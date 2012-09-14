PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Augusta Road’s Holiday Open House 2019 - Greenville’s Holiday Tradition Continues Augusta Road Business Association continues their annual Holiday Open House Tradition on Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Participating businesses will host special events to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Shoppers can get in the holiday spirit with a visit from Santa, music, carriage rides, hot cocoa, holiday stories, door prizes, sweet treats and eats, hot cocoa, special gift ideas for Christmas and much more. It is a fun day for all ages. - November 20, 2019 - Augusta Road Business Association

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

NDILC Council Member Rachel Beam-Jares Promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation at Fannie Mae Women in the Real Estate & Housing Ecosystem (NAWRB) is pleased to announce NAWRB Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC) member Rachel Beam-Jares has been promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation, Single-Family Collateral Valuation, at Fannie Mae. Rachel is a valued asset to the NDILC... - November 06, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

BCMA/WCA Helps Teach About LC’s Advanced and Basic Fundamentals Track WCA is holding a program will be an excellent source of information for those who are new to LC’s and/or wish to brush up on the fundamentals, or are indirectly involved with LC’s and wish to have a better understanding of this longstanding and venerable trade payments instrument. - October 26, 2019 - WCA/BCMA

22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA

NACCE Names Entrepreneurial College & President of the Year NACCE has named San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) as the 2019 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year. Paul Dale, Ed.D., president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), has been named Entrepreneurial President of the Year. - October 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE Awards San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll Lifetime Achievement Award The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has awarded Constance Carroll, Ph.D., its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner during its annual conference in Newport Beach,... - October 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Economic Development Symposium Featuring John W. Rogers, Jr and Valerie Jarrett to Address Multi-Millions of Dollars at Stake for Chicago’s Southeast Lakefront Region The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) will host the inaugural regional economic development symposium focused on strengthening the business districts in Chicago’s Southeast lakefront neighborhoods. Facing major capital investments, commercial corridor redevelopment and significant gentrification within the next three years, the SECC Symposium on Saturday, October 12, 2019 will begin a needed discourse about business development. - October 03, 2019 - South East Chicago Commission

Inaugural Women's Business Resource Day October 28 in Phoenix October is National Women's Small Business Month, dedicated to celebrating the contributions and successes of our nation's women business owners. - October 03, 2019 - NAWBO Phoenix

The Chairmen’s RoundTable Elects 2019 Board of Directors Paul Thiel continues to lead non-profit organization as Chairman. - October 02, 2019 - Chairmen's RoundTable

Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards® Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria. - September 29, 2019 - Valor Global

AFE Gathers Experts to Give Property Managers Best Practices on AI and Blockchain Technologies in Smart Buildings & IoT The Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) today announced the confirmed keynote speakers who will be featured at the 2019 Building Automation & Cyber Security FM Forum (BACS 2019). This full-day educational forum will provide practical advice to property managers preparing facilities management... - September 23, 2019 - Association for Facilities Engineering

World Tourism Day 2020 Theme and Hosts Announced by ECTT President Anton Caragea The official celebrations of World Tourism Day 2020 will be held in Djibouti and Addis Ababa, as decided by the European Council on Tourism and Trade Executive Board. The event will be structured around a high-level think tank with the aim of opening the debate on the potential of the sector to enhance global cooperation based on tourism and fostering mutual understanding. - September 21, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

New Leaders Elected for Austin Contractors & Engineers Association The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association kicked off a new fiscal year by electing new board members and officers. - September 20, 2019 - Austin Contractors & Engineers Association

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, Chair of the MDP, Lavora Barnes & Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Headline the Inaugural Black Women in MI Politics Luncheon On Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:30am-1:30pm, Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Center, will serve as a fitting back drop for Black Women in Michigan Politics (BWIMP) as they host their inaugural Annual Luncheon. This non-partisan event is designed to celebrate, encourage, support... - September 20, 2019 - BWIMP

WCA Helps Teach You About "The Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape and How to Combat It" Cyber threats continue to evolve and grow in today’s ever-changing technological landscape. Top threats include Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks which increased by 130% in 2018 and of course, Ransomware. One wrong click by an employee can mean an infected email has worked its way into your... - September 19, 2019 - WCA/BCMA

The ACEN and KABONE Announce a Partnership Recently, the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and the Korean Accreditation Board of Nursing Education (KABONE) signed a memorandum of understanding, which entered the organizations into a cooperative partnership. The ACEN is delighted to enter this formalized collaboration with the KABONE, seeking the best nursing program accreditation practices and eager to serve nursing students on the international scale. - September 19, 2019 - Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

SBID to Throw the Spotlight on Issue of Non-Payment During This Year’s Meet the Buyer Event The Society of British and International Design (SBID) is set to tackle a persistent taboo in the interior design industry – the issue of non-payment – during one of its biggest annual events for design professionals. This all-too-common industry injustice is a challenge SBID will address... - September 14, 2019 - SBID

BCMA/WCA Presents "Communicating so Others Hear and Follow Your Vision" Education Event at this year's State Conference. - September 14, 2019 - WCA/BCMA

NAWRB Introduces Weekly WHER Chat Series In honor of the release of the 2019 NAWRB Women Housing Ecosystem Report (WHER), NAWRB invites the housing and real estate community to participate in the WHER Chat series to discuss key topics and themes in the report. Professionals and industry experts are encouraged to bring their unique perspective and overlooked problems or issues to create an informative and engaging dialogue regarding the dynamic ecosystem. - September 13, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

Home Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Trace Sargent for achieving the Certified Inventory Specialist designation. - September 12, 2019 - National Inventory Certification Association

Six New Mentors Join the The Chairmen’s RoundTable Accomplished executives with diverse backgrounds join in on non-profit organization’s mission to contribute to the community by helping local companies succeed - September 11, 2019 - Chairmen's RoundTable

NACCE Awarded Grant from Ratcliffe Foundation to Foster Job Creation in Skilled Trades The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has been awarded a grant by the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation to support entrepreneurs in skilled trades. The grant will be used to host the Ratcliffe Foundation 2019 Pitch Competition for the Trades. Finalists from... - September 06, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NAWRB Brought Together Senior Leadership Executives from Most Diverse Array of Industries in the Housing Ecosystem with a Gender Lens The 2019 NAWRB 10th Anniversary Conference, Redefining Leadership, has passed, but for all the senior executive and industry expert participants, this is just the beginning of newfound relationships and forward-thinking dialogues that were formed during this informative and invigorating professional... - August 31, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

Briefing Report: National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Announces Higher Education Task Force Results At the conclusion of a major higher education task force on Equity and Workforce Innovation held in Tallahassee, Florida, today, the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) reports the following results: Pilot project ideas resulting from a design thinking activity* ·... - August 29, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Hobby Lobby is Opening in Salinas in September and Staffing Up Now Week long hiring event for Hobby Lobby taking place Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23 at the Monterey County Workforce Development Board office in Salinas from 9am to 5pm. - August 15, 2019 - Monterey County Workforce Development Board

Institute for Generative Leadership Announces CEO Appointments The Institute for Generative Leadership, also known as IGL & IGL Global, has named Andrea Bordenca as CEO IGL USA, Maribell Gonzalez as CEO IGL Latin America (LATAM), & Sameer Dua as CEO IGL Asia (previous title, IGL India). “IGL Global is committed to creating a global movement that brings... - August 14, 2019 - Institute for Generative Leadership

2019 NAWRB Redefining Leadership 10th Anniversary Conference – August 4-6th, 2019 at the Langham Huntington, Pasadena NAWRB is honored to have Veronica Miracle, Reporter and Weekend Anchor for ABC7 Eyewitness News, as part of the Keynote Luncheon Mastermind Collaboration and Master of Ceremonies on Monday August 5th, 2019. Senior executives will witness and participate in a live discussion of the just released 2019... - August 03, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association and Participants of The North American Vaping Alliance Meet to Create Industry Standards The vapor industry's first convention where manufacturing executives met to discuss and develop standards that align North American proposals in a meaningful way for safer consumer products. - July 25, 2019 - SFATA

Saudi Arabia Reviews Economic Reforms at United Nations During the High-Profile Political Forum on Sustainable Development Saudi Arabia Reviews Economic Reforms at United Nations - July 23, 2019 - National Competitiveness Center (NCC)

Announcing the NAWRB 2019 Leadership Award Winners Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB) is proud to announce the winners of the NAWRB 2019 Leadership Awards. After weeks of reviewing incredible candidates, NAWRB narrowed it down to these exceptional women leaders who are utilizing their expertise, passion and drive to redefine leadership... - July 05, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

The Insurance Professionals of Los Angeles, Inc. Congratulates Their Immediate Past President and Current President IPLA congratulates Christine Chandler Tillett, PHR, CLP on her recent International Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP) - Risk Management Professional of the Year award. Christine received the award at the IAIP International Convention. In addition, Christine also received a full scholarship from IRMI for her Construction Risk Insurance Specialist courses. Kari Woods the current President of IPLA was also awarded with a full scholarship for her ACSR designation from The Institutes. - June 29, 2019 - Insurance Professionals of Los Angeles, Inc.

