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Security Software

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Qtonic Quantum Corp.

Qtonic Quantum Corp.

COMPANY OVERVIEW Qtonic Quantum: Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™ (formerly Qryptonic) Qtonic Quantum is an enterprise post-quantum security testing and cryptographic risk assessment company...

Rockhop

Rockhop

Attacking the most rigorous business challenges through advanced application performance, Rockhop is an industry leading Power Platform, application modernization and governance consultancy.

SharePass

SharePass

SharePass is a SaaS Secret Management platform that allows sharing and managing secrets and confidential information using a web application, extension, or mobile app. SharePass works with encrypted...

Gold Company Profiles

3B Dataservices Ltd.

3B Dataservices Ltd.

North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction contractors, product distribution, security guard services...

3dEYE Inc.

3dEYE Inc.

About 3dEYE 3dEYE Inc. is a Toronto-based hi-tech company that provides secure and reliable Cloud Video Surveillance service for the monitoring industry. 3dEYE Inc. officially launched its...

Desktop Alert

Desktop Alert

Desktop Alert may be international, but follows the tradition of great New Jersey innoventions. Conceived in Chatham as a response to the horrific events of 9/11, founder Howard Ryan saw the same...

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control is a manufacturer of innovative access control solutions. Products are sold though a global dealer network. Malibu Access Control Products are sold dealer direct. The foundation...

Sighthound Inc.

Sighthound Inc.

About Sighthound Inc. Our mission is to turn sight into insight. Built in a privacy-centric manner, using the industry’s most powerful Computer Vision technology, Edge Cameras and Deep Neural...

Company Profiles

AliveMedia.net

AliveMedia.net

About AliveMedia.net Founded in 2003, AliveMedia.net is a technology company, specializing in video and audio conversion technologies. The company has won the trust of millions of users, who are...

All-Internet-Security

All-Internet-Security

This security directory offers relevant computer security information for home and non-technical users. Besides, this Website is updated several times a day, and contains a comprehensive data of...

AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

AmalfiCORE, LLC specializes in helping organizations understand and identify risks and be prepared for business impact due to emergencies and disasters. AmalfiCORE provides guidance and tools to...

Applicure Technologies

Applicure Technologies

applicure web firewall

Ascendview

Ascendview

Ascendview is committed to the production of advanced analytical IT management and automation solutions that promote and support greater reliability, lower administrative costs, and improved worker...

AtHoc Emergency Notification

AtHoc Emergency Notification

Proven, enterprise-class emergency alerting and warning systems for mass notification, first response and critical communications.

BinDB.com

BinDB.com

In order to find whether a card is genuine or fake, all you need to do is to insert the bank identification number, the first six digits on the card, and search. You’ll get complete information...

BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals with experience in software development, web-promotion,...

Brivo Systems, LLC

Brivo Systems, LLC

The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and versatility of the Internet to provide total control and...

CardPrinter.com

CardPrinter.com

CardPrinter.com offers more than just printers and supplies. We offer hand picked, high quality products combined with comprehensive customer service.

Clocr, Inc.

Clocr, Inc.

Clocr offers a state-of-the-art digital safety deposit box, legacy and emergency planning solutions. Clocr’s patent-pending security enables users to secure essential documents, information and...

Cyber Security Hub

Cyber Security Hub

The Cyber Security Hub is an online news source for global cyber security professionals and business leaders who leverage technology and services to secure the entire perimeter in their...

ElcomSoft Co.Ltd.

ElcomSoft Co.Ltd.

Since 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. has been developing and marketing password recovery, forensics, and security software for Windows. The company also offers a comprehensive line of password recovery,...

Elitecore Technologies

Elitecore Technologies

Elitecore Technologies Limited is the global provider of Identity based Unified Threat Management (UTM) solutions and Convergent Billing solutions. Cyberoam is the Identity-based UTM solution that...

EnCrisp LLC

EnCrisp LLC

EnCrisp is a leading provider of enterprise controls and compliance management professional services & solutions enabling real-time business process management & compliance for private and...

EZWatch Pro

EZWatch Pro

Supplier of PC based surveillance cameras and security camera systems for business, schools and home security. The internets largest selection of 1-64 camera surveillance kits. Technical specialists...

