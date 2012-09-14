PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Velocity Data Announces Change of Control A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group

CompuData Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData

V2verify™ Selected to be Part of Dreamit's 2019 Fall Cohort V2verify, an industry-leading voice biometric company, was one of six companies selected from a pool of 500+ applicants to be part of Dreamit's 2019 Fall Cohort. The Dreamit Cohort is a powerful group of companies that are solving challenges in cyber and physical security. - October 23, 2019 - V2verify

OmniFi Offers User-Friendly TRM System Integration with Automated Workflow Tools SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is empowering users of treasury and risk management (TRM) systems to create automated workflows through enhancements to OmniFi Access, offered as part of the latest version of OmniFi. - October 16, 2019 - SkySparc

Zobrio Announces the Launch of Zobrio Actionable Intelligence (ZAI) at BBCON 2019 Zobrio Launches New Budgeting, Cash Management and Bank Reconciliation Software for Government and Non Profit Sector - October 07, 2019 - Zobrio

QuickBooks Partners with Tillpoint POS & Business Management Platform Tillpoint adds to its list of integrated software partners and is now available on the QuickBooks app store, enabling users automatic syncing of POS sales to QuickBooks accounting. - October 02, 2019 - Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.

idyn Announces a Brand New Magento Based E-Commerce Suite for Microsoft Dynamics Dutch/American ISV idyn enters a new era with their complete SaaS e-commerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. This new app within the Microsoft Dynamics AppSource platform, will be available from October/November ’19. At the same time there will be a new major release of the existing... - September 27, 2019 - Qixas Group

CompuData Receives Certification as a Women-Owned Business Women-Owned Business Certification Provides Added Advantages to CompuData Customers - September 26, 2019 - CompuData

Tillpoint’s Point of Sale App Releases eReceipts Feature The latest feature enables businesses to send digital receipts, invoices, quotations, item and table reservations via email or SMS. - September 25, 2019 - Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.

CompuData Receives Blue Hen 17&43 Fastest Growing Company Award Angela Nadeau, University of Delaware Alumni, Honored as Leading a Fastest Growing Company. - September 19, 2019 - CompuData

SkySparc Expands with Murex Front-Office and Risk Expertise SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has recruited Emmanuel Dufrene, a highly experienced Murex consultant to join the fast-expanding Murex practice. - September 11, 2019 - SkySparc

Tillpoint, the Fastest-Growing EPOS Partners with SumUp Tillpoint strikes partnership with the leading payment provider in Europe to bring integrated payments to SMEs. - September 11, 2019 - Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.

CellarStone Completes GDPR Audit CellarStone, a provider of systems, solutions, and services focused on incentive management, PaaS application development, and data integration, today announced that it has completed its GDPR audit. This audit verifies that CellarStone, in its role as a processor, has implemented safeguards that meet... - September 06, 2019 - CellarStone, Inc.

SkySparc Named Technology Consultant of the Year in Central Banking’s FinTech Awards 2019 SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has been named Technology Consultant of the Year in Central Banking’s second annual FinTech & RegTech Global Awards, which recognize innovation in the central banking community. - September 05, 2019 - SkySparc

EZswap.net Offers Cryptocurrency Traders What Other Platforms Have Denied Them - Anonymity Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions

Meet DigiPrima Technologies in Los Angeles at Mobile World Congress 2019 DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd. heads to Los Angeles for MWC 2019. Looking forward to meeting and discovering new prospects and help organizations meet the enormous challenges of digital transformation. - August 29, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

SkySparc Increases Support to Domestic Clients with New Gothenburg Office SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is opening a new office in Gothenburg to better serve its clients in and around Sweden and across the Nordic region. - August 29, 2019 - SkySparc

New Financial Wellness Benefit, Sherpa, Launches ALTO Solutions Group, LLC is set to roll out Sherpa, a personal finance platform, for employers looking to enhance their voluntary benefits program with a Financial Wellness software solution. In a 2019 survey, PwC reports that 59% of employees report personal financial issues as being a distraction... - August 23, 2019 - Alto Solutions Group

