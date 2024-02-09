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Within Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Blouse & Shirt Manufacturing
ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand
From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun
Tailor Boutiques Company Are Providing a "Tailor Near Me" Service for Men and Women
Tailor boutiques are now offering doorstep tailoring services to make life easier for their customers. This means that customers can now get their clothes altered without having to leave home. The company has also created a new "Tailor Near Me" app like a website, which will allow... - June 02, 2022 - Tailor Boutiques
Shirt of the Year Crowdfunding Project
The shirt of 2021 has launched on Kickstarter. - May 20, 2022 - Shirt of the year
Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East
Workwear Express Creates 100 New Jobs in the North East as Sales Surge - June 17, 2021 - Workwear Express
ANNA MORGUN Leaves Native Fashion
Ukraine loses its local brand. ANNA MORGUN representatives announced shocking news about termination of its activity under the Made in Ukraine marking. - December 06, 2020 - Anna Morgun
Bayside Apparel Donating Masks to Hospitals
Bayside Apparel has started making cotton masks to donate to hospitals around the US. As the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in America, we have a duty to help our front line medical personnel in any way we can. - March 20, 2020 - AST Sportswear Inc.
Laboratory for T-Shirts Opens Flagship Store in Austin on January 22
Austin T-Shirt Lab, a brand new custom apparel company, is opening its doors for the first time within walking distance from The University of Texas campus to provide organizations and businesses the tools to bring their shirt ideas to life. - January 19, 2018 - Austin T-Shirt Lab
Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Endorses Nuorikko's Revolutionary Concept
Premium, made-to-order separates are evolving the bridal gown. - October 21, 2017 - Nuorikko
All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand.
All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear
NV BLUE SF Unveils New Winter Collection
Knit tunics now available for Winter 2014/15 Season. - November 13, 2014 - NV BLUE SF
Bernarda Morales Collection Welcomed at Enk International's Intermezzo Collections Global Trade Show for the August 2014 Buying Season
Fashion designer Bernarda Morales has been invited to exhibit her resort collection at the prestigious Intermezzo Collections global trade show to take place this August 3-5 at the Javits Center of New York City. For the event, her collection will focus on ready-to-wear, swimwear, and evening... - July 16, 2014 - KaoKao, Inc. - Bernarda Morales Collection
7th Psych Clothing Introduces a New Eco Fashion T-Shirt Line
7TH Psych Clothing Blinds Edgy, Alternative, Street Fashion with Earth Friendly Fabrics. - March 30, 2013 - 7th Psych Clothing
L.A. Clothing Designers Sheena Gao and Laura Krusemark Jumpstart Their Unique International Citizen Design House Fashions on Kickstarter.com
Laura Krusemark and Sheena Gao, co-founders of International Citizen Design House, a cutting edge clothier, have chosen crowd-funding as a way to connect directly with their audience, who they consider active people with a passion for life, love and traveling. International Citizen clothing is sophisticated, yet breezy, a comfort/casual wear that packs and travels well, is silk screened in 5 languages and fonts, and bears patches, flag logos, and specialty tags of many nations. - October 23, 2012 - International Citizen Design House
Sassy Scrubs Outfits the Superhero of Science, Dr. H2O
Sassy Scrubs, a USA based medical uniform and nursing scrub manufacturer, teamed up with Dr. H20 from Kansas City for a fun project by providing him with a custom made lab coat fit for a superhero. - August 30, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Custom Clothing Giant BandanaFever.com Innovates Shopping Using Subscription Business Model
BandanaFever.com, known for customizing everything from sneakers to dish towels, now offers a subscription-based shopping experience for the entire family. People can shop online for necessities such as socks, pantyhose, diapers, and pet food, and enjoy fast free shipping, top brand names, auto-shipping monthly, and selections to fit everybody's needs. - August 15, 2012 - Bandana Fever Fashions
Sassy Scrubs Expands Their Line of Mystical Batik Medical and Nursing Scrubs
Due to customer demand, Sassy Scrubs is increasing the number of batik fabrics that are available for their customers to use when building their own custom scrubs. The beauty of batik fabrics and the rich history of how they are made, make batik fabrics a large draw for medical staff that are looking to add a touch of class to their uniform wardrobe. - August 02, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Demokratee Opens Doors, Brings Crowdfunding to T-Shirts
New Website Allows T-Shirt Designers to Market, Fund, and Produce T-Shirt Design Concepts - July 18, 2012 - Demokratee LLC
Sassy Scrubs Announces the Launch of a New Web Site Design
Sassy Scrubs, a leading online medical scrubs retailer and US based uniform Manufacturer, announces the launch of their new website design. The new website design, which features a streamline presentation and clear calls to action, has resulted in high praises from their customers. - July 01, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Releases Their New, Colorful Sweetheart Color Rave Scrub Top
