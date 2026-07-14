Recent Headlines
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Earns Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards for its custom home office project. The national recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovative design, furniture quality craftsmanship, and custom manufacturing. The award reflects the team's dedication to creating exceptional custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic. - July 14, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Arundel Tree Service Continues to Grow and Service the Area with Pride - Since 1999, 30 Years of Reliable Professional Tree Care
Arundel Tree Service continues to grow and service the Anne Arundel County Maryland Area with pride - Since 1999, 30 years of reliability. - June 12, 2026 - Arundel Tree Service
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Remarkable Growth in Carpet Cleaning Services
Company’s Expansion Reflects Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction - June 03, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company is expanding its hospitality-focused cleaning services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota, providing commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, gyms, medical facilities, resorts, vacation rentals, high-rise communities, and hospitality properties. Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, the veteran-owned company combines technology, communication, and operational systems with hospitality-driven service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” approach. - May 26, 2026 - Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company
Exeter Cleaning Company Signature Cleans Grows Recurring Contracts and Plans for Further Expansion
Signature Cleans, a commercial cleaning provider serving Exeter and the surrounding area, has announced a new phase of growth after securing multiple recurring commercial cleaning contracts. The business has confirmed it currently supports 170 hours per week of contracted cleaning delivery, with... - May 23, 2026 - Signature Cleans
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites. - May 08, 2026 - Goldie's Pest Control
Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey
Davis Heating & Cooling, a trusted HVAC provider serving Hunterdon County and surrounding areas, is helping homeowners make smarter heating and cooling decisions through an educational, no-shortcuts approach. With over 25 years of experience, more than 600 installations annually, and multiple industry awards—including the Centurion, Signature, and Partner of the Year— the company combines expert knowledge with high-quality service. - May 07, 2026 - Davis Heating & Cooling LLC
Pure Touch Cleaning Services Introduces “Seen, Not Heard” Approach for NYC Commercial Real Estate
New York City commercial cleaning company Pure Touch Cleaning Services launches a “Seen, Not Heard” philosophy designed specifically for office buildings, multi-tenant properties, gyms, and commercial real estate across Brooklyn and Manhattan. Property managers and building owners can now enjoy perfectly clean spaces every morning with zero disruption to tenants or operations. - April 22, 2026 - Pure Touch Cleaning Services
Brights Cleaning Lancashire Experiences Significant Growth in Stone Floor Cleaning Services
Local Cleaning Specialists Report Surge in Demand as Businesses and Homeowners Seek Quality Stone Floor Care - March 29, 2026 - Brights Cleaning
Turf Tek Expands, Names Bethpage Athletic Director John Franchi to Business Development Role
Franchi joins Turf Tek as the company expands its outdoor and synthetic turf solutions. - March 17, 2026 - Turf Tek
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
Veteran and Female Owned Pest Control Company Launches in Brevard County, Florida
American Family Pest Control LLC is a Veteran and Female Owned, family operated pest control company now serving Brevard County and Indian River County, Florida. The company provides professional pest control, rodent exclusion, rat removal, and wildlife services backed by over 50 years of combined local experience and an ACE-certified entomologist. - February 06, 2026 - American Family Pest Control
