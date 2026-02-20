Recent Headlines
Within Home Furnishings Stores
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours. - January 01, 2026 - Decorum Pakistan
Hamilton Coates Expands Its Premium Online Store Featuring Stylish, Affordable Home and Lifestyle Essentials
Hamilton Coates, a premium online retailer serving the UK and USA, expands its stylish, affordable product range. Highlights include fashion, home goods, and the Cardano Collection—unique merchandise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The store combines quality, functionality, and a seamless online shopping experience for modern consumers. - November 30, 2025 - Hamilton Coates
Vispring Dallas Announces Participation in Partners Card 2025 to Support The Family Place
“Give the Gift of Sanctuary” | Vispring Dallas joins Partners Card 2025 to support The Family Place - October 22, 2025 - Vispring Dallas
Petalwood Interiors Unveil Premium "Heritage Collection" Featuring Rare European Oak and Walnut Furniture Ranges
New collection combines centuries-old woodworking techniques with contemporary design, sourced from sustainably managed European forests. Petalwood Interiors, renowned for exceptional solid wood furniture craftsmanship, today announced the launch of its exclusive "Heritage Collection,"... - August 22, 2025 - Petalwood Interiors Ltd.
Laboo Studio Surpasses 25,000 Sales with New Bauhaus Poster Launch
Modern wall art brand Laboo Studio celebrates a major sales milestone with the release of two new Bauhaus posters, designed for bold and creative interiors. - May 25, 2025 - Laboo Studio
Advanced Film Solutions Named Eastman LLumar Window Film Florida Dealer Of The Year For 2024
Advanced Film Solutions was awarded Dealer of the Year by Eastman LLumar Window Film for 2024 at the 2025 Dealer Conference. - March 14, 2025 - Advanced Film Solutions
Wally’s Carpet & Tile Expands Product Offerings and Services and Locations for Today’s Families
Wally’s Carpet & Tile, serving the Inland Empire for over 70 years, proudly announces the opening of its newest showroom in Upland, CA, This location expands Wally’s reach, offering homeowners convenient access to top flooring trends and the exceptional service that defines Wally’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. - November 30, 2024 - Wallys Carpet and Tile
HER Home Design Joins 64th Annual St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House
HER Home Design is excited to join the 64th St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House at The Baxter House, Indianapolis. Transforming the basement with a "Midnight on the Orient Express" theme, HER Home Design blends whimsy with elegance. This event supports the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Center, highlighting community engagement. Open April to Mother's Day 2025, it showcases design talent while supporting vital healthcare. More info at Show House Indy. - November 20, 2024 - HER Home Design
Amazing Blinds by Armi Celebrates Its First Anniversary of Service and Design Excellence
Amazing Blinds by Armi marks a year of exceptional service and creative design solutions in the Seattle-Bellevue Metropolitan Area. - November 02, 2024 - Amazing Blinds by Armi
studio D. Announces Gifts for Father's Day
Highly unique curation of home decor and wellness gifts. Recycled railroad steel knives forged by the oldest blacksmith shop in South Korea, exquisite handmade gardening tools, artisan beverage syrup made from six different tree species located in the Japanese mountains, a re-edition of a 1920s Wooden Chess Set based on Man Rays in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. - June 12, 2024 - studio D.
Stock & Trade Design Co. Announces the Opening of Stock & Trade Outlet in Atlanta
Stock & Trade Design Co., known for its high-quality, stylish home decor, has launched its new outlet store, Stock & Trade Outlet, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta outlet is the flagship store for the company's outlet initiative and joins existing Stock & Trade Design Co. locations in Birmingham, Nashville, Spanish Fort, and Destin. - May 23, 2024 - Stock & Trade Design Co.
