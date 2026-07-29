Recent Headlines
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
AssociationREADY Announces Relocation to New Suwanee, Georgia Headquarters
Company move reflects continued growth and commitment to serving community association clients. - July 16, 2026 - AssociationREADY
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
ASN Software Unveils the Automotive Business Universe: One Connected Platform for Dealers, Finance Companies, Service Shops, and Flooring Companies
New visualization illustrates how ASN Software unifies CRM, AI, payments, accounting, service operations, compliance, finance, and hundreds of integrations into one connected business platform. - July 01, 2026 - ASN Software
Emorphis Technologies Launches WorkXpace, a Business Command Center for Growing Companies
WorkXpace helps CEOs and business leaders gain real-time operational visibility across sales, workforce, projects, and business execution through one unified command center. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Emorphis Technologies Launches 45-Day Internal AI Challenge to Drive Innovation Across Departments
Emorphis Technologies launches a 45-day internal AI innovation challenge, encouraging cross-functional teams to develop impactful AI-powered solutions across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, HR, and accessibility. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Rima AI Launches the First AI Accounting Agent That Automates the Work ERPs Won’t Touch
Rima AI, a Y Combinator-backed startup founded by Harvard classmates Gwanygha'a Gana and Cedric Foudjet, launches public access to the first AI accounting agent that automates the manual work ERPs won't touch. Over 50% of accountants still receive client documents as email attachments, scans, and paper. Rima interviews accountants to learn their edge cases, then builds custom document workflows that run automatically. Over 100 accountants already use Rima. - May 20, 2026 - Rima
Make OneStream Relational Solutions 10x Faster with New Revfore Accelerate
Revfore Accelerate is a no-code solution that seamlessly integrates with OneStream Genesis - May 18, 2026 - Revfore
Emorphis Technologies Strengthens Service Delivery with Strategic Office Relocation
Emorphis Technologies celebrated the shift to its new Indore office with enthusiasm, bringing teams together to mark an advance chapter of innovation and collaboration. The occasion reflected the company’s journey, people-first culture, and continued focus on building impactful AI-driven solutions. - April 17, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Alignmint Launches Free All-in-One Nonprofit Accounting Software with Built-in Donor CRM, Volunteer Management, and AI
Purpose-built platform replaces up to six separate tools for nonprofits, churches, schools, and fiscal sponsors — with a free tier for organizations up to $100K in annual donations. - April 02, 2026 - Alignmint
VasyERP Expands Global Reach with Smart ERP Solutions After Strong Growth in India
VasyERP is a cloud-based ERP and POS platform designed for retail and distribution businesses to manage operations more efficiently. After building a strong presence in India, the company is expanding into global markets including the UAE and wider GCC, South Africa, the UK, and other regions. VasyERP brings billing, inventory, accounting, and reporting into a single system, helping businesses gain real-time visibility, maintain compliance, and scale across multiple locations. - March 26, 2026 - VasyERP
RationalPlan 6.2 – Improved Risk Management Functionality
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.2 a version that comes with improvements for the risk management module and support for macOS Tahoe. Users can now work with extra customizable columns. RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as... - March 20, 2026 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Mods Strengthens Global RiskOps Support for Digital Platforms Facing Fraud, Chargebacks, and Operational Scale
Mods provides specialized Risk Operations support for digital platforms operating at scale, combining fraud prevention, chargeback management, trust and safety, and operational monitoring. Working with marketplaces, subscription platforms, fintechs, and high-risk online businesses, Mods helps teams reduce risk exposure while maintaining operational continuity. The company operates 24/7 across time zones, supporting international clients with structured, SLA-driven workflows. - January 27, 2026 - Mods
Notice Ninja Appoints RegTech Veteran Paul Banker to Advisory Board
Leveraging his deep experience in P&L leadership and regulatory advisory, Banker will guide Notice Ninja's continued innovation in compliance automation. - January 21, 2026 - Notice Ninja, Inc.
