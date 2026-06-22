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Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
AFSI Partners with Japanese Volunteers for Community Awareness Initiative in Cebu
Allied Fusion Services Inc. partnered with Japanese volunteers in Cebu for a CSR initiative, promoting mental health awareness among students while fostering cultural exchange and community engagement. - April 17, 2026 - Allied Fusion BPO
VINSI AI Launches Industry First AI Voice Agent SaaS Platform Built by Contact Center Experts
VINSI AI, founded by call center experts launches a powerful SaaS AI Voice Agent platform built to automate and optimize customer conversations. It integrates with over 1,000 systems including Salesforce, HubSpot and Twilio to handle sales, support and scheduling with ease. With fast setup, real-time analytics and natural voice capabilities, VINSI helps businesses cut costs by up to 70% while delivering scalable human-like customer experiences. - July 01, 2025 - VINSI AI, LLC
AAA – The Auto Club Group and Riptide Transform Roadside Assistance with Generative AI
The Auto Club Group harnesses Riptide’s “Ripley” to orchestrate multiparty communications — delivering 10x faster responses, a 4% boost in member satisfaction, and keeping everyone in sync. - March 10, 2025 - Riptide
Allied Fusion BPO Joins Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to Strengthen Business Community Ties
Strengthening Connections and Driving Growth: Allied Fusion BPO Becomes an Official MCCI Member - February 13, 2025 - Allied Fusion BPO
Signpost Partners with Phonely to Launch AI Voice Receptionist
Making 24/7 Communication Easier for Overworked Small Businesses - February 04, 2025 - Signpost
Allied Fusion BPO Celebrates the Festive Spirit at the Mandaue Chamber Christmas Party 2024
Allied Fusion BPO is thrilled to share the wonderful experience of attending the Mandaue Chamber Christmas Party 2024. Held at the elegant Marco Polo Plaza in Cebu City, this vibrant event brought together the dynamic community of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce for an evening of celebration,... - December 08, 2024 - Allied Fusion BPO
NuView Marketing Expands Global Footprint with New Dominican Republic Office
NuView Marketing, a company specializing in telemarketing and customer acquisition, has announced the opening of a new office in Santiago, Dominican Republic. This expansion strengthens their international presence and allows them to serve clients worldwide. - November 02, 2024 - NuView Marketing, LLC
Hotel Chocolat Chooses injixo as Its Workforce Management Solution to Streamline Customer Service and Drive Efficiencies
InVision Software, the company behind injixo, the cloud workforce management (WFM) application, is pleased to announce another new customer: luxury chocolatier and cacao grower Hotel Chocolat. Since 2004, Hotel Chocolat has been driven by three core values - authenticity, originality, and ethics -... - October 23, 2024 - injixo
Allied Fusion BPO Embraces Corporate Social Responsibility with Arbor Day 2024 Participation
Allied Fusion BPO is proud to announce their active participation in Arbor Day 2024, held in the City of Naga. As part of their ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, their dedicated team joined forces with local volunteers and officials to plant seedlings, contributing to a... - June 28, 2024 - Allied Fusion BPO
AskEllie.ai Unveils Innovative One-Click AI Chatbot Creation for Small Business Customer Support
AskEllie.ai's One-Click Chatbot Creation empowers small businesses with 24/7 customer support, offering effortless integration, customizable branding, and AI-driven solutions for exceptional customer service at a fraction of the cost. - May 08, 2024 - AskEllie.ai
Murkez Technologies Partners with Leading US-Based Industrial Equipment & Solutions Provider Del Rey Partners to Streamline Procurement Processes
Murkez Technologies, a global company delivering tailored IT and Business solutions across various industry sectors, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Del Rey Partners, a global supplier of industrial & marine equipment and solutions for diverse industrial sectors. Del Rey... - March 21, 2024 - Murkez Technologies
Lucas Wilson Joins Signpost as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth
SMB veteran appointed to drive innovation and growth at leading live receptionist business. - February 27, 2024 - Signpost
CCAP General Membership Meeting and Year-End Party in Manila Draws Prominent Attendees
CCAP's General Membership Meeting and Year-End Party in Manila welcomed industry leaders like Yuko Tsushima, CEO of Allied Fusion BPO. The event fostered collaboration, celebrating achievements and discussing strategies for the Philippines' contact center industry growth. - December 02, 2023 - Allied Fusion BPO
Allied Fusion Drug Awareness Symposium - Empowering Our Community
The "Drug Awareness Symposium" held at Allied Fusion on Saturday, October 14, was a significant event aimed at raising awareness and promoting a culture of knowledge and responsibility regarding drug-related issues. - October 20, 2023 - Allied Fusion BPO
Unity Communications Ranks 1,743 on 2023 Inc. 5000, Marking Third Consecutive Year of Recognition
Unity Communications has secured a leadership position among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third consecutive year. - September 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Expands Global Presence with Inauguration of New Harton Office
Unity Communications has opened a new workspace to strengthen its business outsourcing presence in the Philippines. - September 01, 2023 - Unity Communications
Ron Bellows Appointed as Vice President of Wireless and Broadband Sales at Unity Communications
Meet Ron Bellows, the driving force behind Unity Communications’ success in the wireless and broadband markets. - April 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Names Diana McCulloch as Chief Experience Officer
Diana McCulloch moves up as chief experience officer (CXO) of Unity Communications. - April 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Oxus.AI: Pioneering AI Speech Analytics in Lithuanian
Oxus.AI is a Lithuanian start-up focused on AI speech analytics for low-resource languages. Founded in 2020 by CEO Mindaugas Bružas and CTO Donatas Tamošauskas, Oxus.AI was selected by Norway Grants as the second-best AI project in 2021 and raised over 800K EUR in the angel round. - March 16, 2023 - Oxus.AI
Inc. Magazine Names Unity Communications No. 97 on 2023 Regionals Southwest List
Unity Communications Is Recognized for Remarkable Revenue Growth and Contribution to Economic Expansion in the Southwest Region. - March 03, 2023 - Unity Communications
Smith.ai Launches On-Demand Sales Outreach Campaigns
Businesses can automate sales development to BDRs based in North America for an in-house experience at a fraction of the traditional staffing cost. - March 01, 2023 - Smith.ai
Continuum Global Solutions Opens New Location in Cebu, Philippines
Continuum Global Solutions, a global leader in the BPO industry, is pleased to announce the opening of a new contact center location in Cebu, Philippines. This new location will be home to more than 1,000 employees and acts as the newest showcase for our global operating model. Key global clients... - February 19, 2023 - Continuum Global Solutions
Unity Communications Ranks 402nd on the 2022 Clutch Global 1000
Award-winning IT and BPO firm marks its third year in the most elite Clutch ranking for top B2B service providers worldwide. - December 10, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Named Honoree In Inc.'s Power Partner Awards
Business process outsourcing firm recognized for empowering startups and entrepreneurs to focus on their core missions, spurring growth. - November 20, 2022 - Unity Communications
Honolulu Entrepreneurs Ditch the Office; Resource Suites Announces Ohi’a Lehua Program in Waikiki
The excitement is building at the Waikiki Landmark in advance of the Ohi’a Lehua Program launch in January 2023. - October 13, 2022 - Resource Suites
Unity Communications, a Certified USPAACC Diverse Supplier
Unity Communications's remarkable growth lands USPAACC certification as an Asian American/Minority-owned business, strengthening the company's commitment to serving diverse audiences. - September 16, 2022 - Unity Communications
ComOps to be Title Sponsor for the 5th Annual Revparblems Fantasy Football League
Influencer Calvin Tilokee, CEO and Creative Director of RevPAR Media LLC, is back with the Revparblems Fantasy Football League, sponsored by ComOps. - August 28, 2022 - ComOps
For the Second Time, Unity Communications Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Continued Success – Unity Communications Ranks #2248 Overall and Is the 74th Fastest-growing Arizona-based Company With a Three-year Revenue Growth of 260%. - August 19, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications is a Certified Great Place to Work
Unity Connect BPO Clinches its first-ever Great Place To Work title with a 96% employee satisfaction rate. - August 17, 2022 - Unity Communications
Smith.ai Announces New Integration with Law Ruler
New legal technology partnership to help law firms deliver superior client service and boost productivity. - August 03, 2022 - Smith.ai
24/7 Customer Engagement Service Leader Smith.ai Releases Call Recording & Transcription
Smith.ai launches call recording and transcription services so businesses have complete visibility into all conversations. - July 13, 2022 - Smith.ai
Smith.ai Debuts Real-Time Performance Tracking & Analytics for Outreach Campaigns
Business Owners, Marketers and Sales Leaders Can Now Monitor Reach and Conversion Data for Outbound Calling Campaigns - April 14, 2022 - Smith.ai
Smith.ai Announces New Integration with Filevine
New legal technology partnership to help law firms deliver superior client service with high efficiency - April 06, 2022 - Smith.ai
Unity Communications Named AT&T Alliance Channel Champion for 2022
AT&T recently announced the year’s Alliance Channel Solution Provider Champions, and Unity Communications has earned the Bronze Champion status for 2022 for its sales and customer success for the fiscal year 2021. AT&T acknowledges 62 firms as top leaders in the program that... - April 01, 2022 - Unity Communications
Inc. Magazine Named Unity Communications 59th Fastest-Growing Company in the Southwest Region
Claiming the 59th spot among 141 companies, Arizona-based tech, sales, and BPO company Unity Communications has made it to the Inc. Regionals Southwest list for the second time with an average growth rate of 198%. - March 17, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Won Clutch Award for Top BPO Companies
Second place on Clutch’s Leaders Matrix for Top Business Process Outsourcing Companies Globally. - March 11, 2022 - Unity Communications
Smith.ai Named as One of the Best Places to Work by Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Smith.ai, a leading virtual receptionist and client engagement service, as one of the Best Places to Work in the Small Business category. - March 10, 2022 - Smith.ai
Unity Communications Announced as 2021 Best of IT Services Award Winner by UpCity
UpCity's "Best of" awards honors the top global B2B providers with the highest "Recommendability Rating." - November 13, 2021 - Unity Communications
VoiceSage Acquires 2sms to Strengthen Its Presence in the U.S. Market
VoiceSage, an Irish headquartered company, a global cloud communication company, acquires 2sms to build its presence in the U.S. market. This is the first strategic acquisition, so VoiceSage is very excited to expand their capabilities. The Irish mobile messaging solution provider allows companies... - November 03, 2021 - VoiceSage
Unity Communications CEO and Founder Patrick Brown Named to Forbes Next 1000 List of Entrepreneurs for 2021
Leading the agency from the ground up, Patrick is projecting revenue of $2.8 million in 2021. - October 20, 2021 - Unity Communications
Peerless Services: Debrett’s Appoints Air Business for Membership Management
Debrett’s, the world’s leading etiquette authority and publisher of the renowned Debrett’s Peerage and Baronetage since 1769, has selected Air Business Subscriptions to provide a range of membership management services. - October 16, 2021 - Air Business
Unity Communications Rank No. 1669 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Claiming a spot on the 40th Inc. 5000 list, Unity Communication solidified its place in the BPO sphere with its three-year sales growth of 275%. - August 19, 2021 - Unity Communications
Irish Based Tech Company Builds Multilingual COVID-19 Travel Advisor Bot on WhatsApp
VoiceSage, the Irish-based tech company providing mobile communication solutions delivering millions of messages worldwide via Voice, SMS, Email, WhatsApp, and Rich Media Messaging (RMM), unveiled an insightful use case regarding COVID travel restrictions. Using the power of AI and Machine... - August 12, 2021 - VoiceSage
Aloware Releases Next-Level Phone Integration for HubSpot: Call and Text from Your CRM
Aloware brings calling, texting, and outbound automation to HubSpot with an updated native integration like no other. Aloware, cloud-based software provider to modern contact centers, developed on its native integration with HubSpot to provide sophisticated solutions that would triple performance... - June 22, 2021 - Aloware
Professional Answering Service, Inc. Announces Fourth Expansion in West Palm Beach, FL
Professional Answering Service, Inc. is announcing its newest expansion. The coast-to-coast call center recently launched a branch in West Palm Beach, Florida, adding yet another location to its nationwide operation. A live answering service that was established in 1950, the company partners with... - April 14, 2021 - Professional Answering Service
Agents Republic Named as "Emerging Rocket" Among BC’s Leading Top Technology Companies
Rocket Builders has just announced their winners on the 2021 Ready to Rocket List celebrating BC’s Leading Growth Tech companies. Agents Republic has announced that the company has been named as “Emerging Rocket” in BC’s Information and Communications Technology Agents Republic, leading provider of customer support and AI data services, was named Emerging Rocket 2021 in BC’s ICT sector for their scalable multilingual model leveraging a decentralized workforce. - March 31, 2021 - Agents Republic Inc.
Smith.ai Wins TrustRadius Award, Their Fifth Industry Award in Three Months
Smith.ai’s Virtual Receptionists, Live-Staffed Chat, and Chatbot Software widely recognized for lead-generation and service excellence. - January 07, 2021 - Smith.ai
Smith.ai Ranked Top-Scoring Virtual Receptionist and Chat Service by Clutch.co and Capterra
Smith.ai graded best in its category for “ability to deliver” by Clutch.co, and sole chat provider awarded perfect score from customer reviews on Capterra. - May 21, 2020 - Smith.ai
Emergency Scale-Up Customer Service Support Task Force to Help Businesses Impacted Due to the Effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Agents Republic provides customer support services with globally distributed home-based workforce. Reflecting on the current situation about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company launches new emergency scale-up customer service task force to help businesses impacted due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19). - March 27, 2020 - Agents Republic Inc.