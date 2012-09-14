PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
SkyVPN, a VPN service used by over twenty million users across the globe, has made it to the top twenty positions in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This report provides mobile VPN app download data at the global, regional, country and app-level over the last 12 months. - December 13, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.
DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security
American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.
GeekTek Provides Specialized Technology Consulting and Implementation Services - December 09, 2019 - GeekTek IT Services
Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software
Bay Area Produce Wholesaler Selects Specialized Produce Industry ERP Software - December 06, 2019 - Produce Pro Software
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - December 05, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)
Runecast Analyzer expanded to provide critical insights into both VMware and AWS hybrid cloud platforms. - December 04, 2019 - Runecast
For the second time, next year, PATECCO will take part in 14th edition of conference E-Crime and Cyber Security. It will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, on January 28, 2020. The company will be an Education Seminar Sponsor and will present its best practices in the field of Identity and Access Management.
The... - December 04, 2019 - PATECCO
Rebranding Announcement - December 03, 2019 - ArcherHall
Ms. Kimmy Duong, Vice Chairman/Chief Financial Officer of Pragmatics, Inc., and President of The Kimmy Duong Foundation, announced the 2020-2021 opening of the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program.
The Kimmy Duong Foundation established the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program... - December 02, 2019 - Pragmatics
Building Intelligence was awarded Patent 10,482,695 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Loading Dock Management and Vehicle Access System" the patent will manifest in Building Intelligence's award-winning software, SV3. - November 28, 2019 - Building Intelligence
Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.
Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra
Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software
80 million Iranians continue to suffer from the nationwide internet shutdown that started late on Saturday night. In this precarious situation, BitVPN promises to be an excellent way for the residents of Iran to go online and stay connected to the world. - November 23, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.
AdvisorVault, the only storage provider for small FINRA firms, now has an elegant way to archive cloud data for 17a-4. - November 22, 2019 - AdvisorVault
Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra
At the recently concluded Pwn2Own event, multiple devices including Amazon Echo and a Samsung Galaxy S10 were hacked. Putting the apprehensions of their customers to rest, BitVPN informs that its customers are safe as ever and can continue enjoying hack-proof surfing. - November 15, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.
Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks
The UK's data protection watchdog, the ICO has recently imposed a fine of £500,000 on Facebook for its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Following the breaking of this news, popular VPN service provider SkyVPN has reconfirmed its commitment to providing unbreachable data protection facility to its twenty million plus users around the world. - November 07, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - November 07, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)
Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
With cyber security crimes on the rise, Hudson Valley resident and cyber security expert Adam DiStefano decided to help small and medium sized businesses in the area by providing free cyber security awareness training for all businesses and their employees. - November 01, 2019 - SecuVantage
The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation, creator of the world’s leading quantum-secure blockchain network and digital asset platform, is continuing to pioneer in the field by seeking up to 4 post-quantum cryptographers for research grants as part of its newly formed research initiative. This announcement comes on the tail of Google’s quantum supremacy achievement, which further confirms the need for a transition towards quantum-secure cryptography in many technological domains. - October 25, 2019 - The QRL Foundation
App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software
Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently included it in the individual U.S. taxpayers’ form. As crypto transactions continue to become more commonplace around the world, a decentralized VPN service named BitVPN is helping consumers protect their crypto transactions. - October 21, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.
Davos Networks is listed as 2019 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) Champion. - October 19, 2019 - Davos Networks
Symphony Solutions, the Cloud Transformation company headquartered in The Netherlands, announces new branding for the company, which celebrated the 10-year mark in December 2018. - October 19, 2019 - Symphony Solutions
Cybersecurity company CEO, Robert Davies, awarded Global IT Solutions CEO of the Year based on innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence. - October 18, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - October 17, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)
Healthcare Technology Provider Implements Low-Touch Agentless Backup Across Distributed IT Environment for Enhanced Protection and Compliance Readiness - October 15, 2019 - Asigra
Targeted at Smart Cities, Autonomous Mobility, and other related use cases, IoT Armour offers Zero Trust security for critical infrastructure and connected devices and IoT networks. - October 13, 2019 - Block Armour
Users can deploy and operate SafeConnect Network Access Control Version 7.0 more independently than any prior version. - October 09, 2019 - Impulse Point
Enato’s WebGlass “isolates code and endpoints from malicious users.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato
Enato’s FloatCMS “Makes content management trivial.” - October 09, 2019 - Campfire Creative LLC DBA Enato
Stealth Group Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. - October 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
Bach’s 25 Years of Litigation Support Experience Will Boost TCDI’s Services in the Midwest. - September 26, 2019 - TCDI
Credio Inc., a tech advisory firm, announced today the launch of privacybar.io, an innovative and cost-effective solution for enterprises of all sizes to comply with California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
As most U.S. companies are aware, beginning January 1, 2020, organizations that collect information... - September 24, 2019 - Credio Inc.
Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
A Step Forward toward meeting Cambodia’s ACU Strategic Mandate for Internal Investigation and Recruitment. - September 21, 2019 - Limestone Technologies
New NIST Healthcare Cybersecurity Guide on Securing Picture Archiving and Communication Systems. - September 18, 2019 - Virta Laboratories, Inc.
“Although many SMEs believe that they are not interesting enough to be hacked, criminals think differently. Of all cyber attacks on companies, 64% are SMEs, resulting in, among other things, a business interruption, loss of reputation, economic costs and/or a fine or legal action. Moreover, 60%... - September 14, 2019 - GamaSec
Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - September 12, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)
For the first time, this year, PATECCO will take part in “IT for Insurance” Trade Fair in Leipzig, Germany. The company, specialized in Identity and Access Management, will be a Golden sponsor and will present its latest developments in the field of Identity Governance and Intelligence, as... - September 06, 2019 - PATECCO
Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions