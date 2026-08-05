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Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Leading Two-Wheeler Manufacturer in India Integrates E-Lock’s Digital Signing Solution with Their SAP Application, for Document Signing
E-Lock Technologies, a leading provider of digital signature and PKI solutions, announces the successful integration of its API-based digital signing solution with the SAP environment of one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturing company. The implementation enables seamless, real-time... - July 10, 2026 - E-Lock Technologies
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Scott Aaronson, Former Edison Electric Institute SVP, Joins Qtonic Quantum as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity
Qtonic Quantum has appointed Scott Aaronson as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity, strengthening its Executive Advisory Board with deep electric-sector cyber resilience expertise. The appointment supports Qtonic Quantum’s vendor-neutral mission to help utilities and critical infrastructure leaders measure, validate, and migrate cryptographic risk ahead of Q-Day. - May 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.30 with Stronger Deepfake Defense and Local License Server
3DiVi today announced the release of Face SDK 3.30, introducing stronger anti-spoofing capabilities and a new local license server designed to simplify deployment in isolated environments. - May 18, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
Systweak Software Launches Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator for Android
Systweak Software has released Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator, an Android application that turns physical documents into shareable PDFs using a phone camera, without an internet connection, a cloud account, or any extra hardware. Key Features Scan and Create PDFs with three capture modes: 1. - May 17, 2026 - Systweak Software
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Systweak PDF Editor for Android Adds PDF Compression
Systweak Software has rolled out a new PDF compression feature for the free Systweak PDF Editor app on Android. Users can now reduce the size of large PDF files directly from their phones without losing formatting, clarity, or quality, and share them over email or messaging apps. Large PDF files... - April 12, 2026 - Systweak Software
Ground Labs Resets for the Future with Founder-Led Buyout
Peter Duthie resumes executive role as company prepares for expansion. - April 10, 2026 - Ground Labs
Hexnode Extends LAPS for macOS, Bringing Automated Password Workflows and Secure Access
Hexnode has extended its Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) to macOS, allowing IT teams to centrally manage and automate password governance across both Windows and Apple environments via its UEM console. Operating independently of traditional directories, the solution eliminates the security risks of static credentials by automating password rotations, supporting multiple admin accounts, and enforcing strict post-access controls. - April 04, 2026 - Mitsogo
Versasec Unveils vSEC:CMS 7.3: Advancing Orchestration and Governance with Microsoft Sentinel Integration and YubiKey as a Service
Versasec, the leader in high-security credential management systems (CMS), today announced the release of version 7.3 of its flagship orchestration platform, vSEC:CMS. The recent update introduces a codeless connector for Microsoft Sentinel, expands biometric and FIDO2 support for Thales and HID... - April 01, 2026 - Versasec AB
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
SECNORA® Expands U.S. Leadership, Appoints International Business Leader Nilrusha Pieris to Board
SECNORA®, a leading cybersecurity and risk advisory firm operating across Europe and the United States, has appointed international business leader Nilrusha Pieris as Board Member and U.S. Business Partner, signaling a decisive step in its North American expansion strategy. The move comes at a... - March 27, 2026 - SECNORA
Systweak Introduces eSign, a Digital Signature Solution for Businesses
Systweak Software today proudly announced the official launch of Systweak eSign, a cloud-based electronic signature platform that allows professionals, legal teams, HR departments, and small businesses to send, sign, and track PDF documents digitally without printing, scanning, or sharing sensitive... - March 27, 2026 - Systweak Software
3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026
3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times. - March 26, 2026 - 3dEYE Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Carol Lee Hobson, CISM, to Executive Advisory Board and as Founding Chair of Council for Women in Quantum Cybersecurity
PayNearMe CISO and 30-Year Financial Services Risk Executive Joins as a Strategic Investor and Senior Advisor to the Nation’s Leading Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Firm - March 09, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.16 with Deeper Attempt Analytics, and Customizable Interface Elements
3DiVi, a developer of computer vision and biometric technologies, has released version 1.16 of its Biometric Anti-Fraud (BAF) platform. The update introduces deeper analytics of authentication attempts, and customizable visual interface elements. - February 04, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
Qryptonic Analysis Finds Zero Enterprise Endpoints Ready for the Post-Quantum Transition
Qryptonic released the Quantum Exposure Index, an independent analysis powered by QScout26, finding that zero analyzed enterprise endpoints are prepared for post-quantum cryptography. The study shows universal reliance on quantum-vulnerable key exchange, leaving encrypted data transmitted today exposed to future harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks. - January 19, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Systweak Software Participates in the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit Held in Jaipur, India
Systweak Software is a renowned organisation that develops software for all major OS like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has a client base all across the globe, providing solutions and apps to make daily tasks easier on various devices. Systweak Software has participated in the Rajasthan... - January 07, 2026 - Systweak Software
ZeroThreat.ai Unveils New Compliance Automation Engine Delivering 10× Faster Audit Readiness
ZeroThreat.ai, a leader in automated penetration testing and security intelligence, introduced the Audit-Ready Compliance Engine—a first-of-its-kind solution designed to help organizations achieve and maintain continuous compliance across major regulatory frameworks, including PCI DSS, HIPAA,... - December 27, 2025 - ZeroThreat Inc.
Qryptonic Finds Critical Cryptographic Vulnerabilities in Every Fortune 1000 Environment Assessed
NIST warns post-quantum cryptography migration will be "much larger in scale" than prior transitions as all public-key algorithms must be replaced. Federal guidance calls for automated cryptographic discovery tools. Qryptonic's 2025 assessments found average of 47 critical vulnerabilities per Fortune 1000 engagement. Under its $2M Quantum Penetration Challenge, $0 has been paid as every environment assessed produced critical findings. - December 26, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Systweak Announces Christmas & New Year Sale with Exclusive Discounts
Systweak Software is a software development company that develops software for major OS platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has announced a flat 50% off discount sale this festive season during Christmas & New Year, on most of its products from different categories like PC... - December 26, 2025 - Systweak Software
Andeavour Launches "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender" for U.S. QuickBooks Users
Andeavour Launches "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender" for U.S. QuickBooks Users — An Essential Security and Compliance Control for Financial Files. - December 25, 2025 - Alliance Andeavour Group Ltd.
3DiVi Announces 3DiVi BAF 1.15 with Biometric Data Deletion Configs, Face Image Quality Assessment Settings and Smarter Face Detector
3DiVi today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.15, a significant year-end upgrade designed to improve the security, performance, and operational efficiency of biometric authentication systems. - December 19, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Advancements with Ted Danson
AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time. - December 15, 2025 - ALICE Gunshot Detection Solution
Qryptonic Announces Strategic Leadership Team, Unveils Quantum-Ready Cryptographic Platforms to Address Future Cybersecurity Challenges
Qryptonic disclosed nine senior leaders shaping its quantum security suite. The team includes former executives from CIA, CISA, Air Force Global Strike Command, Intel, and DIA. Unlike competitors that simulate quantum attacks, Qryptonic executes them on live quantum hardware across multiple cloud providers. The approach has uncovered 300+ cryptographic weaknesses in Fortune 500 environments. Qualified engagements include up to $2M in guarantees. - December 13, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Hexordia Partners with Lumyx to Revolutionize Location Data Storytelling for Digital Forensics
Hexordia is thrilled to partner with Lumyx, becoming an authorized reseller of the Lumyx browser-based platform that presents geolocation artifacts. Lumyx transforms complex location evidence from digital forensic sources into clear, compelling narratives for the courtroom. It creates interactive, animated timelines from raw mobile forensics data, simplifying presentations for judges, juries, and prosecutors. This partnership spans sales and training. - December 12, 2025 - Hexordia
Versasec Accelerates High-Assurance MFA and Passkey Adoption with Yubico FIDO Pre-reg
Versasec announced the integration of Yubico FIDO Pre-reg with Versasec vSEC:CMS and vSEC:CLOUD, enabling enterprises to enjoy full lifecycle management and streamline onboarding with delivery of pre-enrolled YubiKeys to end-users. This critical integration is designed to accelerate adoption and... - December 11, 2025 - Versasec AB
Malibu Access Control Launches Mobile App 1.5, Delivering New Design and Smarter User Experience
Malibu Access Control has released Mobile App 1.5, featuring a modern redesign, improved navigation, clearer messaging, and enhanced geolocation services for hands-free access. The update strengthens Malibu’s commitment to seamless access control backed by cloud-based management and simplified installation—delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience for users and scalable value for dealers. - December 08, 2025 - Malibu Access Control
3DiVi Released 2026 Face Recognition Market Report with Global Trend Analysis, Maturity Stages, and Regional Insights
3DiVi, a global developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of its 2026 Face Recognition Market Report, a comprehensive analysis of the global facial recognition technology (FRT) industry. The report offers insights into market evolution, regional maturity, and emerging trends shaping digital identity, providing actionable guidance for companies, investors, and government stakeholders worldwide. - December 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Releases Omni Agent 3.0 with Custom Video Analytics Scenarios, New Detection Objects and Hardware Cost Savings