Company Helps Reunite Refugee Siblings After 20+ Year Separation Valor Global assists employee in reunion with sister previously presumed deceased. - June 22, 2019 - Valor Global

Change is Coming to America’s Job Center in Monterey County Local job seekers can expect to see some new faces at America’s Job Center as of July 1st, 2019. ResCare Workforce Services will be providing career and training services at America’s Job Center in Salinas and at satellite offices in Marina and Greenfield. “ResCare will be offering... - June 20, 2019 - Monterey County Workforce Development Board

NAPHIA Announces Pet Insurance Market Reaches $1.42B in North America North America’s pet health insurance sector reached another major milestone, with total premium volume in North America reaching $1.42 billion USD by the end of 2018, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Industry data also showed that 2.43 million pets were... - June 12, 2019 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association

Christopher Toney Nominated by the Furniture Chamber of Commerce for the Forbes 30 Under 30 2019 Edition WhiteGlove4Less, Founder has been nominated for the most prestigious list of young entrepreneurs in North America. Chris Toney at the age of 27, co-founded WhiteGlove4Less, LLC and served as CEO, until he recruited seasoned corporate veteran, Terry Fleming. Chris now heads up the sales department. Chris is personally responsible for over $1,000,000 in license fees and is looking to open 100 Distribution Centers in the Major USA Markets within the next 18-24 months. - June 07, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce

Morton Grove Farmers' Market Begins 10th Season June 8, 2019 The Morton Grove Farmers' Market will offer a variety of local produce, flowers, baked goods and more during its outdoor season every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 8 through October 19. - June 03, 2019 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

Morton Grove, Skokie & Wilmette/Kenilworth Chambers of Commerce Team Up for Annual Golf Outing June 10, 2019 For the first time, three local chambers of commerce are teaming up for an expanded networking event at the Wilmette Golf Club that will include the business leaders of the Morton Grove, Skokie & Wilmette/Kenilworth communities. - May 28, 2019 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce

NAWBO to Honor Its Members, Community Members at Gala Awards on June 12 Join members of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), Phoenix Chapter, and their guests at the June 12 Annual Desert Diamonds Awards Gala. The event will be emceed by Susan Casper, host of ABC15 TV’s Sonoran Living. Get ready to be inspired by the collaboration and successes... - May 22, 2019 - NAWBO Phoenix

Valor Global CEO Nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year Phoenix-based Entrepreneur Celebrated for Innovation and Growth in Information Technology. - May 20, 2019 - Valor Global

ACEN Merges Accreditation and Innovation in Atlanta This Summer The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) is gearing up for its second annual Nursing Education Accreditation Conference, which will be hosted in Atlanta July 18–20. This year’s theme focuses on Merging Accreditation and Innovation. Participants at last year’s Conference,... - May 16, 2019 - Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

MAREI Announces June Speaker to be Dawn Rickabaugh The Note Queen, Dawn Rickabaugh, will be sharing why what Real Estate Professionals don’t know about Owner Financing and Notes is costing them and their clients thousands. - May 14, 2019 - Mid-America Association of Real Estate Investors

May is Deck Safety Month® During Deck Safety Month® and throughout the year, homeowners can take advantage of resources and tools from the North American Decking and Railing Association to ensure the security and longevity of their decks. - May 01, 2019 - The North American Deck and Railing Association

Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Responds to Recent Vaping Advertisement The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association says, "The FDA, the government and elected officials have hired a famous movie director to scare our kids. That’s what he does in his movies - makes people afraid. Except our kids aren’t dumb - they know there’s no scientific proof of what’s in this commercial. Kids won’t be lied to. They know the truth about vaping and you should too." - April 26, 2019 - SFATA

Camarillo Tourism Organization Unveils New Website VisitCamarillo.com Debuts New User Experience and Correlating Promotion. - April 25, 2019 - Camarillo Hotel & Tourism Association