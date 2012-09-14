PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Code2action Inc.
Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts
Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization
Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence
Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC
Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software
Ansel Pineiro Earns Kentico Marketer Certification
BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification. - December 05, 2019 - BizStream
Code2action Inc.
Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger Into a Publicly Traded Shell Company
Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
Clocr, Inc.
Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate
Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.
Systweak Software Announces 2019 Black Friday Sale
Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software
Salesmate Makes Planning Activities Easier by Adding a Calendar View
Salesmate takes a step ahead to enhance its user experience by adding a calendar view in its activity module. This new update would maximize efficiency and help sales reps in planning their entire week for making the right use of their precious time. It provides a proper day by day plan for all the sales... - November 21, 2019 - Salesmate
BOLDplanning
BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer; Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board
BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding... - November 20, 2019 - BOLDplanning
Salesmate Takes a Big Leap by Launching Sequences
Salesmate made a big addition to its list of impeccable features by launching “Sequences” - a series of texts and emails sent at predefined time intervals. This useful addition is intended to make the life of sales reps easier. It eliminates the hassle of remembering and sending each email... - November 17, 2019 - Salesmate
InvoiceAction Certified by Acumatica
InvoiceAction intelligent process automation for vendor invoices achieves “Acumatica-Certified Application” Status for 2019 R2 by the Cloud ERP company. - November 16, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
OrderAction Certified by Acumatica
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a leading global provider of intelligent process automation technology for data capture and document workflow processing, today announced that its OrderAction software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) for Acumatica R2 2019. Acumatica is... - November 14, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
BizStream Achieves Kentico Microsoft Azure Competency
BizStream, a West Michigan based software development company and Kentico Gold Partner, is proud to announce that it has achieved Kentico’s Microsoft Azure Competency. This competency is designed to recognize the Kentico Gold Partners, who have successfully launched Kentico projects in a Microsoft... - November 10, 2019 - BizStream
GRBJ Names BizStream Co-Owner One of 40 Under 40 Business Leaders
BizStream co-owner and solution architect, Brian McKeiver, has been selected as one of Grand Rapids Business Journal's 2019 40 Under 40 business leaders. McKeiver joins Mark Schmidt, BizStream owner and web developer, who was recognized as a 40 Under 40 Business Leader in 2014. Out of hundreds of applicants,... - November 03, 2019 - BizStream
Pentek Introduces New Sentinel Recorder for Military Signal Intelligence Applications
Automatically tune, detect and record signals of interest; Scan and search from 800 MHz to 26.5 GHz; Capture instantaneous RF signal bandwidths up to 500 MHz; 4U chassis with front panel hot-swappable SSDs; Storage capacities to 245 TB - November 02, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.
News Hub Media
News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement
News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media
Locker for Whats Chat App for Android Hits 1 Million Downloads
App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software
BizStream Named 2019 Winner of Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness
BizStream, a company that specializes in complex software solutions, has been recognized as one of Michigan's 2019 Best and Brightest in Wellness winners for the sixth year. The Best and Brightest in Wellness is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in worksite... - October 25, 2019 - BizStream
The FASB Formally Extends the Deadline for Implementation of the New Lease Standard ASC 842
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) officially voted to approve delaying the effective date of the new lease accounting standard for private companies and nonprofit organizations by issuing Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No.2016-02 (2021 calendar year). This action formalizes the proposal... - October 24, 2019 - iLease Management LLC
Systweak Brings New Updates to "Cleaner for Android"
Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Artsyl Announces Sponsorship of 2019 ASUG SAP Biz.One Conference
At the annual ASUG SAP Biz.One Conference, Artsyl Technologies will showcase intelligent process automation solutions for SAP B1 Vendor Invoices and Customer Sales Orders. - October 23, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Brian Mckeiver Attains Two Kentico Kontent Developer Certifications
BizStream, a West Michigan software development company, announced that BizStream Co-Owner and Kentico MVP, Brian McKeiver, has earned the Kentico Kontent Developer Certification and the Kentico Kontent Business Qualification. - October 22, 2019 - BizStream
Systweak's CEO Listed Amongst 30 Most Inspiring Business Leaders
Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software
Text Messages with Conversation View and QuickBooks Online Native Integration Inside Salesmate CRM
Salesmate CRM moves a step further and upgrades its text messages with a conversation view for providing better user experience. The CRM software development team has also launched its QuickBooks Online native integration. Text messages with conversation view Through this new update, users will be able... - October 19, 2019 - Salesmate
Orange County Convention Center and etech Announces New Digital Signage Partnership
The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) announces etech, a provider of digital signage solutions for the events industry, as the Center’s new digital signage partner. - October 19, 2019 - etech
Artsyl Sponsors Microsoft Dynamics Summit 2019 North America to Showcase Easy-to-Implement Intelligent Process Automation for Dynamics ERPs
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will showcase new enhancements to its InvoiceAction and OrderAction back office process applications as a sponsor of the 2019... - October 18, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Sponsors Microsoft D365 Focus Europe Conference to Showcase Back Office Intelligent Process Automation
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.(TM), a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will showcase AP Automation for Microsoft Dynamics ERPs as a sponsor of the 2019 Microsoft D365 Focus Conference in Brussels, Belgium. - October 17, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
SOSA Consortium Members Pentek, Herrick Technology Laboratories and Kontron Teamed Up to Deliver C4ISR Demonstrator System
Designed to meet the requirements of emerging standards from The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture Consortium; C4ISR demonstrator system delivered to the U.S. Army - October 17, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.
Artsyl Extends Its Launch Event Sponsorship to Highlight Certified AP and Sales Order Automation Solutions for Acumatica 2019 R2
Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, announced that it is extending its participation in Acumatica 2019 R2 road show events, beyond its September sponsorship of the Acumatica R2 2019 Road Show event... - October 12, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Pentek Adds 3U VPX Software Radio Board to Jade FPGA Family with Backplane Optical and RF I/O
Three 200 MHz 16-bit A/Ds with three programmable multiband DDCs; OpenVPX Compliant Optical and RF I/O to VPX Backplane; Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages; Navigator Design Suite expedites development and custom IP integration. - October 11, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.
RESEARCHconnect Releases New Research Funding Tools for Institutions Worldwide
Idox’s RESEARCHconnect has launched a range of new product features, designed to provide research institutions with a streamlined way of focusing their research funding support where it matters most. Having signed a partnership agreement with Dutch-based grant proposal experts Impacter in July... - October 11, 2019 - IDOX
Countdown to NAB NY: FileCatalyst to Showcase Upcoming Features
FileCatalyst, an Emmy® award-winning pioneer in managed file transfers and a world-leading fast file transfer solution provider, has announced that they will be exhibiting at this year’s NAB New York show. FileCatalyst is excited to be showcasing a preview of their new FileCatalyst Direct and... - October 10, 2019 - FileCatalyst
Portland-Based Company Releases Innovative Remote Browser Client for Web
Enato’s WebGlass “isolates code and endpoints from malicious users.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato
Portland-Based Company Releases Cloud-Hosted MicroCMS for Developers
Enato’s FloatCMS “Makes content management trivial.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato
iDialogue Document Automation Solution Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange
Pacific Apps, Inc. announces the release of iDialogue document lifecycle management solution on Salesforce AppExchange. - October 06, 2019 - Pacific Apps Inc.
Jackson County, Colorado Successfully Live with Landmark, Official Records Management System from Pioneer Technology Group
Pioneer Technology Group brings Jackson County online with its new state-of-the-art records system, Landmark. - September 29, 2019 - Pioneer Technology Group
Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro and Photos Exif Editor Amongst Top 5 on Mac App Store
Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Proventeq Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification
Proventeq, a leading provider of cloud office and content migration solutions for organisations worldwide, has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems at its site in India. Keeping such highly sensitive data secure is of utmost importance and the certification... - September 20, 2019 - Proventeq
Systweak Launches Similar Photos Fixer for iOS
Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software
Artsyl Hits the Road with Acumatica to Highlight AP and Sales Order Automation for Acumatica 2019 R2
Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will once again be a participating sponsor for the 2019 Acumatica Road Show events to be held nationwide, which began September 11 with the... - September 13, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
ShowingTime
ShowingTime Acquires Centralized Showing Service, Accelerating Its Growth with Enhanced Offerings to an Expanded Audience
ShowingTime, the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today it has acquired Centralized Showing Service to better serve the needs of clients in the residential real estate industry. The two established companies bring together a combined... - September 06, 2019 - ShowingTime
Cloud Maven Announces Eligibility Checker on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace
Computer software creator and consultancy Cloud Maven announced today that it has launched its Eligibility Checker app on Salesforce AppExchange, revolutionizing how healthcare companies verify benefits and eligibility in Salesforce. The new offering provides instant secure access to more than 780 health... - August 28, 2019 - Cloud Maven
Publish Interactive Releases Whitepaper on Trends in High-Value B2B Research Publishing
Whitepaper highlights that market report publishers must understand how customers use their syndicated content. - August 28, 2019 - Publish Interactive
AscendoSoft Announces Auto-RC
AscendoSoft extends its automation solutions to let end users manage critical processes from anywhere, anytime. - August 23, 2019 - AscendoSoft Inc.
PaperCut Software
PaperCut Solves Print Queue Deployment with New Release
PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 introduces Print Deploy, a feature that markedly simplifies print queue deployment. Print Deploy rounds out PaperCut’s offering of an industry-first print management and print enablement complete solution. PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 released August 20, 2019. - August 20, 2019 - PaperCut Software
April Software to Relaunch Refreshed Website
The software company that facilitates the lives and operations of fund management professionals in Luxembourg and Europe is about to relaunch its website. April Software promises a fresh, modern look and focus on visitors’ experience. April Software has been in the business of providing effective... - August 16, 2019 - April Software
Pentek Adds Digital I/O Capability to Talon Extreme Rugged 1/2 ATR Recorder Family
Environmentally-sealed, conduction-cooled design ideal for harsh mechanical and thermal environments such as UAV’s, aircraft pods and military vehicles; Four Channel Serial FPDP record/playback; Up to 4 GB/s real-time recording rate ; Removable SSD QuickPac drive pack holds up to 61 TB of data. - August 05, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.
Adaptiv Networks
Adaptiv Networks Granted SD-WAN Patent for Unified Firewall Manager
Extends portfolio of innovative software-defined overlay networking patents. - August 03, 2019 - Adaptiv Networks
BioInformatics Inc. Chooses Publish Interactive to Launch New Publishing Platform and Rebrand as Science and Medicine Group
B2B research publishing tech provider, Publish Interactive, today announced partnership with BioInformatics Inc., a leading market research firm in the instrumentation and life science industries, to launch a new publishing platform as it rebrands to Science and Medicine Group. Following a successful... - August 03, 2019 - Publish Interactive
Indico Solutions Announces Added Systematic Review Functionality and Strategic Partnership with The Alliance for the Implementation of Clinical Practice Guidelines
Indico Solutions of Melbourne, Australia and Chicago, IL announces a strategic partnership with The Alliance for the Implementation of Clinical Practice Guidelines (AiCPG) and the release of new functionality to the systematic review experience with the Indico Guidelines Platform. - July 23, 2019 - Indico Solutions