3DiVi, an international provider of AI-powered computer vision solutions, today announced the release of Omni Agent 3.0, a major update to its video analytics platform that makes detection more adaptive, accurate, and cost-efficient than ever. This release introduces a redesigned architecture, optimized server performance, enhanced low-power device support, and a fully revamped web interface for streamlined configuration and monitoring. - November 20, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches the First Deepfake Detector with Online Testing Available to Everyone
3DiVi, an international developer of computer vision solutions, today announced the launch of its 3DiVi Deepfake Detector online demo, now available for public use. This new tool allows users to upload videos or connect a live camera stream and determine frame by frame whether the content is a deepfake. - November 20, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Systweak Software Launches Black Friday Sale with Best Deals 2025
Systweak Software, a software development company, has announced a price cut of 50% on most of its software products owing to the Black Friday event from 15th to 30th November 2025. This 15-day super sale event will help users purchase popular software at discounted prices. The software categories... - November 19, 2025 - Systweak Software
Wavestore v6.44: Latest Release of Video Management Software
Introducing WaveView v6.44, Wavestore’s latest release dedicated to eliminating these operational pain points by perfecting the foundational elements that make video management systems truly effective. While their recent versions have focused on automation and deep integrations, v6.44 returns to what matters most: empowering security professionals with intuitive tools that eliminate friction from daily operations and enhance decision-making capabilities. - November 04, 2025 - Wavestore
The Electronic Guardian Rebrands: Introducing "The Coop," the Secure Digital Vault for Organizing Your Entire Financial and Digital Life
The Electronic Guardian, a leader in digital security and information management, today announced the strategic evolution and rebranding of its flagship platform. The former digital vault is now the "Information Vault," strategically nicknamed "The Coop"—a comprehensive,... - October 31, 2025 - GormanSqured DBA The Electronic Guardian
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.14 with WebCodec API Support, CSV Reports, and New Deepfake Metrics for Fraud-Resistant Biometric Verification
3DiVi, an international developer of biometric and computer vision technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.14, the latest version of their Biometric Anti-Fraud software (BAF). The new update delivers improved performance, expanded analytics, and stronger fraud protection capabilities for businesses using biometric identification in digital onboarding and authorization processes. - October 16, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Disk Clean Pro App New Updates for Mac Users
A new Startup Manager, a more Efficient Engine, and a clean, intuitive interface are among the new updates. - October 12, 2025 - Systweak Software
3dEYE Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025
3dEYE launched its AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025, transforming video analytics into intelligent workflows that boost life safety, compliance, and ROI. Key features include stacked analytics, flexible scheduling, and automated responses. Available now to all 3dEYE integrators, the cloud-based platform supports multi-site deployments and advanced AI tools like face recognition, ALPR, and behavior detection. Learn more at www.3deye.ai. - October 07, 2025 - 3dEYE Inc.
Kitecyber Expands MSP & MSSP Offerings with Unified Endpoint Management, DLP, SWG & ZTNA
Kitecyber, a California-based cybersecurity startup, unveiled its enhanced Managed Security Platform for MSPs and MSSPs. The cloud-native, endpoint-centric solution unifies UEM, DLP, SWG, and ZTNA without gateways or appliances, securing remote/hybrid users. With AI copilots, unified console, co-managed services, compliance tools, and optional cyber insurance, Kitecyber helps partners simplify operations, cut costs, scale services, and build customer trust. - October 07, 2025 - Kitecyber
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.28 with 3X Faster Identification, New Photo Quality Control, and Stronger Liveness Detection
3DiVi, an international developer of computer vision solutions, today announced the release of Face SDK 3.28 with updates in accuracy, speed, and anti-spoofing protection. - October 07, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.