Meet DigiPrima Technologies in Dubai for GITEX Future Stars 2019 DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd. heads to Dubai for GITEX Technology Week. Looking forward to meeting and discovering new prospects and help organizations meet the enormous challenges of digital transformation. - August 20, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

DigiPrima to Launch PrimaPlus at GITEX, Dubai 2019 DigiPrima announced that it will showcase PrimaPlus as part of GITEX, Dubai’s Start-Up Hub, GITEX Future Stars on October 6-10 in Dubai, UAE at Dubai World Trade Centre. PrimaPlus enables stakeholders to manage Business Plan, Business Priorities, Emerging Trends, SWOT Analysis, and KPIs. - August 20, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

April Software to Relaunch Refreshed Website The software company that facilitates the lives and operations of fund management professionals in Luxembourg and Europe is about to relaunch its website. April Software promises a fresh, modern look and focus on visitors’ experience. April Software has been in the business of providing effective... - August 16, 2019 - April Software

New Hire Adds Murex Functional Expertise at SkySparc SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has further expanded the functional expertise of its Murex practice with the recruitment of Damien Chambrier as senior consultant. - August 09, 2019 - SkySparc

Personal Bill Pay Experts Launch Website to Highlight Services TAG Bill Pay offers an outsourced solution to manage household expenses for family offices and individuals with a complex financial life. - July 27, 2019 - TAG

Hosted Payroll Solutions by Payroll Business Solutions Has Qualified for G-Cloud 11, The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Procurement Framework Payroll Business Solutions announces its acceptance on the G-Cloud procurement framework and has now become a Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supplier for Hosted Payroll Solutions under the Cloud Software section. - July 27, 2019 - Payroll Business Solutions

TAG Bill Pay Partners with Cheque Guard, a Total Check Fraud Solution The Cheque Guard suite of products is the industry-leading answer to combating check fraud. - July 25, 2019 - TAG

Eyvo, Inc. Announce New Small Business Edition of Their Procurement SaaS Platform & Attendance at the San Francisco Small Business Expo Eyvo, Inc., a California based supplier of state-of-the-art procurement platform software, today announced the launch of the new Small Business Edition (SBE) of their SaaS procurement platform for supply chain management ahead of their attendance at the San Francisco Small Business Expo on August 22, 2019. - July 22, 2019 - Eyvo, Inc.

CompuData Ranks in the 2019 VAR 100 CompuData ranked as one of the top 100 resellers by Accounting Today in the VAR 100 for 2019. - July 11, 2019 - CompuData

IVANNOVATION Language Management Launches New Website IVANNOVATION Language Management has launched its new website to reflect its evolving role in the foreign language translation and localization market. The site presents the company's expanded range of services, including translation, localization, and interpretation. It also publishes regular articles... - July 05, 2019 - IVANNOVATION

CompuData Ranks in Channel Futures’ MSP 501 Survey CompuData ranked #163 in the industry’s most comprehensive global survey of managed service providers (MSPs). - June 27, 2019 - CompuData

CompuData Named 2019 Top 100 VARS CompuData Has Been Awarded Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2019 - June 25, 2019 - CompuData

Much Anticipated ACEIT 8.0 Released: Faster Results, Custom Charts, Modular Interface The Automated Cost Estimating Integrated Tools (ACEIT) is the premier cost estimating software suite used across government and industry programs to analyze, develop, share, and report on cost estimates. ACEIT’s suite of integrated applications automates cost analysis: from developing methodologies... - June 20, 2019 - Tecolote Research, Inc.

