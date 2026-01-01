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Home Furnishings Stores

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Gold Company Profiles

Closet Works

Closet Works

Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, garages, pantries, laundry rooms and playrooms.

Wallys Carpet and Tile

Wallys Carpet and Tile

Wally’s Carpet & Tile: Weaving Dreams into Reality Since 1954, Wally’s Carpet & Tile has been a trusted name in the Inland Empire, providing high-quality flooring solutions to...

Company Profiles

Ardi Bathrooms

Ardi Bathrooms

Our duty is to provide an excellent shopping experience for our customers every step of the way. We offer top of the line modern and traditional bathroom vanities, mirrors, and a wide range of...

Arizona Rug Company

Arizona Rug Company

Scottsdale and Pheonix dealer of imported persian and oriental rugs.

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

Bath Kitchen and Beyond has gathered the best professionals in the sales and customer service fields to ensure that every customer receives the best quality service that he deserves. Keeping in mind...

Bean Bags R Us

Bean Bags R Us

Bean Bags R Us are manufacturers, importers and distributors of “The Coolest Bean Bags On The Planet”. Discover a unique range of sizes and colors that are perfect indoors and outdoors.

Blinds UK

Blinds UK

Well established in the blinds industry for offering quality blinds at affordable prices, Blindsuk.net has been active in the online environment for years providing customers with window blinds in...

BW'S Flooring Supply

BW'S Flooring Supply

BW's is a premier Arizona flooring dealer, specializing in bringing our customers the very best hardwood and laminate flooring in Arizona. Browse our online catalog to learn more about our quality...

Coventry Heirlooms

Coventry Heirlooms

Coventry Heirlooms -  Featuring Victorian, Tuscan, French accessories and wall accents for the well appointed home. Exquisite home and cast Iron garden decor that embodies your classic tastes...

CowHide Depot

CowHide Depot

CowHide Depot sales warehouse for factory direct prices. Huge savings on western cowhide furniture, cowhides, pillows, cowhide accessories and custom cowhide carpet. Visit us or call 281.446.2660

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Eagle Mat and Floor Products specializes in the rental and sale of commercial-grade floor mats, elevator pads, crowd control systems, and other facility management products. Family owned and operated...

European Antique Market

European Antique Market

European Antique Market (Wholesale) LLC, is a direct importer of French and European Antiques. Our inventory includes antique furniture, architectural elements, lighting and art form the 17th century...

Factory Direct Drapes

Factory Direct Drapes

Factory Direct Drapes™, a custom drapery and curtain manufacturer, launches an interactive Virtual Room Designer and E-Commerce website, making ordering custom size drapery and curtains...

Flags of the World

Flags of the World

Flags of the World - Flag information site that provides ad inventory for flag retailers and merchants.

FloorMall.com

FloorMall.com

With over 50,000 different flooring products available online, we are "your one stop flooring shop." Come visit us today and save over 66% off retail pricing. From prefinished...

Iris Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti

Iris Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti

Irisfmg produces man made marbles and stones for floors and wall coverings. All the materials in technical ceramic by Irisfmg are certified for sustainable architecture and building biology.

LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

For over 2 decades LI Picture Frame has built a reputation on quality, service, and creativity. In an industry that is continually changing LI Picture Frame finds itself in the forefront. With our...

McSwain B2B

McSwain B2B

McSwain Carpets & Floors sells and professionally installs more floor covering products in the Tristate area than any other flooring company in the region. But it’s not only homeowners who...

Modutile

Modutile

ModuTile is a U.S. manufacturer of modular interlocking floor tiles for garage flooring, basement flooring, deck and patio flooring, and other portable flooring solutions. To date, ModuTile has...

myRoomBud

myRoomBud

myRoomBud is a profitable, privately owned company started by kids, built by kids, and run by kids. What started out as a way to make a bit of extra money to buy Mom some cowboy boots for Christmas...

Newpro Replacement Windows

Newpro Replacement Windows

The replacement windows manufactured in Newpro's facility by our skilled technicians offer significant performance advantages over competing windows. Newpro windows are more structurally sound and...

Northwoods Living

Northwoods Living

An escape to a beautifully decorated log home can only be enhanced by the decor which northwoodsliving.com can provide you with! Log furniture, blankets, throws, hand painted furniture, clothing,...

PortableHotTubsNow.com

PortableHotTubsNow.com

I started this company at the beginning of this year. My family had an antique business for thirty five years. I always wanted a business of my own. I realized my dream of owning my own business when...

Puddnheadresale.com

Puddnheadresale.com

Puddnheadresale.com was a dream realized when owner R. Dimitroff explored the idea of an online Home decor resale store.  The company was launched in August 2005 and was started...

Purely Southwest

Purely Southwest

A small family run web store specializing in Southwest and Santa Fe decor, Purely Southwest takes pride in both their quality products and customer service. Owned by the mother/daughter team of...

The Dock Downtown

The Dock Downtown

The Dock Downtown features overstock, samples and closeout home furnishings from high-end designers and manufacturers. Sales to the public are by invitation only and are held in LA 1 week a month. ...

Union Village Ltd.

Union Village Ltd.

Union Village Ltd. is the leading Colonial Reproduction Furniture Store in New York and Vermont offering visitors many varieties of colonial reproduction furniture, accents, lighting, rugs, curtains,...

Vintage Shopper

Vintage Shopper

Vintage Shopper - Vintage-inspired designs for the Home and Garden. Our Philosophy If you have the passion and nostalgia for the times gone by, you're in good company. That's because we...

Visiondecor Furniture

Visiondecor Furniture

The online furniture store striving to exceed everyone's expectations and improve the lives of those that support us. Offering living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture,...

Wholesale Furniture Brokers

Wholesale Furniture Brokers

WholesaleFurnitureBrokers.com (www.GoWFB.com) is a private company based in Canada that represents the online marketing for warehouse furniture outlets. Using the WholesaleFurnitureBrokers.com...

Working Chairs

Working Chairs

UK suppliers of office, resaurant and bar furniture

YourBlinds Inc.

YourBlinds Inc.

YourBlinds.com offers the best selection of blinds, shades, custom blinds, custom window blinds, custom window treatments, window coverings and window shades made to your window's dimensions to help...

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