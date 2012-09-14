PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SkyVPN Ranks in Top 20 in the 2019 Global Mobile VPN Report SkyVPN, a VPN service used by over twenty million users across the globe, has made it to the top twenty positions in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This report provides mobile VPN app download data at the global, regional, country and app-level over the last 12 months. - December 13, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

Pacific Produce Looks to Continue Rapid Growth with Transition to Produce Pro Software Bay Area Produce Wholesaler Selects Specialized Produce Industry ERP Software - December 06, 2019 - Produce Pro Software

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0630 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - December 05, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

Runecast Leverages Its Expertise to Stabilize and Fine-Tune AWS Hybrid Cloud Runecast Analyzer expanded to provide critical insights into both VMware and AWS hybrid cloud platforms. - December 04, 2019 - Runecast

PATECCO Will be an Education Seminar Sponsor at E-Crime and Cyber Security Conference in Frankfurt For the second time, next year, PATECCO will take part in 14th edition of conference E-Crime and Cyber Security. It will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, on January 28, 2020. The company will be an Education Seminar Sponsor and will present its best practices in the field of Identity and Access Management. The... - December 04, 2019 - PATECCO

Capitol Digital & Califorensics is Now ArcherHall Rebranding Announcement - December 03, 2019 - ArcherHall

The Kimmy Duong Foundation Announces Opening of the 2020-2021 Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program for Vietnamese American Students Ms. Kimmy Duong, Vice Chairman/Chief Financial Officer of Pragmatics, Inc., and President of The Kimmy Duong Foundation, announced the 2020-2021 opening of the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program. The Kimmy Duong Foundation established the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program... - December 02, 2019 - Pragmatics

Building Intelligence Inc. Announces Issuance of Patent for Loading Dock and Vehicle Access System Building Intelligence was awarded Patent 10,482,695 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Loading Dock Management and Vehicle Access System" the patent will manifest in Building Intelligence's award-winning software, SV3. - November 28, 2019 - Building Intelligence

Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.

Asigra Named Finalist in 2019 SDC Awards for Cybersecurity-Powered OpEX Backup Appliance Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra

Systweak Software Announces 2019 Black Friday Sale Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software

BitVPN Emerges as Viable Alternative as Iran's Internet Blackout Approaches a Week 80 million Iranians continue to suffer from the nationwide internet shutdown that started late on Saturday night. In this precarious situation, BitVPN promises to be an excellent way for the residents of Iran to go online and stay connected to the world. - November 23, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

AdvisorVault’s 17a-4 Direct Cloud Plug-In is Elegant: Small FINRA Firms Are Saying AdvisorVault, the only storage provider for small FINRA firms, now has an elegant way to archive cloud data for 17a-4. - November 22, 2019 - AdvisorVault

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Launches New Channel Partner Program Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Research Report Informs MSPs on CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Concerns Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra

BitVPN Assures Users of Hack-Proof Internet Usage Following the Recent Pwn2Own Event At the recently concluded Pwn2Own event, multiple devices including Amazon Echo and a Samsung Galaxy S10 were hacked. Putting the apprehensions of their customers to rest, BitVPN informs that its customers are safe as ever and can continue enjoying hack-proof surfing. - November 15, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks

SkyVPN Reassures Users of Data Security in the Aftermath of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scandal The UK's data protection watchdog, the ICO has recently imposed a fine of £500,000 on Facebook for its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Following the breaking of this news, popular VPN service provider SkyVPN has reconfirmed its commitment to providing unbreachable data protection facility to its twenty million plus users around the world. - November 07, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0620 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - November 07, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Helps Defense Contractors Prepare for CMMC with a Free Readiness Check Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Cyber Security Expert Adam DiStefano to Offer Hudson Valley Businesses Free Security Awareness Training With cyber security crimes on the rise, Hudson Valley resident and cyber security expert Adam DiStefano decided to help small and medium sized businesses in the area by providing free cyber security awareness training for all businesses and their employees. - November 01, 2019 - SecuVantage

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation Announces a Research Arm to Continue Its Advancement of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standards The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation, creator of the world’s leading quantum-secure blockchain network and digital asset platform, is continuing to pioneer in the field by seeking up to 4 post-quantum cryptographers for research grants as part of its newly formed research initiative. This announcement comes on the tail of Google’s quantum supremacy achievement, which further confirms the need for a transition towards quantum-secure cryptography in many technological domains. - October 25, 2019 - The QRL Foundation

