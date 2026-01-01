Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS works with mining and exploration companies around the world...
Higher Minds develops HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales business model SMEs. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing,...
Welcome to raas-XBRL. The newest name in SEC-ready XBRL is actually not the newest name in XBRL - in fact, we've been active in XBRL since the start of 2003. The name is new, the team is not, and the...
Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage workforce attendance, projects, shared services resources and...
SCS, Inc. has for thirty years successfully provided a wide range of businesses with effective software solutions. SCS principals authored software which evolved into nationally recognized financial...
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation, custom reports, training and support services to a wide list of...