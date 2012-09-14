PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Blouse & Shirt Manufacturing
360° di Lamberto Piga 360° di Lamberto Piga Prato, Italy
We are a company who produce and sell knitwear in cachemere blend, the product is totally made in Italy. We make collection for man, woman... 
Cov'et Cov'et Los Angeles, CA
Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design... 
Gadfly Tees Gadfly Tees New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company... 
Lolli by reincarnation Lolli by reincarnation NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in... 
One Dress Project One Dress Project New York, NY
Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than... 
Paparazzi Chic Paparazzi Chic Beverly Hills, CA
Paparazzi Chic is a t shirt company. 
Smarts Garment Co., Ltd Smarts Garment Co., Ltd
Welcome to Smarts Garment Co.,LTD, your reliable factory partner in China! We specialize in garment manufacture and exportor in China. 
Wellview Industrial Development LTD Wellview Industrial Development LTD SHENSHEN, China
Founded in HongKong, a professional manufacturer and exporter of  batik pictures, batik mufflers, batik T-shirts, batik table clothes,... 
