Recent Headlines
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
Engagedly Opens 2026 Nominations for Top 100 HR Influencers, Marking 10 Years of the Program
Engagedly has announced the opening of nominations for the 2026 Top 100 HR Influencers list, marking the 10th anniversary of its annual recognition program celebrating influential voices in HR and People Experience. The 2026 edition recognizes HR leaders, practitioners, innovators, creators, and... - July 03, 2026 - Engagedly
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
MeBeBot Launches the Humanity in AI Awards, the First Program to Honor Practitioners Deploying AI to Serve Employees, Not Replace Them
The first awards program to honor the practitioners, not the platforms, who are making AI work for the people it’s supposed to serve. Nominations are open from June 8 to July 24, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - MeBeBot
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode
SoulSync Launches Human-Centered Workplace Wellbeing Platform
New platform bridges the gap between employee experience and leadership insight with real-time, privacy-first intelligence. - May 20, 2026 - SoulSync
Fieldcode at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights a Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability. - May 06, 2026 - Fieldcode
Engagedly Introduces AI Talent Mobility to Address a Growing Gap in Workforce Readiness
Engagedly, an AI-powered talent management platform, today announced the launch of AI Talent Mobility, powered by Marissa AI agents, a new suite of solutions designed to help organizations identify, develop, and prepare internal talent for critical roles and future proof their talent. As... - April 17, 2026 - Engagedly
RationalPlan 6.2 – Improved Risk Management Functionality
Stand By Soft launches RationalPlan 6.2 a version that comes with improvements for the risk management module and support for macOS Tahoe. Users can now work with extra customizable columns. RationalPlan is a project management software suite that is available either as stand alone products or as... - March 20, 2026 - Stand By Soft Ltd
Points North Accelerates Growth with 25% Revenue Surge and Strategic Market Expansion
Compliance software leader posts record results driven by 33% recurring revenue increase, 55% managed services growth, and breakthrough product innovation. - February 28, 2026 - Points North
SparcStart Introduces Illuminate, a Turnkey Service for Making Employer Brand Content AI-Readable
New offering helps employers ensure accurate, structured information is discoverable by large language models as AI becomes a primary channel for job search. - February 16, 2026 - SparcStart
Fieldcode Announces Attendance at Maintenance Dortmund 2026 as AI Gains Operational Relevance
Maintenance Dortmund 2026 highlights artificial intelligence as an operational tool for industrial maintenance, reflecting a shift toward applied AI in incident handling, coordination, and service continuity. - February 01, 2026 - Fieldcode
Inclusive Pixelation Launches Funding Round for A11ySpaces App Development
Inclusive Pixelation, an impact-driven organization dedicated to empowering truly inclusive workplaces, today announced the launch of a funding round, powered by an Indiegogo campaign, for A11ySpaces. This mobile-first application is the latest tool in the company’s mission to provide... - January 05, 2026 - Inclusive Pixelation
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 Highlights: Trends Shaping Modern PV Operations
Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 highlighted how electrification, storage growth, digital planning, and rising maintenance demands are reshaping the operational realities of modern PV installation and service teams. - December 12, 2025 - Fieldcode
Cadient and SparcStart Partner to Combine AI-Driven Efficiency with Authentic Employer Branding
Cadient and SparcStart have partnered to combine AI-powered hiring with video-driven recruitment marketing. Employers can now embed authentic videos into Cadient’s SmartSuite™, boosting candidate engagement, strengthening employer brand, and streamlining hiring from first impression to offer—all within a single, compliant workflow. - December 08, 2025 - SparcStart
Happydance and SparcStart Partner to Bring Hiring Manager Video to Career Sites
SparcStart and Happydance partner to bring hiring manager videos to career sites, giving candidates a human, personalized view of roles while boosting engagement, self-selection, and application quality. - November 20, 2025 - SparcStart
Field Service Europe 2025 Highlights How AI is Taking Shape in Real Operations
Field Service Europe 2025 underscored how real AI progress depends on people, process, and practical application. Fieldcode highlighted how Zero-Touch automation and voice AI agents fit naturally into real-world service operations. - November 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
Global Trust System™ Announces Availability of Patented Blockchain Technology for Licensing and Acquisition
The patent framework enables verifiable digital transactions, programmable payments, and secure cross-border recordkeeping to support future banking and digital economy systems. - November 08, 2025 - Global Trust System
Nowsta Appoints Three Executive Sales Representatives to Accelerate Enterprise Market Expansion
Nowsta has appointed three seasoned executive sales representatives, Paul Podolsky, Coley Vahey, and AJ Hudson, to drive enterprise market growth. With 60+ years of combined experience in enterprise sales and workforce transformation, they will expand Nowsta’s impact on large organizations. This move aligns with Nowsta’s mission to modernize workforce management through its all-in-one platform, addressing scheduling, compliance, and operational efficiency for contingent and hourly workforces. - October 23, 2025 - Nowsta
CMS Berlin 2025 Highlights: Proof of Service, Workforce Challenges, and Flexibility
Fieldcode joined CMS Berlin 2025, where 22,800 visitors and 441 exhibitors explored the future of cleaning and facility services. Key themes included proof of service, structural workforce shortages, and the need for greater flexibility. - October 04, 2025 - Fieldcode
GryphonHR Launches Strategic Integration with Workday
GryphonHR, a leading HR compliance SaaS company, specializing in electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify, is pleased to announce the launch of its bi-directional, real-time integration with Workday, Inc., a global leader in talent acquisition and workforce management. Through this integration, Workday... - September 09, 2025 - GryphonHR
Engagedly Announces Strategic Integration with Deel to Streamline Global Workforce Management
Engagedly, a leading AI-enabled talent management platform, today announced its integration with Deel, the global payroll and HR platform for hiring, paying, and managing international teams. The integration allows organizations to seamlessly unify performance, engagement, compliance, and payroll... - September 08, 2025 - Engagedly
Intecrowd Launches Timesheet Assistant App to Automate Time Tracking, Now Available on the Workday Marketplace
Streamlining Time Entry with AI-Powered Automation - September 03, 2025 - Intecrowd
Performitiv Launches Breakthrough Release: From Learning Data to Business Impact
Performitiv will showcase its Fall 2025 release at HR Tech, September 16–18 in Las Vegas. The release advances how learning is measured against business outcomes, introducing simple KPI integration, retention tracking, and AI-driven insights. New views place learning and business metrics together, giving leaders a clear line of sight from development to results. - August 22, 2025 - Performitiv
Inclusive Pixelation LLC Announces Formation
Inclusive Pixelation, LLC officially announced its formation today as a consulting agency created with one purpose: to help organizations include people with disabilities. Co-founded by Britne Jenke, CPACC and Michael Bodman, the company aims to partner with businesses and organizations to create... - August 12, 2025 - Inclusive Pixelation
Points North Delivers Record H1 Performance, Relocates Headquarters, and Accelerates Towards Next Generation Compliance Launch
Points North reported record H1 2025 growth, with a 36% increase in new customer sales and 37% rise in recurring revenue, driven by expanded Managed Services and partner demand. The company relocated its HQ to Minneapolis to support continued growth and is set to launch its next generational compliance platform this fall, marking its most ambitious product rollout to date. Leadership and team expansions further position the company for scale. - August 04, 2025 - Points North
Fieldcode to Showcase AI-Driven Service Execution at Five Major European Industry Events This Fall
Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, will join five high-profile European trade shows this fall to showcase how AI is transforming field service from manual coordination to real-time, customer-facing execution. - August 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
HR Cloud and RedeApp Partner to Deliver Seamless Recognition and Engagement for the Frontline Workforce
HR Cloud has partnered with RedeApp to bring its Kudos recognition platform directly into RedeApp’s App Hub, enabling seamless employee engagement for deskless and mobile-first teams. This integration allows frontline workers to access recognition tools in the flow of daily work, without switching platforms or logging in separately. - July 27, 2025 - HR Cloud
ALS Network Selects TrialX to Power Its First AI-Based Clinical Trial Finder for the ALS Community
The ALS Network, a mission-driven organization committed to advancing treatments and improving quality of life for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has launched its first AI-based clinical trial finder—powered by TrialX—to help individuals and families affected by ALS access personalized, up-to-date information about clinical trials. - July 18, 2025 - TrialX
Aphora Health Acquires CareNexis to Accelerate Innovation in Specialty Pharmacy Benefits and AI-Driven Insights for Self-Insured Employers
Aphora Health, a leading provider of cost containment solutions and advanced pharmacy benefit strategies for self-insured employers, announces the acquisition of CareNexis, a digital health company known for its proprietary consumer health intelligence and engagement platform. This acquisition... - July 10, 2025 - Aphora Health
SparcStart Launches Social Media Metrics and Earned Media Value Tracking to Empower Recruitment Marketers
SparcStart, the leading platform for employee-generated recruitment marketing content, now tracks social media performance and automatically calculates earned media value (EMV). This update gives recruitment marketers clear ROI metrics and helps optimize content strategies by comparing organic reach to paid spend, all within one platform. As content increasingly drives candidate engagement, this insight is essential for staying competitive and maximizing impact. - July 10, 2025 - SparcStart
Founder of Tech Homecoming, Inc. Unveils Framework for Closing Rural Digital Divide at RenderATL 2025
Tech Homecoming, Inc. founder Tandreia Dixon presented a three-part framework for closing the rural digital divide at RenderATL 2025. Selected from 3000+ applicants, Dixon shared how her nonprofit seeks to amplify human-centered design to bridge tech gaps in underserved communities. The framework—Identify Community Partners, Assess Real Community Needs, Co-Create Sustainable Solutions—offers a replicable model for digital inclusion. Tech Homecoming seeks partners to expand impact. - June 20, 2025 - Tech Homecoming, Inc
Visionary HR Executive and Founder/CEO Transforms Global Employment Compliance Through Revolutionary AI Technology
Marquis Who's Who Honors SourceHR Founder Andi Pirnat for Revolutionary AI-Powered Employment Law Platform. Visionary HR executive transforms global compliance challenges through 24/7 legal intelligence system, protecting businesses from costly litigation while democratizing employment law expertise. - June 20, 2025 - SourceHR
Fieldcode Introduces AI Voice Agent Integration for Automated Field Service Calls
Automate field service calls with Fieldcode’s new AI voice agents—handling scheduling, issue capture, and real-time updates through natural, 24/7 conversations. - June 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Consiliari AI Launches AI Career Coach Platform
First-of-its-kind platform delivers continuous, data-driven AI coaching previously reserved for top executives, empowering professionals at every career stage - June 03, 2025 - Consiliari AI
Fieldcode Showcases Voice AI Agents at Field Service Palm Springs 2025
At Field Service Palm Springs 2025, Fieldcode showcased voice AI agents that automate ticket logging, remote guidance, and dispatching—highlighting a shift toward upstream automation and smarter service workflows in field operations. - May 02, 2025 - Fieldcode
Intecrowd Unveils New Award-Winning Data Translation App, Now Available on Workday Marketplace
Automates Workday Data Translations, Boosts Efficiency and Accuracy for Global Organizations Intecrowd, a leading Workday Services partner, launched “AI Translation Generator,” a groundbreaking AI-driven data translation app that automates the translation of Workday data —... - April 22, 2025 - Intecrowd
Fieldcode Highlights AI-Driven Ticket Management at Green-AI Hub Forum 2025: Reducing Technician Deployments, Cutting Emissions, and Improving First-Time Fix Rates
At the Green-AI Hub Forum 2025, Fieldcode presented its LLM-based approach to improving field service diagnostics — aimed at reducing technician deployments, cutting emissions, and enhancing first-time fix rates through smarter automation. - April 13, 2025 - Fieldcode
Key Highlights from DLR France 2025: Field Operations in Focus
Fieldcode joins DLR France 2025 to spotlight automation and resilience in service operations, engaging with industry leaders on reducing manual tasks and scaling delivery in complex field environments. - April 06, 2025 - Fieldcode
Fieldcode Unveils Key Insights at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025: Shaping the Future of Solar Energy
Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 brought together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest advancements shaping the solar energy sector. Fieldcode participated in the event, demonstrating how automation enhances service efficiency and customer satisfaction in solar field... - March 24, 2025 - Fieldcode
3rd Degree Screening Enhances Background Check Offerings with Smart Screen™, Powered By Equifax®
Smart Screen Helps Streamline Criminal Background Checks for Faster, More Efficient Hiring Decisions. - March 20, 2025 - 3rd Degree Screening
Fieldcode Launches the Workflow Designer and Forms Designer to Simplify Customization
Streamline Field Operations with Fieldcode’s New Workflow and Forms Designer Fieldcode introduces drag-and-drop tools that let field service teams customize workflows and data collection — no coding required. - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
Maintenance Dortmund 2025 – Key Industry Trends and Innovative Solutions in Industrial Maintenance
Fieldcode recently participated in Maintenance Dortmund 2025, held from February 19-20 at Messe Dortmund. This premier event brought together over 200 exhibitors and numerous industry professionals to delve into the latest trends and innovations in industrial maintenance. Key highlights from... - March 07, 2025 - Fieldcode
TebahSoft Hosts South Korea’s 1st Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Lesson Case Competition
TebahSoft held South Korea’s first Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Lesson Case Competition on February 8 in Daejeon. The event aimed to promote SEL in education and enhance students’ social-emotional skills. Ten lesson cases won awards, with a total prize of 8 million KRW. - February 21, 2025 - Tebahsoft, Inc.
Fieldcode to Showcase Field Service Solutions for the Solar Industry at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025
Fieldcode, a field service management (FSM) software provider, will attend Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 for the first time, showcasing its digital solutions for service and maintenance in the solar energy sector. The event takes place from March 11–13, 2025, at EXPO Greater Amsterdam and is... - February 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
Career Highways Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Meeting Highest Bar for Customer Data Security
Career Highways Implements Security and Privacy Best Practices for Service Providers Tasked with Handling Customer Data. - January 07, 2025 - Career Highways
Study Shows Video Reduces Recruitment Costs While Improving Candidate Quality
A major research study conducted by The Sourcing Institute has quantified significant efficiency gains and quality improvements when hiring manager videos are integrated into recruitment outreach. The study, examining nearly 10,000 candidates, shows that video-enhanced recruiting messages reduce... - December 11, 2024 - SparcStart
Harmonious Workplaces Announces New Cartoon Book: “Shermie the HR Hermit Crab”
Harmonious Workplaces has released “Shermie the HR Hermit Crab,” an 88-page cartoon book that tackles common workplace challenges with humor. Available on Amazon, this delightful book is ideal for HR professionals, managers, business executives, and anyone navigating the dynamics of modern workplaces. The book brings humor and heart to relatable scenarios. All ten comic strips end with a thoughtful lesson, making it both entertaining and insightful. - December 01, 2024 - Harmonious Workplaces