Locker for Whats Chat App for Android Hits 1 Million Downloads App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak Brings New Updates to "Cleaner for Android" Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Systweak's CEO Listed Amongst 30 Most Inspiring Business Leaders Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software

Consumers Look to BitVPN for Safe Transactions Following the Recent Crypto Related Update by the IRS The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently included it in the individual U.S. taxpayers’ form. As crypto transactions continue to become more commonplace around the world, a decentralized VPN service named BitVPN is helping consumers protect their crypto transactions. - October 21, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Symphony Solutions New Branding Combines Technology and Music Symphony Solutions, the Cloud Transformation company headquartered in The Netherlands, announces new branding for the company, which celebrated the 10-year mark in December 2018. - October 19, 2019 - Symphony Solutions

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. CEO Wins Another IT Solutions CEO of the Year Award Cybersecurity company CEO, Robert Davies, awarded Global IT Solutions CEO of the Year based on innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence. - October 18, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0610 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - October 17, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

Median Technologies Automates Compliant Data Protection with Asigra and TAS Group Healthcare Technology Provider Implements Low-Touch Agentless Backup Across Distributed IT Environment for Enhanced Protection and Compliance Readiness - October 15, 2019 - Asigra

Block Armour Announces a Blockchain-Enabled Zero Trust Cybersecurity Solution for IoT Systems Targeted at Smart Cities, Autonomous Mobility, and other related use cases, IoT Armour offers Zero Trust security for critical infrastructure and connected devices and IoT networks. - October 13, 2019 - Block Armour

Impulse's SafeConnect NAC Version 7.0 Announcement Users can deploy and operate SafeConnect Network Access Control Version 7.0 more independently than any prior version. - October 09, 2019 - Impulse Point

Portland-Based Company Releases Innovative Remote Browser Client for Web Enato’s WebGlass “isolates code and endpoints from malicious users.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato

Portland-Based Company Releases Cloud-Hosted MicroCMS for Developers Enato’s FloatCMS “Makes content management trivial.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Ranks on Entrepreneur 360™ List Stealth Group Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. - October 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Denise Bach Joins TCDI® as Senior Director of Legal Services Bach’s 25 Years of Litigation Support Experience Will Boost TCDI’s Services in the Midwest. - September 26, 2019 - TCDI

Credio, Inc. Launches Privacybar.io, a Privacy as a Service Platform Credio Inc., a tech advisory firm, announced today the launch of privacybar.io, an innovative and cost-effective solution for enterprises of all sizes to comply with California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). As most U.S. companies are aware, beginning January 1, 2020, organizations that collect information... - September 24, 2019 - Credio Inc.

Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro and Photos Exif Editor Amongst Top 5 on Mac App Store Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Cambodia’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Senior Officials Graduates from Canada’s World-Renowned Backster School of Lie Detection A Step Forward toward meeting Cambodia’s ACU Strategic Mandate for Internal Investigation and Recruitment. - September 21, 2019 - Limestone Technologies

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Partners with Virta Labs on Medical Device Security Project New NIST Healthcare Cybersecurity Guide on Securing Picture Archiving and Communication Systems. - September 18, 2019 - Virta Laboratories, Inc.

Nearly Two Out of Three Cyber Attacks Targeting SMEs; 60% of Uninsured Affected Companies Are Out of Business Within Six Months “Although many SMEs believe that they are not interesting enough to be hacked, criminals think differently. Of all cyber attacks on companies, 64% are SMEs, resulting in, among other things, a business interruption, loss of reputation, economic costs and/or a fine or legal action. Moreover, 60%... - September 14, 2019 - GamaSec

Systweak Launches Similar Photos Fixer for iOS Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software

PC Guard Software Protection System 06.00.0600 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - September 12, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

PATECCO Takes Part as а Golden Sponsor at "IT for Insurance" Trade Fair For the first time, this year, PATECCO will take part in “IT for Insurance” Trade Fair in Leipzig, Germany. The company, specialized in Identity and Access Management, will be a Golden sponsor and will present its latest developments in the field of Identity Governance and Intelligence, as... - September 06, 2019 - PATECCO