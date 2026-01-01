Products & Services

Within Telephone Call Centers

Gold Products & Services

Government Services

Government Services

Positive Psyche

Service

Our team supports large mission critical programs for multiple Federal agencies and we have a multi-state footprint. Citizen engagement services through contact centers, digitization of Federal...

Recruitment and Staffing

Recruitment and Staffing

Positive Psyche

Service

Our team of recruiters has two plus decades of experience in finding the right candidate(s) for your program/company. We have placed Data Scientists, Program Managers, Sr. IT personnel, customer...

Trucking

Trucking

Positive Psyche

Service

Local and nationwide secure transport services for both commercial and government customers. Multiple credentials and TWIC certified.

Products & Services

Appointment Settting Services

Appointment Settting Services

OutSourcedMarketingPros.com

$0.00Service

We will call CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, COOs or you decision makers and arrange a face to face meeting with them for you to have an opportunity to make a sale. Calling list can be generated by us or can be...

B2B Contact Data & Data Services

B2B Contact Data & Data Services

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00Service

Target Group Provisioning Our proprietary list provisioning process converges our 50+million count B2B database with other credible contact data sources and with social media for the most accurate...

B2B Social and Media Engagement

B2B Social and Media Engagement

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00Service

Drive Genuine Demand from LinkedIn, PRWeb, other B2B Social Media High-Impact-Prospecting has long experience in leveraging LinkedIn, PRWeb and other B2B social networks, both for its own benefit as...

China Business Development

China Business Development

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.

Content Creation, Marketing Automation

Content Creation, Marketing Automation

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00Service

Content Creation for Your Marketing Automation Tool The first true step in building out a lead nurture program in a marketing automation solution is to create the content which will drive the...

Data Entry and Conversion

Data Entry and Conversion

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.

DOW Call Center Services

DOW Call Center Services

AVOXI

Product

DOW Call Center Service is a hosted on-demand call center VoIP solution. The customer only needs PCs and a broadband connection at its site. Agents can be located anywhere in the world and can be...

Email Marketing, Lead Nurture

Email Marketing, Lead Nurture

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,500.00Service

Want to drive a targeted B2B audience to a hosted form so they can request a demo or a trial of your solution or service? Need to regularly and reliably deliver eNewsletters to your subscriber base?

Executive and Personal Assistant

Executive and Personal Assistant

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Executive and Personal Assistant Service, also known as Administrative Support, ranges from personal management to executive administration.

Fax800™ FaxFreedom

Fax800™ FaxFreedom

Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95Service

Fax machines are expensive and take up too much room. With FaxFreedom, you can get rid of your clunky fax machine forever while gaining additional features and more innovative functionality! Each...

Freedom800™ FreedomLITE

Freedom800™ FreedomLITE

Telecentrex, LLC

$9.95Service

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple...

Freedom800™ FreedomPRO

Freedom800™ FreedomPRO

Telecentrex, LLC

$19.95Service

Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a...

Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME

Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME

Telecentrex, LLC

$29.95Service

Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system...

Graphic Design

Graphic Design

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA proves to be skilled at providing fantastic graphic works, both 2D static imagess and 2D/3D animations are involved.

Hello Banking

Hello Banking

Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking,...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services

Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages

Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast,...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal

Emerging Technologies

Service

Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled...

HELLO MALL

HELLO MALL

Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant

Emerging Technologies

Service

Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation

Emerging Technologies

Service

Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking...

High-Volume Whitepaper Downloads

High-Volume Whitepaper Downloads

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,750.00Service

Generating thought leadership through case studies, whitepapers and ebooks, but want more of the right “eyeballs” on your content? H-I-P can drive significant numbers of downloads for you...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal

Emerging Technologies

Service

This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides...

Integrated Email/Voice Prospecting

Integrated Email/Voice Prospecting

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$4,500.00Service

There’s no more effective means of 1:1 lead generation than converging email marketing with voice prospecting. Email provides a cost-efficient education channel for communication which enables...

Live Customer Support

Live Customer Support

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With the help of BPOVIA Live Customer Support, customers from all of the world can build their own remote call centers beyond their shores.

Online Marketing and SEO

Online Marketing and SEO

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA provides high quality, award-winning Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization and Internet Marketing service to entrepreneurs and SOHO Business Owners, Small & Medium-Sized...

Outbound Dialer

Outbound Dialer

Emerging Technologies

Service

The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an...

RealtyOne800™ AdTrakker

RealtyOne800™ AdTrakker

Telecentrex, LLC

$24.95Service

The Adtrakker™ system is an advanced toll-free hotline designed specifically for real estate and mortgage professionals to list multiple properties and generate qualified leads. It can be used...

Research and Data Analysis

Research and Data Analysis

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Research and Analysis team has a wonderful knowledge of Internet resources and mathematics models, they provide service of high accuracy.

Trade Show/Road Show/Summit Enhancement

Trade Show/Road Show/Summit Enhancement

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$3,500.00Service

Fill Your Seats at Road Shows, Summits and User Group Meetings H-I-P leverages a time-tested email prospecting methodology to secure net new or existing customer commitments/RSVPs for its...

URLTracker

URLTracker

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$1,500.00Service

For any campaign we conduct for you, using our highly accurate B2B contact data of over 65 million and proprietary email service platform, we can tell you EVERYONE that visits your registration page,...

Webinar Audience Recruitment

Webinar Audience Recruitment

H-I-P (High-Impact-Prospecting, LLC)

$2,750.00Service

Drive standard-setting registration counts for your webinar by having H-I-P recruit a demographically-matched target group via email and via hundreds of LinkedIn discussion groups. We can source...

Website Design and Maintenance

Website Design and Maintenance

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Website Design and Maintenance specializes in affordable and professional websites for your businesses.

Products & Services 1 - 36 of 36