Keetsa Announces Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event: Savings on Premium Quality Mattresses Online and in Stores
As Memorial Day approaches, Keetsa, the leading provider of stress-free mattress shopping, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event. Now through May 31, 2024, Keetsa will offer exclusive discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of premium mattresses, both... - May 13, 2024 - Keetsa
Integrity Home Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of New Home Improvement Store in Philadelphia
Bring Integrity to Your Home. Integrity Home Supply Grand Opening. The new Integrity Home Supply location features a vast showroom highlighting top-notch brands such as Craft Cabinetry, Fabuwood Cabinets, 21st Century Cabinetry, MSI Countertops and Tile, Pasgo Shower Doors, Durato Flooring and Durawood, Elegant Lighting, and Fotile Range Hoods, Cooktops and Ovens. This extensive selection makes Integrity Home Supply a one-stop-shop for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces. - April 20, 2024 - Integrity Home Supply
TEXTON Embraces 2024's Trendiest Hues Using It’s Award-Winning COLOR Roller Shade Program
As the world of interior design eagerly embraces the 2024 Colors of the Year, TEXTON is proud to offer an innovative offering that allows Window covering retailers, interior designers and their homeowners to incorporate these trendy hues into their spaces with ease and style. TEXTON's COLOR Roller... - January 20, 2024 - TEXTON
Step Into the Limelight as ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Take Center Stage in Your Kitchen
Culinary Brilliance Takes Center Stage: ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Redefine the Art of Home Cooking. - November 16, 2023 - Estheteak
New Discounted Furniture Store Now Open in Charlotte
TDF Furniture, a recognized provider of high-quality, affordable home furnishings, announces the inauguration of a new retail store at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226. This opening reaffirms TDF Furniture's reputation as a premier discounted furniture retailer in North Carolina,... - July 10, 2023 - TDF Furniture
HOMEE AI Launches the World's First Generative AI for the Global Home Furnishing Industry
HOMEE AI, one of the leading AI companies, developed the word's first AI of spatial planning and aims to build a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure for the global home furnishing industry with many ecosystem partners around the world. - June 08, 2023 - HOMEE AI
New Home Decor Company SEOVENE Brings Made to Order Luxury to the Masses Using an Eco-Friendly Business Model
From the indoors to the outdoors we are constantly surrounded by beauty and nature's designs. At SEOVENE, they are always creating patterns and design compositions to brighten your day and compliment the natural beauty of our world. “Feed your spirit with SEOVENE and make yourself smile each... - May 19, 2023 - SEOVENE
Black-Owned, Woman-Owned Business Opens New Home Furnishings Retail Store in Indianapolis
HER Home Design Announces the Grand Opening of its First Retail Store: HER Home Design Boutique in Indianapolis, IN on Wednesday, March 1. - February 26, 2023 - HER Home Design
New Art Print Pure Silk Pillowcase Launches for Winter
Introducing Mayfairsilk's new sustainably produced Damask print silk pillowcase. Soft grey in a watercolour style on an Ivory background adds a touch of elegance to the bedroom. Designed in Mayfair London and printed using certified non-toxic dyes onto 25 momme Grade 6A Mulberry Silk with a matte finish. This all-natural breathable silk is thermoregulating and doesn't strip the natural moisture and oils out of hair and skin like cotton does. - November 17, 2022 - Mayfairsilk
Oz Things Launches Online Furniture Store in Australia
Oz Things, a new player in the Australian online furniture market has just launched on September 2022 with a massive range of products. With over 7,000 items on offer and new items added weekly, Oz Things is aiming to be the go-to destination for online furniture shopping in Australia. The... - November 14, 2022 - Oz Things
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
Advanced Film Solutions Earns Placement on Window Film Magazine's Top Dealer USA List, 2022
Advanced Film Solutions, Lutz, FL. has earned placement on the Top Window Film Dealer USA List for the sixth consecutive year. Advanced Film Solutions represents Eastman Chemical High Performance residential and commercial window film solutions for the greater Tampa, Orlando & Sarasota... - September 01, 2022 - Advanced Film Solutions
Pillow Décor Ltd. to Offer a New Line of Minimalist Designer Pillows by Petra Kaksonen
Pillow Decor Ltd. is manufacturing a new line of throw pillows for Vancouver-based designer, Petra Kaksonen. Called the Boketto Collection, Kaksonen's throw pillows are Japandi-inspired designs that fuse Nordic and Japanese aesthetic. This unique pillow collection is available for purchase online at PillowDecor.com or PetraKaksonen.com. - January 24, 2022 - Pillow Decor Ltd.
Mancini’s Sleepworld Opens Their 36th Store at Livermore, East Bay Area
Mancini’s Sleepworld is your go-to destination for quality-crafted mattresses and furniture in Northern California. Founded over 50 years ago, they have a history of providing premium-quality mattresses that help you get the best sleep possible. They now have 36 stores spread across Northern California. - December 07, 2021 - Mancini's Sleepworld
Mancini's Sleepworld is All Set to Open Its 35th Store in San Ramon, Bay Area
Mancini's Sleepworld is set to open its 35th store in San Ramon on 6th November 2021. Heavy footfall is expected at the store on Opening Day as there will be major events, including sweepstakes and giveaways. - November 01, 2021 - Mancini's Sleepworld
Minted Space™ Awarded “Top Scorer” Award by the National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council
The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council today announced Minted Space as a winner of The Top Scorer Award for the 2021 Wood Furniture Scorecard. The award recognizes leading retailers of wood furniture in North America for their sustainable wood sourcing policies and practices. The Scorecard’s objectives are to build awareness of best practices, to support progress and to recognize leadership in responsible wood sourcing. - October 18, 2021 - Minted Space LLC
JP Candles Announces Brand Modernization & Increased Sustainability Efforts
About the Founder: Joseph Tyler Pierce is from the small town of Union Springs, Alabama and has spent his career in the luxury industry for over a decade. He now lives and works in Atlanta, Georgia with his husband where he founded JP Candles in 2020. - August 11, 2021 - JP Candles
Eastman Performance Films Recognizes Advanced Film Solutions as the 2020 LLumar® SelectPro™ National Dealer of the Year
Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. Lutz, FL was recognized as Eastman Performance Films LLumar SelectPro 2020 National Dealer of the Year. Advanced Film Solutions provides high performance window film solutions for the greater Tampa Bay, Orlando & Sarasota regions. Founded in 2007 by Mike Feldman,... - July 15, 2021 - Advanced Film Solutions
CT-Based Mattress Concierge Donates Much-Needed Mattresses to Furniture Sharehouse of Westchester County
Mattress Concierge donates much needed mattresses and bunkee boards to Furniture Sharehouse, a furniture bank serving Westchester County, NY. - November 11, 2020 - Furniture Sharehouse
Decor And Decor Understands That Decorating Can be Overwhelming and Therefore, Aims to Help Those Looking for Home Fittings
How to Choose Kitchen Unit Handles & Knobs; Get Ideas from Decor And Decor. Quality and functionality - When choosing handles, it’s important to make sure they are of good quality and well designed. Think about how many times you open and close the cabinet doors and drawers in your kitchen; the handles should be as comfortable as they are stylish. - July 30, 2020 - Decor And Decor
Decor and Decor Has a Large Range of High Quality Kitchen Door Handles, Sliding Door Kit, Drawer Handles, Hooks and Door Stops, at Low Prices
Decor and Decor provide high-end furniture fittings because they believe that small decor changes will make people love their home even more. - July 22, 2020 - Decor And Decor
California Firm Launches Innovative Design Hub with Nationwide Network of Design Industry Professionals
Melisa Spolini, a Fresno based realty broker and interior designer, is using her vision and entrepreneurial spirit to change the online interior design experience for consumers with innovative options for live, on-site consultations through her network of design professionals. Consumers can also view curated room designs and recreate entire looks through "Ready to Purchase" bundles, complete with paint colors, furnishings, decor and original artwork or design their own custom look a la carte. - June 02, 2020 - InteriorDesignsToGo.com
How a New Local Residential Window Tinting Company Survived & is Surviving the Pandemic - Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning
Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning is a new local business that started at the beginning of 2020. In January, ready to fulfill the American dream, Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning's founder set out to start his own company in the residential and commercial window tinting industry. Little did he know it would be harder than normal to start and keep this business running for the black swam economic tsunami that was to come. This is how a new local company is managing to survive it. - May 16, 2020 - Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning
Nazmiyal Auctions Teams with Elisabeth Parker
Nazmiyal Auctions and Elisabeth Parker have teamed up to work hand in hand and provide an exciting new antique rug and textile auction venture. - May 11, 2020 - Nazmiyal Collection
Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning - Home Window Tinting in South Daytona to Better Pass the COVID-19 Quarantine Time
The COVID-19 quarantine took all of the USA by surprise. Everyone now knows just how important it is to be comfortable indoors while still being able to enjoy the outdoors. - April 24, 2020 - Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning
Startup Spotlights the Historic Orange Circle on Its New NinjaVue™ Privacy Blinds at Its Factory
A colorful image of the historic Orange Circle highlights Inkable Arts™ capabilities on the NinjaVue™ privacy blinds installed in the front windows of their new Southern California factory in Orange. Inkable Arts’ unique patent pending privacy blinds, allow homeowners to reclaim... - March 07, 2020 - Inkable Arts
Patio Productions to be Featured on ICFA Education Conference Showroom Tour
Patio Productions is proud to be one of three “casual furniture” retailers to be featured as part of a showroom tour on the first day of the annual ICFA Education Conference. The conference will be held Feb 4-7, 2020 at Kona Kai Resort and Spa. Free shuttle service will be provided from the conference to the retail location on Hancock Street. The retail showroom tour is designed to be demonstrative to attendees of how a retail floor can look to improve sales and consumer traffic. - January 30, 2020 - Patio Productions
Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes
Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture
Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits
Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture
Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7
Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection
“Infortunios de la Fe” - Solo Exhibition by Mexico City Artist, Manuel Ruelas
“Infortunios de la Fe” tries to capture a phenomenon of which any human been is a part: the misfortune of getting sick, or becoming poorer, violent or corrupt within a society that presents all those possibilities. The project focuses on Mexico City, where the limit of misfortune is death. The work shows a series of figurative images where the iconography of the Aztec signs is mixed with the popular culture and reinterpreted in the light of the new mass consumption culture. - September 21, 2019 - Galeria Beso Maya
Custom Rest Inc. Opens Online Adjustable Pillow Store
Custom Rest Inc., a Hermosa Beach, CA corporation, opened an online adjustable pillow store. Todd Morin, owner of Custom Rest, Inc. had a hard time finding the perfect pillow, so he decided to design his own adjustable pillow. Custom Rest customers can adjust their pillow to their own height... - July 21, 2019 - Custom Rest
Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site
Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection
The Rug Truck: Now Offering The Disney Aladdin Collection by Safavieh
The Rug Truck, a newly launched e-commerce website selling today’s top Area Rug brands at reduced prices, has recently expanded its extensive selection to include the special Disney Aladdin Collection. This new assortment by Safavieh features playful and imaginative displays of the beloved... - June 12, 2019 - The Rug Truck
Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty
The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets
Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.
From an Old Fashioned Department Store to a Surprisingly Stylish Home Shop Over 140 Years; How Family Firm Knees Home and Electrical Has Adapted to Survive
Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical
Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners
Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style