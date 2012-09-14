PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Security Software
Security Software
3B Dataservices Ltd. 3B Dataservices Ltd. Saint John, Canada
North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction... 
Clocr Clocr
Clocr (short form for Cloud Locker), enables families to efficiently Organize and Manage their digital assets today, and prepares them to... 
AliveMedia.net AliveMedia.net Scarborough, Canada
About AliveMedia.net Founded in 2003, AliveMedia.net is a technology company, specializing in video and audio conversion technologies. The... 
All-Internet-Security All-Internet-Security
This security directory offers relevant computer security information for home and non-technical users. Besides, this Website is updated... 
AmalfiCORE Business Solutions AmalfiCORE Business Solutions Longmont, CO
AmalfiCORE, LLC specializes in helping organizations understand and identify risks and be prepared for business impact due to emergencies... 
Applicure Technologies Applicure Technologies Herzlia, Israel
applicure web firewall 
Ascendview Ascendview Duluth, MN
Ascendview is committed to the production of advanced analytical IT management and automation solutions that promote and support greater... 
AtHoc Emergency Notification AtHoc Emergency Notification Burlingame, CA
Proven, enterprise-class emergency alerting and warning systems for mass notification, first response and critical communications. 
BinDB.com BinDB.com Brazil
In order to find whether a card is genuine or fake, all you need to do is to insert the bank identification number, the first six digits... 
BoonEx Ltd. BoonEx Ltd. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals... 
Brivo Systems, LLC Brivo Systems, LLC Bethesda, MD
The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and... 
CardPrinter.com CardPrinter.com Minneapolis, MN
CardPrinter.com offers more than just printers and supplies. We offer hand picked, high quality products combined with comprehensive customer... 
ElcomSoft Co.Ltd. ElcomSoft Co.Ltd. Moscow, Russia
Since 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. has been developing and marketing password recovery, forensics, and security software for Windows. The company... 
Elitecore Technologies Elitecore Technologies India
Elitecore Technologies Limited is the global provider of Identity based Unified Threat Management (UTM) solutions and Convergent Billing... 
EnCrisp LLC EnCrisp LLC Leesburg, VA
EnCrisp is a leading provider of enterprise controls and compliance management professional services & solutions enabling real-time... 
EZWatch Pro EZWatch Pro Salt Lake City, UT
Supplier of PC based surveillance cameras and security camera systems for business, schools and home security. The internets largest selection... 
GECAD Group GECAD Group Bucharest, Romania
Mission .deliver innovative and trusted IT solutions around the world. Values .our mind is targeted for innovation .our... 
Global Software Applications Global Software Applications Philipsburg, PA
GSA's mission is to provide integrated computer hardware and software solutions and programming services for the self service industry and... 
GroupCaptiva Inc. GroupCaptiva Inc. Ottawa, Canada
GroupCaptiva is Canada's source for the world's top rated IT security solutions including; Email Security, Network Security, Content Management/Filtering,... 
Gsecurity, Inc. Gsecurity, Inc. Greenbelt, MD
Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments. 
High-Tech Bridge SA High-Tech Bridge SA Geneva, Switzerland
High-Tech Bridge SA (htbridge.com) is a Swiss company dedicated to Information Security by Ethical Hacking. With a vendor and product independent... 
Instant Checkmate Instant Checkmate Las Vegas, NV
Instant Checkmate is the web's fastest growing background check service. Gain instant access to hundreds of millions of criminal, sex offender,... 
KWizCom Corporation KWizCom Corporation Richmond Hill, Canada
KWizCom is a leading developer of software components that enable Microsoft SharePoint and Dynamics CRM customers to maximize productivity... 
Milton Security Group LLC Milton Security Group LLC Fullerton, CA
Milton Security Group LLC is at the forefront of new developments in network security technology that provide the framework in the most... 
NetDogSoft NetDogSoft HongKong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
NetDogSoft provides the best Internet Content Filtering solutions for families throughout the world. 
NoPassword NoPassword Sunnyvale, CA
NoPassword offers the next generation of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that substitute passwords with Human and Hidden... 
Odyssey Technologies Ltd Odyssey Technologies Ltd (ODTH) Chennai, TN
We at Odyssey focus on generating solid customer value by bringing innovative security solutions to every day business problems. The acceleration... 
Parasoft Corporation Parasoft Corporation Monrovia, CA
Parasoft is the leading provider of innovative solutions for automated software test and analysis and the establishment of software error... 
Password Protect Software Password Protect Software Canada
We develop security software that lets you prevent confidential information from ending up in the wrong hands. Our flagship product is Password... 
Red Earth Software Red Earth Software Boulder, CO
Red Earth Software specializes in the development of content security solutions that help companies ensure proper usage of their corporate... 
RonyaSoft RonyaSoft Ukraine
RonyaSoft is a privately-held IT company that was founded in 2003. RonyaSoft specializes in printing software development. The company has... 
Sabadille Systems Limited Sabadille Systems Limited Monleon Magnoac, France
Sabadille Systems is a leading company in the production of software products for the plastic card issuance and identity management solutions... 
Secure SMB Secure SMB Toronto, Canada
SECURE SMB is a Toronto based IT Security Company. SECURE SMB offers Information security services, solutions and products, such as... 
Securence Anti Spam Software Securence Anti Spam Software Minnetonka, MN
Securence is a leading provider of anti spam, and Internet filtering services that include email protection and security services for small... 
SmartFile SmartFile Indianapolis, IN
Secure file sharing in the cloud, on-premise, or anywhere in-between. SmartFile is a platform that offers network management and FTP hosting... 
SoftLogica SoftLogica Novosibirsk, Russia
SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions. *Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW,... 
Softwrap Softwrap London, United Kingdom
Softwrap offers end users a seamless trial to full version experience of your software via a fully integrated and automated e-commerce solution. Softwrap's... 
Sourceguardian.com Sourceguardian.com Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
The SourceGuardian™ products are being built as a suite of professional systems for source code protection. Our... 
SpamStopsHere SpamStopsHere Ann Arbor, MI
Greenview Data, Inc. has been providing its critically acclaimed SpamStopsHere network security solutions to clients across the globe since... 
Systweak Software Systweak Software Jaipur, India
Company Overview: Founded in 1999, Systweak Software is a value added and frontrunner organization with a leading manpower to design and... 
Technosoft Corporation Technosoft Corporation Southfield, MI
Technosoft Corporation is a leading IT services, professional staffing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services organization founded... 
TPP Limited TPP Limited Cheltenham, United Kingdom
TPP Limited specialises in driving knowledge out of data, specifically the Web utilizing and  dynamic media using smart learning algorithms... 
Trinity Software, LLC Trinity Software, LLC Renton, Wa
Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software... 
Trlokom, Inc Trlokom, Inc
Trlokom, Inc., is a security startup located in Monrovia, California. Trlokom's flagship product, SpyWall (Anti-Spyware), is the first and... 
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
Tufin Technologies is the leading provider of Firewall policy auditing, monitoring and compliance solutions. Tufin SecureTrack is a comprehensive... 
United Networks United Networks Norfolk, VA
Created in 2000, the aim of the company remains the same today: To provide effective and productive technological implementation to all... 
WideStep Security Software WideStep Security Software Plano, TX
WideStep Security Software develops, produces and supports PC/Internet/Keyboard monitoring and surveillance software for large and small... 
