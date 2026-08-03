Recent Headlines
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
Emorphis Technologies Launches WorkXpace, a Business Command Center for Growing Companies
WorkXpace helps CEOs and business leaders gain real-time operational visibility across sales, workforce, projects, and business execution through one unified command center. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Emorphis Technologies Launches 45-Day Internal AI Challenge to Drive Innovation Across Departments
Emorphis Technologies launches a 45-day internal AI innovation challenge, encouraging cross-functional teams to develop impactful AI-powered solutions across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, HR, and accessibility. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Emorphis Technologies Strengthens Service Delivery with Strategic Office Relocation
Emorphis Technologies celebrated the shift to its new Indore office with enthusiasm, bringing teams together to mark an advance chapter of innovation and collaboration. The occasion reflected the company’s journey, people-first culture, and continued focus on building impactful AI-driven solutions. - April 17, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
VasyERP Expands Global Reach with Smart ERP Solutions After Strong Growth in India
VasyERP is a cloud-based ERP and POS platform designed for retail and distribution businesses to manage operations more efficiently. After building a strong presence in India, the company is expanding into global markets including the UAE and wider GCC, South Africa, the UK, and other regions. VasyERP brings billing, inventory, accounting, and reporting into a single system, helping businesses gain real-time visibility, maintain compliance, and scale across multiple locations. - March 26, 2026 - VasyERP
RationalPlan 6.2 – Improved Risk Management Functionality
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.2 a version that comes with improvements for the risk management module and support for macOS Tahoe. Users can now work with extra customizable columns. RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as... - March 20, 2026 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Emorphis Technologies Unveils Enterprise-Ready AI Solutions and Accelerated Software Consulting
Emorphis Technologies, a global software consulting and product engineering company, announced the expansion of its enterprise-ready solution portfolio and AI-driven software services for 2026. Designed for organizations operating in the age of AI, Emorphis continues to help enterprises design,... - January 21, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
ExecLayer Launches Patent-Pending Generative Ops Platform for Enterprise Operations
ExecLayer announces the launch of a patent-pending Generative Ops platform that converts natural language intent into governed, executable enterprise systems. - January 04, 2026 - ExecLayer
Pepperdata Launches Global Partner Program to Optimize Efficiency and Spend for GPUs and Kubernetes Workloads Worldwide
Pepperdata launched its Global Partner Program to optimize GPUs and Kubernetes workloads for global systems integrators, technology providers, and consultancies. The program offers partners access to sales, marketing, and technical resources to accelerate performance, reduce costs, and gain observability. Inaugural partners include AWS and Rackspace. Interested companies can visit Pepperdata's partner page at pepperdata.com/partners to learn more. - November 30, 2025 - Pepperdata, Inc.
CandidRoot Solutions Strengthens Its Position as a Global Leader in Odoo Development Services
CandidRoot Solutions, a renowned name in open-source business technology, today announced its strengthened leadership in delivering end-to-end Odoo development and digital transformation services to clients across the globe. With a decade of proven expertise, the company continues to set industry... - November 30, 2025 - CandidRoot Solutions PVT. LTD.
Blockchain Payments v3.1: Stablecoin to Fiat Vendor Payments
You can pay vendors anywhere in the world without leaving their CRM, directly to their bank account via Stablecoins with Blockchain Payments v3.1. Cryptocurrency Adoption just got easier with the new release of Blockchain Payments v3.1 for enterprise adoption. - September 04, 2025 - Web3 Enabler, Inc.
Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market. A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video... - August 13, 2025 - The Technologists
qmsWrapper Unveils Risk-Based, Event-Driven Compliance Update for Medical Device Industry
qmsWrapper announces a major update to its QMS platform for MedTech companies, introducing risk-based event capture, smart automation, and customizable logs. The release enhances compliance with MDR, IVDR, and QMSR while streamlining workflows and increasing traceability. - July 08, 2025 - qmsWrapper
eProductivity Software (ePS) Appoints Scott Brown as CIO to Lead Cloud-First Strategy for Packaging Software Solutions
Bringing clarity, compliance, and cloud value to packaging manufacturers worldwide. - July 02, 2025 - eProductivity Software (ePS)
ePS Introduces “Inside the Corrugator” – A New Discussion Series on Process Control and Performance
First Session: 24 July 2025 at 11:00 am CET | Live and On Demand - July 02, 2025 - eProductivity Software (ePS)
Limelight Software Announces Integration with Microsoft Power BI to Transform Finance Operations
Limelight Software announces its integration with Microsoft Power BI, combining real-time financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting with dynamic analytics. This powerful connection empowers finance teams to streamline workflows and enhance insights. - April 14, 2025 - Limelight Software
Emorphis Technologies Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Development Services to Transform Businesses
Emorphis Technologies expands its AI development services, offering solutions in Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analytics. - March 27, 2025 - Emorphis Technologies
Nilesh Maheshwari to Attend ViVE & HIMSS 2025
Nilesh Maheshwari will join ViVE and HIMSS 2025 to engage with HealthTech leaders, driving discussions on AI, interoperability, and digital healthcare advancements. Fresh off a successful Arab Health 2025 and Emorphis Technologies’ recognition as a Top Software Developer 2025 in the USA, he looks forward to fostering innovation and collaboration in the industry. - February 16, 2025 - Emorphis Technologies
Central Data and Revalgo Form Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Automation to Infor CloudSuite
Central Data, a leading SaaS solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Revalgo.ai, an AI-powered automation platform, to enhance how wholesale distributors leverage Infor CloudSuite Distribution through truly end-to-end intelligent automation. This partnership brings... - February 14, 2025 - Central Data
iVendNext Unveils AI-Powered Retail Management Platform at NRF 2025
iVend Retail, a decade-long leader in retail technology, launches iVendNext at NRF 2025. This next-generation platform combines AI, native ERP, and CRM capabilities in a unified solution for mid to large retailers. iVendNext features customizable POS, built-in webshop, and an innovative marketplace for vertical-specific applications. The platform builds on iVend Retail's extensive experience while introducing cutting-edge technology to address modern retail challenges. - January 15, 2025 - iVendNext
Fusionary Appoints John Tegner as Vice President of Strategy
Fusionary, a leading business consulting and technology solutions provider, is thrilled to introduce John Tegner as the latest addition to its executive team. Tegner will take on the role of Vice President of Strategy, bringing with him more than two decades of executive leadership experience in... - December 18, 2024 - Fusionary
Emorphis Technologies Celebrates Over 14 Years of Innovation and Excellence
Emorphis Technologies celebrates 14+ years of innovation, delivering cutting-edge software solutions, transforming industries, and empowering businesses globally. - December 04, 2024 - Emorphis Technologies
Hotel Chocolat Chooses injixo as Its Workforce Management Solution to Streamline Customer Service and Drive Efficiencies
InVision Software, the company behind injixo, the cloud workforce management (WFM) application, is pleased to announce another new customer: luxury chocolatier and cacao grower Hotel Chocolat. Since 2004, Hotel Chocolat has been driven by three core values - authenticity, originality, and ethics -... - October 23, 2024 - injixo
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) and SPS Commerce Form Strategic Partnership to Bolster Delivery and Support for Digital Transformations
Leading enterprise software solutions reseller and integrator International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with SPS Commerce, a full-service EDI company as the world’s leading retail network. The partnership is expected to strengthen the... - September 24, 2024 - ICCG
Finit Claims Spot on 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology List by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work
Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Finit for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is Finit’s third time appearing on this prestigious list, with 96 percent of its employees affirming that Finit is a Great Place to Work. This award was based... - September 18, 2024 - Finit
Emorphis Health CEO Launches "The Healing Code" – a Book on Transforming Healthcare with Technology
Groundbreaking Guide Unveils Innovative Strategies for CIOs and CTOs to Revolutionize Healthcare Through Cutting-Edge Technology. - September 18, 2024 - Emorphis Technologies
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) and Piyovi Form Strategic Partnership to Serve Their Customers with Best-in-Class Cloud Shipping Solution
Leading Enterprise Software solutions reseller and integrator International Computer Consulting Group (“ICCG”) is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Piyovi, a best-in-class Global Shipping Solution with pre-built integrations to Infor and Acumatica ERP solutions. ICCG... - September 12, 2024 - ICCG
ICCG Becomes Acumatica’s Official Value-Added Reseller and Implementation Partner for North America
International Computer Consulting Group, Inc. (ICCG) is pleased to announce its official participation in the Acumatica Value Added Reseller (VAR) Partner Program to help support growth of clients in the Small and Medium Business space for Acumatica’s enterprise resource planning (ERP)... - August 29, 2024 - ICCG
Cloud-Native COBRA Inventory Solution Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
This productive tool was developed to help businesses manage their inventory with ease. Leveraging the power of the Microsoft Azure Cloud, COBRA Inventory provides real-time insights, secure and scalable workflows, and data compliance, ensuring that users can focus on the strategic aspects of inventory management. - August 24, 2024 - Africa Media Consortium, LLC
Unilog Welcomes ICCG, Inc. to Their Partner Ecosystem to Offer Expanded Solution for Its Customers
Unilog, the leader in connected product content and commerce solutions for wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers, is excited to announce that International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) has joined its trusted partner network. This strategic alliance aims to enhance... - August 20, 2024 - ICCG
Empowered Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with SureStep to Enhance Risk and Compliance Solutions
Empowered Systems, a B2B software leader in risk and compliance, has partnered with SureStep, a GRC and ESG advisory firm, to offer integrated solutions. This collaboration combines Empowered Systems' technology with SureStep's consulting expertise, providing businesses with comprehensive risk management and enhanced compliance capabilities. The partnership aims to help companies navigate regulatory challenges and achieve compliance goals more effectively. - August 15, 2024 - Empowered Systems
VuDecide AI Agent for Shock Resilient Demand Planning Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
DeepVu, an innovator in AI Agents for resilient supply chain planning for manufacturers, today announced the availability of its flagship product, VuDecide AI Agent for Shock Resilient Demand Planning, on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. - July 12, 2024 - DeepVu
Emorphis Technologies Garners Global Acclaim for Excellence in Healthcare Software Development
Emorphis Technologies receives widespread appreciation from clients across the USA, Europe, Australia, and the UAE. - July 10, 2024 - Emorphis Technologies
Finit Recognized as 2024 Power of the Platform Award Winner by OneStream Software
Today, Finit, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have been recognized as the Power of the Platform Award winner by OneStream Software at OneStream Splash. The Power of the Platform Award recognizes the top partner who has taken the OneStream platform... - May 31, 2024 - Finit
Expanding Microsoft Dynamics Talent Pool to LATAM: HireDynamicsDevelopers.com Announces the Entrance Into the LATAM Market of Microsoft Dynamics Consultants
HireDynamicsDevelopers.com, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 consulting company, announces its expansion into the Latin American market. This initiative aims to capitalize on the region's rich pool of IT talent to support the growing demand for Microsoft Dynamics professionals around the globe. - May 14, 2024 - HireDynamicsDevelopers.com
MyERP.guru Launches to Simplify the Search for Ideal NetSuite Partners
MyERP.guru has officially launched, providing a much-needed solution for NetSuite customers. The platform simplifies the process of finding the right NetSuite implementation partner. Features include detailed partner listings, case studies, reviews, robust search tools, and even expert selection services to minimize project risk. - May 10, 2024 - MyERP.Guru
