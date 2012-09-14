Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Analog Telephones and Accessories , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

When you need additional analog support devices for your system, Inter-Tel offers a diverse line of high-quality phones including those required by specific industries and businesses. Additionally, our...

Applications Platform: IVR , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

To distinguish yourself from the competition and build loyalty, your customers and clients need access to your services and information 24/7. Inter-Tel Applications Platform is a flexible Interactive Voice...

Attendant Console , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Your customers and clients expect their calls to be handled quickly and routed to the appropriate person or department. An Inter-Tel Presence and Collaboration tool, Attendant Console software offers a...

Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting-edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...

Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

In the ultra-competitive world of buying, selling and servicing automobiles, automotive dealerships must improve customer service levels, reach potential customers effectively and enhance the car-buying...

Call Accounting and Internet Tracking , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

When you need easy-to-use employee productivity and management tools, Inter-Tel offers solutions that provide the information you need to better administer your business and associates. MicroTel Microcall®...

Call Center Suite , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

An Inter-Tel Collaboration tool, Call Center Suite is a collection of modular computer telephony (CT) software applications and powerful infrastructure optimize your organization's performance, resources...

Call Logging and Recording , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Today’s business environment requires peak efficiency and quality customer service. Inter-Tel offers solutions by leading vendors that enable call recording, monitoring, evaluating and reporting. CTS...

Computer Telephony Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel offers products that allow you to enhance your call center to improve customer service, increase productivity and create more efficient handling of calls by integrating telephone and computer...

Conferencing Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers a variety of audio, video and Web conferencing options that enable fast, flexible communications—saving time, increasing productivity and enhancing the collaborative environment.

Connection Assistant® , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Connection Assistant software is a Collaboration and Presence tool designed for general business use. This application links workgroup members to each other, as well as to their desktop resources. Associates...

Converged Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Businesses are constantly searching for better ways to help them overcome the difficult challenges they face in meeting the expectations of their customers or clients. Customers demand superior performance,...

Cordless and Wireless , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

When your employees require mobile communications solutions, Inter-Tel has a wide-range of solutions designed to address the requirements of almost any environment—inside buildings, throughout campuses,...

Data Equipment , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

You need the right equipment to build your data networking infrastructure. Inter-Tel offers industry-leading products from rackmount power supplies and fiber optic transmission products, to network access...

Data Transport Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel offers a complete suite of data services through our Inter-Tel DataNet and Network Services divisions, that include dedicated access, local access, dial-up services, private networking and point-to-point...

Dialers—Predictive and Progressive , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Today’s call center environments require the utmost in agent efficiency, particularly when it comes to unsuccessful call attempts. To increase your potential, Inter-Tel offers both predictive and progressive...

Education Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

The education sector requires reliable communications solutions to create an effective and safe environment, as well as to improve the way students, parents, educators and administrators communicate and...

Enterprise® Conferencing , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

A powerful Collaboration tool, Inter-Tel Enterprise Conferencing is cost-effective, feature-rich solution that enables an organization to seamlessly connect its dispersed resources in a secure manner—reducing...

Enterprise® Instant Messaging , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Busy professionals often need to respond to business matters and questions quickly. Inter-Tel addresses this requirement by offering a browser-based instant messaging tool for the business environment.

Financial Services Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

In an ever-increasing effort to expand market share, financial services providers are offering a distinct value to their clients through a broad spectrum of products and services. Today’s clients demand...

Financial Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

As a part of Inter-Tel’s Managed Services program we offer access to a comprehensive financial program called TotalSolution that considers all the costs associated with the operation of your communications...

Government Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Inter-Tel’s National, Government, and Education Accounts division (NGEA) services and supports the federal government and its agencies; and state, municipal and local governments throughout the United...

Headsets , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Hands-free communication makes handling phone calls even easier, giving you the freedom to use your computer keyboard, take messages and minimize the effects of holding a telephone receiver to your ear,...

Health Care Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Providing the best possible care to your patients is imperative for your practice. Streamlined operations and convenient patient offerings can help your practice improve the patient experience. Health...

