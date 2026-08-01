Recent Headlines
Within Telecommunications Equipment
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Perle Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Reliable Device Networking Hardware
Perle Systems is celebrating 50 years in business, a milestone that reflects five decades of innovation, integrity, and reliability in networking connectivity. Over that time, the company has evolved from a communications pioneer into a respected manufacturer of enterprise-grade networking and IoT connectivity solutions trusted worldwide. - July 17, 2026 - Perle Systems
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors. - January 24, 2026 - WoMaster
Model 6320 with Front-Panel Keylock and RS232 Remote Control Provides 12-Position LC Duplex Fiber Switching plus Secure Offline State
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) announces the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch, designed for secure multimode fiber network control. Featuring a true offline/disconnect state, front-panel keylock, and RS232 ASCII remote control, the Model 6320 enables flexible local and remote switching while preserving data isolation in enterprise, data center, and test environments. - January 17, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6250 Delivers Secure, Reliable 4-Channel SC Duplex SMF Fiber Switching Among 2 Devices/Networks for Each Channel
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) designs and manufactures high-reliability switching, monitoring, and control solutions for data and fiber optic networks. Known for rugged construction and secure, user-friendly designs, ESL supports mission-critical communications in telecommunications, data centers, government, and enterprise environments worldwide. - January 16, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team
Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions. - January 14, 2026 - Sat-Lite Technologies, LLC
WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt). - January 10, 2026 - WoMaster
Secure SSH/HTTPS Remote Control for Switching Simultaneously or Individually between A and B Fiber Connections for Up to Four Fiber Optic Networks or Devices
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has expanded its QuickSwitch® lineup with the new Model 6254-SSH, a secure LC duplex fiber optic switch for remote or manual control of up to four fiber channels. The switch supports A/B path switching via password-protected SSH or HTTPS interfaces or front-panel pushbuttons. Fully data-transparent, it enables secure routing, redundancy testing, and fiber management for government, military, lab, and critical infrastructure networks. - January 09, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
Model 6325R High-Density 16-Channel ST Simplex SMF Fiber Optic Switch for Secure, Remote Network Management
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) is a U.S.-based manufacturer founded in 1976, specializing in fiber optic, network, and electronic switching solutions. ESL designs and builds high-reliability products and provides custom engineering services for commercial, industrial, and government applications. - December 31, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
Copper Mountain Technologies Streamlines Access for European Engineers with Customer-Centric Service, Support and Logistics
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment through their locations in Indiana, USA and Paphos, Cyprus. - October 12, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications
Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies to Showcase New VNA and Embedded Module Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) will be exhibiting at European Microwave Week 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23-25. Visit them at Booth B085 where the company will be highlighting several new and exciting Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and S-Parameter measurement solutions. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Axxess Networks Launches AxxSuite, Expands Its Channel with Axxess Ascend, and Names Janet Schijns to Its Board, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation
Axxess Networks announced the launch of AxxSuite, a portfolio of AI and communication tools including AxxChat, AxxAI Voice, AxxHD, and AxxBox. The company also introduced its reimagined channel program, Axxess Ascend, designed to boost partner profitability and enablement. To strengthen leadership, Axxess appointed Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG and global channel influencer, to its Board of Directors. - September 17, 2025 - Axxess Networks
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G
WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments. - September 15, 2025 - WoMaster
Omnitronics Expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with New Gateway Options for Kenwood Radios
Omnitronics, known for its vendor-agnostic radio interoperability and dispatch solutions has added a plethora of integration options for Kenwood radios and networks. - September 11, 2025 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
WoMaster Introduces High-Performance Jetson Orin AI Edge Solutions for Industrial Applications
WoMaster launches its next-generation AI Edge Computers, WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, these fanless, compact systems support smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city applications. Pre-installed with JetPack 6.2 and compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT, they feature rich connectivity, wide-temp operation, and 5G expansion for industrial edge AI. - September 02, 2025 - WoMaster
Powering the Mission: ESL to Feature High-Endurance Battery Tech at OELS 2025
Electro Standards Laboratories will exhibit at the 2025 Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, showcasing its advanced hybrid battery pack. Designed for high-power, pulsed energy demands, the technology supports warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience. ESL’s participation underscores its commitment to providing innovative, mission-ready power solutions for defense and national security operations. - August 24, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
MACH Networks Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Tony Rossabi to Board of Directors
