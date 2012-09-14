PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Transparent BPO Announces New Organizational Structure, Leadership to Manage Growth Record growth inspires company to shift from a shared team to site-based BPO model, hire an executive team to oversee. - October 17, 2019 - Transparent BPO

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE

Fair Trade Outsourcing (Formerly Known as Rethink Staffing) Launches New Brand, Logo and Website Rethink Staffing changes its name to Fair Trade Outsourcing, following its new branding strategy, and launches new logo and website. - October 13, 2019 - Fair Trade Outsourcing

Transparent BPO to Open Contact Center in Belmopan, Belize Early 2020 Belmopan expansion will provide hundreds of employment opportunities for Cayo district residents. - September 14, 2019 - Transparent BPO

SKY Telecom LLC Announced the Opening of a New Office in Sheridan Wyoming, USA SKY Telecom LLC’s Contact Center Service has shown huge support with the opening of a new office that houses a dedicated team. - August 30, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC

SKY Telecom Launches New Business Continuity Disaster Restoration Service When your business operations are interrupted by flood, fire, or storm damage you need to get back operating immediately. - August 26, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC

Transparent BPO Makes Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 5th Time – 4 Years Running Transparent BPO appears on the Inc. 5000 list for the 5th time, ranking no. 3562 with three-year revenue growth of 102 percent. - August 16, 2019 - Transparent BPO

RingOver Takes on the UK and Ireland with New Startup-Friendly Plan RingOver just announced that qualifying startups in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to its new plan RingOver Startup Booster, giving them access to its feature-packed cloud phone service at pricing of up to 40% off. - August 10, 2019 - RingOver

Agents Republic Opens East Coast Sales Office in Toronto Company expands its footprint to strengthen client relationships to provide high-quality customer support outsourcing services worldwide. Agents Republic Inc. announces the opening of its East Coast sales office in Toronto, ON as an addition to its headquarters in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The new office is located at 250 Yonge Street, in the office building of the iconic Toronto Eaton Centre and it will strengthen client relations across East Coast North America. - July 22, 2019 - Agents Republic Inc.

RingOver Simplifies Contact Management for Zoho CRM Users RingOver takes advantage of Zoho’s PhoneBridge integration to enhance team productivity, flexibility and mobility. - March 29, 2019 - RingOver

Akorbi Ranks in the Top 10 Language Service Providers in the US Slator, an independent language services industry analyst firm ranked Texas based Akorbi, the 9th largest langage service provider (LSP) in the nation, and 27th largest organization worldwide in their recent Language Service Provider Index (LSPI). The Slator LSPI is the language service industry’s... - March 15, 2019 - Akorbi

IAOP Awards Acquire BPO as One of 2019 Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 Global service provider hailed as one of the world’s finest in prestigious outsourcing list. - March 10, 2019 - Acquire BPO

Aloware Announces the Release of Cloud-Based Contact Center Platform Aloware is pleased to announce the release of its new, powerful Contact Center solution, which enables small and medium-sized businesses to launch a call center in the cloud. Aloware’s contact center unifies calls, SMS messages, and social messengers into one single platform for businesses and prospects to connect. - February 25, 2019 - Aloware

Smith.ai to Exhibit at MSP Expo in Florida, January 2019 Company to showcase its virtual receptionist and live website chat services January 30 – February 1, 2019, at industry-leading event for managed services businesses. - December 20, 2018 - Smith.ai

Aloware Announces the Release of New Call and SMS Tracking Platform Aloware is pleased to announce the release of its new software program, Aloware Universal Call and SMS Tracking Platform, which gives data-driven marketers the ability to track calls generated marketing campaigns and analyze them. - May 09, 2018 - Aloware

North Carolina 811 Celebrates Eleventh Annual National Safe Digging Month NC811 encourages North Carolina residents to always call 811 three working days before digging. This April marks the 11th annual National Safe Digging Month, reminding North Carolina residents to always call 811 three working days before any digging project. National Safe Digging Month is formally recognized... - April 04, 2018 - North Carolina 811 Inc

Akorbi Ranked 12th Largest Language Service Provider in the Nation Independent Global Market Research Firm Shows Akorbi’s Growth in US and Global Rankings - March 31, 2018 - Akorbi

Akorbi CEO and Co-Founder Claudia Mirza Honored as a "2018 Women’s Business Enterprise Star" Honored Before 1,500 Business Leaders at “Salute To Women’s Business Enterprises” - March 22, 2018 - Akorbi

Acquire BPO Lands on IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 List for Second Time Multi-awarded global outsourcer lauded anew in world's best providers list. - March 02, 2018 - Acquire BPO

SOPHI Launches Exclusive 30-day Trial for Gaming Market SOPHI, Inc., a business process outsourcing centre that offers customer care and back-office solutions to start-ups and established SMEs in the US and Europe, plans to launch its free 30-day trial for potential gaming clients at the ICE Totally Gaming 2018 at ExCel London, UK, from 6 February to 8 February... - February 01, 2018 - SOPHI Inc.

Australian Owned Phone Answering Company Redesigns Their Website A reputable live answering service provider based in Melbourne has recently launched a fresh new website. Call Service looks after clients from all over Australia with a range of virtual answering services, essentially acting as an external receptionist and handling calls as required. Fully responsive... - November 29, 2017 - Call Service

CenturionCARES Announces Release of CARES 14.0 Newest Call Center Software Release Delivers Unprecedented Efficiency Gains & Real Cost Savings - November 12, 2017 - CenturionCARES

Teleperformance to Hire 1000 Employees Across Florida Company to Host Career Fair on September 27 in North Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Port St. Lucie and Panama City. - September 25, 2017 - Teleperformance

American Help Desk Becomes Member of MSPAlliance® American Help Desk, one of the nation's leading call centers, offering Level 1, 2 and 3 Tech Support and MSP Support Services, joins vibrant global consortium of cloud, managed service providers and technology enabling vendors - September 10, 2017 - American Help Desk

American-Macedonian Outsourcing Company Announces High Profile CEO Former Macedonian Minister of Foreign Investments Jerry Naumoff Named CEO of Taskforce BPO - July 28, 2017 - Taskforce BPO

Advantage Communications Inc. Appoints Gregory Hough as CEO; Kent MacPhee Moves to Chairman of the Board Advantage Communications Inc. (ACI), a leading Canadian BPO service provider of on-shore and nearshore outsourced customer support, announces today that it has appointed Gregory Hough as president and chief executive officer effective immediately. Kent MacPhee, current CEO of nine years, will continue... - July 11, 2017 - Advantage Communications Inc.

Revitalize Business Services Launches “Commit Virtually, Act Locally” Project This community focused project encourages people that are remote workers to join together to do service. - July 06, 2017 - Revitalize Business Services, LLC

Advantage Communications Announces Appointment of New Vice-President of Business Development 25-Year Services Sector Expert Randy Clapp appointed to lead business development for Advantage Communications as operations expand in Eastern Canada and Kingston, Jamaica. - June 16, 2017 - Advantage Communications Inc.

TeleConnect Senior Services, Inc. Announces the Launch of Their Virtual Assistance Service for Seniors Seniors citizens who feel isolated, are frustrated with technology, or who just need someone to speak with, can now turn to a new nationwide virtual assistance service for seniors. - May 24, 2017 - Michael Kessler

iNEMSOFT CLASSONE® Endpoint Manager 5.1 Now Rated “Avaya Compliant” The CLASSONE Endpoint Manager promotes uninterrupted service delivery to customers by simplifying management of IP and SIP phones, soft phones and gateways across multiple communication servers around the globe. - May 15, 2017 - iNEMSOFT

Mediu to Showcase MERF at CX17 Customer Experience Event Contact center app offers rapid deployment of any routing interaction flow; balancing flexibility and simplicity for the customer by leveraging integration with Genesys Customer Experience Platform and Mediu’s industry expertise. - May 15, 2017 - Mediu

nGUVU Sponsors CX17 Customer Experience Event Workforce management and optimization demo highlights integration with industry-leading Genesys Customer Experience Platform - May 08, 2017 - nGUVU Technologies

nGUVU Announces Innovative New Contact Center Solution Ahead of CX17 Industry Event Leveraging the latest developments in Machine Learning and Gamification, along with social media-based workflows, nGAGEMENT is changing the way contact center teams collaborate with each other. - April 24, 2017 - nGUVU Technologies

Business Systems Wins Compliance Project of the Year Award Business Systems has won the award for Compliance Project of the Year at the FStech Awards 2017, with its Vocal Wordwach solution. - April 06, 2017 - Business Systems (UK) Ltd

MySmarttel+ is Now Dzinga A cloud telephony provider MySmarttel+ changes its name to Dzinga. - March 20, 2017 - Dzinga

Acquire BPO Named One of the World’s Best Outsourcing Providers by International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) Acquire BPO has been honored as one of the world’s best outsourcing service providers by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®). Acquire was named in the Leader Size category based on its global presence, employees and revenue. IAOP judged the industry on five... - March 10, 2017 - Acquire BPO

Welcome to CCW Digital CCW, the world’s leading customer experience event series, is pleased to introduce CCW Digital, the next evolution of its Call Center IQ online community. Not simply a name change, CCW Digital represents an intention to elevate the quality of content and networking opportunities offered by the... - January 06, 2017 - CCW Digital

Strategic Programs Joins Illinois TDL Driver Shortage Task Force Consulting firm Strategic Programs Joins Illinois TDL Task Force to Address Truck Driver Shortages - December 28, 2016 - Strategic Programs

DIDforSale Introduces Improved Web Portal for Better Customer Experience DIDforSale, a distinguished provider of productive VoIP solutions for businesses, has recently introduced their new customer portal with several key improvements. DIDforSale offers a wide selection of products and plans tailor-made for the specific needs of their clients. SIP Trunking, DID number, SMS... - December 24, 2016 - DIDforSale

ReleasePoint Selects DIDforSale SIP Trunking for Inbound and Outbound Calling with ShoreTel Phone DIDforSale is pleased to share that the company's SIP Trunking service is now being used by Release Point, a distinguished medical records retrieval company for insurance carriers. DIDforSale is well known for their cost efficient VoIP service, and Release Point is now using the company's SIP Trunking... - December 22, 2016 - DIDforSale

Strategic Programs Published in ColoradoBiz Top 250 Private Companies List Consulting firm Strategic Programs is named one of the top 250 private companies of Colorado in 2016. - December 21, 2016 - Strategic Programs

DIDforSale Launches SMS Solution for Their Nationwide US and Canada Phone Numbers (DIDs) DIDforSale, a leading SIP trunking and call origination provider, announced the launch of a complete SMS solution for their phone numbers also referred as direct inward dial (DID) numbers. The solution, made available on all new and existing US and Canada phone numbers, is a comprehensive array of SMS... - December 10, 2016 - DIDforSale

Teledirect Achieves ISO 27001 Recertification Through 2019 Independent audit verifies that TeleDirect meets detailed standards for security best practices and controls. - November 17, 2016 - TeleDirect

NetSapiens Announces New Partnership with Tenfold NetSapiens clients can now connect their phone system with more than 25 CRMs and Help Desk applications in a matter of minutes using the Tenfold solution. - November 16, 2016 - NetSapiens

Equiniti and Dekra Named Finalists for the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards Business Systems’ customers secured their spot within two hotly contested award categories. Winners will be announced during the Awards Dinner in London on November 21, 2016. - October 13, 2016 - Business Systems (UK) Ltd

Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Reno, Nevada Creating 200 New Jobs. Career Fair Tuesday October 11th Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multi-channel customer experience management, recently announced that it will be expanding its Reno, Nevada facility at 2863 Northtowne Lane with the recent addition of a new line of business. This growth will bring 200+ new career opportunities to the... - October 08, 2016 - Teleperformance

Alliance to Position Stellar Analytics as a Significant Player in Market Research and Outsourcing Solutions Stellar Analytics has partnered with Mammatus Limited to provide Business Development support in United Kingdom. - September 18, 2016 - Stellar Analytics

Boca Raton Employer Announces Expansion Plans Teleperformance announced today with the expansion of a large healthcare client located at their Boca Raton facility, the hiring of 200 new full time career opportunities. - September 14, 2016 - Teleperformance