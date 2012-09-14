PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

“Infortunios de la Fe” - Solo Exhibition by Mexico City Artist, Manuel Ruelas “Infortunios de la Fe” tries to capture a phenomenon of which any human been is a part: the misfortune of getting sick, or becoming poorer, violent or corrupt within a society that presents all those possibilities. The project focuses on Mexico City, where the limit of misfortune is death. The work shows a series of figurative images where the iconography of the Aztec signs is mixed with the popular culture and reinterpreted in the light of the new mass consumption culture. - September 21, 2019 - Galeria Beso Maya

Custom Rest Inc. Opens Online Adjustable Pillow Store Custom Rest Inc., a Hermosa Beach, CA corporation, opened an online adjustable pillow store. Todd Morin, owner of Custom Rest, Inc. had a hard time finding the perfect pillow, so he decided to design his own adjustable pillow. Custom Rest customers can adjust their pillow to their own height preference. Each... - July 21, 2019 - Custom Rest

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

The Rug Truck: Now Offering The Disney Aladdin Collection by Safavieh The Rug Truck, a newly launched e-commerce website selling today’s top Area Rug brands at reduced prices, has recently expanded its extensive selection to include the special Disney Aladdin Collection. This new assortment by Safavieh features playful and imaginative displays of the beloved Disney... - June 12, 2019 - The Rug Truck

Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.

From an Old Fashioned Department Store to a Surprisingly Stylish Home Shop Over 140 Years; How Family Firm Knees Home and Electrical Has Adapted to Survive Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical

Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

B. Curllyon Expanding in Los Angeles Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon

Advanced Film Solutions Awarded Eastman LLumar SelectPro Southeast Dealer of the Year, 2018 Advanced Film Solutions was awarded the Eastman LLumar SelectPro Dealer of the Year Award for the Southeast USA in ceremonies held last light at the Omni Resort, Amelia Island. - February 25, 2019 - Advanced Film Solutions

The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop

Rugs and Beyond Launches New Line of Area Rugs This New Year 2019 One of the best Ecommerce companies for one of a kind handmade rugs and carpets launches an all new collection of eco-friendly and sustainable rugs this New Year 2019. - January 20, 2019 - Rugs and Beyond

From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

Rugs and Beyond Invited to IIM to Share Its Entrepreneurial Journey with a Focus on Handicrafts One of India's premium B-schools, IIM-Shillong recently hosted its annual event - Emerge 2018 based on Entrepreneurship. There were several speakers invited from all across India to share their entrepreneurial journey with the students of IIM- Shillong while inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs. - November 22, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Introducing: The Biggest, Best Blanket Ever Made Fully funded in less than 8 Hours. The Biggest, Best Blanket Ever Made. - November 19, 2018 - Big Blanket Co

Rugs and Beyond Unveils Area Rugs and Handmade Carpets for Holiday Season 2018 With the festive season in the air and holiday season in almost full swing, there is no better time to decorate your home than now. Add that extra spunk to your dull and boring space with Rugs and Beyond's all new collection of vibrant afghan rugs and carpets which are one of a kind and shall add that extra spunk to your place. - October 26, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Furniture Sharehouse Announces Kate Bialo’s Retirement Founder Bialo to be Honored at “Home for the Holidays” Gala on November 2nd. The Board of Directors of Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester’s Furniture Bank, announced that Kate Bialo will retire as Executive Director of the organization in Spring 2019. - October 06, 2018 - Furniture Sharehouse

Recognising Positive Impacts: Elvis & Kresse Honoured Best For The World 2018 This month Elvis & Kresse was recognised for their meaningful work as a leader in the movement of people using business as a force for good. Having made the most positive improvement on its overall impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. - September 20, 2018 - Elvis & Kresse

New Levin Furniture Showroom in Hermitage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Free Community Events September 22 and 23 Newly-renovated store is second of three debuting in Youngstown, Ohio market. - September 15, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Los Angeles Crips and Bloods Consolidate Under a Newly Formed Corporate Structure In efforts to deter any further senseless loss of life, both gangs have placed value judgment on their cultural equity and joined forces. - September 12, 2018 - Crips LLC

