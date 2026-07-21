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Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha Expands Service Area with Custom Cabinets, Cabinet Refacing, and Full Kitchen Remodels
Kitchen Tune-Up Lake Country Waukesha, owned by Brittany Olson, has expanded its service area beyond the Lake Country region to include the City of Waukesha and additional communities throughout Waukesha County. The expansion allows the award-winning franchise, recipient of the 2026 HFC Rising Star Award, to bring its full range of kitchen remodeling services, including cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinets, and full kitchen remodels, to even more homeowners across southeastern Wisconsin. - July 21, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
PickleRage Signs New Franchise Deal to Bring Indoor Pickleball Club to Colorado
PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce a new franchise agreement that will bring another state-of-the-art indoor pickleball club to Colorado, further expanding the brand's growing national footprint and commitment to delivering premium indoor pickleball experiences to communities across the country. - June 18, 2026 - PickleRage
Kitchen Tune-Up Highlights Growing Demand for Its AI Design Tool, Helping Homeowners Visualize Kitchen Updates in Minutes
Interactive online tool lets homeowners upload a photo of their kitchen and explore design options before starting a remodel - May 24, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds
Kitchen Tune-Up North Seattle Edmonds has officially opened under owners Terri and Sam Lawrence, bringing kitchen remodeling services to homeowners across North Seattle and Edmonds. The franchise offers services including wood restoration, cabinet refacing, painting, custom cabinetry, and full kitchen remodels, all backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Wake Forest
Kitchen Tune-Up Wake Forest, a family-owned and woman-led kitchen remodeling business owned by Amy and Nash Prince, is now serving homeowners in Wake Forest and nearby communities. Backed by the Kitchen Tune-Up franchise system, the business offers cabinet updates, refacing, painting, and full remodels with a focus on professional craftsmanship and clear communication to create a more approachable remodeling experience. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls Announces New Ownership
Kitchen Tune-Up Sioux Falls is now under new ownership with Calvin Beachy leading the business while continuing to provide kitchen remodeling services across Sioux Falls and nearby communities. The franchise offers services ranging from cabinet updates to full kitchen remodels and remains backed by the nationally recognized Kitchen Tune-Up brand. - May 14, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness. - April 22, 2026 - Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health Medspa
VetMyFranchise Launches AI-Powered Franchise Due Diligence Platform, Leveling the Playing Field for Prospective Franchise Buyers
VetMyFranchise (vetmyfranchise.com) today announced the launch of its AI-powered franchise due diligence platform, giving prospective franchise buyers access to the most comprehensive free franchise research tools on the market — along with personalized deep-dive reports at a fraction of the... - April 22, 2026 - Vet My Franchise
Franchise Empire Announces $1 Million Marketing Investment to Redefine Franchise Growth Through Content-Driven Strategy
Franchise Empire announced a $1 million investment to scale its content-first franchise growth platform through strategic hires, marketing infrastructure, and education-driven media. Built on transparency, the company aims to attract better-fit franchise candidates and help franchisors and franchisees grow faster through trust, alignment, and smarter marketing. - April 20, 2026 - Franchise Empire
NYPD Pizza Celebrates 30th Anniversary on April 15
NYPD Pizza is celebrating its 30th anniversary by bringing back one of its most beloved promotions—99¢ cheese slices for one day only on April 15, a nostalgic throwback to the slice prices customers remember from the 1990s. On April 15, guests can enjoy 99¢ cheese slices from... - April 03, 2026 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
Chicago-Based Turkish Food Brand Turkitch Returns After COVID with New Cloud Kitchen Concept "Turkitch Express"
Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch is returning to the market with a new cloud kitchen concept called Turkitch Express, bringing Turkish street food and halal fast food to digital food courts across the city. - March 17, 2026 - Turkitch Express
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Arlington Heights and Buffalo Grove franchise location. - February 08, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. - January 22, 2026 - Whistle Express
Kitchen Tune-Up Hosting Farragut Showroom Grand Opening
Kitchen Remodeling Franchise Celebrating Grand Opening Event - January 16, 2026 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Winter Garden and Clermont
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Winter Garden and Clermont franchise location. - December 28, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Whistle Express Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer
Whistle Express today announced that Luke Byerly has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Byerly brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across automotive, retail and franchise-driven businesses, with a proven track record of elevating customer experience,... - December 02, 2025 - Whistle Express
Local Entrepreneurs Open Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for its five unique service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Cincinnati East franchise location. - November 24, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX
Kitchen Tune-Up, known for its five signature service options and standout customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Prosper, TX franchise location. - November 23, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore
Kitchen Tune-Up, the remodeling brand recognized for its five signature service options and exceptional customer experience, now serves homeowners through its Kitchen Tune-Up Milwaukee North Shore franchise location. - November 23, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast Celebrates 4 Years in Business
Kitchen Tune-Up Orlando Southeast, owned by Romy and Rony Jalkh, is celebrating its 4th anniversary. Since 2021, it has been helping homeowners in Southeast Orlando and nearby areas transform outdated kitchens into stylish, functional spaces. - November 02, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
NYPD Pizza Metrowest Closes After 25 Years, Citing Doubling Rent and Unsustainable Lease Terms
Brand to Refocus Expansion on Smaller, Flexible Units Amid Shifting Restaurant Real Estate Landscape - October 26, 2025 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough Honored with Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough has been awarded the 2025 Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award by the Hillsborough Business Association. The honor, determined by community votes, recognizes the center’s outstanding commitment to helping residents of all fitness levels live stronger, healthier lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. - October 25, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Now Open, Hawaii Fluid Art Pasadena
Creative Wellness Meets Community Fun at New Studio Led by Local Siblings Dana and Sandy Hursey Hawaii Fluid Art, a fast-growing national art experience brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest studio located in the heart of Pasadena at The Paseo - 300 E Colorado Blvd, Suite 170, Pasadena, CA 91101. This exciting new location is owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo Dana and Sandy Hursey, bringing creativity, joy, and connection to SoCal. - October 17, 2025 - Hawaii Fluid Art
NYPD Pizza Confirms Winter Park Address Ahead of Grand Opening Near UCF
Following the recent announcement of its expansion into the Winter Park area, NYPD Pizza is excited to officially confirm the address of its newest location. - September 29, 2025 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
Kitchen Tune-Up Now Open in Burlington, Vermont
Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling brand known for five service options to update kitchens and an unmatched customer experience, now has a franchise location serving Burlington, Vermont and surrounding communities. - September 22, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
MNB Research Unveils Strategic Growth Initiatives and Expands Its Digital Capabilities
In today’s fast-paced business environment, MNB Research, a leading business consultancy and professional services firm, is strengthening its commitment to helping organizations scale, innovate, and achieve measurable growth. Founded by Mridul Nanda, the firm is introducing new strategic... - September 01, 2025 - MNB Research
Performance Medical Clinic Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunities
Performance Medical Clinic now offers franchise opportunities nationwide. Specializing in hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and longevity medicine. Physician-owned and first of its kind, this turnkey model is ideal for healthcare providers or entrepreneurs seeking to enter the booming wellness market with training, operational, and marketing support. - August 21, 2025 - Performance Medical Clinic
Schools Of Excellence Launches Aggressive Growth Drive for DMIT Franchise Across All Cities of Maharashtra
Own a DMIT franchise, part of Schools Of Excellence's major expansion, and impact futures through cutting-edge brain analytics technology. All location are open in Maharashtra. Be part of a global educational movement with Schools Of Excellence’ DMIT franchise, offering proven innovation in children’s holistic development, join now. - August 16, 2025 - Schools Of Excellence
Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates One-Year Serving Lake Country, Wisconsin
Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company known for five service options to update kitchens & cabinetry, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary of serving homeowners in Lake Country, WI. - August 11, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
Russell Consulting Group Evolves Into Russell Strategy Group with Bold Rebrand and Renewed Focus on Growth
The Russell Consulting Group, a trusted name in business strategy and executive advisory, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Russell Strategy Group (RSG). This transformation reflects the firm’s sharpened focus on helping growth-minded companies evolve with clarity, confidence, and... - July 28, 2025 - Russell Strategy Group
Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates Showroom Opening in Canton, Ohio
Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH is celebrating the grand opening of their Kitchen Showroom on June 28. - June 18, 2025 - Kitchen Tune-Up
CENTUM Canada Appoints Lori Smith as Vice President of Growth & Development
Veteran mortgage executive joins national leadership team to accelerate network growth and deepen broker engagement. - June 02, 2025 - Centum Financial Group Inc.