MCS Stonecare Celebrates Record-Breaking Start to 2026
Pioneering Excellence and Unprecedented Growth in Stone Restoration and Carpet Cleaning - February 05, 2026 - MCS Stonecare
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Paladin Pest Control Expands Winning Streak with New Honors in "Best of North Hays" 2025
San Marcos-based Paladin Pest Control has earned high honors in the 2025 Best of North Hays competition, further expanding its award-winning reputation. Already a two-time first-place "Best of Hays" winner, Paladin continues to redefine local service through its transparent, contract-free approach. Led by Michael Flournoy, the company focuses on seasonal expertise and honest pricing, proving that a neighbor-first philosophy is the gold standard for pest protection in Central Texas. - January 24, 2026 - Paladin Pest Control
GatorGuard Releases a New Guide Aimed at Helping Homeowners Better Understand Common Warranty Limitations Found in the Garage Floor Coating Industry
GatorGuard Concrete Coatings released guidance addressing common warranty loopholes in the garage floor industry, noting that many failures stem from moisture exclusions and thin coating systems. The company reports that a large portion of its work involves replacing failed installations originally sold with long-term warranties. GatorGuard Concrete Coatings emphasizes the need for clearer warranty standards and moisture-resistant systems. - December 31, 2025 - GatorGuard, LLC
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
FDP Mold Remediation Adopts New National Standard: Specialist Jacob Smith Leads Immediate Compliance with IICRC S520: 2024
FDP Mold Remediation's Lead Specialist, Jacob Smith (20+ years, IICRC Certified), is spearheading the immediate nationwide adoption of the new, stricter ANSI/IICRC S520: 2024 Standard. This move elevates the company’s protocols, focusing on advanced science to safely address mycotoxins and ensure the most effective, health-focused mold remediation services for consumers. - November 30, 2025 - FDP Mold Remediation of DC
Trust Pest Control Melbourne Employs New Senior Pest Technician for Eastern Melbourne Suburbs
Leading Richmond-based pest management company strengthens service capacity with appointment of experienced senior technician as Melbourne's pest control industry experiences record growth. - November 27, 2025 - Trust Pest Control Melbourne
Texarkana Tree Service and Trimming Marks Milestone Achievement in Tree Care Across TX and AR
Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming marks a decade of expert, safe, and sustainable tree care across TX/AR. Family-owned with 24/7 emergency response, over 2,000 completed jobs, and zero damage claims. - November 16, 2025 - Texarkana Tree Service and Trimming
Veteran-Owned ACT Cleaners Expands 24/7 Crime Scene and Trauma Cleanup Services Throughout Chicago and Cook County
IICRC-Certified Biohazard Specialists Now Serving 35+ Chicago Neighborhoods with Guaranteed Emergency Response for crime scene cleanup, trauma scene cleanup, and unattended death cleanup. Chicago, Illinoi,s now has a reliable 24/7 biohazard remediation provider ready to answer calls day or night. - November 14, 2025 - ACT Cleaners - Crime and Trauma Scene Cleanup Service
JudyMaids Launches "Clean Homes, Full Plates" Fall Food Drive to Support Rockville Area Food Banks
JudyMaids, a leading residential cleaning service in Rockville, announced today the launch of its "Clean Homes, Full Plates" fall food drive .The initiative aims to combat food insecurity within the local community by collecting non-perishable food items throughout the season. From... - October 21, 2025 - JudyMaids
Nest Fumigation Services Expands Pest Control Solutions with Professional & Eco-Friendly Approach
Nest Fumigation Services (Pvt. Ltd.), a leading provider of fumigation services in Karachi, continues to deliver safe and reliable pest control solutions for homes and businesses. With a focus on eco-friendly methods, professional staff, and long-lasting results, the company offers a wide range of services including cockroach control, termite proofing, bed bug treatment, and water tank cleaning, ensuring healthier and pest-free living spaces. - October 13, 2025 - Nest Fumigation Services Pvt. Ltd.
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Executive Promotion
Nick Bramblett Appointed Chief Operating Officer of 3PG Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Strategic Expansion
Gloria G. Palmer, CPA / COO Elevated to Co-Founder and President of New Business Unit: Source Expert Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
Nashville Carpet Care Publishes Expert Guide: "10 Smart Tips to Choose the Best Nashville Carpet Cleaning Company for Your Home"
Nashville Carpet Care has published a new blog post, “10 Smart Tips to Choose the Best Nashville Carpet Cleaning Company for Your Home.” The guide helps homeowners evaluate providers based on reputation, cleaning methods, certifications, pricing, and service quality. As a trusted local company, Nashville Carpet Care aims to educate Nashville families on making informed choices for healthier, cleaner homes. - September 11, 2025 - Nashville Carpet Care
1 Stop Floor Care Announces Significant Growth in Customer Engagement
1 Stop Floor Care, a leader in floor cleaning and restoration services, has announced a remarkable increase in customer engagement over the past year. - September 02, 2025 - 1 Stop Floor Care
Happy Clean Dublin Surpasses 600 Five‑Star Google Reviews, Maintains Top Ratings Across All Major Platforms
Happy Clean Dublin has surpassed 600 five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile, maintaining a perfect rating across multiple review platforms. Founded in 2015, the company provides professional residential and commercial cleaning services across Dublin. It has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Business Awards. With a focus on consistency, eco-friendly practices, and customer satisfaction, Happy Clean continues to expand its client base and service offerings. - July 20, 2025 - Happy Clean
Regal Touch Cleaning Launches Service to Boost Lease Renewals in Indianapolis Commercial Real Estate
Regal Touch Cleaning announces an enhanced commercial cleaning service designed to increase tenant satisfaction and lease renewals for property managers and building owners throughout Indianapolis. According to a 2022 BOMA report, 85% of tenants cite cleanliness as a primary factor in lease renewal decisions. This new service aims to help Indianapolis property owners retain occupancy and reduce costly turnover. - July 07, 2025 - Regal Touch Cleaning
Regal Touch Cleaning: Commercial Cleaning Services in Indianapolis Positioned as Key to Property Value Retention
Regal Touch Cleaning highlights the strategic importance of commercial cleaning in Indianapolis for preserving long-term property value. With 88% of facility managers acknowledging cleanliness as essential, professional maintenance is being redefined as a proactive investment strategy. - July 03, 2025 - Regal Touch Cleaning
Lock Nerds Locksmith: Buffalo-Based Mobile Locksmith Expands Services Across Western New York
Lock Nerds Locksmith, a locally owned mobile locksmith service founded by Abdy Mercado, is expanding throughout Buffalo and Western New York. Known for its fast, professional service and innovative MX13 Restricted Key System, the company provides residential and commercial security solutions. As a certified minority-owned business, Lock Nerds is committed to community safety, education, and customer trust. - June 30, 2025 - Lock Nerds Locksmith LLC
New Ben Windows Cleaning LLC Launches in Auburn, Washington, Providing Premium Residential and Commercial Window Cleaning Services
Premium Window Cleaning Company, based in Auburn, Washington, provides a range of high-quality cleaning services, including window cleaning, roof and gutter cleaning, pressure washing, and house cleaning. The company is fully bonded, licensed, and insured in Washington State. Founded in 2024, Premium Window Cleaning Company was inspired by the founder’s passion for pressure washing, which was sparked by a recognition from a previous employer. - June 25, 2025 - New Ben Windows Cleaning LLC
All Saints Carpet Cleaning Introduces “Out The Odor & Pet Pro” – A Safer, Smarter Way to Remove Pet Odors & Protein-Based Stains
All Saints Carpet Cleaning in Mckinney, TX now offers DryMaster's eco-friendly Out The Odor and Pet Pro--a pet-safe enzymatic solution that eliminates urine, vomit, and feces odors from carpet and upholstery using non-toxic family-friendly ingredients. Serving Frisco, Plano, Allen, Celina, and Prosper, TX. - June 18, 2025 - All Saints Carpet Cleaning LLC
Lancashire Carpet Cleaner Announces Remarkable Demand for Professional Carpet Cleaning
In a surprising turn of events, Lancashire's leading carpet cleaning company has announced an unprecedented surge in demand for their professional services. This remarkable growth underscores the increasing awareness among residents and businesses alike about the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic environments. - May 23, 2025 - Brights Cleaning
Discreet Clean Commits to Educating Care Providers on the Differences Between Hoarding and Squalor