New Levin Furniture Showroom in Boardman, Ohio to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Events August 31 Through September 2 Newly-renovated store first of three set to debut in Youngstown, Ohio market. - August 24, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Levin's Sponsors Program to Benefit Hundreds of Local At-Risk Students, One Backpack at a Time No longer will hundreds of Cleveland-area children worry about how they’ll get their school supplies before they return to the classroom this fall with the help of Levin’s, their customers and other local businesses. - July 16, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Introducing Timber Vaults Concealment Furniture New Timber Vaults Concealment Shelves, Mirrors and Cabinets Keep Valuables Hidden and Protect Your Loved Ones - July 11, 2018 - Timber Vaults

Bud Marx, Former Ford Motor Company Vice President, Joins iGlass Technology Board of Directors iGlass Technology, emerging manufacturer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has announced the new Board Director – Bud Marx, former VP of Ford Motor Company. - June 08, 2018 - iGlass Technology

Furniture Now! in Santa Clarita, CA, on May 19, Celebrates Grand Opening After Remodel of Old K-Mart Building, with Food, Prizes & Giveaways Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!

Levin's Announces Largest Warehouse Sale in Company History For the first time in 12 years, Levin Furniture has announced that they will be having a huge warehouse sale at their 350,000 sq. ft. distribution center located at 301 Fitz Henry Road in Smithton, PA, off exit 49 on Interstate 70. - April 25, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Saint Petersburg Governor Poltavchenko Inaugurates India Sourcing Fair 2018 for Rugs and Beyond Rugs and Beyond recently participated and exhibited its one of a kind, handmade rugs and carpets at India Sourcing Fair 2018 in Saint Petersburg which was inaugurated by Governor- Georgy Poltavchenko. The show managed to gather a lot of momentum from visitors and was covered extensively by the Russian Media and partners. Most of the products displayed were one of a kind and hand knotted in Kashmir Silk and New Zealand wool. - April 05, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Rugs and Beyond Empowers Local Weavers and Craftsmen in Rural India With women's day around the corner, Rugs and Beyond believes in empowering local women weavers and craftsmen at the same time. Find out why Rugs and Beyond empowers more women and believes in uplifting one woman at a time. - March 15, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Cheshire Window Fitter Announces Resurgence in Conservatories Publicised statistics showed a slowing in the conservatory market around the time that there were much-publicised economic struggles in the UK. However, growth started to be visible throughout 2015. AJMcCabe Limited announce a resurgence in this market which seems to be sustained within the last year. - March 15, 2018 - AJMcCabe Limited

Lijo Decor Looks Forward to a Joyous Easter with Their New Easter Campaign Great Deals on Balloons, Ornaments, dinnerware, Glassware and Much More. - March 07, 2018 - Lijo Decor

iGlass Technology is the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Become the Member of US National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) iGlass Technology, the world’s first producer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.) certified by the National Fenestrations Rating Council to improve buildings’ energy performance. - March 02, 2018 - iGlass Technology

4 Tips on How to Identify Genuine Antique Persian Rugs by Doris Leslie Blau Although antique Persian rugs stand out quite substantially from other types of carpets due to their intricate weaves, high-quality materials, and meticulously executed classic patterns, it may still be a challenge for a layman to pick an authentic, oriental Persian piece. In the world’s markets, one may come across many counterfeits. How to identify a real deal? Here are five steps prepared by the Doris Leslie Blau Rugs Gallery. - March 01, 2018 - Doris Leslie Blau

The 5 Latest Window Drapery Trends to Look for in 2018 According to Experts 2018’s most happening window covering trends revealed by Nicole Draperies. - February 22, 2018 - Nicole Draperies

