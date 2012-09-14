Appointment Settting Services , from OutSourcedMarketingPros.com

$0.00 - Service

We will call CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, COOs or you decision makers and arrange a face to face meeting with them for you to have an opportunity to make a sale. Calling list can be generated by us or can be supplied...

B2B Contact Data & Data Services , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00 - Service

Target Group Provisioning Our proprietary list provisioning process converges our 50+million count B2B database with other credible contact data sources and with social media for the most accurate and...

B2B Social and Media Engagement , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00 - Service

Drive Genuine Demand from LinkedIn, PRWeb, other B2B Social Media High-Impact-Prospecting has long experience in leveraging LinkedIn, PRWeb and other B2B social networks, both for its own benefit as well...

China Business Development , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.

Content Creation, Marketing Automation , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00 - Service

Content Creation for Your Marketing Automation Tool The first true step in building out a lead nurture program in a marketing automation solution is to create the content which will drive the ongoing...

Data Entry and Conversion , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.

DOW Call Center Services , from AVOXI

Product

DOW Call Center Service is a hosted on-demand call center VoIP solution. The customer only needs PCs and a broadband connection at its site. Agents can be located anywhere in the world and can be easily...

Email Marketing, Lead Nurture , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00 - Service

Want to drive a targeted B2B audience to a hosted form so they can request a demo or a trial of your solution or service? Need to regularly and reliably deliver eNewsletters to your subscriber base? H-I-P’s...

Executive and Personal Assistant , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Executive and Personal Assistant Service, also known as Administrative Support, ranges from personal management to executive administration.

Fax800™ FaxFreedom , from Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95 - Service

Fax machines are expensive and take up too much room. With FaxFreedom, you can get rid of your clunky fax machine forever while gaining additional features and more innovative functionality! Each FaxFreedom...

Freedom800™ FreedomLITE , from Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95 - Service

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...

Freedom800™ FreedomPRO , from Telecentrex, LLC

$19.95 - Service

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...

Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME , from Telecentrex, LLC

$29.95 - Service

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.

Graphic Design , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA proves to be skilled at providing fantastic graphic works, both 2D static imagess and 2D/3D animations are involved.

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast, effective...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled platform.

HELLO MALL , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has the...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to ‘Simply...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation , from Emerging Technologies

Service

Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking inquiry...

High-Volume Whitepaper Downloads , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,750.00 - Service

Generating thought leadership through case studies, whitepapers and ebooks, but want more of the right “eyeballs” on your content? H-I-P can drive significant numbers of downloads for you by...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal , from Emerging Technologies

Service

This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides callers...

Integrated Email/Voice Prospecting , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$4,500.00 - Service

There’s no more effective means of 1:1 lead generation than converging email marketing with voice prospecting. Email provides a cost-efficient education channel for communication which enables recipients...

Live Customer Support , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With the help of BPOVIA Live Customer Support, customers from all of the world can build their own remote call centers beyond their shores.

Online Marketing and SEO , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA provides high quality, award-winning Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization and Internet Marketing service to entrepreneurs and SOHO Business Owners, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Outbound Dialer , from Emerging Technologies

Service

The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an agent...

RealtyOne800™ AdTrakker , from Telecentrex, LLC

$24.95 - Service

The Adtrakker™ system is an advanced toll-free hotline designed specifically for real estate and mortgage professionals to list multiple properties and generate qualified leads. It can be used to...

Research and Data Analysis , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Research and Analysis team has a wonderful knowledge of Internet resources and mathematics models, they provide service of high accuracy.

Trade Show/Road Show/Summit Enhancement , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$3,500.00 - Service

Fill Your Seats at Road Shows, Summits and User Group Meetings H-I-P leverages a time-tested email prospecting methodology to secure net new or existing customer commitments/RSVPs for its clients’...

URLTracker , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00 - Service

For any campaign we conduct for you, using our highly accurate B2B contact data of over 65 million and proprietary email service platform, we can tell you EVERYONE that visits your registration page, regardless...

Webinar Audience Recruitment , from H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,750.00 - Service

Drive standard-setting registration counts for your webinar by having H-I-P recruit a demographically-matched target group via email and via hundreds of LinkedIn discussion groups. We can source virtually...