Emorphis Technologies Unveils Enterprise-Ready AI Solutions and Accelerated Software Consulting
Emorphis Technologies, a global software consulting and product engineering company, announced the expansion of its enterprise-ready solution portfolio and AI-driven software services for 2026. Designed for organizations operating in the age of AI, Emorphis continues to help enterprises design,... - January 21, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Fruitful Participation, Co-Shaping the Future: CWG Markets’ Active Engagement at SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Summit
CWG Markets made a strong appearance at the SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Technology Summit in Cairo, engaging with industry leaders, investors, and fintech innovators across the MENA region. Through expert-led discussions and a technology-focused exhibition presence, the company showcased its commitment to compliance, innovation, and client-centric financial services, reinforcing its strategic expansion and leadership in the regional market. - December 20, 2025 - Cwg Markets
Profit Edge Rebrands as Profit Edge Tax to Eliminate Brand Confusion and Clarify Focus
Profit Edge has rebranded as Profit Edge Tax to eliminate confusion with similarly named companies and clearly reflect its focus on serving tax professionals and tax business owners. The name change reinforces the company’s commitment to helping tax firms improve operations, evaluate technology, and increase profitability. - December 16, 2025 - Profit Edge Tax
Partum Softwares Launches Petrol Bunk Management ERP Solution
Partum Bunk Software proudly announces the launch of its powerful and comprehensive Petrol Bunk Management ERP Software, designed specifically for India’s petrol bunk operators to efficiently manage, monitor, and optimize every aspect of their fuel station operations. - November 29, 2025 - Partum Softwares
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Official: New QuickBooks Online Course Ready to Enroll at Smart Money Moves Academy
B&M Financial Management Services launches QuickBooks Online Mastery, a step-by-step course helping users gain financial confidence, master bookkeeping, and grow their careers using QuickBooks Online. Enroll now to learn from setup to expert-level skills. - October 26, 2025 - B&M Financial Management Services, LLC
New Book Empowers Women to Take Control of Their Finances: "Smart Money Moves for Women"
New book release: "Smart Money Moves for Women" empowers women to take control of their finances & build wealth with confidence. - October 07, 2025 - B&M Financial Management Services, LLC
GormanSquared’s The Electronic Guardian Unveils Expanded Functionality to Secure Financial and Critical Personal Documents
GormanSquared, LLC, a digital security and estate management company, has expanded its flagship product, The Electronic Guardian's Digital Vault, to include dedicated sections for taxes and critical identification documents. The update aims to provide a more comprehensive solution for users to... - September 25, 2025 - Gorman Squared LLC
Tax Stack AI Launches to Revolutionize Tax Strategy and Compliance for Small Firms
This summer, Tax Stack AI officially launched its innovative platform designed to bring enterprise-level tax technology within reach of small and mid-sized accounting firms. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with streamlined workflows, Tax Stack AI empowers firms to provide better... - September 08, 2025 - Tax Stack AI
Blockchain Payments v3.1: Stablecoin to Fiat Vendor Payments
You can pay vendors anywhere in the world without leaving their CRM, directly to their bank account via Stablecoins with Blockchain Payments v3.1. Cryptocurrency Adoption just got easier with the new release of Blockchain Payments v3.1 for enterprise adoption. - September 04, 2025 - Web3 Enabler, Inc.
Why CRM for Jira? Inside the Growing Demand for CRM for Jira.
