Azure & AWS Cloud Gateway with Anti-Ransomware by StoneFly Cost-effective cloud storage in Azure, AWS and other S3 clouds with support for NAS & SAN volumes and hyperconverged (HCI) workloads for legacy infrastructures & enterprise servers. - December 18, 2019 - StoneFly

Manish Bhardia Highlights Think AI in Keynote Panel Presented by Gavriella Schuster Manish Bhardia, President at Think AI, joined a panel of Microsoft Partners to discuss company highlights during a keynote by Gavriella Schuster, at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Think AI Consulting Named Partner’s Choice by Microsoft Partners in Southern California Think AI was awarded the IAMCP SoCal Area Partner Choice Award at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. Local Microsoft partners and members of IAMCP SoCal submitted Think AI for the award, deeming the company the best partner to work with. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Commercient Launches New HubSpot CRM Integration Solution Commercient SYNC integration is now available for HubSpot CRM. - December 05, 2019 - Commercient

G-Cube Mentioned in the "Global Corporate E-Learning Content Development Market Report" 2019- 2025 G-Cube features in the "Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market Report" 2019-2025 by Report Consultant – a leading research and advisory firm. - November 28, 2019 - G-Cube

NexG Apparels LLP Equipment Chooses ebizframe ERP Software NexG Apparels LLP has chosen ebizframe ERP to automate and integrate their functions to improve their operational effectiveness and efficiencies across all departments. ebizframe is a state-of-the-art Gen-Next ERP Software being used by 30,000+ users in 1,100+ client sites across 25 countries. NexG... - November 21, 2019 - Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.

G-Cube Reckoned in the 2019 Top 20 Learning Portal/LMS Companies List by Training Industry G-Cube to be included in the coveted Top 20 Learning Portal/LMS Companies by TrainingIndustry.com for the year 2019. - November 20, 2019 - G-Cube

G-Cube Mentioned in the Prestigious Global Corporate Game Based Learning Market Report 2019 G-Cube to be included in the leading ‘Global Corporate Game Based Learning Market Report’ by Market.us for the year 2019. - November 15, 2019 - G-Cube

StoneFly Storage OS Software Latest Version Adds WORM, Dedup & Ransomware Protection StoneFly adds WORM provisioning, Ransomware protection and deduplication to their patented storage OS: StoneFusion™ and SCVM™; along with better GUI that offers real-time graphical performance reporting. - November 11, 2019 - StoneFly

CompuData Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData

ICCG Team Members Attended Inforum 2019 with a Goal of Helping Customers Maximize Their Own Infor Investments Each year ICCG sends members of its US executive and sales team to Inforum, Infor’s annual technology and applications forum. This event is for current and prospective customers looking to drive efficiency and learn more about how to get the most from their Infor investment. “Inforum is... - October 30, 2019 - ICCG

SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap

G-Cube Wins Over Fifteen Awards and Accolades in the First Six Months of 2019 It is a proud moment for G-Cube for grabbing over fifteen prestigious awards and accolades by the end of second quarter of 2019. G-Cube has been delivering innovative learning solutions to gain a coveted spot for demonstrating excellence in the Learning & Development industry. G-Cube continues to... - October 09, 2019 - G-Cube

G-Cube Wins the Prestigious APEX Awards 2019 in Two Leading Categories G-Cube wins APEX Awards 2019 in the two leading categories - Business & Financial for Amway and Electronic Media-Multimedia for a renowned company in the Banking sector. - September 29, 2019 - G-Cube

CompuData Receives Certification as a Women-Owned Business Women-Owned Business Certification Provides Added Advantages to CompuData Customers - September 26, 2019 - CompuData

CompuData Receives Blue Hen 17&43 Fastest Growing Company Award Angela Nadeau, University of Delaware Alumni, Honored as Leading a Fastest Growing Company. - September 19, 2019 - CompuData

StoneFly Adds Disaggregated Infrastructure to Enterprise Data Storage & Backup Solutions Set up redundant, scalable, and robust enterprise storage infrastructure for high density NAS, iSCSI SAN, and hyperconverged workloads. - September 04, 2019 - StoneFly

G-Cube Included Amongst Top LMS Vendors in the "Market Guide for Corporate Learning" 2019 by Gartner G-Cube is proud to announce its second mention in the prestigious "Market Guide for Corporate Learning" 2019 by Gartner. It is indeed an honor to be a part of this guide amongst the top LMS vendors of the industry. With only two LMS vendors from the Asia-Pacific region, G-Cube is the sole LMS... - August 29, 2019 - G-Cube

MDT Software Presented with the Water & Wastewater Co-Selling Success Award from Schneider Electric This award recognizes the successful collaboration between the two companies to support key customers in the Water & Wastewater (WWW) industry. - August 29, 2019 - MDT Software

G-Cube Announces Its Win Under Two Leading Categories by World HRD Congress Awards 2019 G-Cube won World HRD Congress Awards 2019 in two leading categories - National Award for Excellence in Training & Development and the National Awards for Best-in-Class Learning & Development. - August 04, 2019 - G-Cube

Xpertdoc Joins Forces with Commercient to Deliver Best-of-Class Data Integration and Document Generation Solutions Xpertdoc Technologies Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in Document Flow Automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Commercient, the #1 Data Integration Platform for Sales, specializing in ERP and CRM Integration. The partnership will leverage Commercient’s expertise as a... - August 01, 2019 - Commercient

T-REX Shortlisted for 2019 SaaS Awards T-REX Recognized as Innovative Solutions Provider by International Software Awards Program. - August 01, 2019 - T-REX

StoneFly Launches “StoneCast” Podcast to Help with Enterprise On-Premises & Cloud-Based Data Storage & Backup and Recovery Challenges The podcast aims to focus on identifying enterprise on-premises and cloud-based data storage and backup challenges and helping organizations to effectively deal with them. - July 31, 2019 - StoneFly

T-REX Trend Report: Fintech’s Ripple Effect on the Renewable Energy Market - Access a Complimentary Copy of the Full Report Written for members of the investment community focused on energy efficient asset classes, this issue of the T-REX Trend Report uses Connecticut Green Bank’s landmark SHREC ABS deal to showcase how smart technology drives market transformation. - July 16, 2019 - T-REX

CompuData Ranks in the 2019 VAR 100 CompuData ranked as one of the top 100 resellers by Accounting Today in the VAR 100 for 2019. - July 11, 2019 - CompuData

Training Industry Includes G-Cube Amongst the 2019 Top 20 Content Development Companies Watchlist It is a proud moment for G-Cube to be included in the coveted Top 20 Gamification Companies watchlist 2019 by Training Industry. The listing is a part of TrainingIndustry.com’s mission to monitor the ever-evolving training marketplace for the leading providers of robust technologies and training... - July 03, 2019 - G-Cube

CompuData Ranks in Channel Futures’ MSP 501 Survey CompuData ranked #163 in the industry’s most comprehensive global survey of managed service providers (MSPs). - June 27, 2019 - CompuData

CompuData Named 2019 Top 100 VARS CompuData Has Been Awarded Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2019 - June 25, 2019 - CompuData

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings Michael A. Lea on Board as General Manager to Expand Its Focus on Process Manufacturing in North America ICCG brings on Michael A. Lea as General Manager. He brings a toolkit and diversity in process manufacturing solutions such as ERP, Supply Chain-Advanced Scheduling, Advanced Planning, Demand Planning-Forecasting-CPFR, Warehouse Management, and Inventory Control, QA-QC, particularly for the Process Manufacturing world and within that Food & Beverages and Life Sciences and Chemicals micro-verticals. - June 20, 2019 - ICCG

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings John Greenaway on Board as Chief Revenue Officer Building Its Europe, Middle East, and Africa Team ICCG names John Greenaway as Chief Revenue Officer and will leverage his ability to sell across many verticals – Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing to both the "C" suite and senior management levels. - June 19, 2019 - ICCG

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Names Annette Cunningham as Chief Operating Officer to Expand Operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Annette Cunningham joins ICCG as Chief Operating Officer – EMEA. As COO, Cunningham will lead ICCG’s efforts to expand its software consulting and implementation footprint into Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. - June 18, 2019 - ICCG

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings Mitchell Chi on Board as General Manager to Expand Its Focus on Fashion & Retail in North America Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG), a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise, announced today that it has brought on board Mitchell Chi as General Manager for Americas for the Fashion & Retail and Manufacturing verticals. Mr. Chi, former Senior Director - Retail... - June 15, 2019 - ICCG

G-Cube Mentioned in the IT Market Clock for Human Capital Management Report 2019 by Gartner G-Cube to be included amongst the selected vendors for "Corporate Learning Suites" in the 2019 IT Market Clock for Human Capital Management Report by Gartner. - June 02, 2019 - G-Cube

GoProcure Announces Brand Relaunch, Debuts New Logo and Visual Identity GoProcure, a smart B2B e-commerce platform providing a frictionless buying experience to any enterprise. - May 30, 2019 - GoProcure

MDT Software Releases the “Next Generation” of AutoSave with a Decision Support Portal AutoSave version 7.0 features innovative new tools including a portal enabling users to view all activity in the plant through a web interface. The AutoSave Decision Support Portal enable users to view automation device data on workstations, laptops and mobile devices. - May 17, 2019 - MDT Software

Museums to Employ Indoor Wayfinding and Navigation Tech to Improve Visitor Experience A museum exhibits artifacts, monuments, invaluable documents and irreplaceable remnants from the centuries past. To enhance visitors' engagement with the exhibits and the facilities the museum offers, the Pigeon positioning and navigation platform is the optimal technology. Based on Geolocation technology, Pigeon's features include indoor wayfinding, location based services, indoor location tracking, events scheduling & RSVP, and proximity marketing. - May 10, 2019 - Srisys Inc.

G-Cube Included Under TrainingIndustry’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies Watchlist for 2019 G-Cube reckoned in the TrainingIndustry’s Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies Watchlist 2019 for the fourth consecutive year. The leading watchlist features the best e-learning companies that utilize latest technologies and deliver innovative e-learning solutions. - May 10, 2019 - G-Cube

StoneFly Introduces Enterprise Storage Provisioning for MSPs & Organizations Software-defined storage solution to provide MSPs and organizations configure and provide multi-tenant On-Premises and Cloud NAS and iSCSI storage repositories with enterprise data services. - May 09, 2019 - StoneFly

Arch Launches Floe Email Builder at SAPPHIRE NOW® with SUSE Arch (www.arch-global.com), an SAP partner and leader in user experience solutions, today announced the availability of Floe Email Builder for transforming SAP email communication from SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Business Suite. Floe enables businesses that use SAP solutions to build professional email... - May 08, 2019 - Arch Consulting Ltd

Japan Beauty and Care Brand ORBIS Optimizes ERP Warehouse Management with Ares ArgoERP and E-Invoicing System Japan beauty and care brand ORBIS optimizes ERP warehouse management with Ares ArgoERP and e-invoicing system - April 19, 2019 - Ares International Corp.

"GEMS" Will Now be Known as "JUNO Campus" in Its New Avatar Governing Education Management System, an ERP system popularly known as "GEMS" in academic circles will be now be known as "JUNO Campus" in its new avatar. The decision to affect this name change was taken to bring the name of the most popular ERP system being used by education institutions, more in line with the name of the company. - April 16, 2019 - JUNO Software Systems Private Limited

Networking Company D-Link Implements HCP HR System Networking company D-Link implements HCP HR system to optimize salary calculation efficiency and management process. - April 15, 2019 - Ares International Corp.

T-REX Taps Seasoned FinTech Executive Tricia San Cristobal as Chief Product Officer Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg vet Tricia San Cristobal joins T-REX as Chief Product Officer, bringing deep financial markets, SaaS, and data management experience to take product strategy to the next level. - April 03, 2019 - T-REX

Design Rush Listed Solution Analysts in Top Mobile App Development Agencies of 2019 Thriving mobility platform can assist businesses in reaching the next level. Companies tend to hire mobile app developers from reputed development companies to leverage the benefits of mobility. Online review agencies have made it easy for entrepreneurs to find a top mobile app developer in USA. Out... - March 24, 2019 - Solution Analysts

Indian Express Covers the Success Stories of G-Cube in Delivering Innovative E-learning Solutions On the occasion of National Science Day, The Indian Express, a renowned publication, puts the spotlight on the success stories of G-Cube and its contributions in the e-learning industry. - March 16, 2019 - G-Cube

Fenway Group Celebrates 13th Anniversary The company celebrates 13 years developing the next generation of technologists. - March 07, 2019 - Fenway Group

G-Cube LMS Included in the Prestigious Top 50 LMS Listing 2019 by Craig Weiss G-Cube LMS is featured in the Top 50 LMS listing 2019, thereby setting a significant benchmark in the entire e-learning & development community. - February 21, 2019 - G-Cube

Bevootech Announces Zoho Consulting Partnership Bevootech, a Singapore-based CRM consulting and software company, today announced a partnership with Zoho on the Zoho Consulting Partnership Program. This partnership brings together Bevootech’s decade of CRM consulting experience with Zoho’s suite of products, with goal of increasing adoption... - February 13, 2019 - Bevootech Pte Ltd

ICCG and Infor Partner as Diamond Sponsors for the 4th Anniversary Celebration of CIO KLUB Coimbatore Chapter Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG), a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise and Infor Gold Channel Partner announced today that, they will be Diamond Level Joint Sponsors of the 4th Anniversary celebration of the CIO KLUB Coimbatore Chapter. This event will take... - February 07, 2019 - ICCG