Hosted Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers hosted solutions that ensure key communications are received no matter what the specific site’s network connectivity conditions are. E-mail–Hosted ------------------ Hosted...

Implementation and Integration , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

When it comes to high-end networking, you may need some assistance in selecting the products and configurations that are right for your business. While other solution providers apply cookie-cutter programs...

Installation Equipment and Tools , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Complete your communications solutions with cable, cabinets and cases from trusted manufacturers. Case Factory offers custom, reusable equipment cases that are ideal for transporting and shipping equipment.

Inter-Tel EncoreCX® , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

The success of today’s small organizations depends upon their ability to provide the very best in customer service. Businesses need new technology to address new ways of doing business over both the phone...

Inter-Tel® Axxess® , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Whether your organization is a small to medium business or a large enterprise, you demand a communications platform that delivers superior performance, dependability and a feature set that will enhance...

Internet Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel Internet access solutions can make connectivity headaches a thing of the past. By providing Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), T-1 and broadband Internet connectivity, Inter-Tel NetSolutions® has...

IP Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Communications systems utilizing Internet Protocol (IP) devices require cost-effective solutions to deliver voice and fax services over data infrastructure, efficiently and without any loss to voice quality.

Iridium Go! , from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99 - Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...

Management and Monitoring , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel’s Managed Network Services employs state-of-the-art network technology and tools to ensure that your network is performing at optimal levels. Our highly skilled staff provides 24/7/365 proactive...

Manufacturing Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

The manufacturing sector faces many challenges in today’s economy. Improving time-to-market; reducing operational costs; effective training and safety; and ensuring that employees, customers, distributors...

Message-On-Hold and Voice Announce , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

When you place callers on hold, don’t frustrate them with silence—motivate and educate your listeners with important information about your business. Inter-Tel offer on-hold and voice announce opportunities...

National Companies Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Inter-Tel’s National, Government, and Education Accounts division (NGEA) services and supports the nation’s largest commercial companies throughout the United States, offering the full line of Inter-Tel...

Paging Equipment , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Paging is an ever-important and effective communication tool. Inter-Tel offers solutions for environments such as large offices, warehouses, schools, hotels, hospitals and automotive dealerships—or any...

Power Protection and Backup , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Your business can’t afford downtime, and your mission-critical applications and sensitive equipment require protection from damaging voltages, surges and transients. Inter-Tel’s Quality-First designated...

Real Estate Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Running a successful brokerage is more time-consuming and complicated than ever before. Accessing and providing information quickly and conveniently, from anywhere, anytime, is imperative to closing more...

Remote Device Management , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Reduce services calls and manage your communications equipment from a central location with remote device management options. These solutions are ideal for businesses with computers, PBXs and other devices...

Security Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Video surveillance is becoming the norm. Businesses of all sizes are discovering how this technology not only provides security, but enables businesses to lower operating costs and increase productivity.

Security Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Understanding how security improves network efficiency is an important issue in today’s networked communications environment. Inter-Tel DataNet focuses on tactical security deployment to protect your network...

System Manager , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

System Manager software unites Inter-Tel's diverse product line into a family of products that can be viewed, programmed, managed and diagnosed through a single interface. This consistency across Inter-Tel's...

Telephony Manager , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Many business use Microsoft® Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software to manage customer account information and make informed business decisions. An Inter-Tel Presence tool, Telephony Manager links...

Unified Communicator® , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Unified Communicator software blends presence management, call handling features, routing rules, contacts and messages into a single solution—enabling users to manage their communications with ease. This...

Unified Messaging , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Whether you're in the office or on the road, Unified Messaging software provides a single contact point for all your messages (voice mail, e-mail and fax). You can get all your messages in one call by...

Videoconferencing and Accessories , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...

Voice Processing Unit , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Product

Inter-Tel’s Voice Processing Unit provides messaging tools such as an automated attendant, call routing announcements, robust voice mail, various call handling functions and unified messaging capabilities.

Voice Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Service

Inter-Tel Network Services NetSolutions® can deliver communication solutions offering flexibility and dependability to enhance the efficiency and overall effectiveness of your business communications.