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Within Real Estate
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - August 04, 2026 - AD1Global
Southridge Storage at The Falls Brings Temperature-Controlled Storage to Kennewick’s Southridge Area
Southridge Storage at The Falls is now offering a modern, temperature-controlled storage option inside The Falls on 24th, a mixed-use apartment community in Kennewick’s Southridge area. Located at 4112 W 24th Ave, the facility provides convenient indoor storage for apartment residents, nearby... - July 30, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Trent-Severn Waterfront Home With Deep-Water Dock Announces New Price in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario
3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — on the market since June — has been repositioned to a new price. The property offers 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock and 5.12 private acres, with direct boating access to the Trent-Severn - July 29, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026
Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers. - July 28, 2026 - Ward & Thomas Group
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
Lakeland Home Sale Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Rises and Buyers Gain Negotiating Room
Lakeland's housing market is settling into balance in 2026, with single-family prices near $315,000 and homes taking longer to sell, giving buyers more room to make informed decisions. Broker Petra Norris shares the latest quarterly market update. - July 25, 2026 - Lakeland Real Estate Group, Inc.
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Longmont, CO
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the self storage facility located at 12121 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado. Argus represented the seller, Wentworth, in the transaction. The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes,... - July 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
As Foreclosure Filings Rise, Lawyers Realty Group Launches Free California Foreclosure Prevention Review
Attorney-owned brokerage helps homeowners review lender notices, equity, title, loan-mod issues, investor offers, and scam risks before deadlines narrow. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Warns California Homeowners About the "Loan Modification Document Trap"
Educational campaign helps California homeowners distinguish between paperwork activity and genuine progress toward loan modification approval. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Issues California Advisory on Home Equity Investment Payoff Risks Before Sale or Refinance
Attorney-owned brokerage urges homeowners to review equity-sharing agreements, shared-appreciation formulas, recorded documents, and payoff demands before a sale, refinance, or foreclosure resolution is affected. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Publishes California Advisory on Reverse Mortgage Foreclosure Risks After a Borrower’s Death
New guidance explains key deadlines, valuation issues, and short sale options for heirs when reverse mortgage balances exceed home values. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
AssociationREADY Announces Relocation to New Suwanee, Georgia Headquarters
Company move reflects continued growth and commitment to serving community association clients. - July 16, 2026 - AssociationREADY
Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Turnkey Michigan City Event Venue Listed in Uptown Arts District
CENTURY 21 Circle has listed a fully built-out 11,634-square-foot event and hospitality venue formerly known as Uptown Social, offering a turnkey opportunity near downtown redevelopment and South Shore Line access to Chicago. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Appoints Sara Valko Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Former CDW marketing leader Sara Valko joins CENTURY 21 Circle as Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy, bringing enterprise brand, media, and growth experience to a top 10 CENTURY 21 brokerage. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Grand Mound Facility Serving Rochester and South Thurston County
West Coast Self-Storage has opened a new self-storage facility in the Grand Mound area near Rochester, Washington, expanding storage options for local residents and businesses with a modern, customer-focused property. Located at 5942 196th Ave SW, West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound offers... - July 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Herman Antonov Named Among Top Real Estate Professionals in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings in Minnetonka, MN
The Antonov Group, led by Herman Antonov at eXp Realty, has been named the No. 1 Large Team in Minnetonka in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings, topping both categories with $78.04M in sales volume and 193 closed transactions. The annual rankings recognize the highest-producing verified agents and teams in local markets across the U.S. Antonov credits the win to the team's multilingual service, creative financing expertise, and deep west-metro market knowledge. - July 10, 2026 - The Antonov Group
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 10, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Nearly 9 Acres of Muskoka Tranquillity Comes to Market in Lake of Bays Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of Exp Realty, Brokerage
Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty lists rare estate-sized acreage property in Baysville, flanked by two lakes — a truly private Muskoka retreat. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Rural Retreat Listed in Ramara, Ontario — Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty, Brokerage
A move-in ready rural property with space, privacy, and value in the heart of Simcoe County. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage
A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
MaxX Capitals Officially Launches Comprehensive Real Estate Investment & Advisory Platform
MaxX Capitals (maxxcapitals.com) announces the expansion of its premier real estate consultancy services. Based in Karachi, Pakistan, the firm specializes in high-yield property investments, market analysis, and tailored portfolio management for local and overseas investors. Led by Muhammad Ali Dawood, MaxX Capitals brings transparency, digital innovation, and secure asset guidance to the regional property sector. - July 02, 2026 - MaxX Capitals
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Calculated Industries Joined Industry Leaders at SkillsUSA 2026
National conference highlights the future of construction education, skilled trades, and workforce development - June 22, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
Calculated Industries Apps Add Help for On-Demand Guidance and Examples
Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, has expanded the in-app Help functionality across several of its construction calculator apps, giving users faster access to step-by-step guidance, keystroke instructions, definitions, and tutorial resources directly within the app. - June 22, 2026 - Calculated Industries
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas, represented the seller in the successful sale of United Storage Units in Valley Mills, TX. The facility consists of 71 units over 8,350 rentable square feet. The Buyer is a real... - June 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Kendall Development Site, located at 15194 SW 137th St. in Miami, Florida. The .71 acre parcel, fully site plan approved for a 122,994 GSF Class A climate controlled self storage facility, offers a rare development opportunity in one of... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Area Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Institutional-Quality Self Storage Facility in Rochester, MN
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Self Storage of Rochester, located at 4851 Maine Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The transaction closed on June 1st 2026. Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A,... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Carolina Self Storage Portfolio
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Parkview Storage Solutions, a well-established collection of three self storage facilities totaling approximately 42,800 NRSF. Located throughout Kershaw and Lexington Counties, the portfolio benefits from strong visibility... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance. Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an... - June 15, 2026 - Joseph Carrizales CRE
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized by American College of Cardiology for Three Heart Care Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned three American College of Cardiology recognitions for advanced cardiovascular care: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification. These distinctions highlight the hospital’s expertise in timely, coordinated care for patients with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs and transcatheter valve procedures. - June 14, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results - June 13, 2026 - Estates by AB
Weeks After Michigan Debut, CENTURY 21 Circle Adds Second Office in Coldwater
CENTURY 21 Circle, ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally, has continued its Michigan expansion with a second office in Coldwater just weeks after entering the state. CENTURY 21 Drews Realty becomes CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater, expanding the company’s growing four-state footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle