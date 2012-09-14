PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Trampoline Park to Open in Clifton Park, New York. - November 08, 2019 - Sky Zone
Trampoline Park to Open in Murfreesboro, Tennessee - October 31, 2019 - Sky Zone
DetailXPerts, the first eco-friendly steam detailing car and truck wash franchise, is expanding its territories to support its franchise growth. - October 16, 2019 - DetailXPerts
CGI Franchise Adds Strategic Senior Franchising Executive to its Team. - October 13, 2019 - CGI Franchise
Trampoline Park Offers Multi-Tiered Membership Program for Jumpers to Play and Replay - October 09, 2019 - Sky Zone
Peter R. Taffae, ExecutivePerils’ Managing Director named a finalist for Innovator of the Year. Jordan Cocom wins Broking Rising Star. ExecutivePerils’ exclusive Real Estate product RE360® wins Coverage Innovation of the Year. - October 01, 2019 - Executive Perils, Inc.
1-800-Plumber is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and looking forward to bringing this experience to the North Dallas areas. - September 21, 2019 - 1-800-Plumber
CGI Franchise's New Website Brings Value to Franchise Brands and Recruitment Teams. - September 20, 2019 - CGI Franchise
Entrepreneur announced the Top Franchise Suppliers for 2019 and The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) was ranked No. 1 in the Franchise Broker category.
Entrepreneur surveyed over 500 franchisors to determine this year's ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers. The franchisors were asked... - August 23, 2019 - International Franchise Professionals Group
CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
milliCare, an environmentally sustainable commercial floor and textile care franchise, has become a Brand Partner of CGI Franchise.
Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise said, “We’re thrilled to work with milliCare. They have a long history of success and a great business model. All they need... - August 16, 2019 - CGI Franchise
Toronto, Ontario based garage door company, Atlas Overhead Doors, has signed the first franchisee for its award-winning concept.
Atlas Overhead Doors is a leading commercial, industrial and residential garage door installation and servicing provider, operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and... - July 22, 2019 - InnoFran
World Canna Health brings its exclusive Cannabinologer training to the huge Lucky Leaf Expo in Irving, Texas on Sept. 20, 2019. - July 10, 2019 - World Canna Health
Spire speaks on franchise opportunities in facilities management, laundry services and pre-school education at Malaysia’s key franchise industry event. - June 21, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Franchise Marketing Systems is a full service franchise development firm providing franchise development, marketing and sales services to brands. Clutch is a review and award service firm who recently recognized Franchise Marketing Systems as a leader in the market segment. - June 19, 2019 - Franchise Marketing Systems
In Malaysia, companies are becoming nervous about policies towards the business sector, given the scaling back of several infrastructure projects and the down-cycle in business indicators. - June 19, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
The pace of the economic reforms may be slow, owing to the new legislature possible conservative groups in the new legislature. - June 14, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
Hafidz Omar, Thailand Country Manager at Spire Research and Consulting, shared his insights on key trends in consumer tech and challenges encountered in ASEAN. - April 28, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Superior Fence & Rail has experienced unrivaled success in the fence industry and with its recent expansion, is the first successful fence franchise in the country. - April 19, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
An evening well spent with superheroes, good food and even better company. - March 16, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Will the Philippines young labor force attract foreign investment? - March 15, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Training and performance management company, Dale Carnegie London, is partnering with global event management company CONQA Group for the second year in a row to host the 2019 London Leadership Summit. - March 12, 2019 - Dale Carnegie London
A cyberattack on critical IT systems could paralyze global supply chains and cripple entire nations. - March 01, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Kingston, Ontario based fast-casual pizza restaurant, Score Pizza, has launched the franchise program for its award-winning concept across Canada. - February 26, 2019 - InnoFran
While Facebook stores are on the rise, customers still prefer COD for payment. - February 09, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Yoshinoya Indonesia and Rakuten Belanja Online exemplified Japanese business success and failure in Indonesia respectively. - February 09, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Twisted Indian Wraps, an Ontario-based fast-casual, build-your-own meal restaurant concept, launches franchise program across Canada. - February 08, 2019 - InnoFran
Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open ninth fence franchise location, with service to Raleigh-Durham and surrounding areas. - February 02, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
New data collected by franchising providers What Franchise unearths a widespread lack of awareness of the business development strategy. - February 01, 2019 - What Franchise
Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open eighth fence franchise location, service to Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and surrounding counties. - January 25, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
The M&A Source® announces it has conferred Ian Houghton of Vancouver, BC its prestigious designation of Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI). - January 05, 2019 - Pacific M&A and Business Brokers Ltd.
Jacque Hale has been announced as the newest franchisee and owner of the My Pie Pizzeria location, based out of Tempe, AZ. Nestled in the heart of Arizona State University’s bustling campus, My Pie Tempe is located at 777 S College Ave. and has been a historical favorite for students and business... - December 23, 2018 - My Pie
My Pie announced today the launch of its seasonal feature, the Savory Apple Pie™. Developed by head of culinary innovations Ryan Mitchell, the Savory Apple Pie Pizza is a fun twist on the traditional Apple Pie served during the holidays. Team members individually stretch fresh, house-made dough,... - December 23, 2018 - My Pie
Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now servicing the Pasco and Hernando County areas. - November 20, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
Locally owned fencing contractor to open sixth fence franchise location, now serving M d Tennessee are from Nashville, TN. - November 20, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
CougarShield International and Ozone Oman announces strategic partnership with 180 Care to bring to customers in Salalah, Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield® coatings. - October 31, 2018 - CougarShield International
The Physician Practice S.O.S. Group CEO, Regina Mixon Bates is being featured in the 2018 Who’s Who in Black Atlanta.
The 2018 Professional Who's Who Network is one of the most respected networking and personal branding organizations in America.
Professional Who's Who members are among the country's... - October 12, 2018 - The Physicians Practice S.O.S. Group
Local Verbier woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
TEOROS S.A. becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
The Rapidly Expanding Fast Casual Chain My Pie, Continues its National Growth - September 26, 2018 - My Pie
Mobility City has announced franchise opportunities for its business model to expand across America. With the help, support and guidance from Chris Conner, its president, and Franchise Marketing Systems Mobility City was able to build a comprehensive and solid franchise business model. “Franchise... - September 04, 2018 - Franchise Marketing Systems
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International
Texas-based youth sports franchise is spreading happy baseball across the country. - August 06, 2018 - Middle School Matchup
To open up the monthly highlight of his Portal 47 fan experience for Star Trek fans, Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek invites all fans to register for one or two virtual, free and global "open house" guest nights a year - attend live, watch the evening online, and pre-submit questions. On May 16 at 7 pm Pacific, storied Hollywood and Star Trek makeup legend Michael Westmore is the guest for an hour or more. - May 15, 2018 - Trekland/Portal 47
The 2018 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala took place on May 3rd at the Lansing Center in Lansing, MI. DetailXPerts Franchise was one of the recipients of the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. The company’s rapid growth, innovative and patent-pending steam technology, as well as... - May 14, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC
DetailXPerts’ franchisee, Patty Neil, strives to preserve natural resources through auto detailing. - May 10, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC
HTeaO announces its newest store to be located in San Angelo, TX. - May 08, 2018 - HTeaO