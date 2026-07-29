Mria Labs has published the first visual UI preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira. The preview includes real interface screenshots of the four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are designed to support the full customer journey inside Jira. This is the first public look at the product ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch. - July 15, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.