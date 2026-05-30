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Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety - May 05, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Morton Grove Spring Market Faire Returns May 9, 2026
Morton Grove's Chamber of Commerce Presents the Spring Market Faire featuring over 70 vendors with variety of goods and services from local companies and crafters. - May 05, 2026 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Bestows Annual Wayfinder Awards
NACCE, North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education, funding, and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Betty Young, president of Hocking College, and Dirk Soma, director of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development at Baker Hill, as winners of its 2026 Wayfinder Award. - April 28, 2026 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors Endorses Together KC and Supports Renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) today announced its official endorsement of Together KC, a citywide coalition advocating for the renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax. As part of this commitment, KCRAR will contribute $25,000 to support the coalition’s... - March 15, 2026 - KCRAR
Thynk and ShowCycle Partner to Unify Venue Hosting and Trade Show Management on a Single Salesforce-Powered Platform
Thynk, the enterprise venue management solution, and ShowCycle, the only all-in-one software for exhibition organizers built natively on Salesforce, are excited to launch an integrated Exhibition Center Solution for large-scale convention and event venues. By combining Thynk’s robust sales... - March 13, 2026 - ShowCycle
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Launches Landmark Model Ordinance to Guide Short-Term Rental Policy Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released a comprehensive Model Short‑Term Rental (STR) Ordinance, representing a major step toward establishing fair, consistent, and enforceable regulations across the region. This model framework is designed to help cities and... - January 25, 2026 - KCRAR
Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety. - December 19, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
NDASA Urges Congress to Protect Public Safety
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives. - December 15, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors. - December 12, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
A National Conversation Regarding the Rescheduling of Marijuana
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is hosting a “National Conversation on the Rescheduling of Marijuana” to discuss the public safety implications surrounding marijuana rescheduling. NDASA asserts that rescheduling marijuana could disrupt mandatory drug... - December 10, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc. Launches No-Cost Marketing Resources for Associations
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc., a digital marketing agency for associations, is providing practical guidance and no-cost resources to help associations strengthen membership growth, engagement, and overall strategy. The release details how the agency leverages decades of experience supporting associations in Canada, the U.S., and internationally, and offers tools and insights that deliver immediate value to association leaders. - December 03, 2025 - The Ways and Means Marketing Inc.
Mosaic Makers Collective Founder Katy Schilthuis Named 2025 “Champion of Adaptability” by U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Dallas-based Mosaic Makers Co, a women-led retail collective representing 150+ local artists and makers, has been named the 2025 Champion of Adaptability by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from 12,000+ applicants, founder Katy Schilthuis was honored in D.C. for leading a creative, community-driven small business that empowers women entrepreneurs through resilience and collaboration. - October 11, 2025 - Mosaic Makers Collective
Professional Cabaret Singer Barb Bailey Will Bring Her Unique Talent to the Newly Opened Casino for Two Nights Only on August 24, 2025 and September 7, 2025
Heartfelt stories. Big laughs. Unforgettable songs. All these will be shared by singer Barb Bailey with her audience at the all new Hollywood Casino Joliet located at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60431. - August 19, 2025 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
The Chairmen’s RoundTable Presents the Bob Copeland Lifetime Achievement Awards
Non-profit organization recognizes three dedicated members for their tireless commitment to both the CRT and the many companies they have mentored. - August 06, 2025 - Chairmen's RoundTable
President Prof. Dr. Anton Caragea to Open World Tourism Day 2025 Activities
World Tourism Day is an annual celebration of the transformative and positive role of tourism as a bridge between nations, culture, development and people across the world and its manifestations are held under the patronage of the global tourism institution President: Professor Dr. Anton Caragea. - July 23, 2025 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
TEDxTheHague Announces "Zoom Out" Theme – Call for Speakers Now Open
TEDxTheHague returns on 8 November 2025 with its flagship event, themed "Zoom Out"—marking the city’s first official TEDx event in five years. The organization has now opened its call for speakers. In a world constantly fed by micro-moments, social media feeds, and... - June 10, 2025 - TEDxTheHague
Morton Grove Presenting a Spring Market Faire on May 10, 2025
Over 70 vendors will be on site to share their goods, services and community information with attendees at this twice yearly free event for all to enjoy. - April 22, 2025 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Introduces New AI-Enhanced User Engagement Tool
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) announced the integration of a new AI assistant, “Jeremy” into its career exploration tool, SkillPointe. Custom-engineered by CrazyThink for NACCE, Jeremy is designed to enrich user interaction by providing detailed information across SkillPointe’s 79 skills-based career categories highlighted on its platform. - April 15, 2025 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names Inaugural "Wayfinder Award" Winner
NACCE has named Carlene Cassidy, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, as the inaugural winner of its Wayfinder Award. The award reflects the essence of what it means to lead with vision, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship. - February 18, 2025 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Launches New Pilot with Epixego
Epixego is a software mentoring technology aimed at improving student engagement and success through peer mentoring in the classroom. Today, almost 80 percent of undergraduate students reported changing their college major within the first couple of years because they are unclear if they still like the major, and/or if they can secure a career that they will enjoy. - January 15, 2025 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Chisholm Law Gives Nonprofits 5 Reasons to Seek Legal Counsel for Grant Compliance and Reporting
Chisholm Law, Orlando’s premier nonprofit law firm serving the needs of charitable organizations in all 50 states, offers five reasons to enlist legal guidance for maintaining grant compliance and meeting reporting standards. - December 13, 2024 - Chisholm Law Firm
Chisholm Law Outlines Essential Legal Considerations for Starting a Nonprofit in 2025
Chisholm Law, Orlando’s premier nonprofit law firm serving the needs of charitable organizations in all 50 states, is helping founders understand the critical legal steps needed to form a nonprofit, avoid common legal pitfalls, and successfully navigate the 501(c)(3) application process. - December 11, 2024 - Chisholm Law Firm
Chisholm Law Provides Insights to Help Nonprofits Smoothly Navigate Year-End IRS Compliance Reporting
Chisholm Law offers nonprofits tips to navigate year-end IRS compliance, focusing on Form 990 filings, donor acknowledgments, and governance documentation. Founder Audrey Chisholm emphasizes proactive preparation to ensure accuracy and transparency, supporting nonprofits in maintaining tax-exempt status and focusing on their missions. - December 04, 2024 - Chisholm Law Firm
Startup Grind Chapters Unite for Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024 with Exclusive Event Featuring Guy Kawasaki
Startup Grind Chapters around the globe are coming together this November to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024, shining a spotlight on how innovation is reshaping our world. - November 16, 2024 - Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale
NACCE Names R.T. Rybak Its 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has awarded R.T. Rybak its 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. He accepted the award at NACCE's annual conference in Minneapolis. - October 14, 2024 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE Names 2024 Entrepreneurial President of the Year
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Kelli Chaney, as its 2024 Entrepreneurial President of the Year. Chaney is president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville (TCATK) where she has served as president since 2019. She accepted the award during NACCE’s annual conference in Minneapolis. - October 13, 2024 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
NACCE Sponsors Pilot to Boost Enrollment in Skilled Trades Program to Meet Workforce Demands
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has announced a new pilot program through which 14 of its member community colleges will work with SkillPointe, a technology platform specially designed to help potential students identify training opportunities. - September 11, 2024 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
WCA is Proud to be Holding, Conflict Management for Credit Professionals Webinar
Conflict is always a possibility when dealing with customers in credit management. How companies manage that conflict will determine whether your company will have a satisfied paying customer or a delinquent and belligerent debtor. During this revealing and informative webinar, Barry Elms will... - September 03, 2024 - WCA/BCMA
McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the... - August 23, 2024 - McClain Cellars
Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce Presents Autumn Market Faire on October 26, 2024
Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years 2025 are all fast approaching. This event will offer the public special offerings in preparation to celebrate, decorate, plan parties, buy gifts and get ready for all the holidays ahead. - August 15, 2024 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
Scholarship Established in Support of Construction Industry
