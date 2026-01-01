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Environment, Conservation & Wildlife Organizations

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Loud Matter Studios

Loud Matter Studios

At Loud Matter a are developing and producing a growing slate of unscripted formats designed for today’s audiences. From docu-follow and competition to trend-driven and culturally relevant...

Company Profiles

Club 3000

Club 3000

Formed in 1987 and based in Bolivar, Ohio, Club 3000 is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of future generations from landfill contamination. Club 3000 is a...

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51% of our profits to the non-profit that you choose. Save money on...

Fluoride Action Network

Fluoride Action Network

The Fluoride Action Network is an international coalition seeking to broaden public awareness about the toxicity of fluoride compounds and the health impacts of current fluoride exposures. Along...

Green4Green

Green4Green

Green4Green is a unique social networking site that helps people all around the world find, contact, and communicate with each other for any environmentally-related professional or personal purpose.

Infinity SAV USA

Infinity SAV USA

Infinity SAV USA has developed a generator powered solely by permanent magnets and is developing a 20 kW generator to power homes and small businesses. Our goal is to stop Climate Change by...

New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation

New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation

The New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation consists of physicians, dentists, legislators, lawyers, scientists, environmentalists and other professionals as well as mothers, fathers and...

pokerice

pokerice

Pokerice is an online venture, best known for its environmental friendly team that try to communicate their message for saving the planet and gather funds in order to serve their ecological cause:...

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. is a leading installer of small to large solar power systems. It was founded in 2001 to serve the increasing demand for solar energy systems of its then parent...

Rebuilding Community International

Rebuilding Community International

Rebuilding Community International provides disaster-stricken communities with volunteer building professionals to help restore structures, build capacity, and create an improving quality of life.

RVE.SOL

RVE.SOL

"Changing Rural Life Forever" is an initiative of RVE.SOL – Soluçoes de Energia Rural Lda., a triple bottom line social entrepreneurship using renewable technology to eradicate...

Save Ellis Island

Save Ellis Island

The Mission of Save Ellis Island To raise the funds necessary to rehabilitate, restore and put to beneficial reuse the currently deteriorated and unused buildings of Ellis Island, located primarily...

Sumatran Tiger Program

Sumatran Tiger Program

Due to poaching and diminishing habitat, less than 500 Sumatran tigers now remain in the wild. A collaborative effort of the Indonesian Department of Forestry, The Tiger Foundation (Canada) and...

Water Missions International

Water Missions International

Water Missions International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Christian engineering organization serving the water and sanitation needs of developing countries and disaster areas. WMI uses low maintenance,...

WindStar Wildlife Institute

WindStar Wildlife Institute

WindStar Wildlife Institute is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, conservation organization, established in 1986, whose mission and solution to the loss of native plants and wildlife habitat focuses on...

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