GECAD Group

GECAD Group

Mission .deliver innovative and trusted IT solutions around the world. Values .our mind is targeted for innovation .our heart is beating on commitment .people Profile...

Global Software Applications

Global Software Applications

GSA's mission is to provide integrated computer hardware and software solutions and programming services for the self service industry and is specialized in Pay-per-Use applications. Global Software...

GroupCaptiva Inc.

GroupCaptiva Inc.

GroupCaptiva is Canada's source for the world's top rated IT security solutions including; Email Security, Network Security, Content Management/Filtering, Mobile Encryption, Patch Management, Single...

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments. Using a proven methodology, our professionals deliver...

High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge SA (htbridge.com) is a Swiss company dedicated to Information Security by Ethical Hacking. With a vendor and product independent approach, the internal Research & Development...

Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate is the web's fastest growing background check service. Gain instant access to hundreds of millions of criminal, sex offender, marital records and more with Instant Checkmate's...

KWizCom Corporation

KWizCom Corporation

KWizCom is a leading developer of software components that enable Microsoft SharePoint and Dynamics CRM customers to maximize productivity and minimize development risk. Our solutions and service...

Milton Security Group LLC

Milton Security Group LLC

Milton Security Group LLC is at the forefront of new developments in network security technology that provide the framework in the most demanding security environments worldwide. We guide our...

NetDogSoft

NetDogSoft

NetDogSoft provides the best Internet Content Filtering solutions for families throughout the world.

NoPassword

NoPassword

NoPassword offers the next generation of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that substitute passwords with Human and Hidden Multi-Factor Authentication (H2MFA). Instead of using static...

Odyssey Technologies Ltd

Odyssey Technologies Ltd

We at Odyssey focus on generating solid customer value by bringing innovative security solutions to every day business problems. The acceleration of business transactions, particularly on the...

Parasoft Corporation

Parasoft Corporation

Parasoft is the leading provider of innovative solutions for automated software test and analysis and the establishment of software error prevention practices as an integrated part of the software...

Password Protect Software

Password Protect Software

We develop security software that lets you prevent confidential information from ending up in the wrong hands. Our flagship product is Password Protect. This program lets you protect folders on your...

Red Earth Software

Red Earth Software

Red Earth Software specializes in the development of content security solutions that help companies ensure proper usage of their corporate email systems. Red Earth's Policy Patrol software family...

RonyaSoft

RonyaSoft

RonyaSoft is a privately-held IT company that was founded in 2003. RonyaSoft specializes in printing software development. The company has a team of experienced professionals from various IT spheres,...

Sabadille Systems Limited

Sabadille Systems Limited

Sabadille Systems is a leading company in the production of software products for the plastic card issuance and identity management solutions market. Originally founded to provide consultancy and...

Secure SMB

Secure SMB

SECURE SMB is a Toronto based IT Security Company. SECURE SMB offers Information security services, solutions and products, such as Desktop, Server, Data, Network and Web Security for small and...

Securence Anti Spam Software

Securence Anti Spam Software

Securence is a leading provider of anti spam, and Internet filtering services that include email protection and security services for small business, enterprises, educational, and government...

SmartFile

SmartFile

Secure file sharing in the cloud, on-premise, or anywhere in-between. SmartFile is a platform that offers network management and FTP hosting tools for every size company . From Fortune 500...

SoftLogica

SoftLogica

SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions. *Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW, DVD, FTP or LAN. http://www.backup-platinum.com *Handy...

Softwrap

Softwrap

Softwrap offers end users a seamless trial to full version experience of your software via a fully integrated and automated e-commerce solution. Softwrap's technology is the ultimate software...

Sourceguardian.com

Sourceguardian.com

The SourceGuardian™ products are being built as a suite of professional systems for source code protection. Our dedicated team of programmers and encryption ...

SpamStopsHere

SpamStopsHere

Greenview Data, Inc. has been providing its critically acclaimed SpamStopsHere network security solutions to clients across the globe since 2002. Greenview Data also created and developed the...

Systweak Software

Systweak Software

Company Overview: Founded in 1999, Systweak Software is a value added and frontrunner organization with a leading manpower to design and develop advanced software for multiple platforms. Over the...

Technosoft Corporation

Technosoft Corporation

Technosoft Corporation is a leading IT services, professional staffing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services organization founded in 1996 and headquartered in Southfield, MI. Technosoft has...

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