SkySparc Announces Partnership Agreement with Murex SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, entered into a partnership in March with Murex, a global industry leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets and treasury. - June 11, 2019 - SkySparc

CLEARIFY® Names Mendelson Consulting Noobeh Cloud as Preferred Cloud Provider for QQube™ Advanced Reporting for QuickBooks Anytime Anywhere Access for QuickBooks Desktops and QQube™ Available from QB Reporting Experts, Delivered on the Microsoft Azure Cloud. - June 08, 2019 - Mendelson Consulting

TAG Expands Into New York City with New Office Location The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG

SkySparc Invests in Patch Upgrade as-a-Service with New Head SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has appointed former TradeTech Consulting executive Torbjörn Pejer to guide the future development of Patch Upgrade as-a-Service, the firm’s highly successful structured upgrade practice. - June 05, 2019 - SkySparc

New Investment Supports SkySparc Growth Strategy SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has entered into an agreement for a strategic investment by Bragnum Invest to support the firm’s growth strategy. Under the terms of the transaction, existing SkySparc owners and staff will remain significant shareholders in the company. - May 29, 2019 - SkySparc

Chargezoom Achieves PCI-DSS Compliance Chargezoom, an emerging Software as a Service provider, today announced that the company has validated compliance with the PCI-DSS version 3.2 as a Level 1 service provider. The organization underwent a rigorous audit by Sectigo, to ensure that it meets the industry’s security controls that are... - May 28, 2019 - Chargezoom

Strong 2018 Performance Positions SkySparc for Future Growth SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has confirmed another successful year of revenue and profit growth in 2018, built on strong demand in its core business areas and continued investment in service quality. - May 23, 2019 - SkySparc

Grants Management Systems, Inc. Announces Ken Pearson to Speak at GMS RLSS Summit Grants Management Systems, Inc. (GMS, Inc.), provider of revolving loan and accounting software for nonprofit and public organizations announced today Ken Pearson will be speaking at the GMS RLSS Summit this month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - May 22, 2019 - GMS, Inc.

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Grants Management Systems, Inc. Announces Dr. Amanda Andrade to Speak at 34th Annual Financial Management Conference Grants Management Systems, Inc. (GMS, Inc.), provider of accounting and revolving loan software for nonprofit and public organizations announced today Dr. Amanda Andrade will be speaking at the 34th Annual GMS Accounting Summit this month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - May 17, 2019 - GMS, Inc.

Espire Infolabs and WSO2 Announce Global Partnership to Provide Agile Integration Solutions The combination of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform and Espire’s Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) framework brings together applications, systems, data sources, and devices to help digitally driven organizations deliver meaningful customer experiences. - May 16, 2019 - Espire Infolabs

Minority Purchase - IASG Makes Strategic Investment Institutional Advisory Services Group ("IASG") has acquired a minority stake in Chicago-based Omega Edge LLC, a private financial management advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed. - May 08, 2019 - IASG Fund Services LLC

SkySparc Strengthens Murex Practice with Technical Lead SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has hired Markus Linke, a senior Murex consultant with almost two decades’ experience, to deepen the expertise of its Murex practice. - May 07, 2019 - SkySparc

Tillpoint Chosen as POS Provider for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2019 The Leading Point of Sale Was Used by All Exhibitors to Process Sales Transactions - May 01, 2019 - Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.

Qixas Group Expands Executive Team, Appoints Debbie Clark as COO﻿ Qixas Group is proud to announce Debbie Clark as the Chief Operating Officer for North American Operations. - April 27, 2019 - Qixas Group

IASG Fund Services LLC ("IASG-FS") Launches to Promote a Highly Disruptive Fund Administration Software to CTAs, CPOs and Other Alternative Managers Institutional Advisory Services Group or IASG, a service provider to alternative managers for 25 years, is launching a new division, IASG Fund Services. This company will promote Seamless Solutions, an innovative and disruptive software developed by Sudrania LLC. The platform can service CTAs, CPOs, hedge funds, private equity sponsors, real estate investment companies, family offices and mutual funds. - April 25, 2019 - IASG Fund Services LLC