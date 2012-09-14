PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educational Class for Tampa Bay Real Estate Advisors in Downtown St. Petersburg Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area hold monthly classes/workshops for real estate advisors across the Greater Tampa Bay area. - December 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President Fadi... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Chesterfield-based, RE/MAX Vision, Hosts One-Day Coaching Seminar in St. Louis with Internationally Renowned Real Estate Coach, Tom Ferry RE/MAX Vision, a residential real estate brokerage with its corporate office in Chesterfield MO, is proud to host a one-day training and business planning seminar with the real estate industry’s leading trainer and coach, Tom Ferry. Ferry is the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power... - December 18, 2019 - RE/MAX Vision

Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility Linda Cinelli, CCIM of LC Realty is pleased to announce the sale Layton’s Self Storage, located in Belvidere, New Jersey. The sale closed on December 12, 2019 and LC Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Open for Sales The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Pennsylvania Self Storage Facility Beacon Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of Moose Crossing Self-Storage located in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $3.955 million. Chuck Shields, a self-storage investment specialist with Beacon Commercial Real Estate and a broker affiliate with Argus Self Storage Sales Network,... - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Development Site Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the purchase of vacant land located at Ironwood Road and Pima Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona. This self-storage development site sold on December 2, 2019 for $1,241,460. The planned facility will be three stories and will... - December 16, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers Breaks Ground for Homes in New Master-Planned, Resort-Style Community South of Castle Rock Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, Office. - December 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home and Store Bundle Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home and Store in Walton. - December 13, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

New Self Storage Investing Facility Owner Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, John Bontempi, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and has officially joined the ranks as a Self Storage Owner Operator. He closed on his facility Ringgold View Storage,... - December 12, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

The Stephanie Coats Team Closed on Three Deals Last Week and More is Set for Next Week It's a fast-paced market in Eugene real estate. - December 11, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

Michael Henry of HG Agents and Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. - December 11, 2019 - HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast

Beach Brokerage, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Hosted Thanksgiving Dinner at 360 Rooftop Hotel Zamora Multiple Realtors Gather to Celebrate Togetherness for Thanksgiving - December 07, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the “A”... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Sealed Bids Accepted Through December 17 for Luxurious Private Ranch Retreat Lone Oak Ranch Provides Ideal Recreational, Land Investment Opportunity for Dallas-Fort Worth Execs. - December 05, 2019 - United Real Estate

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Storage Facility Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage in Wickenburg, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold November 27, 2019 for $855,000. - December 04, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Toll Brothers Offers Home Purchase Incentives for the Holidays This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers. “During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips Insurance Navy, a leader in the insurance market, warns drivers of the upcoming holiday traffic and shares tips on how to make a road trip safe and enjoyable. Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and food. It is also a time for heavy traffic. Travelers need to know when to leave and return to avoid... - November 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Texas Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility Richard D. Minker & Chad Snyder, The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team, represented the buyer (Iron Guard Storage) in the acquisition of Scotty’s Storage facility on 5.37 acres in Killeen, TX. The team has been focusing on off-market transactions as of late with Scotty’s Storage in... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Illinois Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of Sycamore Self Storage in Sycamore, IL. The property sold on September 30, 2019 and offers 22,000 rentable square feet of self-storage. The owners were of retirement age, and while they maintained... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Self Storage Property Pan Am Mini Storage is located in Atlantic Beach, FL in close proximity to Naval Station Mayport, the 3rd largest Naval Facility in the U.S. Pan Am Mini Storage is a 4.43 Acre, 552 Unit facility with a mix of climate and non-climate controlled units, with 66,400 rentable square feet, and an occupancy... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Closed Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility Argus Broker Affiliate, Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Tucker Road Storage on November 1, 2019. The facility sits on 4.14 acres and offers 60,010 rentable square feet of storage. Tucker Road Storage is a “Best in it’s Class” facility with state-of-the-art security and kiosks to supplement... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Two Homes Under Construction on Cal Young Rd Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Two Homes in Ferry Street Bridge. - November 24, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arkansas Self-Storage Facility Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Scott Storage in North Little Rock, Arkansas on October 31st 2019, the facility sold to Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC, as part of an acquisition and debt consolidation with the buyer’s six other facilities. - November 24, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Trillium Capital Resources Arranges $46,508,000 in Debt Financing; Average Rate is 3.28% with Average Term of 12 Years Trillium Capital Resources Arranges the Funding for Four Multifamily Complexes and a Walgreens in Columbus, Georgia plus a Multifamily Complex in Pensacola, Florida Totaling $46,508,000. - November 23, 2019 - Trillium Capital Resources

RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. - November 21, 2019 - RE Marketing Corp

Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

The Stephanie Coats Team Set to Close on Several Deals this Week It's a fast paced market in Eugene Real Estate. - November 21, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

Ocala Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Engel & Völkers Florida Hosts Annual Leadership Summit Two Tampa Bay Area Luxury Real Estate Brokerages Receive Awards - November 20, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Groot Systems and PineSuisse Team Up in USD $1.5 Billion Joint-Venture to Launch Africa’s Largest Stock Exchange Powered by Blockchain SASE expects to have daily post-trade activities, estimated to be more than USD $3 trillion and the Cillar Exchange Network (Cillarex) is to enable investors and entrepreneurs exchange their daily post-trade transaction amounts from the digital currency, Cillar, to any local fiat currency of any SADC member state or any other world’s major cryptocurrencies. - November 20, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds North Carolina to Its Family of Lakefront Property States North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion. - November 17, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Has Three Quick-Delivery Homes Available The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Oktoberfest Success and Engel & Völkers Belleair Giveaway German company Engel & Völkers Belleair sponsors local Oktoberfest. - November 16, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Informed Senior Event at Saw Creek Estates: Dec. 4 A special event for seniors featuring vendors in an open meeting format including Pennsylvania State Representative Rosemary Brown and Senator Baker’s Office. - November 15, 2019 - Saw Creek Estates

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties