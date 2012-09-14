PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

HARVEY’S Pest Control Provides Top Tips to Prevent Bugs from Spoiling the Holiday Season Since 1974, HARVEY’S Pest Control has provided local service in Los Angeles and professional grade pest control supplies nationwide. Their slogan is, "The science behind the pest that’s bugging our customers." (www.harveyspestcontrol.com) Helping people solve their problems dealing... - December 14, 2019 - HARVEY'S Pest Control

EZ Mold Inspections Near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pursuant Capital Acquires Alpha Dumpsters, a National Roll-Off Dumpster Company Pursuant Capital acquired Alpha Dumpsters (“Alpha”) on July 19, 2019. Alpha specializes in the rental of roll-off dumpsters to commercial customers, contractors and private individuals for various projects. Alpha has a long-term track record of exceptional customer service and low-cost pricing that is attractive to customers. Tampa Bay-based Sam and Joey Rosati, of Pursuant Capital plan to leverage and build on this reputation and propel Alpha to a national renown. - November 08, 2019 - Alpha Dumpsters

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Native Plants Nursery The second nursery for the Company will specialize in growing plants and trees native to Florida. - November 05, 2019 - Gosha Greens

EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta Brings Services to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA EZ Mold Inspections now offers mold inspections and asbestos testing to six more communities in addition to Murrieta, Temecula and Menifee. The inspection company expands its service area to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA. - November 04, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Snyder Building Construction Named Winner of BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business Category Snyder Building Construction was named winner of the prestigious 2019 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics in the Small Business category. Hosted annually, the awards honor companies who demonstrate high level of personal character and ensure that their organization’s practices meet... - October 29, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Westwood Nonprofits Re:Vision and RISE Westwood Reopen Building After Extensive Renovation Snyder Building Construction is excited to announce the completion of Re:Vision’s $1.3M tenant improvement project, a renovation effort that joined two separate buildings into one cohesive 6,300 square-foot space. Partially funded by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority along with foundations... - October 16, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

Residential Pool Service LLC Discloses Its Most Popular Package of Services Residential Pool Service LLC, a reputable pool company, has just disclosed its most popular package of pool services according to its clients. - October 14, 2019 - Residential Pool Service LLC

EZ Mold Inspections Expands Asbestos and Mold Testing Services to Menifee, CA EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to Menifee, CA, providing asbestos and mold testing. The company now serves 3 cities including Murrieta and Temecula. - October 14, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Leading Janitorial Services Company in South Florida Launches Restaurant Cleaning in Pembroke Pines, FL Florida Green Cleaning Services (FGCS), a leading commercial janitorial services provider, is proud to announce the official launch of its restaurant cleaning services division in Pembroke Pines, FL. Restaurant cleaning is often considered a “tedious” task by establishment owners and operators. "We... - October 06, 2019 - Florida Green Cleaning Services, LLC

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Flash Exterminating is Introducing "E Bike" Technology to the Pest Control Industry Reinvent the wheel. Build a better mouse trap. Flash Exterminating is bringing an innovative, fresh look to pest management that will improve performance to field technicians. - September 24, 2019 - Flash Exterminating Inc.

EZ Mold Inspections Now Provides Asbestos and Mold Testing in Temecula and Murrieta EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to include Temecula, California. The inspection company now provides asbestos and mold testing services in Murrieta and Temecula. - September 23, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Carpet Cleaning Pentagon Announces Completion of 1000th Tile and Grout Cleaning Carpet Cleaning Pentagon, a carpet cleaning company founded in 2010, has recently announced the completion of 1000th tile and grout cleaning project. - September 17, 2019 - Carpet Cleaning Pentagon

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Mold Inspection Expert Launches Mold and Asbestos Testing Company in Riverside County Mold inspection specialist with over two decades of experience establishes EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta, California, providing mold and asbestos testing. - September 03, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

ChoreRelief.com Helps Chicago Residents & Businesses Identify Reliable, Cost-effective Contracting Services ChoreRelief.com was specifically launched to help property managers, businesses and homeowners quickly and easily identify reputable and cost-efficient contracting services based throughout the Chicago area. Users need only open the app, type in a project description with photos and a proposed budget... - August 07, 2019 - ChoreRelief.com

HDR Remodeling Names a Winner in Their Ugly Kitchen Contest HDR Remodeling Awards East Bay’s Ugliest Kitchen to Oakland Homeowner. - August 03, 2019 - HDR Remodeling

Grandmother’s Touch Announces 20th Anniversary Founded in 1999 by Lexton Bates and Edward Sendrea, the now national company started off small, primarily focusing on providing customers with residential carpet cleaning. - August 01, 2019 - Grandmother’s Touch Inc.

