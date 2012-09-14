|
|
|
|3B Dataservices Ltd. Saint John, Canada
North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction...
|
|Clocr
Clocr (short form for Cloud Locker), enables families to efficiently Organize and Manage their digital assets today, and prepares them to...
|
|AliveMedia.net Scarborough, Canada
About AliveMedia.net
Founded in 2003, AliveMedia.net is a technology company, specializing in video and audio conversion technologies. The...
|
|All-Internet-Security
This security directory offers relevant computer security information for home and non-technical users.
Besides, this Website is updated...
|
|AmalfiCORE Business Solutions Longmont, CO
AmalfiCORE, LLC specializes in helping organizations understand and identify risks and be prepared for business impact due to emergencies...
|
|Ascendview Duluth, MN
Ascendview is committed to the production of advanced analytical IT management and automation solutions that promote and support greater...
|
|AtHoc Emergency Notification Burlingame, CA
Proven, enterprise-class emergency alerting and warning systems for mass notification, first response and critical communications.
|
|BinDB.com Brazil
In order to find whether a card is genuine or fake, all you need to do is to insert the bank identification number, the first six digits...
|
|BoonEx Ltd. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals...
|
|Brivo Systems, LLC Bethesda, MD
The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and...
|
|CardPrinter.com Minneapolis, MN
CardPrinter.com offers more than just printers and supplies. We offer hand picked, high quality products combined with comprehensive customer...
|
|ElcomSoft Co.Ltd. Moscow, Russia
Since 1990, ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. has been developing and marketing password recovery, forensics, and security software for Windows. The company...
|
|Elitecore Technologies India
Elitecore Technologies Limited is the global provider of Identity based Unified Threat Management (UTM) solutions and Convergent Billing...
|
|EnCrisp LLC Leesburg, VA
EnCrisp is a leading provider of enterprise controls and compliance management professional services & solutions enabling real-time...
|
|EZWatch Pro Salt Lake City, UT
Supplier of PC based surveillance cameras and security camera systems for business, schools and home security. The internets largest selection...
|
|GECAD Group Bucharest, Romania
Mission
.deliver innovative and trusted IT solutions around the world.
Values
.our mind is targeted for innovation
.our...
|
|Global Software Applications Philipsburg, PA
GSA's mission is to provide integrated computer hardware and software solutions and programming services for the self service industry and...
|
|GroupCaptiva Inc. Ottawa, Canada
GroupCaptiva is Canada's source for the world's top rated IT security solutions including; Email Security, Network Security, Content Management/Filtering,...
|
|Gsecurity, Inc. Greenbelt, MD
Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments.
|
|High-Tech Bridge SA Geneva, Switzerland
High-Tech Bridge SA (htbridge.com) is a Swiss company dedicated to Information Security by Ethical Hacking.
With a vendor and product independent...
|
|Instant Checkmate Las Vegas, NV
Instant Checkmate is the web's fastest growing background check service. Gain instant access to hundreds of millions of criminal, sex offender,...
|
|KWizCom Corporation Richmond Hill, Canada
KWizCom is a leading developer of software components that enable Microsoft SharePoint and Dynamics CRM customers to maximize productivity...
|
|Milton Security Group LLC Fullerton, CA
Milton Security Group LLC is at the forefront of new developments in network security technology that provide the framework in the most...
|
|NetDogSoft HongKong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
NetDogSoft provides the best Internet Content Filtering solutions for families throughout the world.
|
|NoPassword Sunnyvale, CA
NoPassword offers the next generation of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that substitute passwords with Human and Hidden...
|
|Odyssey Technologies Ltd (ODTH) Chennai, TN
We at Odyssey focus on generating solid customer value by bringing innovative security solutions to every day business problems.
The acceleration...
|
|Parasoft Corporation Monrovia, CA
Parasoft is the leading provider of innovative solutions for automated software test and analysis and the establishment of software error...
|
|Password Protect Software Canada
We develop security software that lets you prevent confidential information from ending up in the wrong hands. Our flagship product is Password...
|
|Red Earth Software Boulder, CO
Red Earth Software specializes in the development of content security solutions that help companies ensure proper usage of their corporate...
|
|RonyaSoft Ukraine
RonyaSoft is a privately-held IT company that was founded in 2003. RonyaSoft specializes in printing software development. The company has...
|
|Sabadille Systems Limited Monleon Magnoac, France
Sabadille Systems is a leading company in the production of software products for the plastic card issuance and identity management solutions...
|
|Secure SMB Toronto, Canada
SECURE SMB is a Toronto based IT Security Company.
SECURE SMB offers Information security services, solutions and products, such as...
|
|Securence Anti Spam Software Minnetonka, MN
Securence is a leading provider of anti spam, and Internet filtering services that include email protection and security services for small...
|
|SmartFile Indianapolis, IN
Secure file sharing in the cloud, on-premise, or anywhere in-between.
SmartFile is a platform that offers network management and FTP hosting...
|
|SoftLogica Novosibirsk, Russia
SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions.
*Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW,...
|
|Softwrap London, United Kingdom
Softwrap offers end users a seamless trial to full version experience of your software via a fully integrated and automated e-commerce solution.
Softwrap's...
|
|Sourceguardian.com Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
The SourceGuardian™ products are being built as a suite of professional systems for source code protection. Our...
|
|SpamStopsHere Ann Arbor, MI
Greenview Data, Inc. has been providing its critically acclaimed SpamStopsHere network security solutions to clients across the globe since...
|
|Systweak Software Jaipur, India
Company Overview: Founded in 1999, Systweak Software is a value added and frontrunner organization with a leading manpower to design and...
|
|Technosoft Corporation Southfield, MI
Technosoft Corporation is a leading IT services, professional staffing and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services organization founded...
|
|TPP Limited Cheltenham, United Kingdom
TPP Limited specialises in driving knowledge out of data, specifically the Web utilizing and dynamic media using smart learning algorithms...
|
|Trinity Software, LLC Renton, Wa
Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software...
|
|Trlokom, Inc
Trlokom, Inc., is a security startup located in Monrovia, California. Trlokom's flagship product, SpyWall (Anti-Spyware), is the first and...
|
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
Tufin Technologies is the leading provider of Firewall policy auditing, monitoring and compliance solutions. Tufin SecureTrack is a comprehensive...
|
|United Networks Norfolk, VA
Created in 2000, the aim of the company remains the same today: To provide effective and productive technological implementation to all...
|
|WideStep Security Software Plano, TX
WideStep Security Software develops, produces and supports PC/Internet/Keyboard monitoring and surveillance software for large and small...
|Companies 1 - 47 of 47
|Page: 1