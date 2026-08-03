Recent Headlines
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
Manifestly Introduces AI Assisted Workflow Execution Through Claude
Manifestly Checklists has introduced an MCP integration for Claude, making it easier for teams to manage recurring workflows and SOPs through natural language. The new connection allows Claude to interact with Manifestly workflows so users can complete steps, launch runs, update assignments, and create workflow templates without leaving Claude. - July 16, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Kentico Becomes the First Major DXP Vendor to Put Agentic AI on Its Awards Leaderboard, Opening Site of the Year 2026
Kentico today opened the Site of the Year 2026 competition with a refreshed awards structure built around the forces reshaping digital experience, including a new Best Use of AI award, the first-of-its-kind recognition from a major Digital Experience Platform vendor that formally celebrates partner... - July 05, 2026 - Kentico
Kentico Reports AIRA Customer Adoption Nearly Quadruples in the First Half of 2026
Growth driven by rapid adoption of AIRA and Kentico’s Agentic Marketing Suite, helping marketers scale content operations with AI-powered assistance. - July 05, 2026 - Kentico
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
MeBeBot Launches the Humanity in AI Awards, the First Program to Honor Practitioners Deploying AI to Serve Employees, Not Replace Them
The first awards program to honor the practitioners, not the platforms, who are making AI work for the people it’s supposed to serve. Nominations are open from June 8 to July 24, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - MeBeBot
Systweak Software Launches Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator for Android
Systweak Software has released Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator, an Android application that turns physical documents into shareable PDFs using a phone camera, without an internet connection, a cloud account, or any extra hardware. Key Features Scan and Create PDFs with three capture modes: 1. - May 17, 2026 - Systweak Software
Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows. The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and... - May 09, 2026 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager. A seasoned retail automotive leader with extensive experience in dealership operations, used vehicle strategy, sales leadership, inventory management, and performance improvement, Black brings a... - May 07, 2026 - Agile Auto
Rierino Launches Community Edition for Agentic Backend Development
Rierino has launched Community Edition of its execution-first low-code platform for agentic backend development. Available via AWS Marketplace, it gives developers hands-on access to visual workflow design, reusable logic components, integrations, API-ready services, and support for diverse AI model strategies including hosted and local models. - April 15, 2026 - Rierino
Systweak PDF Editor for Android Adds PDF Compression
Systweak Software has rolled out a new PDF compression feature for the free Systweak PDF Editor app on Android. Users can now reduce the size of large PDF files directly from their phones without losing formatting, clarity, or quality, and share them over email or messaging apps. Large PDF files... - April 12, 2026 - Systweak Software
New Workflow Sharing Feature Helps Teams Eliminate Process Silos
Manifestly’s latest feature enables businesses to share workflows across departments, improving efficiency and reducing duplication. - April 10, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Agile Auto Partners with AutoCanada to Streamline Used Vehicle Operations
AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, has teamed up with Agile Auto to roll out new operational intelligence tools across its used vehicle departments. The collaboration focuses on integrating Agile Auto’s software platform to help... - April 08, 2026 - Agile Auto
Martocci Mayhem Launches AI-Powered Creator Platform for YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram
Martocci Mayhem is a multi-platform social media management SaaS that helps content creators manage YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram from one dashboard. Features include a Command Center for unified analytics, a Smart Video Scheduler, Coach Mayhem AI for titles and thumbnails, enterprise bulk editing, TT Lab for title/thumbnail optimization, auto-generated microsites, and optional AI video creation. Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans; GDPR compliant, secure OAuth, and transparent data use. - March 29, 2026 - Martocci Mayhem
Systweak Introduces eSign, a Digital Signature Solution for Businesses
Systweak Software today proudly announced the official launch of Systweak eSign, a cloud-based electronic signature platform that allows professionals, legal teams, HR departments, and small businesses to send, sign, and track PDF documents digitally without printing, scanning, or sharing sensitive... - March 27, 2026 - Systweak Software
RationalPlan 6.2 – Improved Risk Management Functionality
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.2 a version that comes with improvements for the risk management module and support for macOS Tahoe. Users can now work with extra customizable columns. RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as... - March 20, 2026 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace
Manifestly Launches New Zapier OAuth Integration to Automate Workflow
Manifestly has launched a new Zapier OAuth integration called the Manifestly Checklists Agent. This update allows users to securely connect their individual Manifestly accounts to Zapier using OAuth authentication, enabling more flexible and user specific workflow automation. Teams can now trigger checklists, automate tasks, and connect Manifestly with thousands of apps in Zapier’s ecosystem while maintaining stronger permission control and security. - March 15, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Kentico Announces Site of the Year 2025 Winners, Showcasing Global Innovation with Xperience by Kentico
Kentico proudly announces the winners of its Site of the Year 2025 awards, celebrating the most innovative and impactful digital experiences built on Xperience by Kentico. - February 28, 2026 - Kentico
Agile Auto Appoints John Hamlin to Board of Directors Effective March 1, 2026
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of John Hamlin to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026. Hamlin brings nearly four decades of automotive industry leadership, strategic marketing expertise, and service driven executive experience to the board as Agile Auto continues to advance... - February 27, 2026 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Guy-Oliver Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Guy-Olivier Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager. A disciplined operator with deep dealership experience, Guy-Olivier brings a structured, transparency-driven approach to sales execution and performance strategy across automotive retail. “As... - February 12, 2026 - Agile Auto
Kentico Unveils Major AI Leap Bringing Agentic AI Workflows to Marketing Teams
Kentico today announced the launch of the AIRA Agentic Marketing Suite, extending its AI strategy within Xperience by Kentico. The new suite introduces specialized agents designed to execute defined marketing and content tasks, underscoring Kentico’s belief that AI should be operational, transparent, and embedded directly into how teams work. - February 10, 2026 - Kentico
Manifestly Shares Its AI Roadmap for Building and Improving Workflows with More Control
Manifestly Checklists has published its plan for expanding AI across its workflow and checklist platform, with an emphasis on control, transparency, privacy, and reliable performance. - January 30, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Martocci Mayhem Launches Free Creator Analytics for YouTube and TikTok, Plus Shareable Microsites
Martocci Mayhem launches a free platform for YouTube and TikTok creators with easy-to-read analytics and auto-generated shareable microsites. No credit card required. Built to help creators track performance, showcase content, and grow faster. - January 28, 2026 - Martocci Mayhem
Manifestly Introduces Real Time SMS Notifications to Keep Teams Aligned and Work Moving
Manifestly has launched real time SMS Notifications to help teams stay aligned and respond faster to critical work updates. Users can receive text alerts for assignments, reminders, mentions, and late tasks, ensuring important notifications reach them instantly wherever they are. - January 24, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
Manifestly Launches Enterprise Plan to Help Teams Standardize Operations, Improve Accountability, and Scale with Confidence
Manifestly’s new Enterprise Plan brings advanced security, governance, and support for organizations running critical processes across departments. - January 14, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Systweak Software Participates in the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit Held in Jaipur, India
Systweak Software is a renowned organisation that develops software for all major OS like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has a client base all across the globe, providing solutions and apps to make daily tasks easier on various devices. Systweak Software has participated in the Rajasthan... - January 07, 2026 - Systweak Software
Systweak Announces Christmas & New Year Sale with Exclusive Discounts
Systweak Software is a software development company that develops software for major OS platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has announced a flat 50% off discount sale this festive season during Christmas & New Year, on most of its products from different categories like PC... - December 26, 2025 - Systweak Software
Introducing Artsyl’s docAlpha 7.3: Smarter AI, Stronger Controls, Next-Level Automation
Artsyl Technologies launches docAlpha 7.3, its most advanced intelligent automation platform yet. The release adds upgraded AI engines, adaptive rules, a modern UI, a built-in AI Assistant, Intelligent Rules & Fields, and expanded ERP integrations to boost accuracy, speed, and workflow efficiency. Now available for all users. - December 13, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Bilt Expands Commitment to Military Talent Through SkillBridge Program
BILT expands its DoW SkillBridge partnership, by adding a fourth veteran intern. The company has hired two graduates full-tim. New intern David Gravelle joins BILT with Air Force training and maintenance expertise. Former interns Drew Glass (USAF) and Stewart Johnson (USN) now serve in capture management and cybersecurity. The program strengthens BILT’s federal practie and supports service members transitioning to civilian tech careers. - December 10, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
AI That Understands. Rules That Think. Automation That Scales. Meet Artsyl’s docAlpha 7.3.
