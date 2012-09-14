|
|Cougar Mountain Accounting Software Boise, ID
Cougar Mountain’s Accounting Software is the perfect solution for growing businesses. DENALI is our newest accounting software release,...
|Eyvo, Inc. Mill Valley, CA
Eyvo, Inc. is a software development company specializing in non-industry specific, purchase-to-pay, SaaS procurement platforms covering...
|Mortgage Calculator.org oakland, ca
Our company publishes mortgage related tools and information online. Our flagship site is Mortgage Calculator.org, offering everything from...
|Accounting-Payroll-Software.ORG Sainte-Julie, Canada
This directory offers software solutions for invoicing, purchasing, and payroll accounting. Includes downloads and product details. Reviews...
|Acroprint Time Recorder Company Raleigh, NC
Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance...
|ACTEK Birmingham, AL
ACTEK provides cost effective, J2EE, web-based Enterprise Incentive Management software that drives revenue, reduces costs and achieves...
|AP Commerce, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
www.apcommerce.com
AP Commerce, Inc. is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, formerly Navision. We help companies that have outgrown...
|Black Dog Software Group Warren, NJ
For over 35 years the founders of Black Dog Software Group, Inc. (BDSG®), have been leaders in the Property Management field. Together,...
|Blytheco Laguna Hills, CA
Headquartered in Laguna Hills, Blytheco specializes in streamlining business operations through Sage Software computer applications, support,...
|CaduRx, Inc. Centerville, UT
CaduRx is an integrated suite of advanced medical data management tools that includes electronic medical records, a practice revenue cycle...
|Chronologger Greece
Chronologger is a complete Web based timesheet management application, offering Time & Expenses Tracking and Reporting in a unique,...
|CollegiateLink Corp. Cambridge, MA
We are a Boston based firm intent on enhancing the "out of the classroom" offerings of colleges and universities through innovative...
|DABE Solutions Ltd. London, United Kingdom
DABE Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2003. The company was founded as a single-man project to continue producing flexible and high quality...
|Data Management Software
Data Management Software (www.damaso.org) is a small capitalization company in the computer software and services sector. Initially organized...
|Deacom Wayne, PA
Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete ERP system for
process manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM
System...
|Discovery Data Eatontown, NJ
Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over...
|DOVICO Software Dieppe, Canada
DOVICO Software is a CMMI® company. Through our continued process improvement we have created a very effective time & cost software...
|EnCrisp LLC Leesburg, VA
EnCrisp is a leading provider of enterprise controls and compliance management professional services & solutions enabling real-time...
|Friday Systems, Inc PA
The Lot Wizard auto dealer software is a user friendly Inventory, F&I and Document Processing Software Package. This car sales system...
|Global Integrated Solutions Labourdonnais, Mauritius
Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) is the Pronto Software business partner for the mining industry in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. GIS...
|Higher Minds Manchester, United Kingdom
Higher Minds develops HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales...
|ICLUBcentral Inc. Cambridge, MA
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, ICLUBcentral Inc. develops quality tools for individual investors and investment clubs, including software...
|Imonggo POS Software Campbell, CA
Imonggo Inc. (Imonggo Free POS Software / Online Point of Sale System) offers powerful and scalable web-based retail management solution...
|iQmetrix Software Corp Regina, Canada
RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining...
|iSarla Inc Seekonk, MA
iEmployee offers a full suite of on-demand, 100% web-hosted workforce management solutions including Paid Time Off, Online Timesheet, Time...
|MCS Global Ltd White Waltham, United Kingdom
MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software solutions for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire...
|Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft Napa, CA
MPMsoft is an advanced practice management and medical billing software that is used by thousands of healthcare practices nationwide to...
|Mortgage Calculator.net
The web 2.0 mortgage calculator is among the most popular financial tools online. MortgageCalculator.net features a main calculator that...
|MySpendingPlan.com Belleville, MI
MySpendingPlan.com is free secure online personal finance budgeting software that can help you manage your spending to save money and help...
|raas-XBRL Tampa, FL
Welcome to raas-XBRL. The newest name in SEC-ready XBRL is actually not the newest name in XBRL - in fact, we've been active in XBRL since...
|Replicon Inc Calgary, Canada
Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage...
|Reporting-Central ON, Canada
At Reporting-Central our goal is to make Dynamics GP (Great Plains) a better solution for everyone who uses it on a day to day basis.
"The...
|Rotor Software Vancouver, Canada
Rotor Software was founded in 2004 (Vancouver, Canada). Rotor Software is a software development company, which offers a wide range of software...
|Sales Managament Software CRM Bellevue, WA
Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer.Sales...
|SCS, Inc. Glendale, CA
SCS, Inc. has for thirty years successfully provided a wide range of businesses with effective software solutions. SCS principals authored...
|Shelko Consulting LLC Hackensack, NJ
Shelko Consulting LLC, is a single source for business software expertise, offering software solutions, needs analysis, implementation,...
|Tenrox Glendale, CA
Tenrox solutions help you meet the challenges of globalization, fragmentation of the enterprise, the projectization of work, and increased...
|Worthware Systems International Mount-Royal, Canada
Introduced in Canada in 1991 CellSell® Accounting Systems are recognized as the leading enterprise wide accounting solutions designed...