GALE Pacific Launches Commercial DualShade® 350 Globally GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific

Shane Hoey Joins Ironwood Commercial Real Estate’s Growing Team New broker Shane Hoey augments the growing commercial brokerage team at Ironwood Commercial Real Estate based in Green Lake, Seattle, Washington. - July 01, 2019 - Ironwood Commercial Real Estate

Real Fleet Solutions Announces Acquisition of R&K Pump & Equipment Service Vehicle Upfitting Company to Expand Footprint with South Florida Acquisition. - June 26, 2019 - Real Fleet Solutions

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay Hosts Open House for New Affordable Homes in Sulphur Springs Homeownership contributes to a strong and healthy community, and Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) is working to create new home options for lower- to moderate-income homebuyers in Tampa. On Saturday, June 22, from 10 AM to 2 PM, RTTB is hosting an Open House for the Sulphur Springs Redevelopment... - June 20, 2019 - Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay

Snyder Building Construction Completes $1.8M Adaptive Reuse Project 28,000-Square-Foot Former Englewood Lighting Outlet Gets Major Rehaul. - June 07, 2019 - Snyder Building Construction

New York Long Island Tree Service is Fully Equipped and Prepared for Emergency Tree Removal When Strong Winds Take Down Trees This Year 2019 The company has the crew fully loaded and ready to remove trees from the road when wind storms knock them down and cause problems for residents. - June 04, 2019 - New York Long Island Tree Service

Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of Andrew’s... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place

JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors alike. This... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards

Sarasota Based Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Nominated for Sustainable Business Award With over 100 businesses submitted for consideration a local cleaning company proceeds to final round. - May 03, 2019 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning

Buckinghamshire Floorcare and Restoration Experts Announce Unprecedented Growth Sustained growth is an ongoing challenge for small businesses. Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce unprecedented growth so far in 2019. - May 03, 2019 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd

Buckinghamshire Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Boasts Two Decades of Growth Sustained business growth in a saturated market is a challenge. A-Mark Cleaning Services are excited to announce two decades of growth through their hard work and commitment to delivering an exceptional service. - May 02, 2019 - A-Mark Cleaning Services

Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, a Sarasota-Based Company, Receives Local Recognition By winning the 2019 Sarasota Herald Tribune's Readers' Choice Award - a First Time Category in This Honor. - May 01, 2019 - Crystal Clean Green Cleaning

Chelly Wentworth of C-Change Design Earns Industry Master Certification for Recognized Expertise in Kitchen and Bath Design Chelly Wentworth, Principal Designer at C-Change Design Inc., of Portland, OR has earned certification as a Master Kitchen and Bath Designer( CMKBD) from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the leading trade association for the kitchen and bath industry. The premiere hallmark for kitchen... - April 24, 2019 - C Change Design

RAC Facility Systems Group National Expansion RAC Facility Systems Group opens new office in Hayward, CA. - April 19, 2019 - RAC Facility Systems Group

Gosha Greens Supplies Plants to New iHeartRadio Building The plant buyer sourced local copperleaf and other plants for the uniquely designed radio headquarters project. - April 06, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Precision Door Service in Columbia, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach Earn Esteemed 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award Precision Door Service is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018. “The service... - April 04, 2019 - Precision Garage Door Service

1 Stop Floor Care Announces Sustained Incredible Growth The set-up of a new Company can be intimidating. However, it is sustained growth that provides evidence of genuine success. 1 Stop Floor Care announces sustained growth through their many years of being in business. - March 27, 2019 - 1 Stop Floor Care