green Packet: Empowering Malaysians to Digitally Secure Their Neighborhoods with kipleHome at No Cost Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

L7TR Announces the Integration of the EVS Codec to Its VPS+ and PXO+ Product Suites Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the EVS codec to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites. - December 04, 2019 - L7TR

L7TR Announces the Integration of WebRTC to Its VPS+ and PXO+ Product Suites Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of WebRTC to its VPS+ and PXO+ product suites. - December 04, 2019 - L7TR

Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability. Jetwave... - November 27, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge Cellular LTE Routers & Gateways IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems

L7TR Announces the Integration of TLSv1.3 Into Its Development Softphone, PXO+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of Transport Layer Security version 1.3 (TLSv1.3) into its development softphone, PXO+, in order to enhance its Real Time Communication (RTC) capabilities. The latest version of PXO+ introduces now TLSv1.3 to support most Session Initialization... - November 22, 2019 - L7TR

L7TR Announces the Integration of H.265 to Its softphone PXO+ The latest version of PXO+ has now H.265 video support in accordance with IETF RFC 7798 "RTP Payload Format for High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)." H.265 is a high performance video codec that combines high compression and excellent quality provided by several profiles and modes of operation. - November 22, 2019 - L7TR

aThing™ / aThing.io™ Unveils Modular Electronics The chip manufacturer aThing™ / aThing.io™ unveils today a line of modular electronics also called System-on-Module (SoM), that will enable rapid-prototyping and a rapid-manufacturing process. The goal is to make electronic products like a Lego system, a process that has been used by the... - November 20, 2019 - aThing Inc.

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

First Telecom GmbH in Frankfurt Modernizes the Network First Telecom GmbH has built up new Next Generation Network (NGN). - November 13, 2019 - First Telecom GmbH

L7TR Announces 6LoWPAN Support on its IoT suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of IPv6 over Low Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6LoWPAN) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest version of VPS+... - November 10, 2019 - L7TR

TekTone Selected as Finalist for 2019 NC Tech Awards TekTone has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Private Company category. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology... - November 08, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Xelecx to Showcase LED Products at 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Power Supplies and LED lighting, will be exhibiting at the 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago, Illinois in booth 426. - November 06, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

L7TR Announces the Integration of SNMPv3 Into Its IoT Suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) into its virtual layered network protocol integration development environment, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest... - November 06, 2019 - L7TR

L7TR Introduces mDNS Support on Its IoT suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of mDNS (Multicast DNS) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest version of VPS+ has now mDNS and DNS-SD support in accordance... - November 01, 2019 - L7TR

The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore

Reagan Wireless Celebrating Over 10 Years of Giving Back to the Inspiring Adults with Special Needs at Boca’s Habilitation Center Reagan Wireless, a leading technology company in the global cellular phone distribution industry, is celebrating over 10 years of giving back to the inspiring adults with special needs by partnering with the Habilitation Center in Boca Raton. - October 31, 2019 - Reagan Wireless Corp

L7TR Announces the Integration of CoAP to Its IoT Suite VPS+ Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS+, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest version of VPS+ has now CoAP support... - October 30, 2019 - L7TR

Choosing Industrial Ethernet Switches for Harsh Transportation Environment Public transportation has improved throughout the years. Not only has the population increased that led to the rise of need but also in- time information and passenger safety has become more important. An efficient design of the system can ensure non-stop data communication, decrease the downtime and... - October 23, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies

TRENDnet Adds Cost Effective Industrial Solutions with Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches TRENDnet launches three new Industrial Fast Ethernet DIN-Rail Switches, including both PoE+ and standard/non-PoE models. These Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches are both rugged and cost-effective networking solutions for applications that don’t require as much bandwidth, such as with IP cameras, access controls, and PA systems. - October 17, 2019 - TRENDnet

Introducing the Tek-CARE®400 P5+ The new IR42X-series addressable stations are the exciting next step in the evolution of the Tek-CARE platform. - October 11, 2019 - TekTone® Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Tyto Athene, LLC and NEC Corporation of America Announce Triple Diamond Partnership Tyto Athene announced today that it has achieved NEC Corporation of America’s elite Triple Diamond Partner status - the highest level of channel partner participation under the NEC Smart Partner Program for Systems Integrators. - October 10, 2019 - Tyto Athene

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Ethernet Switch Solution for Wind Power Plant Monitoring Wind energy is a green and sustainable way to provide power and is still gaining its importance nowadays. The US Department of Energy had released a report which states that by 2050, more than one third of nations electricity will be provided by wind power. However, designing an efficient network can... - September 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Xelecx to Showcase LED Drivers and LED Lighting Products at LightShow West Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Lighting and LED products, will be attending the 2019 LightShow West event in Los Angeles, CA September 25-26, 2019. - September 25, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019 LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Korenix Industrial 12 Port Gigabit Switch Series for Secure Surveillance Application Korenix is glad to launch its new industrial 12 port gigabit Ethernet series. The new Ethernet switch is designed with 8 port RJ-45, 4 port Gigabit SFP socket for optical fiber network connection. The series come with a variant selection of models that meets different projects and needs. The Ethernet... - September 20, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

L7TR VPS Suite Supports Now MQTT-SN Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the Message Queuing Telemetry Transport for Sensor Networks (MQTT-SN) into its virtual layered network protocol IDE, VPS, in order to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) and Cyber-Physical System (CPS) capabilities. The latest version of... - September 20, 2019 - L7TR

SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design. Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Tyto Athene Raises Over $40,000 for the Fisher House Foundation at Annual Charity Golf Tournament Tyto Athene, LLC, the full service systems integrator headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, announced today that it has raised over $40,000 in support of the Fisher House Foundation at their Annual Charity Golf Tournament. - September 12, 2019 - Tyto Athene

L7TR Announces the Integration of WebRTC to Its VPS and PXO Product Suites The latest versions of PXO and VPS have now WebRTC support. WebRTC is a technology that provides web browsers and mobile applications with real-time communication via simple application programming interfaces. This new addition to the L7TR products enables PXO and VPS to interop with WebRTC enabled Real... - September 10, 2019 - L7TR

L7TR Announces the Integration of H.265 to PXO Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of H.265 to its softphone PXO. The latest version of PXO has now H.265 video support in accordance with IETF RFC 7798 "RTP Payload Format for High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)." H.265 is high performance video codec that combines... - September 09, 2019 - L7TR

Xelecx, Inc. to Showcase New Products at CEDIA Expo September 10 -14 Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED drivers, LED power supplies, LED lighting and power supplies for a wide variety of industries, will be attending their first CEDIA Expo in Denver, Colorado on September 10-14, 2019. - September 07, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

L7TR Announces the Integration of IEEE 802.15.4 Into Its Virtual Layered Network Protocol IDE, VPS The latest version of VPS has now CoAP support in accordance with IEEE standard 802.15.4. This enables full emulation and deployment of IoT scenarios and by relying on its advanced scripting capabilities it also provides automation capabilities that make VPS fundamental in Quality Assurance environments. - September 04, 2019 - L7TR

Cynergy Professional Systems Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List Inc. magazine revealed that Cynergy Professional Systems, LLC. (Cynergy) has been ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Cynergy’s ranking is a result of its 185 percent revenue growth over the past three years. - August 23, 2019 - Cynergy Professional Systems

L7TR Announces the Integration of the EVS Codec to Its VPS and PXO Product Suites Link 7 Technology Research (L7TR) announces the integration of the EVS codec to its VPS and PXO product suites. The latest version of PXO and VPS have now Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) codec support in accordance with 3GPP TS 26.441 "Codec for Enhanced Voice Services (EVS)." EVS is high performance... - August 21, 2019 - L7TR

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

Dusun Announces Its IoT Gateway Integrated with Tuya Platform Programmable gateways integrated with any platforms without extra development. - August 18, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

Talamas and This Old House – The Next Chapter When This Old House (TOH) first began broadcasting on WGBH in 1979, there was nothing like it. Although initially frowned upon by contractors (who believed the show was giving away their trade secrets), TOH actually increased demand for professional restoration and renovation services and spawned an... - August 10, 2019 - Talamas Boston

Updated Feature Release for Sencore’s Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000) Gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. - August 02, 2019 - Sencore

Dusun Announces Its Z-wave Hub in Home Automation Dusun’s programmable and multi-protocol IoT gateway is known for its easy programming, and multiple protocols compatible. It supports both Z-wave and zigbee to make home gadgets work together. - August 01, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Industrial Ethernet Switch with 10G SFP for Reliable and Fast Data Transmission Korenix is glad to introduce its new industrial rackmount Ethernet switch 7628X series. The new industrial switch series supports 4- port 1/10 Gbps SFP and 24 Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Base TX). Also, the family comes with a variety of models, including selections between L2 /L3 switch and PoE or... - July 30, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.