Business Directory>Retail & Consumer Services>Consumer Services>Organizations & Institutions>Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations>Business, Professional, Labor, Political, & Similar Organizations>

Business, Professional, Labor, Political, & Similar Organizations

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

CTSHealth

CTSHealth

CTSHealth is an integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of behavioral, social, and medical health services through community, outpatient and specialty foster care. We currently serve the...

Gold Company Profiles

MONI

MONI

MONI is a technology-focused holding company with subsidiaries that provide data, analytics and advanced information retrieval solutions across a wide range of sectors including consumer content,...

Texas Self Storage Association

Texas Self Storage Association

A Wide Range of Benefits for Self-Storage Owners The largest state self-storage organization in the country, the Texas Self Storage Association (www.txssa.org) has been providing a wide range of...

Company Profiles

ADDCO

ADDCO

What is a prescription drug discount card and what are its benefits? A prescription discount drug card was established in response to the many requests for assistance for the uninsured and...

AIC Managements

AIC Managements

We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf region, such as Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi...

American Society of Landscape Architects

American Society of Landscape Architects

Founded in 1899, ASLA is the national professional association for landscape architects, representing more than 16,000 members in 48 professional chapters and 68 student chapters. Landscape...

Association of Timeshare Sales Professionals - International

Association of Timeshare Sales Professionals - International

In 2002 Timeshare sales topped $9.4 billion! Tribute goes to the Sales Professionals for the large sales volume. Our objective is to continue the growth in sales by providing an ongoing forums,...

ASTD-Lincoln

ASTD-Lincoln

ASTD-Lincoln is a professional association for people of diverse backgrounds whose mission is: "Through exceptional learning and performance, we create a world that works...

CAI

CAI

CAI (www.capital.org) is a non-profit employers’ association serving the greater Research Triangle, Piedmont Triad, and the 65 eastern counties of North Carolina. With offices in Raleigh and...

Campus Moms.com

Campus Moms.com

CampusMoms.com is a network of parents, business and community leaders in chapters across the nation who have dedicated themselves to helping college students adjust to college life and be there in a...

Center for Executive Excellence

Center for Executive Excellence

Center for Executive Excellence inspires and educates leaders to achieve and retain excellence in their organizations through tailored coaching and interactive engagements with experts. Driven by...

Distributed Computing Industry Association

Distributed Computing Industry Association

The Distributed Computing Industry Association (DCIA) is a non-profit trade organization focused on commercial development of cloud computing, P2P, and related distributed computing...

Employee Ownership Group

Employee Ownership Group

The Employee Ownership Group (EOG) is an employee ownership policy 'think tank' and advocacy group. The Group aims to promote employee share ownership that is both wide and deep. To do this,...

eNetworkGenie.com

eNetworkGenie.com

Enhancing peoples lives professionally and personally by providing the connections of strategic alliances of like-minded people. Creating growth and development through mentoring and...

Family Business Association

Family Business Association

The Family Business Association is an independent, non-profit organization created to honor family businesses and their achievements. Our goal is to highlight successful family businesses and...

Furniture Chamber of Commerce

Furniture Chamber of Commerce

Welcome to the Furniture Chamber of Commerce The Furniture Chamber of Commerce values the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Independent Mattress & Furniture store owners in the New Economy and...

GKIC Southeast Virginia

GKIC Southeast Virginia

GKIC Virginia Beach serves businesses in Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas that want to increase their business in Virginia, nationally and internationally.

Hope for Charities

Hope for Charities

Our company has only 1 goal: To help your charity raise the most money possible! We provide your non profit with a "ZERO Risk-all Reward" way to raise money with our on line & on...

HRI Foundation

HRI Foundation

HRI Foundation is a professional not for profit organization based in Bangalore India and focusses on the professional development of its members.  HRI has more than 9000 members from the HR...

International Association of Home Staging Professional®

International Association of Home Staging Professional®

The International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) www.iahsp.com

International Brangus Breeders Association

International Brangus Breeders Association

The International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA) empowers members to advance the quality, reliability and value of Brangus and Brangus influenced cattle; provides innovative programs and...

International Executive Association

International Executive Association

The International Executive Association is the world's leading business membership organization, with a global network of nearly 2500 senior executives in USA, Europe and Asia. The International...

International Society of First Responders

International Society of First Responders

The International Society of First Responders is a professional organization dedicated to examining the needs of and addressing the challenges associated with being a first responder. Through...

Labor Employment Relations Association

Labor Employment Relations Association

LERA (formerly known as the Industrial Relations Research Association), a not-for profit educational association founded in 1947, is dedicated to bringing together representatives of labor,...

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation

The LAEDC, the region’s premiere business leadership organization, is a private, non-profit 501C(3) organization established in 1981. Our mission is to attract, retain, and grow business and...

Minds In Motion Business Support Consortium

Minds In Motion Business Support Consortium

The Minds In Motion (MIM) Business Support Consortium is dedicated to supporting new and existing businesses. We encourage our member-businesses to network and support one another's efforts by...

National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)

National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD)

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. Founded in 1980, NAMAD is committed to...

National Association of Real Estate Brokers

National Association of Real Estate Brokers

NAREB is a national trade association dedicated to bringing together the nation's minority professionals in the real estate industry to promote the meaningful exchange of ideas about our business and...

National Real Estate Investment Club, Inc.

National Real Estate Investment Club, Inc.

National Real Estate Investment Club (NREI Club) is an educational and networking real estate investment club that will provide you with all the tools you need to invest. Our mission is to make you...

National Scrapbooking Association

National Scrapbooking Association

Serving all segments of the scrapbooking industry - - consumers, retailers, service providers, manufacturers and publications -- the NSA provides the tools to strengthen and unify the scrapbooking...

NetworkInAustin.com

NetworkInAustin.com

NetworkInAustin is the networking hub of Central Texas, connecting the local online networking community with opportunities to interact face to face and engage with organizations across the region. A...

New & Improved LLC

New & Improved LLC

New & Improved is an organizational development firm focused solely on helping people engage in the creative collaboration that leads to problem solving and produces innovation. We’ve...

NYC Cashflow

NYC Cashflow

Our Mission: To provide a lifestyle, and interactive environment with resources and tools, for aspiring entrepreneurs to become financially free. About us NYC Cashflow is the world’s...

Online Therapy Institute

Online Therapy Institute

The Online Therapy Institute is designed for clinicians and organizations who wish to enrich their knowledge about online counseling, clinical supervision and the impact of technology on mental...

Quantum Paradigm

Quantum Paradigm

Quantum Paradigm is a diversely focused creative networking company. We are an organization formed as a Canadian based operation located in downtown Toronto 's Queen West Art District. The strength...

Re:Focus on Careers

Re:Focus on Careers

Re:Focus on Careers is the premier networking organization dedicated to helping professionals with career development. We do this by providing members with tools to create and develop job leads and...

Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc.

The Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) is a non-profit member based association representing self-insured employers and companies that provides services to these companies which...

The Association of Settlement Companies

The Association of Settlement Companies

The Association of Settlement Companies (TASC) is a non-profit organization, based in Wisconsin that serves as the leading voice for consumer protection in the debt settlement industry.

The British Business Club

The British Business Club

With over 6,000 members in 40 Cities and towns around the United Kingdom, a further 4,300 in 36 countries around the world, and with an expanding global network of Regional Directors assisting in our...

The Mile Hi Millionaires Club

The Mile Hi Millionaires Club

The Mile Hi Millionaire’s Club™ (MHMC) is not for Millionaire’s. It is a networking / referral group of Entrepreneurs who share the same interest of building their business through...

The New Party

The New Party

Political Party. In Westminster today vision and dedication have given way to expediency and self preservation. Our politicians have become fearful of risk and cling to power by the use of spin...

WriteConsult.com

WriteConsult.com

Write Consult LLC was established by Joseph Oddo, freelance writer and political campaign manager. Write Consult LLC offers these specialties: Political Campaign Management / Candidate Prep &...

Companies 1 - 42 of 42