The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association (ACEA) has been providing scholarships to graduating high school students pursuing a career in civil engineering and construction since 2004. - July 10, 2024 - Austin Contractors & Engineers Association
WCA is Happy to Announce, "Overridden Credit Decisions" Webinar
Credit Decisions Overrides. In this interactive program, there will be a discussion the following items How to limit overrides, Understanding the rationale for them, How to gain relevant insights for them, Why companies cannot simply avoid credit overrides, Why companies must accept them with... - July 04, 2024 - WCA/BCMA
NACCE/SkillPointe Create School Counselor Advisory Council to Encourage More Students to Pursue Skilled Trades
Group Will Illuminate the Path to Untapped Career Opportunities at All Age Levels - July 02, 2024 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Lauren T. McGarity Inducted Into America's Top Lawyers by the American Law Society
The American Law Society proudly welcomes Lauren T. McGarity as its newest esteemed member listed among America's Top Lawyers. Recognized for her exemplary legal expertise and unwavering commitment to ethical standards, Lauren's induction underscores her dedication to the legal profession. - June 30, 2024 - American Law Society
WCA is Offering a Webinar "Overridden Credit Decisions"
Credit Decisions Overrides. This interactive program, will discuss: • How to limit overrides • Understanding the rationale for them • How to gain relevant insights for them • Why companies cannot simply avoid credit overrides • Why companies must accept them with... - June 29, 2024 - WCA/BCMA
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Expands Leadership Team
To accommodate expanding programming across the country, NACCE has added four new members to its organization. - June 06, 2024 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association Urges Protection of Transportation Safety Amid Marijuana Rescheduling Debate
Rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III will prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from prohibiting active use for those in transportation safety positions. Without a safety carveout - or a clear plan to prevent this unintended consequence, the traveling public will be placed in jeopardy. - May 30, 2024 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
AskEllie.ai Unveils Innovative One-Click AI Chatbot Creation for Small Business Customer Support
AskEllie.ai's One-Click Chatbot Creation empowers small businesses with 24/7 customer support, offering effortless integration, customizable branding, and AI-driven solutions for exceptional customer service at a fraction of the cost. - May 08, 2024 - AskEllie.ai
NACCE and Skillpointe Unveil Enhanced Tech Platform
SkillPointe Updates Help Community Colleges Bridge the Skills Gap - April 16, 2024 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Lucid Private Offices Expands Its Presence in Arizona with a New Location in Scottsdale
Flexible Workspace Provider, Lucid Private Offices, Expands to 28 locations with its 2nd in Arizona. - April 11, 2024 - Lucid Private Offices
Fighting for Brevard: Mike Limongello Launches Campaign for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District
Mike Limongello, along with his family, announces his candidacy for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District. He pledges to focus on fixing the economy, stopping illegal immigration, promoting education without indoctrination, and defending freedom. Michael Limongello is a technology leader and aims to represent southern Brevard County. - April 10, 2024 - Mike Limongello, Republican, For State Representative, District 33
Michael White, Candidate for State Representative, Urges Legislative Action to Enhance Public Safety Following Tragic ATF Raid
Michael White, a candidate for State Representative in District 75, vehemently condemns the recent events surrounding the death of Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of the Little Rock airport, during an ATF raid on his home, and calls for urgent legislative action to enhance public safety... - March 24, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
Esports Trade Association (ESTA) Announces EsportsNext 2024 presented by Coca-Cola
EsportsNext 2024 is a three-day conference presented by Coca-Cola featuring esports industry leaders, innovative panels, and exclusive networking opportunities held July 7-9, 2024 in Chicago alongside the NASCAR Chicago Street Race. - March 18, 2024 - Esports Trade Association
The Chairmen’s RoundTable Celebrates Major Milestones in 2024
Non-profit organization has mentored the leaders of over 700 local companies. - March 12, 2024 - Chairmen's RoundTable
In Just 24 Hours, Libertarian Michael White Raises Over $11,000 for District 75 Campaign
Libertarian candidate Michael White's campaign for the Arkansas State Legislature in District 75 has gained remarkable momentum, raising $11,635.00 in its first 24 hours. This surge in financial support underscores the growing enthusiasm for White's platform centered on individual rights and... - March 01, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
Libertarian Michael White Enters Previously Uncontested Arkansas State House Race in District 75
Race becomes Libertarian vs Democrat. Michael White Poised for Win. Michael White has officially filed his candidacy for the Arkansas State Legislature in District 75, a previously uncontested race that presents the rare opportunity for a path to victory for a Libertarian candidate. A two way... - February 28, 2024 - Michael White Campaign