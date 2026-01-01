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ADDCO

ADDCO

What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the many requests for assistance for the uninsured and...

AIC Managements

AIC Managements

We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf region, such as Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi...

Association of Timeshare Sales Professionals - International

Association of Timeshare Sales Professionals - International

In 2002 Timeshare sales topped $9.4 billion! Tribute goes to the Sales Professionals for the large sales volume. Our objective is to continue the growth in sales by providing an ongoing forums,...

CAI

CAI

CAI (www.capital.org) is a non-profit employers’ association serving the greater Research Triangle, Piedmont Triad, and the 65 eastern counties of North Carolina. With offices in Raleigh and...

Distributed Computing Industry Association

Distributed Computing Industry Association

The Distributed Computing Industry Association (DCIA) is a non-profit trade organization focused on commercial development of cloud computing, P2P, and related distributed computing...

Family Business Association

Family Business Association

The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our goal is to highlight successful family businesses and...

Furniture Chamber of Commerce

Furniture Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to the Furniture Chamber of Commerce The Furniture Chamber of Commerce values the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Independent Mattress & Furniture store owners in the New Economy and...

GKIC Southeast Virginia

GKIC Southeast Virginia

GKIC Virginia Beach serves businesses in Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas that want to increase their business in Virginia, nationally and internationally.

International Association of Home Staging Professional®

International Association of Home Staging Professional®

The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) www.iahsp.com

International Brangus Breeders Association

International Brangus Breeders Association

The International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA) empowers members to advance the quality, reliability and value of Brangus and Brangus influenced cattle; provides innovative programs and...

International Executive Association

International Executive Association

The International Executive Association is the world's leading business membership organization, with a global network of nearly 2500 senior executives in USA, Europe and Asia. The International...

Labor Employment Relations Association

Labor Employment Relations Association

LERA (formerly known as the Industrial Relations Research Association), a not-for profit educational association founded in 1947, is dedicated to bringing together representatives of labor,...

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

The LAEDC, the region’s premiere business leadership organization, is a private, non-profit 501C(3) organization established in 1981. Our mission is to attract, retain, and grow business and...

Minds In Motion Business Support Consortium

Minds In Motion Business Support Consortium

The Minds In Motion (MIM) Business Support Consortium is dedicated to supporting new and existing businesses. We encourage our member-businesses to network and support one another's efforts by...

National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)

National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. Founded in 1980, NAMAD is committed to...

National Association of Real Estate Brokers

National Association of Real Estate Brokers

NAREB is a national trade association dedicated to bringing together the nation's minority professionals in the real estate industry to promote the meaningful exchange of ideas about our business and...

National Real Estate Investment Club, Inc.

National Real Estate Investment Club, Inc.

National Real Estate Investment Club (NREI Club) is an educational and networking real estate investment club that will provide you with all the tools you need to invest. Our mission is to make you...

National Scrapbooking Association

National Scrapbooking Association

Serving all segments of the scrapbooking industry - - consumers, retailers, service providers, manufacturers and publications -- the NSA provides the tools to strengthen and unify the scrapbooking...

NetworkInAustin.com

NetworkInAustin.com

NetworkInAustin is the networking hub of Central Texas, connecting the local online networking community with opportunities to interact face to face and engage with organizations across the region. A...

NYC Cashflow

NYC Cashflow

Our Mission: To provide a lifestyle, and interactive environment with resources and tools, for aspiring entrepreneurs to become financially free. About us NYC Cashflow is the world’s...

Quantum Paradigm

Quantum Paradigm

Quantum Paradigm is a diversely focused creative networking company. We are an organization formed as a Canadian based operation located in downtown Toronto 's Queen West Art District. The strength...

Re:Focus on Careers

Re:Focus on Careers

Re:Focus on Careers is the premier networking organization dedicated to helping professionals with career development. We do this by providing members with tools to create and develop job leads and...

The Association of Settlement Companies

The Association of Settlement Companies

The Association of Settlement Companies (TASC) is a non-profit organization, based in Wisconsin that serves as the leading voice for consumer protection in the debt settlement industry.

The British Business Club

The British Business Club

With over 6,000 members in 40 Cities and towns around the United Kingdom, a further 4,300 in 36 countries around the world, and with an expanding global network of Regional Directors assisting in our...

The Mile Hi Millionaires Club

The Mile Hi Millionaires Club

The Mile Hi Millionaire’s Club™ (MHMC) is not for Millionaire’s. It is a networking / referral group of Entrepreneurs who share the same interest of building their business through...

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