Discreet Clean®, a trusted leader in professional biohazard and extreme cleaning services, has announced its commitment to providing education and awareness around the critical distinctions between hoarding and squalor—two frequently misunderstood conditions that profoundly impact the aging population. - April 30, 2025 - Discreet Clean
Expert Pest Control Service in Spring, TX, Now Offering Comprehensive Wildlife Exclusion Services in the Greater Houston Area
Expert Pest Control Service, a trusted name in pest management across Spring and the Greater Houston area, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to now include professional wildlife exclusion. Homeowners and businesses in the region can now count on Expert Pest Control to safely and humanely remove and prevent common nuisance animals including raccoons, rats, bats, birds, mice, opossums, and squirrels. - April 21, 2025 - Expert Pest Control
Artistic Pools in Cinnaminson, NJ Powers into 2025 with Full Inventory and Advanced Logistics as Leading San Juan Pools Supercenter in the Northeast
Artistic Pools in Cinnaminson, NJ enters 2025 fully stocked and ready, showcasing top-tier logistics, storage, and installation as a leading San Juan Pools dealer. With in-house delivery, engineered storage, and pre-built installation readiness, the Supercenter sets a national standard. Backed by San Juan’s expanded U.S. manufacturing, Artistic Pools is poised for a strong year ahead. - April 21, 2025 - San Juan Pools
San Juan Pools Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Wolcott, Indiana and Hosts 2025 Open House & Training Event
San Juan Pools, America’s oldest fiberglass pool manufacturer, has opened a new production plant in Wolcott, Indiana, boosting U.S. manufacturing. The launch included a two-day Open House and Training Event with tours, live demos, and dealer education. The facility highlights San Juan’s commitment to hand-laid, high-integrity fiberglass construction, American craftsmanship, and global distribution. - April 19, 2025 - San Juan Pools
Weiss Property Management Celebrates Two Decades of Excellence in Comprehensive Property Solutions Across Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region
Weiss Property Management, a leading provider of integrated property maintenance services in Michigan, marks 20 years of operational excellence serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Bay City, the company has... - April 18, 2025 - Weiss Property Management
JAB Enterprises, Inc. and Janitorial Multi Services LLC Announce Strategic Partnership
JAB Enterprises, Inc., a full-service General Contracting and Construction Management firm based in New York City, is proud to expand its service offerings through a strategic partnership with Janitorial Multi Services LLC (JMS). Known for transforming spaces throughout New York, New Jersey, and... - April 16, 2025 - Janitorial Multi Services
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
Liquid 208 Announces Grand Opening, Bringing 30+ Years of Expertise in Landscape and Pest Services to the Treasure Valley
Liquid 208 proudly announces its grand opening, bringing over 30 years of combined expertise in landscape and pest services to the Treasure Valley. Founded by industry veterans Richard Parker and Mitch Guiberson, the company is committed to elevating outdoor spaces with superior craftsmanship, high-quality products, and innovative solutions. Offering a full range of services, Liquid 208 sets a new industry standard with its client-focused, detail-driven approach. - April 03, 2025 - Liquid 208 LLC.
Pestguard to Conduct Comprehensive Fumigation of St. Petersburg High School
Pestguard, Florida’s leading privately owned fumigation company, has been selected to perform a full-structure fumigation of St. Petersburg High School. - March 20, 2025 - Pestguard Commercial Services
BlueConnect Partners Introduce BuildersEdge: a Turnkey Technology Program for U.S. Home Builders
BlueConnect Partners (BCP), a leading consulting firm in consumer and IoT technologies, is proud to announce BuildersEdge, a groundbreaking program designed to help U.S. home builders elevate their technology offerings, optimize their sales and marketing operations, and enhance customer value in an... - February 24, 2025 - BlueConnnect Partners
CADS Celebrates Apprenticeship Week by Highlighting Young Workforce Success
As the UK celebrates National Apprenticeship Week from 10 to 16 February 2025, CADS, experts in measured surveys and retail space planning, proudly highlights the achievements of their award-winning young team. - February 12, 2025 - CADS Online
Floor Sanders Announce Increasing Wood Floor Trends
1 Stop Floor Care are time-served and trusted wood floor restorers. They have recently announced a continuing trend in both the refinishing of existing floors and their installation. - February 02, 2025 - 1 Stop Floor Care
City Wide Property Services Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Property Maintenance
City Wide Celebrates twenty five years of providing first-class commercial property maintenance, repairs, and day to day upkeep. - December 27, 2024 - City Wide Property Services