Sassy Scrubs gets a face lift with the addition of their new Sweetheart Color Rave scrub top. The company’s custom scrubs move from standard unisex sizing to an updated, more fitted ladies uniform. - June 22, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Teams with Ripley’s Aquarium to Make a New Dinosaurs Exhibit a Smashing Success
Sassy Scrubs and Ripley’s Aquarium team up to bring you a one-of-a kind experience at the new Dinosaurs – When Giants Ruled exhibit. Sassy Scrubs provided the paleontological lab coats, and Ripley’s provided the dinosaurs. - May 13, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Reveals Their Expansion Into Adaptive Clothing
With advancements in medicine and surgical technologies and the rise in America’s elderly population, the need for adaptive clothing has steadily grown. This has resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their product line to include custom made adaptive scrubs. - April 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Joins with FCC Teen Group to Host Fashion Show Supporting Chinese Orphans
Sassy Scrubs announces their participation in the Year of the Dragon Fashion Show, being held at the School of the Arts in Rochester, NY, and hosted by the FCC-Rochester Teen Group. Other designers featured are Vera Wang, Suzy Chin Maggy Boutique, Joseph Altuzarra, Kathrine Kwei, Red Thread Designs of Toronto, and Kim’s Fashions in Boston. - April 07, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Expands Their Clearance Outlet to Feature Plus Size Scrubs
Today, Sassy Scrubs announced an expansion in the number of plus size medical uniforms in their Clearance Scrubs Outlet. The United States based manufacturer and e-commerce Company now offers medical professionals a wide assortment of hard-to-find scrub-wear in plus sizes up to 6XL. - March 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Announces the Top 5 Reason for Expanding Their Company’s Social Media Initiatives
In today’s highly competitive online retail market, many companies find social media marketing a double-edged sword. Today, Sassy Scrubs announced the release of its new social media initiatives. - March 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Announced the Release of Private Label Manufacturing Services
To aid in America’s economic recovery, many US based wholesale and retail companies are on a search for Manufacturers to create products with the coveted “Made in the USA” label. Sassy Scrubs has stepped into that arena by offering Private Label Manufacturing services. - March 04, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Goes Public with Their Expansion of Fleece Scrub Products
The popularity of fleece soared in the 90’s. Today’s varieties of fleece are finding new roads in to medical and nursing apparel due to its non-absorbent and stain shedding properties. The popularity of fleece resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their fleece scrub line. - February 26, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Announces the Addition of Maternity Scrubs to Their Popular Clearance Outlet
United States based manufacturer and e-commerce company Sassy Scrubs announced the addition of Maternity Scrubs to their already popular Clearance Scrubs Outlet service, offering medical professionals a chance to purchase maternity scrub-wear at a cost-conscious price. - February 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Announces the Addition of a Chef’s Toque Hat Their New Product Line
Scrubs manufacturer Sassy Scrubs announced the release of the newest item in their new “Chef & Home Cooking” line. The company’s new Chef’s Toque Hat brings the company’s custom-made scrub products out of the doctor and dentist office, and into the kitchen. - February 09, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
A Cry for Help from Orphans in China is Answered by Sassy Scrubs' Karen Bradley and Her Blankets for Babies Project
The opening of a new Lily Orphan Care Orphanage in the Nan Yang province of China brings about another donated shipment of baby blankets. In the cold winter months, these blankets are critical, and can mean preventing the loss of fingers and toes through frostbite for the smallest of babies. - January 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Announces Employee Promotion
Sassy Scrubs’ customer care specialist, Emily Gates, is promoted to Customer Care Manager. - January 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Helps Clothe Those in Need at San Francisco’s Walden House
San Francisco’s Walden House seeks assistance from the Upstate NY scrub manufacturer, Sassy Scrubs, to help clothe new arrivals as they take the first steps in living their new lives, free from addiction. - December 31, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Supports Our Troops with Donations of Scrubs
Landstuhl Hospital Care Project is pleased to welcome a new corporate sponsor - Sassy Scrubs, an internet retailer and manufacturer offering custom-made scrubs uniforms. LHCP provides donations to military medical personnel deployed to combat support hospitals. - December 24, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Fills a Unique Security Need for the Treasure Hunters Roadshow