Emorphis Technologies Leads Healthcare Innovation at Arab health, HIMSS & ViVE Events
Leading the Way in Software Solutions: Emorphis Technologies' Prominent Presence at Global Events - April 13, 2024 - Emorphis Technologies
EY Announces Strategic Partnership with Empowered Systems to Revolutionize Risk, Compliance, and Governance Solutions
EY partners with Empowered Systems to integrate the EmpoweredNEXT platform, enhancing GRC solutions with no-code/low-code technology. This collaboration offers flexible, scalable GRC management, meeting evolving business and regulatory needs. It emphasizes EY's commitment to innovation and operational excellence, aiming to future-proof organizations against complex challenges. - April 10, 2024 - Empowered Systems
Finit Announces Transition to Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)
In 2002, Finit began as two people — Rob Cybulski and Angie Apple — former colleagues who bonded over complex finance challenges, smart technology solutions, and the shared belief that the typical consulting model seemed to be inherently broken. They built Finit on a foundation of... - February 26, 2024 - Finit
Cloud Books 365: Transforming Government Fund Accounting in the Digital Age
Account Cloud Inc, a pioneering force in cloud-based financial management solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation, Cloud Books 365, now fully optimized and available for government entities. This milestone achievement represents a significant leap forward in the modernization of... - February 14, 2024 - Cloud Books 365
Semantic Web Company Presents the PoolParty Summit 2024
Taking place this year on March 19-21, the PoolParty Summit 2024 will span three days of presentations, demos, and roundtables. The Summit will explore how PoolParty users are adapting to the rapidly changing demands of digitalization with semantic technologies, AI, and LLMs. The event will feature plenty of opportunities to hear about PoolParty product developments. - February 02, 2024 - Semantic Web Company
Kissinger Associates Named BigCommerce Technology Partner
Kissinger offers powerful Sage 100 integration solutions to help fast-growing BigCommerce merchants streamline ERP ecommerce processes for efficiency. - November 13, 2023 - Kissinger Associates
Central Data and Kodaris Form Partnership to Empower Wholesale Distributors with an Open Technology Platform for CloudSuite Distribution
Central Data, a leading SaaS solutions provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Kodaris, a powerful supply chain SaaS platform, aimed at revolutionizing the way Wholesale Distributors interface with Infor CloudSuite Distribution. - November 01, 2023 - Central Data
RationalPlan 6.1 – New Timescales in Gantt Chart, Easier Documents Management, Improved Microsoft Project Integration
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.1 a version that comes with new features and improvements especially for the web based interface. Users can easier handle documents, new timescales were added for Gantt Chart view and the compatibility with Microsoft Project files was also... - October 16, 2023 - Stand By Soft Ltd
StoneFly Introduces AI SandboxHub™ - AI-Based Sandbox Appliance
AI SandboxHub™, an artificial intelligence (AI) integrated sandbox appliance designed to facilitate efficient AI analysis and generate actionable insights by orchestrating production systems in an isolated environment. - October 08, 2023 - StoneFly
Chris Keenan Joins Canidium as Go-To-Market Lead for Pricefx
Canidium, a leading provider of CPQ, sales performance, and incentive compensation management solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Keenan as Go-To-Market Lead for Pricefx. - September 28, 2023 - Canidium
Complete Ransomware Protection Suite for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas
StoneFly, launchs its comprehensive Ransomware Protection Suite for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas backup applications. - September 22, 2023 - StoneFly
Africa Media Consortium LLC Managed Services Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Africa Media Consortium's managed virtual machine work-spaces to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - August 26, 2023 - Africa Media Consortium, LLC
Commercient Announces 14 New apps on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Commercient’s customers can now benefit from hassle-free, fully supported integrations. - July 22, 2023 - Commercient
Lawnager Unveils New Feature Empowering Landscaping Crews to Access Jobs in Spanish
Lawnager, the leading lawn care management platform, is proud to announce its latest feature that allows landscaping crews to view jobs in Spanish. This enhancement is a testament to Lawnager's commitment to inclusivity and simplifying lawn care processes for both crew members and customers. The... - July 15, 2023 - Lawnager