Recent Headlines
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
SMC to exhibit at ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA on July 28-30
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2555 to learn about innovative automation, fluid control, and contamination prevention technologies that support medical... - July 18, 2026 - SMC
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Lightning Motors Corporation Unveils 600+ HP “Strength in Lightness” Bonneville Program
Lightning Motors Corporation returns to the Bonneville Salt Flats with a next-generation (beyond 218) electric land-speed platform targeting 600+ HP. Built on the “Strength in Lightness” philosophy, it combines niobium-alloyed chassis technology, the EDGE Modular Powertrain Platform and lightweight structural engineering to maximize performance while minimizing mass. The program serves as both a record attempt and a technology demonstrator for future high-performance electric propulsion systems. - July 02, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
SMC to Exhibit at Automate, Booth #3105
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Automate 2026 (June 22–25, Chicago) at Booth #3105, highlighting wireless valve systems and auto switches that reduce wiring complexity, 4BAR (58 PSI) solutions that help lower energy consumption, Air Management Systems for real-time monitoring and optimized compressed air use, and end effectors designed for both collaborative and industrial robotic applications. - June 17, 2026 - SMC
Lightning Motors Corporation Shatters the EV "Black Box" Model with Real-Time Cell Telemetry and Announces Phase 2 Remote Diagnostic Roadmap
Lightning Motors Corporation announces the end of the EV "Black Box" with the launch of near real-time, cell-level telemetry via the Lightning EDGE platform. By providing forensic-level transparency of its 90-series high-voltage battery stack, Lightning is establishing a new industry standard for reliability. This launch serves as the foundation for Phase 2: Remote Diagnostics, a key pillar in Lightning’s global asset-light licensing strategy for OEMs. - May 08, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
WOWIVID Expands Global Distributor Network for Android Car Stereo Systems
WOWIVID announces the expansion of its global distributor program for Android car stereo systems, inviting distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join the growing automotive infotainment market. - April 02, 2026 - WOWIVID
SMC Corporation of America Welcomes Global Opening of New Japan Technical Center, Advancing Innovation and Business Continuity for Customers Worldwide
SMC Corporation has opened its new Japan Technical Center in Kashiwa, Japan, expanding global R&D and strengthening collaboration among its worldwide technical hubs. Housing 1,300 engineers, the facility enhances innovation, business continuity, and support for advanced automation solutions for customers across global markets, including North America. - March 26, 2026 - SMC
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Lightning Unveils EDGE: a Competition-Derived, Modular 800V Architecture to Accelerate the Global Electric Transition
Lightning unveiled EDGE, a modular 800V electric vehicle architecture that packages competition-derived systems into a scalable foundation for OEMs. Designed to reduce early-stage R&D effort and technical risk, EDGE helps manufacturers accelerate electrification across high-performance vehicle programs. - February 11, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season. - January 09, 2026 - North River Boats
Nine Years on, Still Incredible: Lightning Motorcycles Defies EV Obsolescence
From first-ride exhilaration to outperforming premium ICE motorcycles, customer feedback validates Lightning’s enduring performance as its next-generation Beyond-218 platform enters testing. - January 03, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
New AI-Powered Lead Generation Platform Enhances How Auto Dealers Connect with Ultra-High-Net-Worth Buyers
ImagineMyDreamCar Launches Emotionally Intelligent Application That Captures UHNW Interest Through Personalized AI-Generated Dream Car Experiences - December 15, 2025 - ImagineMyDreamCar
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Range Rover Permanently Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top controller from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the roof to be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - December 12, 2025 - Mods4cars
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Nissan 370Z Roadster Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top module from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the factory vehicle key fob remote. - November 15, 2025 - Mods4cars
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
McObject Releases eXtremeDB/rt 2.0: Persistent Hard Real-Time Database System with Breakthrough Deadline and Flash Memory Control
McObject has released eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the next evolution of its hard real-time database system. Now supporting persistent storage with deterministic flash management and advanced deadline scheduling, version 2.0 ensures predictable performance even under extreme workload and timing constraints. Ideal for aerospace, industrial, and safety-critical environments where timing precision truly matters. - November 04, 2025 - McObject
Infinity Logistics Back Office Launches Comprehensive Back-Office Solutions for Trucking and Freight Companies
Infinity Logistics Back Office expands its global logistics outsourcing services for trucking and 3PL companies, delivering smarter billing, documentation, and automation solutions. - October 31, 2025 - Infinity IPS
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique! - October 23, 2025 - Devcon Partners, LLC
Copper Mountain Technologies Streamlines Access for European Engineers with Customer-Centric Service, Support and Logistics
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment through their locations in Indiana, USA and Paphos, Cyprus. - October 12, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini Now Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - October 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
In-N-Out Keys Expands Direct-to-Carrier Auto Shipping Services for Florida Keys Customers
In-N-Out Keys Auto Transport, the Florida Keys’ premier direct-to-carrier car shipping service, has expanded its statewide and nationwide transport solutions to better serve residents, seasonal visitors, and military families. By specializing in Florida Keys car shipping routes and offering services like Military PCS car shipping and exotic vehicle transport, the company ensures safe, reliable, and cost-effective delivery without relying on third-party brokers. - October 05, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications
Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies to Showcase New VNA and Embedded Module Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) will be exhibiting at European Microwave Week 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23-25. Visit them at Booth B085 where the company will be highlighting several new and exciting Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and S-Parameter measurement solutions. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
Lightning Motorcycle’s Next-Gen Prototype Hits 174 MPH on Its Lowest Performance Setting
Early Test Results from "Beyond LS-218" Campaign Confirm Breakthrough Electric Performance, with a Goal of 250+ MPH Within Reach Following the success of their “Beyond LS-218” campaign, Lightning Motorcycle has completed the first round of testing for their next-generation... - September 19, 2025 - Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Motorcycles Customer Calls Ride “Far More Relaxing” Than New Automatic BMWs
Lightning Motorcycles, a pioneer in high-performance electric motorcycles, is spotlighting powerful new customer feedback that redefines the premium riding experience. In an unsolicited testimonial, a rider who recently test-drove one of BMW’s latest automatic, clutch-less motorcycles... - September 01, 2025 - Lightning Motorcycle
Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil. - August 11, 2025 - Brother Filtration
Trailer and RV Repair Shops Nationwide Are Choosing Blueswift Axles as Their Go-To Supplier for Replacement Axles
Trailer and RV repair shops across the U.S. are choosing Blueswift Axles for high-quality replacement axles, fast turnaround times, and unmatched customer service. With a wide range of standard and custom-built axles, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and support that repair professionals trust. - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Rescues a Camping Trip Gone Wrong
When Jeff Riebe’s camper axle failed in remote Copper Harbor, MI, winter was closing in, and other distributors quoted a 4-week wait. Desperate, Jeff found Blueswift Axles. Within 48 hours, they built and shipped custom axles, delivering them to the campsite in just three days. The axles fit perfectly, allowing Jeff to retrieve his camper before harsh weather struck. Jeff praised Blueswift’s speed, responsiveness, and accuracy, calling it “a wonderful experience.” - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for VW Beetle Convertible Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - July 27, 2025 - Mods4cars
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Jewellok Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Ultra High Purity Gas and Fluid Management Solutions for Precision Industries
Jewellok is a Control Valves and Pressure Regulators Manufacturer, Manufacturing Single Stage Pressure Regulator, Two Stage Pressure Regulator, Low Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator, High Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator. - July 25, 2025 - Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
In-N-Out Keys Adds New Office in Key West, Bolstering Florida Keys Auto Transport Services
In-N-Out Keys, the trusted leader in car shipping services across the Florida Keys and nationwide with their logistic partners, is excited to announce the addition of its Key West office to 1200 Fourth Street #1138, Key West, FL 33040. This strategic move positions the veteran-owned company to better serve its growing customer base. - July 15, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars Now Available for Ferrari Portofino M
The SmartTOP convertible top control module from Mods4cars is now available for the Ferrari Portofino M. The retrofittable convertible module allows one-touch operation of the top. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - July 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.