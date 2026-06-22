Rocket Builders has just announced their winners on the 2021 Ready to Rocket List celebrating BC’s Leading Growth Tech companies. Agents Republic has announced that the company has been named as “Emerging Rocket” in BC’s Information and Communications Technology Agents Republic, leading provider of customer support and AI data services, was named Emerging Rocket 2021 in BC’s ICT sector for their scalable multilingual model leveraging a decentralized workforce. - March 31, 2021 - Agents Republic Inc.