The hit TV show, Treasure Hunters Roadshow, finds a new treasure: Sassy Scrubs. The two companies worked together to solve a unique security situation facing the staff at THR. - December 10, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs’ Product Moves Into the Kitchen
Scrubs manufacturer Sassy Scrubs announces the release of the first item in their new “Chef & Home Cooking” line. Their new plus-sized Apron (for sizes up to 9XL) is the first step in moving their custom-made products out of the doctor’s office or hospital, and into the kitchen. - December 08, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Scrubs Manufacturer Sassy Scrubs Takes Their Green Initiative Seriously
Sassy Scrubs has joined alongside many other environmentally conscious US based manufacturers, taking their “green” environmental initiative seriously. Their ecological responsibility to their environment goes beyond a business policy, and has become a natural commitment. - November 20, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs Lab Coat Specialist Program Breathes New Life into a Lagging Scrubs Industry
Sassy Scrubs’ ground-breaking Lab Coat Specialist Program, combined with their top-notch customer service, makes Sassy Scrubs the Go-To Company for hard-to-fit medical, veterinary, and dental workers. - October 16, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
One of the Most Sustainable Resources: Introducing klein + lu's Bamboo Viscose Clothing for Men and Women; a Collection with a Heart
Designer Evie Seifu has launched a collection in bamboo viscose and organic cotton, inspired by Karma and Bhakti yoga disciplines. Each basic or fashion tee, tunic or pant is well-priced and garment dyed, allowing klein + lu to offer a wide range of colors. Using sustainable materials, signature... - February 04, 2011 - Klein + Lu
Designer Kareen Borgella to Debut Her 2011 Spring "K.Borgella Collection"
A new edgy and contemporary line of clothing for women - November 11, 2010 - K.Borgella
Bandana Fever Cinco de Mayo Fashion Statement
Bandana is celebrating Cinco de Mayo this week with the release of a slew of new festive styles. - May 05, 2010 - Bandana Fever Fashions
Bandana Fever Sponsors the 1st Cav Bravo 2-5 Reunion
A group of approx 80 Vietnam Veterans and their spouses attended this special reunion. They came from all over the country to gather and be honored for their contributions to the nation. As we are all aware the Vietnam Vet never received a proper welcome home, thus they attended a reunion they'll... - March 19, 2010 - Bandana Fever Fashions
Custom Chic Announces New Custom Tailored Suit Making Service, for Toronto Women
Custom Chic, a Toronto-based maker of custom tailored suits for women, announced this week that they would begin accepting orders from customers throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Custom tailored suits for women, previously available only from small, local makers, are now accessible to all of... - March 16, 2010 - Custom Chic
Adorable Girl Doll Creator Named WonderWomen of Toys 2010 Entrepreneur of the Year
Adorable Originals® is delighted to announce the recognition of Melanie Corpstein, founder of Adorable Originals® and creator of Adorable Girl® dolls for the prestigious 2010 Wonder Women of Toys (WWOT) Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Ms. Corpstein received the award at the 6th Annual... - March 07, 2010 - Adorable Originals
Website Promoting Alternative Energy via T-Shirt Contests Launching Soon
QuestionAuthoriTees.com will launch it’s website promoting Alternative Energy using T-shirt contests and sales to its target niche of 8-30 year olds. Fifty percent of its profits will be pledged to promoting alternative energy. - June 03, 2009 - QuestionAuthoriTees
Kate Preschutti, Fashion Designer from San Diego, Showing with Harry Metrik at the March Market in Dallas, Texas
The Kate Preschutti Collection for Fall I 09 will be showing at The Harry Metrik & Associates showroom during The Dallas Apparel and Accessories Market this March 12-15th. - March 05, 2009 - Kate Preschutti International
Kate Preschutti New Designer from San Diego, Showing Fall Collection at Los Angeles Fall Market
The Kate Preschutti Collection for Fall 09 will be showing at FOCUS during LA's Fashion market this March. - February 23, 2009 - Kate Preschutti International
Las Olas Fashion Makes Their Trade Show Debut
Las Olas International Fashion will visit Promotion Products Association trade show in Las Vegas. - January 11, 2009 - Las Olas International Fashion
Fashion Designer Fresh from SoCal Showing at LA's Fashion Week
The Kate Preschutti Collection for Summer 09 will be showing at FOCUS during LA’s Fashion week this January. - December 11, 2008 - Kate Preschutti International
VIBE Magazine Features Bandana Fever's Accessories in Its August Issue
VIBE Magazine, The Nation's #1 Urban Lifestyle Magazine featured Bandana Fever.com's products on its cover story for its August issue. - September 20, 2008 - Bandana Fever Fashions
The Bumpil Company Goes Belly with Product Line
The company known for the award winning versatile Bumpil On the Way pillow expands product line with BellyT shirts. - July 18, 2008 - Bumpil Company
Love Electra Donates Thousands of Products to the 2008 GLAAD Media Awards Event
The dilemma faced by members of the LGBT, as well as other communities, has always inspired many of the creative products that bear Love Electra’s designs and GLAAD Media Awards message of inclusion and acceptance is precisely the one that Love Electra propagates daily with its commitment to love and positivity. - April 11, 2008 - LoveElectra