MACH Networks, a leading global provider of fully managed 5G wireless WAN technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony R. Rossabi to MACH’s Board of Directors. This appointment comes as MACH accelerates its growth through new partnerships with Managed Service... - August 20, 2025 - MACH Networks
PoE-Enabled A/B Switch Simplifies Complex Connectivity Setups
Electro Standards introduces the PathWay® Model 7901, a 10-channel A/B switch for audio, video, data, and power. It switches HDMI, Cat5e, audio, and AC power simultaneously via pushbutton or remote Ethernet (PoE-supported). Ideal for AV/control rooms, it supports 1080p video, PoE 802.3af/at, and offers remote ASCII control. Housed in a 2U rackmount chassis, it ensures reliable, synchronized switching for smart systems. - August 20, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CCi Voice earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #39 in U.S. telecommunications and #31 in Connecticut. With 77% revenue growth and 33% employee growth over three years, this first-time honoree credits its success to a dedicated team and loyal clients, as it works toward becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast. - August 13, 2025 - CCi Voice
Manual Signal Switching Made Easy with ESL’s Power-Free Model 9264
Electro Standards Laboratories announces the LineSelect® Model 9264, a dual-channel A/B switch with DB9 and RJ45 ports for manual signal routing. Housed in a compact rackmount unit, it requires no power, making it ideal for critical systems, labs, and backup setups. - July 17, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New RJ45 Keylock Switch Supports Manual Control of Network Access
Electro Standards Labs announces the Model 7186, a wall-mounted RJ45 Cat5e keylock switch enabling secure, manual switching between two networks or full disconnection. This passive, tamper-resistant device supports air-gap isolation for sensitive systems, ideal for government, military, and utility use. With no power required and easy installation, the Model 7186 ensures physical network control in secure environments. - July 16, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
CONFERS Board of Directors and Executive Committee Election Results Announced
The Consortium for Execution of Rendezvous and Servicing Operations (CONFERS) Executive Committee elections took place following the Board meeting on April 16, 2025. Joerg Kreisel, Chairman + Co-Founder, iBOSS, was unanimously reelected as CONFERS President by the CONFERS Board of Directors. Jon... - April 28, 2025 - CONFERS
Comcast Connects More Than 2,300 Homes and Businesses, Essential Services in Edinburgh to Reliable, High-Speed Internet
Network Expansion Brings Xfinity and Comcast Business services to Residents and Businesses; Expansion follows Comcast’s $500-million network investment in Indiana over last three years. - April 21, 2025 - Comcast Corp. Indiana
Sonix Secures CHF 1.8m in New Funding Round and Opens Crowdfunding Investment to Enable Gaming Community to Become Co-Owner
Sonix, a leader in ultra-low-latency and AI-driven audio communication for gamers, has raised CHF 1.8 million, bringing its total funding to CHF 6 million. Due to strong demand from the gaming community, Sonix will now open its capital to gamers through crowdfunding, making it one of the first communication platform co-owned by its community. - April 15, 2025 - SONIXAPP
UnifiedCommunications Appoints Menno Ellis as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth
UnifiedCommunications has appointed Menno Ellis as Chief Operating Officer to lead global operations, sales, delivery, and managed services. With 20+ years of experience, Ellis brings a strong track record in scaling businesses and driving innovation. His leadership will support UC’s continued growth and focus on operational excellence. - April 02, 2025 - UnifiedCommunications
Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor Advances U.S. National Security & Cyber Defense with Successful Launch on Rogue Space Systems’ OTP-2 Mission
Revolutionizing AI-Driven Cybersecurity for Space Communications to Strengthen America’s Technological Edge - March 17, 2025 - Forward Edge-AI
Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering... - November 07, 2024 - Sencore
Omnitronics Joins NXDN Forum
Omnitronics, a global leader in radio dispatch and interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce it is now a member of the NXDN Forum. - October 15, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution, to be Showcased at SCTE TechExpo24
Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of... - September 24, 2024 - Sencore
Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide a presentation on the research work entitled Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at the EAPPC-EML Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - September 19, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide an informative presentation on the research work entitled “Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System.” - September 15, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Omnitronics Joins DAMM Application Partner Program
Omnitronics, a global leader in radio dispatch and interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce its entry into the DAMM Application Partner Program. - September 12, 2024 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution - August 14, 2024 - Sencore
Electro Standards Announces Model 7150: 16-Channel RJ45 Switch with Auto-Fallback and GUI Control
Electro Standards introduces the Model 7150: a 16-Channel RJ45 RS232 Copper Switch with Automatic Fallback, GUI, and Cascade Operation for reliable network management. - August 14, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New GSA-Listed Model 6290: Manual and Remote-Control Fiber Optic Switch from Electro Standards Laboratory
New Electro Standards' Model 6290 is an SC Duplex fiber optic switch for sharing devices with manual/remote control, ideal for secure data transmission. - August 08, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Fallback Switches to Assist in the Event of a Global IT Outage from Electro Standards Laboratories
Models 7417R & 4121 are A/B Copper Switches with two unique features of Fallback. The 7417R has Sensing the 4121 has Auto Fallback and Recovery. - August 03, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Model 7246-ESL A/B Dual Channel Cutoff Switch from Electro Standards Laboratories
The PathWay® Model 7246-ESL is a dual-channel RS530 and RJ45 secure/non-secure switch with cutoff, offering local and remote-control capabilities. - July 31, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories