Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

Ansel Pineiro Earns Kentico Marketer Certification BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification. - December 05, 2019 - BizStream

Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger Into a Publicly Traded Shell Company Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.

Systweak Software Announces 2019 Black Friday Sale Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software

Salesmate Makes Planning Activities Easier by Adding a Calendar View Salesmate takes a step ahead to enhance its user experience by adding a calendar view in its activity module. This new update would maximize efficiency and help sales reps in planning their entire week for making the right use of their precious time. It provides a proper day by day plan for all the sales... - November 21, 2019 - Salesmate

BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer; Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding... - November 20, 2019 - BOLDplanning

Salesmate Takes a Big Leap by Launching Sequences Salesmate made a big addition to its list of impeccable features by launching “Sequences” - a series of texts and emails sent at predefined time intervals. This useful addition is intended to make the life of sales reps easier. It eliminates the hassle of remembering and sending each email... - November 17, 2019 - Salesmate

InvoiceAction Certified by Acumatica InvoiceAction intelligent process automation for vendor invoices achieves “Acumatica-Certified Application” Status for 2019 R2 by the Cloud ERP company. - November 16, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

OrderAction Certified by Acumatica Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a leading global provider of intelligent process automation technology for data capture and document workflow processing, today announced that its OrderAction software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) for Acumatica R2 2019. Acumatica is... - November 14, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

BizStream Achieves Kentico Microsoft Azure Competency BizStream, a West Michigan based software development company and Kentico Gold Partner, is proud to announce that it has achieved Kentico’s Microsoft Azure Competency. This competency is designed to recognize the Kentico Gold Partners, who have successfully launched Kentico projects in a Microsoft... - November 10, 2019 - BizStream

GRBJ Names BizStream Co-Owner One of 40 Under 40 Business Leaders BizStream co-owner and solution architect, Brian McKeiver, has been selected as one of Grand Rapids Business Journal's 2019 40 Under 40 business leaders. McKeiver joins Mark Schmidt, BizStream owner and web developer, who was recognized as a 40 Under 40 Business Leader in 2014. Out of hundreds of applicants,... - November 03, 2019 - BizStream

Pentek Introduces New Sentinel Recorder for Military Signal Intelligence Applications Automatically tune, detect and record signals of interest; Scan and search from 800 MHz to 26.5 GHz; Capture instantaneous RF signal bandwidths up to 500 MHz; 4U chassis with front panel hot-swappable SSDs; Storage capacities to 245 TB - November 02, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Locker for Whats Chat App for Android Hits 1 Million Downloads App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software

BizStream Named 2019 Winner of Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness BizStream, a company that specializes in complex software solutions, has been recognized as one of Michigan's 2019 Best and Brightest in Wellness winners for the sixth year. The Best and Brightest in Wellness is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in worksite... - October 25, 2019 - BizStream

The FASB Formally Extends the Deadline for Implementation of the New Lease Standard ASC 842 The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) officially voted to approve delaying the effective date of the new lease accounting standard for private companies and nonprofit organizations by issuing Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No.2016-02 (2021 calendar year). This action formalizes the proposal... - October 24, 2019 - iLease Management LLC

Systweak Brings New Updates to "Cleaner for Android" Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Artsyl Announces Sponsorship of 2019 ASUG SAP Biz.One Conference At the annual ASUG SAP Biz.One Conference, Artsyl Technologies will showcase intelligent process automation solutions for SAP B1 Vendor Invoices and Customer Sales Orders. - October 23, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Brian Mckeiver Attains Two Kentico Kontent Developer Certifications BizStream, a West Michigan software development company, announced that BizStream Co-Owner and Kentico MVP, Brian McKeiver, has earned the Kentico Kontent Developer Certification and the Kentico Kontent Business Qualification. - October 22, 2019 - BizStream

Systweak's CEO Listed Amongst 30 Most Inspiring Business Leaders Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software

Text Messages with Conversation View and QuickBooks Online Native Integration Inside Salesmate CRM Salesmate CRM moves a step further and upgrades its text messages with a conversation view for providing better user experience. The CRM software development team has also launched its QuickBooks Online native integration. Text messages with conversation view Through this new update, users will be able... - October 19, 2019 - Salesmate

Orange County Convention Center and etech Announces New Digital Signage Partnership The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) announces etech, a provider of digital signage solutions for the events industry, as the Center’s new digital signage partner. - October 19, 2019 - etech

Artsyl Sponsors Microsoft Dynamics Summit 2019 North America to Showcase Easy-to-Implement Intelligent Process Automation for Dynamics ERPs Artsyl Technologies, Inc.™, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will showcase new enhancements to its InvoiceAction and OrderAction back office process applications as a sponsor of the 2019... - October 18, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Artsyl Sponsors Microsoft D365 Focus Europe Conference to Showcase Back Office Intelligent Process Automation Artsyl Technologies, Inc.(TM), a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will showcase AP Automation for Microsoft Dynamics ERPs as a sponsor of the 2019 Microsoft D365 Focus Conference in Brussels, Belgium. - October 17, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

SOSA Consortium Members Pentek, Herrick Technology Laboratories and Kontron Teamed Up to Deliver C4ISR Demonstrator System Designed to meet the requirements of emerging standards from The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture Consortium; C4ISR demonstrator system delivered to the U.S. Army - October 17, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

Artsyl Extends Its Launch Event Sponsorship to Highlight Certified AP and Sales Order Automation Solutions for Acumatica 2019 R2 Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, announced that it is extending its participation in Acumatica 2019 R2 road show events, beyond its September sponsorship of the Acumatica R2 2019 Road Show event... - October 12, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

Pentek Adds 3U VPX Software Radio Board to Jade FPGA Family with Backplane Optical and RF I/O Three 200 MHz 16-bit A/Ds with three programmable multiband DDCs; OpenVPX Compliant Optical and RF I/O to VPX Backplane; Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages; Navigator Design Suite expedites development and custom IP integration. - October 11, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

RESEARCHconnect Releases New Research Funding Tools for Institutions Worldwide Idox’s RESEARCHconnect has launched a range of new product features, designed to provide research institutions with a streamlined way of focusing their research funding support where it matters most. Having signed a partnership agreement with Dutch-based grant proposal experts Impacter in July... - October 11, 2019 - IDOX

Countdown to NAB NY: FileCatalyst to Showcase Upcoming Features FileCatalyst, an Emmy® award-winning pioneer in managed file transfers and a world-leading fast file transfer solution provider, has announced that they will be exhibiting at this year’s NAB New York show. FileCatalyst is excited to be showcasing a preview of their new FileCatalyst Direct and... - October 10, 2019 - FileCatalyst

Portland-Based Company Releases Innovative Remote Browser Client for Web Enato’s WebGlass “isolates code and endpoints from malicious users.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato

Portland-Based Company Releases Cloud-Hosted MicroCMS for Developers Enato’s FloatCMS “Makes content management trivial.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato

iDialogue Document Automation Solution Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange Pacific Apps, Inc. announces the release of iDialogue document lifecycle management solution on Salesforce AppExchange. - October 06, 2019 - Pacific Apps Inc.

Jackson County, Colorado Successfully Live with Landmark, Official Records Management System from Pioneer Technology Group Pioneer Technology Group brings Jackson County online with its new state-of-the-art records system, Landmark. - September 29, 2019 - Pioneer Technology Group

Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro and Photos Exif Editor Amongst Top 5 on Mac App Store Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Proventeq Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification Proventeq, a leading provider of cloud office and content migration solutions for organisations worldwide, has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems at its site in India. Keeping such highly sensitive data secure is of utmost importance and the certification... - September 20, 2019 - Proventeq

Systweak Launches Similar Photos Fixer for iOS Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software

Artsyl Hits the Road with Acumatica to Highlight AP and Sales Order Automation for Acumatica 2019 R2 Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation, focusing on document-based mission critical business processes, today announced that it will once again be a participating sponsor for the 2019 Acumatica Road Show events to be held nationwide, which began September 11 with the... - September 13, 2019 - Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

ShowingTime Acquires Centralized Showing Service, Accelerating Its Growth with Enhanced Offerings to an Expanded Audience ShowingTime, the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today it has acquired Centralized Showing Service to better serve the needs of clients in the residential real estate industry. The two established companies bring together a combined... - September 06, 2019 - ShowingTime

Cloud Maven Announces Eligibility Checker on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace Computer software creator and consultancy Cloud Maven announced today that it has launched its Eligibility Checker app on Salesforce AppExchange, revolutionizing how healthcare companies verify benefits and eligibility in Salesforce. The new offering provides instant secure access to more than 780 health... - August 28, 2019 - Cloud Maven

Publish Interactive Releases Whitepaper on Trends in High-Value B2B Research Publishing Whitepaper highlights that market report publishers must understand how customers use their syndicated content. - August 28, 2019 - Publish Interactive

AscendoSoft Announces Auto-RC AscendoSoft extends its automation solutions to let end users manage critical processes from anywhere, anytime. - August 23, 2019 - AscendoSoft Inc.

PaperCut Solves Print Queue Deployment with New Release PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 introduces Print Deploy, a feature that markedly simplifies print queue deployment. Print Deploy rounds out PaperCut’s offering of an industry-first print management and print enablement complete solution. PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 released August 20, 2019. - August 20, 2019 - PaperCut Software

April Software to Relaunch Refreshed Website The software company that facilitates the lives and operations of fund management professionals in Luxembourg and Europe is about to relaunch its website. April Software promises a fresh, modern look and focus on visitors’ experience. April Software has been in the business of providing effective... - August 16, 2019 - April Software

Pentek Adds Digital I/O Capability to Talon Extreme Rugged 1/2 ATR Recorder Family Environmentally-sealed, conduction-cooled design ideal for harsh mechanical and thermal environments such as UAV’s, aircraft pods and military vehicles; Four Channel Serial FPDP record/playback; Up to 4 GB/s real-time recording rate ; Removable SSD QuickPac drive pack holds up to 61 TB of data. - August 05, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

BioInformatics Inc. Chooses Publish Interactive to Launch New Publishing Platform and Rebrand as Science and Medicine Group B2B research publishing tech provider, Publish Interactive, today announced partnership with BioInformatics Inc., a leading market research firm in the instrumentation and life science industries, to launch a new publishing platform as it rebrands to Science and Medicine Group. Following a successful... - August 03, 2019 - Publish Interactive