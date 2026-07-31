Recent Headlines
Within Religious Organizations
OneShare Health Announces Expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing for Complete and Classic Programs
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026. - July 31, 2026 - OneShare Health
Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families. - July 10, 2026 - Faith Family Church
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
OneShare Health Welcomes Kristie Geist as Chief Operating Officer
OneShare Health announced today the appointment of Kristie Geist as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the organization. Kristie is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in healthcare operations, transformation, and... - May 13, 2026 - OneShare Health
Tent Revival Movement Spreads in America
A rapidly growing tent revival movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada, led by Dr. Braden Andersen. What began as a single effort now includes multiple teams hosting large gatherings in cities and rural areas alike. These simple, informal events attract diverse crowds and emphasize accessibility, spontaneity, and spiritual hunger over tradition. Thousands have been baptized on the spot, and the movement continues to grow. - April 21, 2026 - Jesus Tent Revival
New CARE Gallery Launches in New Jersey with Inaugural Exhibition “Gift of Grace” by Cedric Michael Cox
A new cultural destination is set to open in Morris County this spring as CARE Gallery, a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The opening reception will take... - April 17, 2026 - Christ Church USA
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
A Miracle, a Torah, a Scribe, and a Night Dallas Will Never Forget Hosted by Chabad of Dallas
On March 22, 2026, the Winspear Opera House in Dallas hosts a historic evening featuring celebrated Jewish artist Avraham Fried — and the live on-stage completion of The Torah of the Children of Dallas by a Torah scribe. Inspired by the miraculous recovery of Rabbi Mendy Zajac's infant son, Chaim Meir, this community concert welcomes all backgrounds. Proceeds support Chaim Meir's medical care. VIP reception at 1PM. Tickets at www.dallasfried.com. - March 12, 2026 - Chabad of Dallas
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Named One of the “Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, was named one of the Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026, recognizing her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature highlights her journey from overcoming serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized, mission-driven women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, transparency, and trust. - February 09, 2026 - Pink Stork
Jen Slutzker to Retire, Board Appoints Todd Dodson as New Chief Executive Officer
OneShare Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Dodson as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of CEO Jen Slutzker. Under Jen’s leadership, the organization enters this next chapter stronger, more stable, and well-positioned for continued growth. - February 03, 2026 - OneShare Health
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Recognized by USA Today as One of “The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been recognized by USA Today as one of The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026 for her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature traces her journey from serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, trust, and service, now supporting women across all ages and stages while creating meaningful social impact. - January 29, 2026 - Pink Stork
OneShare Health Announces Strategic Partnership with CareGuide to Deliver Cost-Saving Support for Members
OneShare Health, a nationally recognized Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CareGuide, a premier medical cost advocacy company dedicated to negotiating fair and cost-effective pricing on behalf of OneShare Health and its Members. - January 25, 2026 - OneShare Health
Saint Leo University Launches Lionova Institute
New division will expand Saint Leo’s impact in online education, healthcare and nursing — including direct-entry MSN (DEMSN) pathways — innovative doctoral programs, international partnerships, and workforce-aligned learning. - January 09, 2026 - Saint Leo University
Evangelist Uche Christian Storms Lira – Omito with Massive New Year’s Gospel Crusade
Evangelist Uche Christian led a powerful three-day New Year’s Gospel Crusade in Lira’s Omito area, drawing large crowds and widespread community participation from December 29 through 31 at the Omito Primary School Ground. According to the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Shepherd... - January 08, 2026 - Onyx Evangelistic Association
OneShare Health Earns Healthcare Sharing Accreditation, Underscoring Commitment to Excellence, Stewardship and Faith-Driven Service
OneShare Health announced today that it has received accreditation from the Healthcare Sharing Accreditation Board (HCSAB), marking a significant milestone in the ministry’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, responsible stewardship and faithful service to its Members. This accreditation recognizes OneShare Health’s adherence to rigorous standards for financial transparency and stability, Member service, organizational integrity and best practices across key operational - December 19, 2025 - OneShare Health
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
Church Security Conference to Enhance Safety in Houses of Worship
Church Security Conference in the Lansing, Michigan area, welcome all religious faiths - November 21, and 22, at Graham Church in Perry, MI. - October 08, 2025 - Church Safety Guys
GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Ruth & Samuel Trilogy Edition: A Bold Fusion of Faith, Culture, and Visual Storytelling
