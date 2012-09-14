PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Environment, Conservation & Wildlife Organizations
Club 3000 Club 3000 Bolivar, OH
Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of... 
ContactsforLess.ca ContactsforLess.ca New Westminster, Canada
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51%... 
Fluoride Action Network Fluoride Action Network Burlington, Vt
The Fluoride Action Network is an international coalition seeking to broaden public awareness about the toxicity of fluoride compounds and... 
Green4Green Green4Green Tel Aviv, Israel
Green4Green is a unique social networking site that helps people all around the world find, contact, and communicate with each other for... 
Infinity SAV USA Infinity SAV USA Bainbridge Island, WA
Infinity SAV USA has developed a generator powered solely by permanent magnets and is developing a 20 kW generator to power homes and small... 
New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluo... Old Bethpage, NY
The New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation consists of physicians, dentists, legislators, lawyers, scientists, environmentalists... 
pokerice pokerice Las Vegas, NV
Pokerice is an online venture, best known for its environmental friendly team that try to communicate their message for saving the planet... 
Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (PPRW.OB) El Dorado Hills, CA
Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. is a leading installer of small to large solar power systems. It was founded in 2001 to serve the increasing... 
Rebuilding Community International Rebuilding Community International
Rebuilding Community International provides disaster-stricken communities with volunteer building professionals to help restore structures,... 
RVE.SOL RVE.SOL Leiria, Portugal
"Changing Rural Life Forever" is an initiative of RVE.SOL – Soluçoes de Energia Rural Lda., a triple bottom line... 
Save Ellis Island Save Ellis Island Mount Olive, NJ
The Mission of Save Ellis Island To raise the funds necessary to rehabilitate, restore and put to beneficial reuse the currently deteriorated... 
Sumatran Tiger Program Sumatran Tiger Program Indonesia
Due to poaching and diminishing habitat, less than 500 Sumatran tigers now remain in the wild. A collaborative effort of the Indonesian... 
Water Missions International Water Missions International Charleston, SC
Water Missions International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Christian engineering organization serving the water and sanitation needs of developing... 
WindStar Wildlife Institute WindStar Wildlife Institute Myersville, MD
WindStar Wildlife Institute is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, conservation organization, established in 1986, whose mission and solution... 
