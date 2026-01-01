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Accounting & Finance Software

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Gold Company Profiles

Brown & Associates Tax Services

Brown & Associates Tax Services

Our firm provides outstanding service to my clients because of our dedication to the three underlying principles of professionalism, responsiveness and quality. Our firm is one of the leading firms...

Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain’s Accounting Software is the perfect solution for growing businesses. DENALI is our newest accounting software release, receiving the highest rating from CPA Practice Advisor.

Kissinger Associates

Kissinger Associates

Kissinger Associates helps manufacturers and distributors achieve their business goals with integrated business management (ERP) solutions that bring efficiency and productivity. We’re...

Mortgage Calculator.org

Mortgage Calculator.org

Our company publishes mortgage related tools and information online. Our flagship site is Mortgage Calculator.org, offering everything from a mortgage glossary, helpful articles, a news blog, and a...

Company Profiles

Accounting-Payroll-Software.ORG

Accounting-Payroll-Software.ORG

This directory offers software solutions for invoicing, purchasing, and payroll accounting. Includes downloads and product details. Reviews and side-by-side comparison. Research payroll processing...

Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance systems through a network of over 8,000 dealers and...

ACTEK

ACTEK

ACTEK provides cost effective, J2EE, web-based Enterprise Incentive Management software that drives revenue, reduces costs and achieves automation in every phase of commission and bonus processing...

AP Commerce, Inc.

AP Commerce, Inc.

www.apcommerce.com AP Commerce, Inc. is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, formerly Navision. We help companies that have outgrown their business software transition into a flexible and...

Black Dog Software Group

Black Dog Software Group

For over 35 years the founders of Black Dog Software Group, Inc. (BDSG®), have been leaders in the Property Management field. Together, we have managed commercial, retail, residential and...

Blytheco

Blytheco

Headquartered in Laguna Hills, Blytheco specializes in streamlining business operations through Sage Software computer applications, support, and consulting services. Celebrating 25 years in Orange...

CaduRx, Inc.

CaduRx, Inc.

CaduRx is an integrated suite of advanced medical data management tools that includes electronic medical records, a practice revenue cycle management system, a patient communications network and...

Chronologger

Chronologger

Chronologger is a complete Web based timesheet management application, offering Time & Expenses Tracking and Reporting in a unique, feature-full and hassle-free environment, for individuals,...

CollegiateLink Corp.

CollegiateLink Corp.

We are a Boston based firm intent on enhancing the "out of the classroom" offerings of colleges and universities through innovative technology and strategic thinking. Founded in 2004, we...

CompassMSP

CompassMSP

​CompassMSP is a leading provider of managed IT services for the SMB market. Acting as an IT business partner, CompassMSP offers powerful, secure and cost-effective IT infrastructure, operations,...

DABE Solutions Ltd.

DABE Solutions Ltd.

DABE Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2003. The company was founded as a single-man project to continue producing flexible and high quality desktop software packages for small and medium...

Data Management Software

Data Management Software

Data Management Software (www.damaso.org) is a small capitalization company in the computer software and services sector. Initially organized in the spring of 2004, the company started offering...

Deacom

Deacom

Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete ERP system for process manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a...

Discovery Data

Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 2 million professionals. The world’s largest, most...

DOVICO Software

DOVICO Software

DOVICO Software is a CMMI® company. Through our continued process improvement we have created a very effective time & cost software tool called Track-IT®. Since 1989, this privately held...

EnCrisp LLC

EnCrisp LLC

EnCrisp is a leading provider of enterprise controls and compliance management professional services & solutions enabling real-time business process management & compliance for private and...

Friday Systems, Inc

Friday Systems, Inc

The Lot Wizard auto dealer software is a user friendly Inventory, F&I and Document Processing Software Package. This car sales system is designed for New and Used Car Dealers of all sizes who...

Global Integrated Solutions

Global Integrated Solutions

Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS works with mining and exploration companies around the world...

Higher Minds

Higher Minds

Higher Minds develops HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales business model SMEs. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing,...

ICLUBcentral Inc.

ICLUBcentral Inc.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, ICLUBcentral Inc. develops quality tools for individual investors and investment clubs, including software products, web sites and the market-beating Investor...

Imonggo POS Software

Imonggo POS Software

Imonggo Inc. (Imonggo Free POS Software / Online Point of Sale System) offers powerful and scalable web-based retail management solution that enables you to operate and manage hundreds of retail...

iQmetrix Software Corp

iQmetrix Software Corp

RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining POS, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, HR, Marketing, Intranet and...

iSarla Inc

iSarla Inc

iEmployee offers a full suite of on-demand, 100% web-hosted workforce management solutions including Paid Time Off, Online Timesheet, Time & Attendance, HR/Benefit, Employee Self-Service, Pay...

MCS Global Ltd

MCS Global Ltd

MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software solutions for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. The application comes with full...

Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft

Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft

MPMsoft is an advanced practice management and medical billing software that is used by thousands of healthcare practices nationwide to manage their Medicaid and Medicare claims, Blue Cross and...

Mortgage Calculator.net

Mortgage Calculator.net

The web 2.0 mortgage calculator is among the most popular financial tools online. MortgageCalculator.net features a main calculator that takes into account the loan amount, the interest and start...

MySpendingPlan.com

MySpendingPlan.com

MySpendingPlan.com is free secure online personal finance budgeting software that can help you manage your spending to save money and help empower you to reach your financial goals.  Use...

Notice Ninja, Inc.

Notice Ninja, Inc.

NoticeNinja is a scalable full-featured Tax Notice Compliance and Management system that combines intuitive workflows, document management and extensive reporting capabilities to help...

raas-XBRL

raas-XBRL

Welcome to raas-XBRL. The newest name in SEC-ready XBRL is actually not the newest name in XBRL - in fact, we've been active in XBRL since the start of 2003. The name is new, the team is not, and the...

Replicon Inc

Replicon Inc

Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage workforce attendance, projects, shared services resources and...

Reporting-Central

Reporting-Central

At Reporting-Central our goal is to make Dynamics GP (Great Plains) a better solution for everyone who uses it on a day to day basis. "The Closer" for Microsoft Dynamics GP is the only...

Rotor Software

Rotor Software

Rotor Software was founded in 2004 (Vancouver, Canada). Rotor Software is a software development company, which offers a wide range of software development services and IT solutions. We can...

Sales Managament Software CRM

Sales Managament Software CRM

Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer.Sales Management software solution has delivered easy-to-use,...

SCS, Inc.

SCS, Inc.

SCS, Inc. has for thirty years successfully provided a wide range of businesses with effective software solutions. SCS principals authored software which evolved into nationally recognized financial...

Shelko Consulting LLC

Shelko Consulting LLC

Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation, custom reports, training and support services to a wide list of...

Shucan Software Pvt. Ltd.

Shucan Software Pvt. Ltd.

Integrated ERP & General Accounting, Excise, Quotation & Marketing Software

Tenrox

Tenrox

Tenrox solutions help you meet the challenges of globalization, fragmentation of the enterprise, the projectization of work, and increased regulatory scrutiny. We make it easy to enforce your best...

Worthware Systems International

Worthware Systems International

Introduced in Canada in 1991 CellSell® Accounting Systems are recognized as the leading enterprise wide accounting solutions designed exclusively for wireless retailers. CellSell® Accounting...

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