Artsyl launches its most advanced version yet, with AI-driven enhancements, advanced security, and smart automation controls. - December 10, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
IIT Roorkee Alumni Association Bangalore Chapter to Host Annual Event 2025
The IIT Roorkee Alumni Association Bangalore Chapter is proud to announce its annual chapter event, scheduled for November 8, 2025. The gathering will bring together around 150 alumni, including prominent entrepreneurs and industrialists, to celebrate the enduring legacy and achievements of IIT... - November 24, 2025 - Valuebound
Systweak Software Launches Black Friday Sale with Best Deals 2025
Systweak Software, a software development company, has announced a price cut of 50% on most of its software products owing to the Black Friday event from 15th to 30th November 2025. This 15-day super sale event will help users purchase popular software at discounted prices. The software categories... - November 19, 2025 - Systweak Software
BILT named “Series B & Beyond Startup of the Year" by Venture Dallas
BILT 3D Intelligent Instructions platform was named “Series B & Beyond Startup of the Year” by Venture Dallas for its innovation and growth in North Texas technology. The award recognizes BILT’s impact on workforce training, operational enablement, and guided work, empowering technicians, tradespeople, and DIYers worldwide. - November 18, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
BILT Hires New Chief Technology Officer to Innovate for Scale New CTO Brings Decades of Experience in 3D, Spatial Computing and AI
BILT Incorporated has appointed Mitch Dawson as Chief Technology Officer to advance innovation and scalability across its 3D Intelligent Instructions platform. With deep expertise in AI, spatial computing, and 3D visualization from roles at Physna, Zillow, and Microsoft, Dawson will lead technology and product strategy as BILT expands commercial and government operations with enhanced cybersecurity and AI capabilities. - November 10, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
Agile Auto Appoints Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor. A respected consultant and former dealership owner, Ed has advised OEMs, dealers, and industry partners nationwide, earning recognition for his proven ability to drive profitability, strengthen performance, and... - November 07, 2025 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive. A results-driven, growth-minded sales executive, Forrest Spears combines deep industry expertise, operational leadership, and a lifelong passion for the automotive world to drive success from the shop floor to... - October 31, 2025 - Agile Auto
Manifestly Introduces OpenAI Agent Builder Integration, Enabling No-Code AI Workflow Creation for Growing Teams
New integration allows businesses to deploy intelligent automation workflows in minutes through direct OpenAI connectivity and Zapier bridge. - October 20, 2025 - Manifestly Checklist
Disk Clean Pro App New Updates for Mac Users
A new Startup Manager, a more Efficient Engine, and a clean, intuitive interface are among the new updates. - October 12, 2025 - Systweak Software
Systweak Software Releases “Systweak PDF Editor” App for iPhone Users
A complete PDF editing and management app on iPhone. - September 27, 2025 - Systweak Software
Aetix Lab Launches Muse, a Collection of Interactive Widgets for iOS. The Project's Founder, Oleg Sukhorukov, Has Already Been Honored with an A' Design Award.
Aetix Lab announces the upcoming launch of Muse, an innovative app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The project is led by founder and designer Oleg Sukhorukov, an internationally recognized product designer and winner of awards such as Red Dot and A’ Design Award. Muse offers a curated collection of high-quality, interactive widgets that bring a new level of personalization to Apple devices and has already been honored with an A’ Design Award for design excellence. - September 18, 2025 - Aetix Lab
Declaring a Change of Name of Systweak PDF Editor & Scanner
Systweak Software is well known for creating applications for all major platforms like Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. One of the most popular and widely used apps for Android devices, developed by the organization, is PDF Editor: Scanner & Reader. The company has decided to rename this app to... - September 04, 2025 - Systweak Software
Band Breeze Launches No-Code Web Builder for Bands & Musicians
Band Breeze launches new no-code web builder for bands and performers. The content management system is purely data-driven, based on simple copy-and-paste and media file upload mechanisms that produce consistently attractive and functional band websites with minimal effort. - August 04, 2025 - Band Breeze
Artsyl Expands Medical Claims Automation with ClaimAction 7.2 and ADA 2024 Form Support
Artsyl Technologies has launched ClaimAction 7.2 with full support for the 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form, enabling automated extraction and validation of new required fields. The AI-powered platform streamlines both dental and medical claims processing, reduces manual effort, ensures compliance, and accelerates reimbursements. - July 31, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies Unveils InvoiceAction 7.2 with Advanced AI Capabilities and Enhanced ERP Integration
Artsyl Technologies has released InvoiceAction 7.2, the latest version of its AI-powered accounts payable automation platform. The update introduces advanced features including multi-model AI document classification, enhanced approval workflows, improved handling of recurring invoices, and deeper ERP integrations. - July 11, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
qmsWrapper Unveils Risk-Based, Event-Driven Compliance Update for Medical Device Industry
qmsWrapper announces a major update to its QMS platform for MedTech companies, introducing risk-based event capture, smart automation, and customizable logs. The release enhances compliance with MDR, IVDR, and QMSR while streamlining workflows and increasing traceability. - July 08, 2025 - qmsWrapper
Systweak Announces Independence Day 2025 Software Sale
Systweak Software is a software development company that develops programs that contain specific features not offered by the common operating system. This organization develops apps for all major platforms like Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Systweak has decided to celebrate Independence Day 2025... - July 05, 2025 - Systweak Software
Artsyl Technologies Announces Certification of InvoiceAction and OrderAction for Acumatica 2025 R1
Artsyl Technologies has achieved full certification for its InvoiceAction and OrderAction solutions with Acumatica 2025 R1, enabling seamless AI-driven automation for invoice and sales order processing. These solutions integrate in real time with Acumatica ERP to streamline financial workflows, reduce manual tasks, and improve data accuracy. - June 21, 2025 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Tila Introduces a New Way to Work with AI Across Text, Code, and Media
Tovie Mobile has officially launched Tila, a generative AI workspace that combines an infinite visual canvas with collaborative multi-agent technology. Designed to adapt to how people think and work, Tila enables users to create and transform content—across text, visuals, code, and video—using intelligent AI agents. Unlike traditional chat-based tools, Tila offers an intuitive, card-based interface for seamless, real-time collaboration. Now in public beta. - June 18, 2025 - Tovie Mobile