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center Prepares for 8th Annual MAX Day of Giving
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center will hold its 8th annual MAX Day of Giving on May 17, supporting local charities through community-driven events. This initiative has raised nearly $1 million to date and continues to inspire positive change on the east coast. - April 19, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Accelerated Waste Celebrates Tampa Success & Expands Franchise Opportunities Across Florida
Accelerated Waste is expanding its successful junk removal franchise across Florida after its Tampa location hit 1M annual revenue in just three years. - April 02, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot Brings Tech-Enabled Junk Removal Services to Chicago
Spring cleaning in Chicago just got smarter with Junk Shot, the innovative junk removal service that combines cutting-edge technology with its C.A.R.E. promise—Convenience (easy app booking), Affordability (best prices with Chicago’s largest trucks), Reporting (digital job documentation), and Environmentally friendly disposal (70%+ recycled or donated). Led by local owner Alo Howard and backed by 26 franchises nationwide, Junk Shot brings same-day, stress-free cleanouts to the Windy City. - March 31, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot Expands to North Dallas, Bringing Tech-Enabled Junk Removal to DFW
Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has opened its newest location in North Dallas under the ownership of local residents The Quinton Brothers, Eli and Josh, along with their wives Lydia and Clara. The company specializes in app-based scheduling and... - March 28, 2025 - Junk Shot App
FIT Franchise Brands Hosts First-Ever Growth Summit at Corporate Headquarters
FIT Franchise Brands hosted its first Growth Summit, uniting MAX Fitness and Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping franchisees for networking, workshops, and awards. The event featured expert-led sessions, sponsor showcases, and a group workout, fostering collaboration and growth. - March 08, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville Celebrates Long-Awaited Grand Opening
MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville celebrated its long-awaited Grand Opening on January 4, 2025. Owner Maria Rademaker adapted to pandemic challenges by starting with virtual fitness programs and later operating from a temporary location. Now, MAX Fitness & Wellness Center of Westerville has its own location that offers expanded fitness and wellness services. - March 07, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Two Peoria Residents Win $20,000 in National Transformation Contest
Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis of FXB Peoria have won the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their remarkable yearlong fitness transformations. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability to help members achieve lasting health results. Their dedication not only transformed their lives but also inspired their community. - February 19, 2025 - Farrell's Extreme Body Shaping
APN Solar Launches Affordable Solar Franchise Opportunity Across India for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
APN Solar introduces an exciting solar franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs across India. With low investment, no stockholding, and comprehensive support, APN Solar offers an easy entry into the growing solar industry. Franchisees can benefit from government subsidies and are provided with full training, marketing materials, and ongoing support to ensure success. Join APN Solar in making clean energy accessible while building a profitable business. - January 19, 2025 - APN Solar Energy Private Limited
Tapville Ranked #1 Self-Pour Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine
Tapville, the pioneering brand in the self-pour franchise industry, has been ranked the #1 Self-Pour Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine. As a first-mover in the category, Tapville has spent nearly eight years perfecting its innovative model, and this recognition solidifies its position as the leader in the self-pour franchise space. - January 18, 2025 - Tapville
Stoneforge Consulting Group Announces Innovative Business Consulting Solutions for Small to Medium Enterprises
Stoneforge Consulting Group in Sarasota, FL, unveils its enhanced Business Consulting Service tailored for small-to-medium enterprises. Focused on sustainable growth, it offers Virtual CFO Services, Business Growth Consulting, and Financial Management, addressing cash flow, risk, sales execution, and long-term planning. Leveraging its proprietary Five I’s Framework — Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection — Stoneforge ensures actionable strategies and efficient execution. - January 17, 2025 - Stoneforge Consulting Group
The MAX Challenge Rebrands as MAX Fitness and Wellness Center, Launching a New Era in Health and Wellness
MAX Fitness and Wellness Center has rebranded to offer a full wellness experience. Franchisees Staci and Jeff Force launched their first location in Old Bridge, NJ, driven by a passion for community health and transformation. - January 07, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
SBPI Graphics Acquires Print it Big!® Brand and Kopytek, Inc.
SBPI acquires multiple companies in major national expansion. - November 08, 2024 - Print it Big! by SBPI Graphics
Franchise Magazine USA Launches as Top Source for News, Tools, and Connections
Franchise Magazine USA has launched as a leading resource for the franchise industry, delivering news, tools, connections, and personal development guidance. It features a comprehensive AI-powered franchise directory and offers access to certified franchise consultants who provide free consultations to guide readers through every step of the process. - August 13, 2024 - Franchise Magazine USA
Joseph's Tea is Now Franchising
Owning a Joseph’s Tea Room or Joseph’s Tea Bar is now possible through franchising! - July 19, 2024 - Joseph's Tea LLC
Que Shebley Challenges Industry Giants with Bold, Anti-Bullying Stance Through Artistic Footwear
In a daring move that has captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and social justice advocates alike, independent shoe designer Que Shebley is standing up to bullying and the powerful grip of Fortune 500 brands. Shebley's latest venture, the "FP Project," is more than a collection of luxury footwear - it's a statement of defiance and empowerment. - May 30, 2024 - Shebley Group llc