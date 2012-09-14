Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Bistro Coffee Mug, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$6.50 - Product

This 12oz bistro mug holds just the right amount and features a large C-handle for easy grip. Stylish two tone color coordination, white with a green base and rim. Subway® eat fresh printed on one...

Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Service

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty

Service

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Service

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Executive Polo Shirt - Oxford, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$20.00 - Product

This versatile medium weight polo shirt in 100% pique cotton is sure to be a favorite. Featured in Oxford with the Subway® logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Its detailing includes three button wood-tone...

Franchise Business Brokerage Services , from FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

Service

Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the purchase...

Franchise Development , from Franchise Marketing Systems

$18,000.00 - Service

Franchise Your Business. Franchise Marketing Systems works with brands to develop the franchise platform needed to expand a brand through franchising. Strategic Planning, Legal (Through Third Party Law...

Journal Notebook, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$5.50 - Product

This 5X7 inch spiral bound journal is a durable way to document your information. Journal cover is green with the Subway® logo in silver. Inside paper is white with 100 ruled pages. Plenty of room...

License Plate Frame Featuring Subway® logos , from Subway

$3.00 - Product

The license plate frame fits perfectly around your license plate. It is oversized to expose the entire plate and meets all state requirements. The frame is white with the Subway® logos on top and follow...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty

Service

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

Mini Football Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$2.50 - Product

This long passing, bright yellow football has the Subway logo silk screen in green. The 7 inch vinyl football is sure to provide hours of playing time. Show off your spirit for the Subway® restaurant...

Start Small Finish Big, A Book by Fred DeLuca , from Subway

Product

At age 17 Fred DeLuca borrowed $1,000 from a friend and started SUBWAY® Restaurants. Paul Orfalea, without business experience or start up money, leased a garage, rented a copy machine and launched...

Subway® Logoed Cap - Stone , from Subway

$8.00 - Product

This stone colored hat features the green Subway® logo embroidered on the front and an easy cloth buckle adjustment on the back. Accented with green: color sewn eyelets, a button top and bill edging.

USA Gift Certificate Book to Subway® Restaurants , from Subway

$25.00 - Product

The perfect gift for your family and friends is a gift certificate to Subway restaurants. Each book includes a quantity of 5, $5.00 Gift Certificates and has a value of $25.00 for use in the United States...

Business Funding , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Service

Funding is crucial to the success of any business. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular may find themselves struggling without proper funding. Fortunately, business owners and managers in New...

Business Plan Templates , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Service

Use the free template from Business.govt.nz to develop the business plan that will guide your business for years to come.

Data Center Services , from WSI Internet

Service

WSI utilizes the latest in data center technology. This data center leverages off of the latest IBM technology and 3 Internet backbones. These server clusters use BGP 4 (Boarder Gateway Protocol) to...

Direct Internet Marketing Services , from WSI Internet

Service

The Internet has added a new dimension to the field of direct marketing. Traditionally, direct marketers pay premium prices to acquire mailing lists of targeted prospects. In addition to the cost of renting...

Drycleaning , from Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Service

Drycleaning is a process that cleans the clothes without water. In fact dry cleaning isn't really dry. The clothes do get wet, but not with water. The fact that there is no water...

Drycleaning Delivery Service , from Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Service

If you are looking for the convenience of a pick-up and delivery service for your drycleaning, at a nominal cost we promise to go beyond all your expectations.

Ecommerce Development Services , from WSI Internet

Service

Imagine if it were possible to actually put a fully functioning store online, with the ability to drive visitors into that store from every corner of the planet. This is what WSI's World Merchant System...

Franchises for Sale and Business Opportunities Information , from Franchise Solutions

Service

The Franchise Solutions website provides information on available franchises for sale and business opportunities. If you are seeking to start your own business, the Franchise Finder will narrow the opportunities...

Internet Consulting Services , from WSI Internet

Service

Business leaders today are aware of the changing world of technology around them, and are quickly realizing that strategic implementation of technology can elevate their business' success and profitability...

Laundry , from Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Service

Laundry is a process where the garments are washed cleaned with water using specialized Laundry chemicals and detergents. It is a total wet process. Laundry process: At Four Seasons...

Pressing , from Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd

Service

Pressing is a process that gives the garment its personality and appearance. We at Four Seasons Drycleaning Company take utmost care for this process. At Four Seasons Drycleaning...

Qualified, Experienced Consultants , from 88owls.com

$0.00 - Service

88owls.com members are consultants and advisors with more than 10 years of industry experience and who have passed our strict requirements for training and skill levels. The consultant matching page of...

Revel iPad POS for Ice Cream Shops , from Revel Systems, Inc.

$4,100.00 - Product

Revel Systems an iPad POS System provides a complete front to back of house solution for Ice Cream and yogurt establishments. Regardless if you are a small business or a large enterprise, Revel Systems...

Search Engine Optimization , from WSI Internet

Service

Today, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) represents the most significant method of generating site traffic for clients. Millions of people all over the world use search engines every day as their favored...

Six Disciplines , from Six Disciplines Corporation

Service

Six Disciplines integrates the practical elements of strategic planning, quality management, organizational learning, business process automation, people performance management and measure-driven improvement...

Small business , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Service

Information required to successfully start up and manage a small business franchise in New Zealand.

Starting up a business , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Service

Advice and templates to help you start your business from the group up or to purchase a small business franchise.

Tax Regulations , from Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information

Service

Business.govt.nz provides information on laws and online calculators to understand business tax obligations in New Zealand.

Website Design & Development , from WSI Internet

Service

Almost everyday there seems to be another announcement about a new innovation that will revolutionize the way we conduct our lives. But just by surfing the majority of websites, you are likely to find...

Website Marketing Services , from WSI Internet

Service

Intuitive Marketing Technology™ Most of the websites on the Internet today feature what is known as "dead content" or "static content". This means that the information that was seen on the site yesterday...