As more companies look to unify sales, support, and delivery, Mria Labs examines why CRM for Jira is becoming a top priority and why existing tools aren’t enough. - July 29, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Veteran’s 34-Year-Old Software Quietly Wipes Out $114M in Debt
Veteran-built software ZilchWorks has helped over 16,000 people eliminate $114 million in debt without loans or gimmicks. Founded in 1990 by U.S. Marine Michael Riley, the software offers a simple, proven plan to pay off debt faster using the money people already have. As credit card debt hits record highs, ZilchWorks provides a powerful alternative to the minimum payment trap keeping Americans stuck. - July 28, 2025 - ZilchWorks
Is Jira a CRM? Mria Labs Responds with a Native Solution
Is Jira a CRM? For years, the answer has been complicated. Mria Labs is changing that and their latest announcement reveals how. - July 26, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Strategic Direction for Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has announced the strategic direction behind Mria CRM for Jira, a fully Jira-native customer relationship management system designed to align sales, product, and engineering teams in one connected platform. Built on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM eliminates tool switching and fragmented data by managing the entire customer journey directly inside Jira. - July 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Shares New Details on Role-Centered Approach to Mria CRM
The team behind Mria CRM for Jira reveals the persona-driven approach powering its product design, developed to meet the real needs of sales, product, and technical leaders working inside Jira. - July 22, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Official Fall 2025 Launch of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has officially announced the Fall 2025 launch of Mria CRM for Jira, the first CRM built entirely on Atlassian Forge to work natively inside Jira. The new product eliminates the need for external CRM tools and integrations, giving teams a fully connected way to manage sales, delivery, and customer relationships in one system. - July 19, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Local Accounting Firm Launches Expert QuickBooks Support Services for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs
B&M Financial Management Services, LLC, a trusted provider of financial coaching and business support, is proud to announce the official relaunch of its QuickBooks Support Services, tailored specifically for small business owners, freelancers, and nonprofit leaders looking to simplify their... - July 16, 2025 - B&M Financial Management Services, LLC
Mria Labs Releases First Public UI Preview of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has published the first visual UI preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira. The preview includes real interface screenshots of the four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are designed to support the full customer journey inside Jira. This is the first public look at the product ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch. - July 15, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM for Jira Positioned to Replace CRM Integrations with Jira-Native Experience
Mria Labs has highlighted a growing shift in the Atlassian ecosystem, as more B2B teams move away from traditional CRM integrations and toward Jira-native solutions. Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM delivers a fully embedded CRM experience inside Jira, eliminating the need for external tools, sync maintenance, or context switching. With rising demand for native workflows that align sales, delivery, and support, Mria CRM is well positioned to lead this emerging category. - July 10, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Polish Startup Lecishcha Launches Automated Reservation Management Platform for Small Accommodation Providers
Warsaw-based startup Lecishcha has launched its reservation management platform for small accommodation providers across Poland. The platform tackles a common headache: while 75% of Polish travelers book accommodations online (Polish Tourism Organization research), only about 30% of small rural... - July 10, 2025 - Lecishcha
B&M Financial Launches Smart Money Moves to Help People Control Money
Smart Money Moves Coaching helps you take control of your money with expert group coaching. - July 08, 2025 - B&M Financial Management Services, LLC
Mria Labs Announces Key Features of Mria CRM: The First Native CRM for Jira
Mria Labs announces the key features of Mria CRM, the first fully native CRM built exclusively for Jira. Designed to integrate seamlessly within Jira, Mria CRM offers powerful lead, contact, company, and deal management capabilities, along with activity tracking and customizable workflows. The solution aims to unify customer relationship management and project delivery for Jira users, enhancing collaboration and efficiency. - June 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Notice Ninja Welcomes George Mavrantzas as Head of Revenue and Client Success
Industry veteran joins to accelerate growth and elevate client experience across compliance-heavy sectors. - June 20, 2025 - Notice Ninja, Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Mria CRM is Being Developed on Atlassian Forge
Mria Labs is developing Mria CRM on Atlassian Forge, the modern platform powering all new Atlassian Marketplace apps. This ensures Mria CRM is fully integrated inside Jira, delivering a unified and secure experience that helps teams manage customers, sales, and projects without leaving their workspace. By building on Forge, Mria Labs is creating a future-ready CRM designed to boost productivity and collaboration for Jira users. - June 12, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Jira Teams Get Native CRM Solution with MRIA CRM from Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM is the first customer relationship management solution built natively on Atlassian Forge, enabling teams to manage leads, contacts, and deals directly within Jira Cloud - May 07, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
CaseFox Introduces New AI Document Generation Feature for Law Firms
CaseFox introduced a new AI-powered feature that helps law firms and lawyers generate legal documents in minutes, reducing document drafting time by up to 70%. - April 30, 2025 - CaseFox Inc.