GoodNewz4U Comics is proud to announce the release of its latest bundled edition: Ruth, Samuel I & Samuel II, a powerful trilogy that reimagines biblical narratives through an Afrocentric lens with emotionally resonant art and culturally rich storytelling. - September 26, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Christian College Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence
Founded out of the homeschooling movement by Dr. Michael P. Farris, Patrick Henry College (PHC) opened 25 years ago with a promise to equip the next generation to lead the nation and shape the culture for Christ and for liberty. PHC continues to deliver on that promise. This fall, PHC welcomed the largest freshman class in its history, and has a current enrollment of nearly 450 students. Despite its youth and size, PHC has a record of success that few colleges, Christian or otherwise, can match. - September 16, 2025 - Patrick Henry College
Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ. - August 31, 2025 - Grace Path
St. Symeon Orthodox Church to Welcome Community at Its 7th Annual Food and Culture Fair on October 18
Guests can expect new and updated attractions this year, plus perennial favorites, including: A special presentation on church architecture, the ever-popular choir concert, church tours throughout the day, the full range of delicious ethnic foods and treats offered in previous years, plus a completely new Polynesian food booth, and shopping at the open-air, multi-ethnic bakery and marketplace. - August 28, 2025 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church
Sawteha Gallery Art Show Brings Stories of Persecuted Christian Women to Laguna Beach
On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Take Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa, will host a powerful one-night art exhibit, Sawteha Gallery, at the Laguna Art Museum. The event will feature original artwork and personal stories from courageous... - August 19, 2025 - Take Heart
GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Powerful New Issue: Joshua & Judges
Joshua & Judges captures two transformative biblical eras. - August 06, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. - August 01, 2025 - Grace Path
Faith Family Church Gears Up for Biggest Serve Day of the Year: Joining Thousands of Churches Worldwide in a Wave of Compassion
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, taking place this Saturday, July 12. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up... - July 12, 2025 - Faith Family Church
HolyMic Launches Voice-First App That Lets Churches Livestream and Translate Sermons in 40+ Languages
Mobile platform auto-transcribes services, delivers real-time translation, and archives every broadcast for on-demand listening — all in one tap. - July 08, 2025 - Holymic.us
GoodNewz4U Comics Releases Latest Issue in The Holy Bible Comic Book Series: Leviticus
GoodNewz4U Comics has released the latest installment in The Holy Bible Comic Book Series: Leviticus, continuing its mission to bring scripture to life through engaging artwork and storytelling. As an African American-led publication, GoodNewz4U Comics blends faith with rich cultural representation, offering a fresh perspective on biblical teachings. This newest issue presents the book of Leviticus in a visually compelling format, making its lessons accessible to readers of all ages. - June 04, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Author Deborrah K. Ogans Releases New Book - Proverbs Daily Devotional - The Goldmine of Spiritual Wisdom
Do you want to learn how to make better decisions in every area of your life? "God Is Always Speaking, We Just Have To Get Better At Listening!" This Daily Devotional will help you apply practical use of the Proverbs, and to seek after wisdom. - May 24, 2025 - Alpha 7 Ministries
Bringing Scripture to Life: The GoodNewz4U Comics Holy Bible Comic Book Series New Comic Book Series Offers a Fresh, Inclusive Take on Biblical Stories
GoodNewz4U Comics is launching a new comic book series that visually reimagines biblical narratives with a focus on historical authenticity. The Holy Bible Comic Book Series presents Scripture in an illustrated format designed to engage a broad audience. - May 22, 2025 - GoodNewz4U Comics
Catholic Clergy Defend Religious Liberty in Protecting Seal of Confession
New law in Washington state requires priests to violate seal of sacrament of penance and thus incur automatic excommunication. National association of Catholic clergy say 1st, 4th, and 5th Amendments of Constitution can and must be defended while using legal means to convict criminals of heinous crimes. - May 07, 2025 - Confraternity of Catholic Clergy
Urgent Prophetic Wake-Up Call: New Book "Set Apart" Confronts Spiritual Compromise in Today's Church
As Christianity faces a crisis of holiness, Pastor Barry Tallis delivers a timely message that could spark the next great awakening. - May 04, 2025 - The Nourish Group
OneShare Health Fosters Mission in Motion Initiative Through Giving Back During Volunteer Days to Support Local Communities
OneShare Health employees from the Irving, Texas, and Akron, Ohio offices recently came together in service, volunteering at OurCalling in Dallas, Texas, and the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank in Akron, Ohio. These efforts align with OneShare Health’s deep-rooted commitment to fostering a... - March 19, 2025 - OneShare Health
Christian College Beats Yale for Its 14th National Championship
Patrick Henry College (PHC) students Sarah Fox and Trinity Klomparens just earned the College’s 14th national championship in the American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament. Sarah and Trinity rose to the top from approximately 495 teams, representing nearly 1,000 students to... - February 25, 2025 - Patrick Henry College
Veteran Coach and Executive Leader Releases Book on the Subject of Coachability
Executive Coach Gary Rohrmayer has released a new book identifying the qualities of a coachable leader. A quick read, "Ten Marks of a Coachable Leader," packs a powerful punch that tactfully takes the reader through his identifiable characteristics of a coachable leader. It is a Leadership Development book that explores the elusive topic of coachability and brings it down to everyday practical language with great wisdom and care. - February 05, 2025 - Axelerate
Join Quantisophy: A Bold New Platform for Exploring the Quantum Net and Building a Global Community
Quantisophy.com launches its podcast and online forum to unite seekers worldwide in exploring the interconnected Quantum Net. Join them to uncover hidden truths and create a collective legacy of insight and growth. - January 19, 2025 - Quantisophy
Introducing Quantisophy: a Revolutionary Philosophy Unveiling the Quantum Net
Quantisophy, founded by Derrick Solano, is a groundbreaking philosophy exploring the Quantum Net as the ultimate source of existence. It challenges conventional beliefs, offering humanity a path to uncover hidden truths and reconnect with infinite potential. Visit quantisophy.com to learn more. - January 06, 2025 - Quantisophy
Patrick Henry College Announces Alumnus Chris Baldacci Has Been Selected as Law Clerk for the Supreme Court of the United States
Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus Chris Baldacci has been selected to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas for the 2026 term. Baldacci is PHC’s 6th graduate to serve as a clerk for a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. This hire comes on the heels of 2014 graduate Claire... - December 23, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
New Book Release: "Trusting God Through Life's Unexpected Journeys"
Discover "Trusting God Through Life’s Unexpected Journeys" — a true short story of faith, family, and divine intervention. Each chapter ends with an uplifting devotional, making it perfect for the whole family. - December 18, 2024 - Dan Stayskal
Chisholm Law Gives Nonprofits 5 Reasons to Seek Legal Counsel for Grant Compliance and Reporting
Chisholm Law, Orlando’s premier nonprofit law firm serving the needs of charitable organizations in all 50 states, offers five reasons to enlist legal guidance for maintaining grant compliance and meeting reporting standards. - December 13, 2024 - Chisholm Law Firm
Chisholm Law Outlines Essential Legal Considerations for Starting a Nonprofit in 2025
Chisholm Law, Orlando’s premier nonprofit law firm serving the needs of charitable organizations in all 50 states, is helping founders understand the critical legal steps needed to form a nonprofit, avoid common legal pitfalls, and successfully navigate the 501(c)(3) application process. - December 11, 2024 - Chisholm Law Firm
Chisholm Law Provides Insights to Help Nonprofits Smoothly Navigate Year-End IRS Compliance Reporting
Chisholm Law offers nonprofits tips to navigate year-end IRS compliance, focusing on Form 990 filings, donor acknowledgments, and governance documentation. Founder Audrey Chisholm emphasizes proactive preparation to ensure accuracy and transparency, supporting nonprofits in maintaining tax-exempt status and focusing on their missions. - December 04, 2024 - Chisholm Law Firm
Patrick Henry College Alumnus Gabe Evans Wins the Race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District
Patrick Henry College (PHC) alumnus and Republican challenger, Gabe Evans, has defeated Democratic Representative Yadira Caraveo for Colorado's 8th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, this was one of the nation's most closely watched races. - November 19, 2024 - Patrick Henry College
Singing in Harmony: A Virtual Concert to Unite America's Diverse Voices
Good Karma Karaoke Presents the "Karao-Concert for Harmony in the USA" In an event that promises to showcase the unifying power of music, Good Karma Karaoke (GKK) announces the "Karao-Concert for Harmony in the USA." This virtual free concert, set to take place on October 30,... - October 27, 2024 - Good Karma Karaoke
Confraternity of Catholic Clergy Issue Voting Guide App for the Faithful
Priests and Deacons of the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy release a non-partisan voting guide to help the faithful use a well-formed conscience when casting their ballots in the upcoming election. - October 20, 2024 - Confraternity of Catholic Clergy
Faithustle Podcast Launches Season Two
Faithustle, a transformative Christian business podcast hosted by Mukwenda Kandole, launched its highly anticipated second season this month. Focused on helping young Christian entrepreneurs grow their businesses while staying rooted in their faith, Faithustle continues to offer practical, biblical... - October 05, 2024 - Faithustle
Grief Coach U Addresses Urgent Need for Grief Coaching After Hurricane Helene
Grief Coach University addresses the urgent need for grief coaches following Hurricane Helene. As communities recover, the emotional toll is immense. Dr. Leelo Bush, PhD, a multi-hurricane survivor, offers insight and a free "Grief Recovery Action Plan: First Steps" to support victims. From October 1-8, 2024, GCU offers a 50% tuition reduction to support disaster relief personnel. - October 01, 2024 - Grief Coach U
St. Symeon Orthodox Church to Welcome Community at Its 6th Annual Food and Culture Fair on October 12
Church Invites Guests to Tour Church, Hear Concert, Learn about Iconography, Eat Favorite Ethnic Foods, and Shop at Open-Air, Multi-Ethnic Bakery and Marketplace. - August 24, 2024 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church
iOS App for Starting and Maintaining a House Church
Xclaimed has recently released the iOS version of their App to help people interested in a house church. Xclaimed Ministries has been using the house church model for a few years and is now offering training to individuals and church groups. - July 05, 2024 - Xclaimed Ministries, Inc
Christ Church’s Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2024
A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. - July 02, 2024 - Christ Church USA
Patrick Henry College Releases a New Online Video Course That Examines the Biblical Doctrine That Human Beings Are Created in the Image of God
Patrick Henry College is excited to announce the release of its first online video course: The Imago Dei; a free eight-lecture course that brings together PHC professors and other distinguished speakers to shed light on some of the most pressing issues facing the church today. In so many ways,... - June 15, 2024 - Patrick Henry College