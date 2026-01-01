Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of future generations from landfill contamination. Club 3000 is a...
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51% of our profits to the non-profit that you choose. Save money on...
Water Missions International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Christian engineering organization serving the water and sanitation needs of developing countries and disaster areas. WMI uses low maintenance,...
WindStar Wildlife Institute is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, conservation organization, established in 1986, whose mission and solution to the loss of native plants and wildlife habitat focuses on...