Limelight Software Announces Integration with Microsoft Power BI to Transform Finance Operations
Limelight Software announces its integration with Microsoft Power BI, combining real-time financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting with dynamic analytics. This powerful connection empowers finance teams to streamline workflows and enhance insights. - April 14, 2025 - Limelight Software
MoolaX Launches Simplified Financial Platform for Solopreneurs, Empowering Creators with Easy Profit Tracking and Insights
MoolaX Launches Unified Income Dashboard for Solopreneurs, Offering Real-Time Financial Clarity Across Multiple Payment Platforms. MoolaX simplifies financial tracking for solopreneurs juggling multiple income streams. By consolidating payments, cash flow, and insights into a single visual dashboard, the platform helps entrepreneurs stay on top of their business performance — without the overwhelm of traditional accounting tools. - April 03, 2025 - MoolaX
Emorphis Technologies Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Development Services to Transform Businesses
Emorphis Technologies expands its AI development services, offering solutions in Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analytics. - March 27, 2025 - Emorphis Technologies
Seedless Launches to Revolutionize Enterprise AI Training with Fictional Data
Seedless, a groundbreaking technology startup, today announced the official launch of its platform designed to solve one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise AI adoption: data scarcity. Using a patent-pending, agent-based simulation process, Seedless generates fictional unstructured data that is fully synthetic, privacy-compliant, and remarkably lifelike, enabling organizations to train and evaluate AI tools without risking sensitive information. - February 28, 2025 - Seedless
CHANDOS HART LTD. Announces the Launch of Hartcoin, Expanding Access to Digital Currencies
CHANDOS HART LTD. has launched Hartcoin, a new cryptocurrency designed for secure transactions, mining, and investment. The token offers an ICO, optimized mining rewards and fast transactions. Hartcoin is now available for mining and trading. - February 26, 2025 - CHANDOS HART Ltd.
Notice Ninja Secures $500K Seed Investment to Drive Growth and Innovation
“Our vision has always been to simplify and automate tax notice compliance, freeing businesses from the inefficiencies and risks of manual processes,” said Amanda Reineke, CEO of Notice Ninja. - February 18, 2025 - Notice Ninja, Inc.
Nilesh Maheshwari to Attend ViVE & HIMSS 2025
Nilesh Maheshwari will join ViVE and HIMSS 2025 to engage with HealthTech leaders, driving discussions on AI, interoperability, and digital healthcare advancements. Fresh off a successful Arab Health 2025 and Emorphis Technologies’ recognition as a Top Software Developer 2025 in the USA, he looks forward to fostering innovation and collaboration in the industry. - February 16, 2025 - Emorphis Technologies
Central Data and Revalgo Form Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Automation to Infor CloudSuite
Central Data, a leading SaaS solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Revalgo.ai, an AI-powered automation platform, to enhance how wholesale distributors leverage Infor CloudSuite Distribution through truly end-to-end intelligent automation. This partnership brings... - February 14, 2025 - Central Data
Finzen Highlights DIY Investor Boom, Redefining How People Manage Their Wealth
DIY investing is booming as people have increasing access to new asset classes. Fintech tools like Finzen help streamline tracking, making investing an approachable side hustle. - February 13, 2025 - Finzen
iVendNext Unveils AI-Powered Retail Management Platform at NRF 2025
iVend Retail, a decade-long leader in retail technology, launches iVendNext at NRF 2025. This next-generation platform combines AI, native ERP, and CRM capabilities in a unified solution for mid to large retailers. iVendNext features customizable POS, built-in webshop, and an innovative marketplace for vertical-specific applications. The platform builds on iVend Retail's extensive experience while introducing cutting-edge technology to address modern retail challenges. - January 15, 2025 - iVendNext