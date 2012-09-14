PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BYD Produces 400th Bus in Lancaster BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced it produced its 400th bus at its Lancaster, Calif. manufacturing plant. The 400th bus is a 60-foot articulated K11M model transit bus built for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), part of a 20-bus order. The buses will be used to provide transportation for guests traveling... - December 19, 2019 - BYD

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

BYD Taps Former Tesla Executive to Head Growing Truck Team BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Tuesday that experienced business development executive Aaron Gillmore, formerly at Tesla and SolarCity, has been named Vice President of Truck Business for BYD. An accomplished business development executive, Gillmore comes to BYD from Tesla, Inc. where he was director... - December 05, 2019 - BYD

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles Reduced in Price The company, Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their SmartTV modules for BMW. With the installed module the passenger will be able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive. - November 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch Completes First Zero-Emission Beer Delivery Brewer partners with Nikola Motor Company and BYD to make delivery from brewery to retailer utilizing innovative zero-emission fleet technology. - November 25, 2019 - BYD

Tecsew Sponsor UTC Portsmouth "Responsibility" Award Tecsew were proud to announce their contribution towards the UTC Portsmouth Prizegiving and Awards Ceremony for the class of 2019, which took place on Thursday November 14 at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth. - November 24, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Premier Ship Models Been Nominated Into the East of England Export Champions Community Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT). - November 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

BYD Receives Largest Battery-Electric Bus Order in U.S. History BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Wednesday at the California Transit Association’s Annual Fall Conference in Monterey that the Los Angeles Department of Transportation ordered 130 of its battery-electric K7M buses, the largest single order in U.S. history to date. The order is a major milestone... - November 15, 2019 - BYD

BYD is Top Sponsor of Cal Transit’s Annual Fall Conference & Expo in Monterey For the fifth year running, BYD (Build Your Dreams) will serve as the headline sponsor for the West Coast’s most high-profile and influential transportation industry event. From November 13-15, the California Transit Association will be holding its 54th Annual Fall Conference & Expo, presented... - November 14, 2019 - BYD

BYD, Toyota Agree to Establish Joint Company for Battery Electric Vehicle Research and Development BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that they have signed an agreement to establish a joint company to research and development for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The new R&D company, which will work on designing and developing BEVs (including platform)... - November 13, 2019 - BYD

BYD Honors Veterans by Hiring Them BYD (Build Your Dreams) does more than just honor veterans. BYD makes it a point to hire them. BYD is the only battery-electric vehicle manufacturer that has both a union workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which includes a commitment to facilitating the entry of veterans into the manufacturing... - November 12, 2019 - BYD

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

BYD Ready to Help Airports Go Green BYD (Build Your Dreams) will offer its expertise in zero emission transportation technology at the 12th Annual “Airports Going Green” Conference, November 3-6, 2019, in Chicago, IL. BYD, which is already working with three major airports on zero emission transportation, will have a booth... - November 06, 2019 - BYD

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the BMW 6 Series Permanently Reduced in Price The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of its retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 6 Series (E64). It enables the convertible top to be operated while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. - November 02, 2019 - Mods4cars

BYD Scholarship Awarded BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Julene Paul, a post-graduate student at UCLA who hopes to shape policies to enable people to attain good jobs and achieve better economic outcomes, won the $5,000 Build Your Dream WTS (Women’s Transportation Seminar) – L.A. scholarship. Paul is completing... - October 31, 2019 - BYD

BYD Electric Semi Hauls the First Commercial Cargo Over the Diablo Mountain Range GSC Logistics Hauls the First Commercial Cargo with a BYD Electric Semi through the Altamont Pass from Port of Oakland. - October 30, 2019 - BYD

BYD to Highlight Zero Emission Technology at Fresno Conference BYD (Build Your Dreams) will promote zero emission technology at the Fresno Regional Transportation Innovations Summit, serving as a sponsor and displaying its K9S battery-electric bus at the event. The event showcases the latest in advanced, clean transportation technology and brings together businesses... - October 25, 2019 - BYD

New Electromechanical Invisible Locking from EMKA Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels. EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

BYD to Moderate Transit Panel at VICA Conference BYD (Build Your Dreams) will be sponsoring the Valley Industry and Commerce Association (VICA) Business Forecast Conference on Oct. 25 and moderating a panel on transportation. Thomas Stone, BYD’s Strategic Advisor, SkyRail Technology, will moderate the panel “Transportation: See It Through.”... - October 23, 2019 - BYD

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini with Many New Features The SmartTOP additional cabriolet top control for the BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Cabrio allows One-Touch top operation while driving, as well as the convertibles top to be operated via the vehicles key. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has now added numerous new functions to the convertible module to increase ease of use. - October 19, 2019 - Mods4cars

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Tecsew Helps to Raise Money for "Oarsome" Charity Tecsew is delighted to announce that their 2019 product, the Easy Rig Awning has helped to raise money for local youth charity, Oarsome Chance. The innovative Easy Rig Awning or "ERA" was donated to Oarsome Chance for their PBO Project Boat Auction at the Southampton International Boat Show... - October 11, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

SmartTOP Add-on Convertible Top Control for McLaren 675LT Spider Now Available The SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 675LT Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. The convertible top can also be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - October 10, 2019 - Mods4cars

Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

New EMKA Stainless Steel Compression Latch Variant for Hygiene Areas and Improved Security EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Commitment to Sustainable Logistics Anheuser-Busch, BYD (Build Your Dreams), the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), and ENGIE Services U.S. (ENGIE) announced that Anheuser-Busch will be deploying 21 BYD battery electric trucks in their California fleet as part of a state project to showcase economically and environmentally... - October 04, 2019 - BYD

XPlora Yachts and Wago Introduce PICASO - Bringing IoT to Maritime Industries for Safety, Enhanced Reliability and Predictive Failure Analyses Using sensors and IoT applications that are certified by classification societies including DNV GL, ABS, and UL, boat and ship owners and operators can now access real-time data and information that can be coupled with AI applications to predict shipboard failures and faults before they occur at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions - October 04, 2019 - XPlora Yachts LLC

Price Edge Named as a “Sample Vendor” in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019 Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019” report. Price Edge was named as a Sample Vendor in the “Price... - October 03, 2019 - Price Edge

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

Hudson County Motors brings BYD Trucks to New Jersey BYD signs Hudson County Motors as the fully authorized BYD Electric Truck Dealer for the Northern New Jersey Metropolitan Area. - October 02, 2019 - BYD

BYD 60-Foot Battery Electric Bus Completes Full Altoona Pass/Fail Test BYD’s K11M became the first battery electric transit bus of its size to complete the full 15,000-mile durability test in an impressive 106 days, setting the bar high for all other bus manufacturers. - October 02, 2019 - BYD

High Pressure – Small Diameter Springs from Lee Spring Enable Smaller Devices Lee Spring has introduced "Skinny & Strong," low index, High Pressure Compression Springs. This new firm, slender spring design offers a high spring rate in a smaller compression spring diameter, without sacrificing any of the pressure and is ideal for operation in confined spaces. - October 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

BYD to Unveil New Transit Bus and Motor Coach BYD (Build Your Dreams) will unveil two new all-electric, zero-emission vehicles – a new transit bus and a new motor coach - at BusCon 2019, held at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis Sept. 23-25. BYD will display its K7M-ER transit bus and the C9M Motor Coach at BusCon, dubbed... - September 25, 2019 - BYD

Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

SmartTOP Additional Cabriolet Top Control for the New BMW Z4 Available Soon The retrofitted SmartTOP cabriolet module by Mods4cars will soon also be available for the new BMW Z4 (G29). Among other things, it enables the convertibles top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles key with just a touch of a button. - September 21, 2019 - Mods4cars

BYD, Building Trades Sign Historic Pact BYD signs historic pact with American Labor Unions to build new factory. - September 18, 2019 - BYD

BYD to Showcase Its Next Generation Electric Truck at IANA Expo BYD’s next generation battery electric tandem axle day cab, the BYD 8TT, will be on display at the Intermodal Association of North American (IANA) Expo in Long Beach, showcasing a design that combines performance, reliability, and driver comfort with clean and quiet zero-emission operation. The... - September 17, 2019 - BYD

TecNiq, Inc. Announces New Side Marker: The S24 2.5” PC Sidemarker with Reflector TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket lighting solutions, announced a new product today. The S24, 2.5” Polarized Connector Sidemarker is a new addition to the TecNiq sidemarker lineup. The S24 features include: TecSeal Urethane potting, for guaranteed circuit... - September 17, 2019 - TecNiq, Inc.

Lee Spring Acquires Longcroft Engineering to Better Serve the UK and Europe Lee Spring, a global leader in stock and custom springs, have announced the acquisition of UK based Longcroft Engineering. Longcroft Engineering is a manufacturer of custom springs operating in Todmorden, Lancashire UK. Steve Kempf, CEO of Lee Spring, commented that “the acquisition of Longcroft... - September 13, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc. AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride