InnQuest Software Launches Stayfull Channel Manager Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level. - December 18, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Algrim.co Unveils Top HR Market Condition Changes Job Seekers Should Know Going Into 2020 Algrim.co, a website that’s dedicated to becoming the largest database of career and HR-related knowledge has shared facts and survey data from their 2019 HR condition report. These findings were conducted by speaking with more than 50 HR executives, CEO’s, and market leaders. - December 17, 2019 - Algrim.co

Litum’s Automated Headcount System Brings Security for Ferrero Group When it comes to emergency services and safety, Ferrero Group has a sweet solution for its chocolate and hazelnut plants, with an automated mustering system for emergency cases designed and developed by Litum IoT. - December 15, 2019 - Litum IoT

CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX

InnQuest Software Names Kent Howard as New President InnQuest Software has announced the appointment of Kent Howard as its new President. He will assume the company’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities in early December. - December 03, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Industrial IoT Companies Merge Litum and Wipelot (Okyanus Technology) have announced a merger that will bring Wipelot’s UWB-based IoT and RTLS technology to Litum’s international network of IIoT solutions. - November 24, 2019 - Litum IoT

AccuSource Gearing Up for Complimentary 2019 Year-End Compliance Webinar AccuSource is preparing for its free yearly compliance webinar, and 2019 is set to be an interesting and informative edition of this popular series. Topics covered will include: jurisdictions with new "ban the box" or salary history bans and privacy considerations, the upcoming Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Clearinghouse, and more. - November 23, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.

Allen Interactions Acquires Design-Thinking Engineering Firm Problem Solutions Acquisition merges behavior change, design thinking, and software engineering experts to create right-sized performance enhancing tools, training, and automation. - November 19, 2019 - Allen Interactions Inc.

Recruitive Ltd. Launches The Rec Bank, a Tech-Driven Job Board for Recruitment Agencies and Candidates Recruitive are proud to announce the launch of their job board website for Birmingham, UK-based TheRecBank.com. The Rec Bank is the first of a kind, a job site built exclusively for the recruitment agency industry and features over 100,000 vacancies by some of the UK’s leading recruiters. - November 13, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

Litum Named Best Tech Company of 2018 Izmir Institute Technology’s High Technology Awards was given to the IoT company based on its excellence in development and innovation. - November 02, 2019 - Litum IoT

Pro-Sapien Touches Down in Toronto Pro-Sapien Software opens a satellite sales operation in Canada. - November 02, 2019 - Pro-Sapien

Lanteria HR Introduces New Training Budget Feature Lanteria HR now allows managers and supervisors to track costs spent on training and developing individual employees. - October 31, 2019 - Lanteria

APAC Regional Satisfaction Index for Applicant Tracking System (ATS) | Fall 2019 As per the survey of APAC Region Satisfaction Index for Applicant Tracking System, iSmartRecruit ranked among the topmost satisfied Applicant Tracking System and also achieved many awards. - October 27, 2019 - iSmartRecruit

SmartDreamers to Showcase Its Recruitment Marketing Automation Tech at UiPath Automation Awards SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of three finalists for the “Scale-up Automation” category at the upcoming UiPath Automation Awards. - October 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Engagedly Named Top 25 Velocity HCM Brand by The Starr Conspiracy’s Brandscape™ 2020 Series On the back of their explosive growth of employee engagement solutions and performance management methodology, Engagedly has been named a Brandscape™ 2020 Series’ Top 25 Velocity Brand by The Starr Conspiracy. - October 11, 2019 - Engagedly Inc.

Vultus: The Cloud-Based Staffing Software Comes to Synergy 2019 Vultus, a proven organization that has been creating cloud technology solutions to empower businesses in building a strong human capital. With a vision to empower human resource teams and business organizations, and a vast knowledge and expertise in the human capital realm, they have been building brilliant software in this domain for over 10 years now. Meet Vultus at Booth 508 of Synergy 2019 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel on 17 and 18 October, 2019. - October 08, 2019 - Vultus

SmartDreamers Named a Finalist at HEINEKEN HR Brewhouse Global Competition SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of 3 finalists in the “Recruiting for superstars” category of the HEINEKEN HR Brewhouse global contest. - October 04, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Engagedly Sponsors and Exhibits at Gartner ReimagineHR 2019 Engagedly, a leader in continuous performance management, employee engagement and people development software, today announces their sponsorship and exhibit at Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2019. - October 03, 2019 - Engagedly Inc.

DisruptHR Event – The HR Event You Can't Miss DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

Avionté Receives 2019 ASA Care Award from the American Staffing Association ASA recognizes Avionté for its corporate social responsibility initiatives through the Avionté Hope Foundation. - October 01, 2019 - Avionte Staffing Software

SmartDreamers Among 30 Global Startups Selected for Pitchfest at Upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition Las Vegas SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its participation at Pitchfest, where it will compete against other global HR tech startups at HR Technology Conference & Exposition taking place on October 1-4, 2019, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. - September 28, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Global Pro-Sapien Client Scoops Prestigious EHS Award in Atlanta Beating 80 submissions, LBC Tank Terminals win the Transport & Logistics category in the 2019 Verdantix EHS Innovation Awards for their work with Pro-Sapien. - September 27, 2019 - Pro-Sapien

Amplify Video Management System for Employer Branding Wins Top Product of the Year The Employer Brand tool that is becoming the must-have for enterprise organizations has been recognized as a 2019 Top HR Product and will be presented the award at the HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas on October 1, 2019. Amplify VMS, the new product from SparcStart, is the command center for creating,... - September 27, 2019 - SparcStart

Florida Resume Writing Provider Sees a Pleasant Increase in Sales Within the Georgia Market Due to increase is sales in Georgia, the provider, Resumes For Us has shown a great interest in engaging the state’s business district to meet outsourcing needs. - September 21, 2019 - Resumes For Us

Lanteria HR Integrates with Microsoft Power BI to Optimize Human Resource Reports Power BI makes it easier to visualize HR data and accelerate analytical insights for all Lanteria HR users. - September 19, 2019 - Lanteria

Allen Academy Launches First Professional Certification Program at TechLearn 2019 Allen Academy offers training and credentialing for learning and development professionals. The Academy’s first program began at TechLearn 2019 and focuses on instructional design. - September 18, 2019 - Allen Interactions Inc.

New InOutBoard.com Work Status Tracking Application Launched InOutBoard.com provides work status and attendance tracking software, and has released a new version of their popular application. New Status Board views and a mobile-friendly design are two of the highlights in the new release. Marketing site also has a fresh new look and function. - September 16, 2019 - InOutBoard.com

Transforming Employee Safety on Europe's Largest Urban Project with Real Time Location System Litum IoT is proud to work in collaboration with the French partner FS Tunnel to provide an indoor tracking solution to protect the health and safety of workers on Europe's largest urban development project – the Grand Paris Express. A colossal feat, the project entails the construction of 200... - September 14, 2019 - Litum IoT

CellarStone Completes GDPR Audit CellarStone, a provider of systems, solutions, and services focused on incentive management, PaaS application development, and data integration, today announced that it has completed its GDPR audit. This audit verifies that CellarStone, in its role as a processor, has implemented safeguards that meet... - September 06, 2019 - CellarStone, Inc.

AccuSource, Inc. Ranks No. 3726 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 92 Percent Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000 - August 19, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.

Lanteria Becomes Microsoft Preferred Partner Lanteria’s team is thrilled to announce it’s been recognized for proven customer success as Microsoft Preferred Partner and its main product, Lanteria HR, best HR management solution for SharePoint,- became Preferred Business Application. Every year Microsoft recognizes partners for creating... - August 16, 2019 - Lanteria

Inc. 5000 Names Avionté to Its 2019 List of Fasting-Growing Private Companies for 8th Consecutive Year Inc. Magazine has named Avionté Staffing Software to its 2019 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the 8th consecutive year. - August 15, 2019 - Avionte Staffing Software

Qualitician Launches Online Courses Platform Exclusively for Software Testers In an ongoing effort to provide software testing job seekers with the best online professional development experience, Qualitician.com, premier job portal for software testing and quality assurance professionals in India, today announced the launch of its courses platform exclusively for individuals... - August 07, 2019 - Qualitician

SMD Powers New Functionality with AI, Creates Action Plans in One Click Action AI Serves Up Auto-Generated, Targeted Action Plans - August 03, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

ThrivePass Acquires The Merriam Agency's TPA Services The employee benefits company plans to acquire The Merriam Agency’s insurance services as well as their long-term clients. This is ThrivePass’s third acquisition of a third-party benefits administrator, so they expect a seamless transition. - August 01, 2019 - ThrivePass

New Lanteria eSignature Capabilities with Docusign Integration Lanteria HR now embeds DocuSign to help companies eliminate paperwork and go 100% digital. - July 29, 2019 - Lanteria

Hosted Payroll Solutions by Payroll Business Solutions Has Qualified for G-Cloud 11, The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Procurement Framework Payroll Business Solutions announces its acceptance on the G-Cloud procurement framework and has now become a Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supplier for Hosted Payroll Solutions under the Cloud Software section. - July 27, 2019 - Payroll Business Solutions

InnQuest Software Connects roomMaster PMS with UpsellGuru UpsellGuru makes it easier than ever to increase your guest experience while increasing your revenue at the same time. InnQuest's roomMaster software has recently partnered with UpsellGuru to do just that. If you’re looking for a product that automates your upselling platform, contact our sales team to find out how you can get a demo of UpsellGuru today. - July 23, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Recruitive Software Acquired by SaaS Holdings Limited SaaS Holdings Limited has confirmed today that it has completed the acquisition of the business and assets of Recruitive Software. The deal has taken in excess of twelve weeks to conclude whilst administrators sought a new buyer for the Intellectual property rights and assets of the software house. - July 18, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

Recruitive Limited is G-Cloud 11 Approved Recruitive Limited is delighted to announce that their cloud based ATS Recruitment Software, part of their end to end recruitment solutions, has been accepted as a supplier for the Government’s latest G-Cloud Framework; G-Cloud 11. - July 16, 2019 - Recruitive Ltd.

RegsBase (Part of adappt’s DeriveData Project) Uses AI to AutoCategorize Legal Texts Regsbase creates special modules to include the "Publication date" feature, which is a part of their on-going DeriveData project. The aim is to provide clients with the most updated and accurate information as conceivable. This feature serves as a boon to the digital world that values precision and demands valid information. - July 05, 2019 - adappt

"adappt-studio" Targets Older Phones in the Next Release of Its Open Source Mobile Healthcare Platform adappt has added increased legacy support features to its Open Source mobile platform adappt-studio, used (amongst other things) for life saving applications, e.g. "World Malaria Report" and "World HIV Testing Services." This increases accessibility of the platform in more of the remote locations in the world, where connectivity can be unreliable and phones are older. This enables professionals to work more effectively for disease prevention, control and containment. - July 04, 2019 - adappt

SwipeClock Adds Texting to Applicant Tracking Solution New fully integrated feature speeds communication with applicants and increases engagement. - July 03, 2019 - ApplicantStack

iParq and Arrive Team Up to Simplify Parking This integration allows parking professionals to better manage citations. iParq and Arrive's platforms are integrated to provide a seamless experience. - July 01, 2019 - iParq

SMD Launches New Version of Patent-Pending Technology, SMD Link Presents Clear ROI, Eases Action Planning, Adds Reporting Capabilities & Enhances User Experience - June 22, 2019 - Strategic Management Decisions

Engagedly Announces Partnership with Kaizen Human Capital Engagedly and Kaizen Human Capital partner to provide progressive Human Capital Management with Engagedly’s Progressive Talent Management platform. - June 14, 2019 - Engagedly Inc.

Engagedly Announces Nominations for Top 100 HR Influencers of 2019 Nominations Open for Engagedly’s Top 100 HR Influencers of 2019 - June 08, 2019 - Engagedly Inc.