Rugs and Beyond Co-Founder on the List of 8 Women Entrepreneurs Who Have Taken Over the Digital Space Women entrepreneurs are breaking the glass ceiling in almost every industry. Learn about these Top 8 Women Entrepreneurs who are breaking the glass ceiling and carving their niche in the digital space. Litttle Black Book, Rugs and Beyond, ShopClues, Miss Malini are some Digital companies that are shattering the glass ceiling and inspiring other women entrepreneurs. - February 18, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Mela Artisans Announces Two New Additions to Board of Directors Mela Artisans Inc., a socially conscious luxury lifestyle brand with offices in New York City and Boca Raton, announced the addition of two respected, and highly experienced individuals to their board: Frank Guzzetta, former President of the Ralph Lauren Home Collection, and William M. Smith, Managing... - February 10, 2018 - Mela Artisans

Advanced Film Solutions Earns Angie's List 2017 Super Service Award Advanced Film Solutions has earned the 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award. This is the seventh consecutive year that Advanced Film Solutions has earned this honor. The award winners are selected entirely on the customer satisfaction and positive third party reviews from clients. Advanced... - January 18, 2018 - Advanced Film Solutions

iGlass Technology, Inc. Has Become the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Join AERC (Attachments Energy Rating Council) iGlass Technology, the world's first producer of digital blinds, electrochromic retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.), certified by the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) to improve home energy savings. - January 05, 2018 - iGlass Technology

Levin Furniture and Mattress Makes Year End Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pittsburgh Levin Furniture is proud to announce a very special year end donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh. Since 1965, Big Brother Big Sister of Greater Pittsburgh has been helping the children of our area realize their potential and build brighter futures through mentorship. The mission... - December 24, 2017 - Levin Furniture

The Sash Window Workshop Becomes British Woodworking Federation Member The Sash Window Workshop is proud to have become a member of the British Woodworking Federation and Wood Window Alliance. - December 15, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop

1956 Architectural Theme Park Brought to Life with Modern Technology Trystcraft is bringing new life to a planned architectural theme park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Homestyle Center would have been a major mid-century attraction, and recent findings make it possible to view 3D renderings of planned projects by architects like Paul Rudolph, George Nelson and Alden Dow. - December 13, 2017 - Trystcraft

Winner Selected in Levin’s Dream Truck Giveaway with Serta® Levin Furniture and Mattress is excited to announce the winner of the 2017 Serta® Dream Truck Giveaway has been selected. - December 07, 2017 - Levin Furniture

Rugs and Beyond Awarded for Most Innovative E-Tailer of the Year While Digital entrepreneurship is certainly the way forward, there is immense competition in the E-commerce industry. Rugs and Beyond was recently felicitated for being one of the "Most Innovative E-tailers in the industry" by Retailer and Entrepreneurship, India Awards held in New Delhi on November 8th, 2017. Learn more about Rugs and Beyond who is helping to empower weaver while selling One of a Kind handmade Rugs and Carpet to customers worldwide. - November 13, 2017 - Rugs and Beyond

Patty Madden Wallcovering Collaborates with Leading Design Blogger Luxe Surfaces announces a collaborative effort between Patty Madden Wallcovering and lead design blog, Design Milk. Beginning November 15, 2017, the design influencer will write monthly posts for the Luxe Surfaces blog highlighting trending design styles, products, and suggestions for integrating ideas... - November 09, 2017 - Luxe Surfaces/Patty Madden Wallcovering

Home is Where the heART is – Art Sale Fundraiser Benefiting Furniture Sharehouse Furniture Sharehouse will hold an art sale fundraiser at Serendipity Labs in Rye from 6:30-9pm on Thursday October 26, 2017. Over 100 pieces of donated art will be available for purchase including pieces from a private collection of Israeli art, paintings, prints, and lithographs by renowned US artists plus a boutique of unusual home décor items, decorated chairs by talented local artists, and a raffle for a special sports item. - October 25, 2017 - Furniture Sharehouse

Inc. 500 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Fab Glass and Mirror today announced it has been named to the Inc. 500 annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. - October 19, 2017 - Fab Glass and Mirror