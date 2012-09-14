PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Weekend of Community Events Helps Make Spirits Bright at the Scientology Information Center Over the weekend, Saturday, December 7 and Sunday December 8, the Scientology Information Center hosted a pair of events and activities to help usher in the Holidays with joy, happiness and music. - December 15, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Miracles of Kingman Publishing Launches New Website Miracles of Kingman Christian Publishing is a new company based out of Phoenix AZ the websit focus mainly on the many books that Chaplain Paul Vescio wrote and published in the last three months. - December 09, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Provides Entertainment and a Message of Harmony for the Holidays On Saturday, November 30 the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre completed its final show for the year with the double feature performance of Battle of Wizards and The Planet Makers. Not only did they awaken the imaginations of the audience, but they also provided sound lessons of harmony, respect, and inclusion. - December 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Looks Back on 2019 and Plans for 2020 The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - December 07, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Scientology Information Center Delivers Talk on Scientology and Tour of the Fort Harrison to Local College Students On Saturday November 23rd, students and guests from a religious studies class at St. Pete College’s Clearwater Campus visited the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater for a talk about Scientology and tour of the Fort Harrison. Their purpose was to learn more about Scientology, the world’s youngest major religion of the 20th Century. - November 30, 2019 - Church of Scientology

HomeWorks Hosts Open House and Ribbon Cutting in Haddonfield, NJ Last week, United Methodist Communities (UMC) HomeWorks held a Grand Opening and Open House at their Haddonfield location. Cindy Jacques, vice president of housing and community initiatives, welcomed guests, and recognized UMC associates and local visitors. Deborah Walsh, HomeWorks executive director,... - November 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Holds Meeting to Recap the Year, Look Ahead The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 28, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Religion Communicators Council Nashville Sees Community Building Project at Glencliff United Methodist Church The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - November 23, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Following a Century of Tradition, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Performs Its Final Show of the Year The Scientology Information Center announces the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre’s final performance of the year, a double-feature presentation of The Battle of Wizards and The Planet Builders on November 30 at the Scientology Information Center. It also commemorates nearly 100 years of radio-styled entertainment. - November 21, 2019 - Church of Scientology

The Scientology Information Center Honors Thanksgiving by Highlighting Stories of Gratitude The Scientology Information Center announces it is honoring Thanksgiving by highlighting stories of gratitude from Thursday, November 14 through Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day. The videos are part of the center’s library of over 400 videos. The Center is located in downtown Clearwater at 500 Cleveland Street. - November 20, 2019 - Church of Scientology

The Scientology Info Center Announces Its Holiday Event Calendar The Scientology Info Center is proud to announce its series of events over the holiday season. Starting on November 16, the events provide something for everyone over the next months. - November 09, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Church of Scientology Atlanta Presents Red Ribbon Week Award to Sandy Springs Police The Church of Scientology Atlanta celebrated Red Ribbon Week 2019 by honoring the local Sandy Springs Police Department Saturday 26 October 2019. In collaboration with the Sandy Springs Interfaith Clergy Association, the award was well received by officers from the department. - November 02, 2019 - Church of Scientology Atlanta

Polish Classical Performance Planned at Scientology Info Center in Downtown Clearwater On Saturday November 3rd, Andreas Kazmierczak returns to Downtown Clearwater with a classical piano performance at the Scientology Information Center. - November 02, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Channing Church Children Trick-or-Treat at Webster Park On Sunday, October 27, 2019, children from Channing Unitarian Universalist Church in Rockland, Mass. dressed in their Halloween costumes and visited the residents at Webster Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (located across the street from the church). The kids trick-or-treated through Webster... - October 31, 2019 - Channing Unitarian Universalist Church

Nashville Religion Communicators Council to Visit Glencliff United Methodist Church The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - October 26, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Patrick Henry College Receives Prestigious Recognition from International Association for Intelligence Educators Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Gear Up for Power-Packed Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Visit the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - October 19, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

Scientology Information Center Hits New Milestone, Over 47,000 Visitors Getting Answers to Questions About Scientology The Scientology Information Center announced that as of October 3rd it has now reached 47,247 visitors coming through its doors to learn about Scientology and its world-wide scope. Guests have visited from over 40 countries including nations as far as Norway and Saudi Arabia. The Center is located in Downtown Clearwater at 500 Cleveland Street. All are welcome. - October 19, 2019 - Church of Scientology

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre to Present a Pre-Halloween Performance The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre will deliver an old-time radio-style performance of the fantasy story, Danger in the Dark, at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater, on Friday, October 25 at 6:30 pm. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be served. All are welcome. - October 12, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas Grand Opening of the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on Oct. 12, 2019; Commencement of weekly lectures by Mr. Javed Ahmed Ghamidi; Register at: https://bit.ly/gcil-grand-opening - October 09, 2019 - Al-Mawrid US

Another Awe-Inspiring Performance by Joanie Sigal at the Scientology Info Center On September 29, 2019 the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater hosted noted performer, Ms. Joanie Sigal for a memorable concert in honor of Fall. - October 05, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Impact Church is Kicking Off Construction at Regency Square Mall Impact Church, led by George and April Davis in Jacksonville is hosting a Construction Kick-Off ceremony on October 19 at Regency Square Mall from 11 am to 12 pm. The public is welcome. The event will be held in honor of construction that will start in the next 60 days at the space previously owned... - October 05, 2019 - Impact Church

Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen Creating Experiences for a New Main Street Coming to Newton in 2020 The United Methodist Communities Foundation is holding the Creating Experiences Gala on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 10:00pm at the Panther Valley Golf and Country Club in Allamuchy, NJ to support UMC at Bristol Glen for a new main street. - September 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Thirty New Videos Arrive at the Scientology Info Center This Week On September 19, 2019 the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater announced the addition of over 30 new videos to its audio-visual library of 400 short films available to the public. - September 26, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Westminster Presbyterian Church to Host “The Origin of the Good Book: History, Archaeology and the Bible” November 2-3 Three seminars by Georgia Southern University Professor of Religious Studies Dan Pioske to highlight the roles of archaeology, the Dead Sea Scrolls and linguistics in the formulation of the Bible. - September 24, 2019 - Westminster Presbyterian Church

"Nightmare on 55th Street – When Bad Things Happen to God’s People" Stage Play 2019 Launch This compelling gospel stage play, a dramedy (drama/comedy) is set in the urban city of Chicago and is written and directed by Dr. Kisia L. Coleman, the Lead Pastor of Kingdom Church International. Based on true events, the cast and crew consisting of both adult and young congregants, portray the heartbreaking... - September 24, 2019 - Kingdom Church Int'l.

United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen Wins Best Taste Award Marks fourth consecutive year of recognition at A Taste of Newton. - September 22, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Scientology Info Center to Host Reception for 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival On Saturday, September 28th the Scientology Information Center will host the opening reception for the 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival in Downtown Clearwater. - September 21, 2019 - Church of Scientology

United Methodist Communities at Collingswood (UMC) and It's Never 2 Late (iN2L) Celebrate 20 Years of Senior Living Residents Having Fun with Innovative Technology United Methodist Communities at Collingswood participated in the iN2L 60/20 tour, a cross-country road trip both celebrating 20 years of senior living residents having fun with iN2L technology and the 60th birthday of iN2L President and Co-founder Jack York. - September 15, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Noted Artist Joanie Sigal to Perform a Fall Concert in Downtown Clearwater at the Scientology Information Center With the official first day of Fall landing on Monday, September 23, a little over 2 weeks away, Ms. Joanie Sigal will return to Downtown Clearwater to welcome the season in Broadway style with a musical concert on Sunday, September 29. - September 14, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Nashville Religion Communicators Council Visit Islamic Center of Tennessee The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - September 14, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

San Gorgonio High School Student Raises Funds for Pediatric Cancer Announcement of a fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer hosted by Senior High School Student from San Gorgonio High School in San Bernardino - September 10, 2019 - Church on the Hill

Church of Scientology Atlanta to Host Human Rights Open House Human Rights Open House will bring together inter-religious, multicultural groups and activists for International Peace Day. - September 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology Atlanta

Local Residents Tour the Historic Fort Harrison, Storm Shelter During Hurricane Irma in 2017 Clearwater natives, long term residents and out-of-state visitors gathered Saturday the 31st of August at the historic Fort Harrison for a tour of Clearwater’s iconic building, owned by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. - September 06, 2019 - Church of Scientology

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Brings a Piece of the “Big Apple” to Downtown Clearwater On Saturday, August 24 the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre brought a bite of the Big Apple with their performance of the Mr. Hubbard’s Sci-fi story, The Professor Was a Thief, to the Church of Scientology Information Center, to a "standing-room-only" audience. - August 30, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Fostering Hope LA Presents: 2nd Annual, A Night of Pure Comedy A Night of Pure Comedy fundraiser event presented by Fostering Hope LA. Fostering Hope LA is a Torrance, California based non-profit organization serving young adults exiting foster care. This is a clean stand-up comedy event and all proceeds will go directly to Fostering Hope LA. Proceeds will be used to sustain their free job & life skills program offered to young adults exiting foster care. - August 24, 2019 - Fostering Hope LA

Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio

Nashville Religion Communicators Council to Tour Islamic Center of Tennessee The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications. - August 23, 2019 - Religion Communicators Council

St. Symeon Orthodox Church Expands Food and Culture Fair Offerings Congregation Invites Neighbors to Tour Church, See Iconographic Murals, Hear Internationally Acclaimed Choir, and Shop at One-Day Multi-Ethnic Bakery and Marketplace - August 22, 2019 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church

The Scientology Info Center Presents One of the Greatest Disappearing Acts Ever Attend the Radio Theatre Production of “The Professor Was A Thief” by L. Ron Hubbard. - August 21, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Women's Retreat Sponsored by the YMCA of Middle TN and the Upper Room Offers a Wholistic Approach to Health and Spiritual Well-Being The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry. - August 20, 2019 - Steal Away Women

Teleios Research Evaluates Christian Beliefs Concerning Salvation Teleios Research surveyed Christian adolescents and millennials to determine their beliefs on what the Bible says happens at the time of salvation, defined as belief by faith alone in forgiveness of sins by Christ's death and resurrection. Of the 201 participants the majority were: female (55%), The... - August 14, 2019 - Teleios Research

World Class Performer Highlights Artists from All Walks of Life at the Scientology Information Center On Sunday, August 4th, renowned international entertainer Ruben Celiberti not only sang, danced and played the piano, but he gave a platform to up-and-coming artists to shine at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater in his event, “A Celebration of the Arts.” - August 10, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Top 5 Things for Locals to Learn at the Scientology Info Center in Downtown Clearwater This week, the staff of the Scientology Information Center announced the results of their survey of some 3,000 visitors. The upshot? There are many facts that visitors are surprised to learn when they spend time in the Downtown Clearwater center. - August 03, 2019 - Church of Scientology

Teleios Research Surveys Young Christians About Security of Salvation This study indicates that young Christians who identify as evangelicals overwhelmingly believe they are saved by grace. However, depending on the question, between 25 and 50% of respondents failed to express that their salvation was secure by faith alone in Christ's sacrificial death. - August 02, 2019 - Teleios Research