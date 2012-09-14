PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Laboratory for T-Shirts Opens Flagship Store in Austin on January 22 Austin T-Shirt Lab, a brand new custom apparel company, is opening its doors for the first time within walking distance from The University of Texas campus to provide organizations and businesses the tools to bring their shirt ideas to life. - January 19, 2018 - Austin T-Shirt Lab

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Endorses Nuorikko's Revolutionary Concept Premium, made-to-order separates are evolving the bridal gown. - October 21, 2017 - Nuorikko

All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand. All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear

NV BLUE SF Unveils New Winter Collection Knit tunics now available for Winter 2014/15 Season. - November 13, 2014 - NV BLUE SF

Bernarda Morales Collection Welcomed at Enk International's Intermezzo Collections Global Trade Show for the August 2014 Buying Season Fashion designer Bernarda Morales has been invited to exhibit her resort collection at the prestigious Intermezzo Collections global trade show to take place this August 3-5 at the Javits Center of New York City. For the event, her collection will focus on ready-to-wear, swimwear, and evening gowns,... - July 16, 2014 - KaoKao, Inc. - Bernarda Morales Collection

7th Psych Clothing Introduces a New Eco Fashion T-Shirt Line 7TH Psych Clothing Blinds Edgy, Alternative, Street Fashion with Earth Friendly Fabrics. - March 30, 2013 - 7th Psych Clothing

L.A. Clothing Designers Sheena Gao and Laura Krusemark Jumpstart Their Unique International Citizen Design House Fashions on Kickstarter.com Laura Krusemark and Sheena Gao, co-founders of International Citizen Design House, a cutting edge clothier, have chosen crowd-funding as a way to connect directly with their audience, who they consider active people with a passion for life, love and traveling. International Citizen clothing is sophisticated, yet breezy, a comfort/casual wear that packs and travels well, is silk screened in 5 languages and fonts, and bears patches, flag logos, and specialty tags of many nations. - October 23, 2012 - International Citizen Design House

Sassy Scrubs Outfits the Superhero of Science, Dr. H2O Sassy Scrubs, a USA based medical uniform and nursing scrub manufacturer, teamed up with Dr. H20 from Kansas City for a fun project by providing him with a custom made lab coat fit for a superhero. - August 30, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Custom Clothing Giant BandanaFever.com Innovates Shopping Using Subscription Business Model BandanaFever.com, known for customizing everything from sneakers to dish towels, now offers a subscription-based shopping experience for the entire family. People can shop online for necessities such as socks, pantyhose, diapers, and pet food, and enjoy fast free shipping, top brand names, auto-shipping monthly, and selections to fit everybody's needs. - August 15, 2012 - Bandana Fever Fashions

Sassy Scrubs Expands Their Line of Mystical Batik Medical and Nursing Scrubs Due to customer demand, Sassy Scrubs is increasing the number of batik fabrics that are available for their customers to use when building their own custom scrubs. The beauty of batik fabrics and the rich history of how they are made, make batik fabrics a large draw for medical staff that are looking to add a touch of class to their uniform wardrobe. - August 02, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Demokratee Opens Doors, Brings Crowdfunding to T-Shirts New Website Allows T-Shirt Designers to Market, Fund, and Produce T-Shirt Design Concepts - July 18, 2012 - Demokratee LLC

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Launch of a New Web Site Design Sassy Scrubs, a leading online medical scrubs retailer and US based uniform Manufacturer, announces the launch of their new website design. The new website design, which features a streamline presentation and clear calls to action, has resulted in high praises from their customers. - July 01, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Releases Their New, Colorful Sweetheart Color Rave Scrub Top Sassy Scrubs gets a face lift with the addition of their new Sweetheart Color Rave scrub top. The company’s custom scrubs move from standard unisex sizing to an updated, more fitted ladies uniform. - June 22, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Teams with Ripley’s Aquarium to Make a New Dinosaurs Exhibit a Smashing Success Sassy Scrubs and Ripley’s Aquarium team up to bring you a one-of-a kind experience at the new Dinosaurs – When Giants Ruled exhibit. Sassy Scrubs provided the paleontological lab coats, and Ripley’s provided the dinosaurs. - May 13, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Reveals Their Expansion Into Adaptive Clothing With advancements in medicine and surgical technologies and the rise in America’s elderly population, the need for adaptive clothing has steadily grown. This has resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their product line to include custom made adaptive scrubs. - April 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Joins with FCC Teen Group to Host Fashion Show Supporting Chinese Orphans Sassy Scrubs announces their participation in the Year of the Dragon Fashion Show, being held at the School of the Arts in Rochester, NY, and hosted by the FCC-Rochester Teen Group. Other designers featured are Vera Wang, Suzy Chin Maggy Boutique, Joseph Altuzarra, Kathrine Kwei, Red Thread Designs of Toronto, and Kim’s Fashions in Boston. - April 07, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Expands Their Clearance Outlet to Feature Plus Size Scrubs Today, Sassy Scrubs announced an expansion in the number of plus size medical uniforms in their Clearance Scrubs Outlet. The United States based manufacturer and e-commerce Company now offers medical professionals a wide assortment of hard-to-find scrub-wear in plus sizes up to 6XL. - March 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Top 5 Reason for Expanding Their Company’s Social Media Initiatives In today’s highly competitive online retail market, many companies find social media marketing a double-edged sword. Today, Sassy Scrubs announced the release of its new social media initiatives. - March 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announced the Release of Private Label Manufacturing Services To aid in America’s economic recovery, many US based wholesale and retail companies are on a search for Manufacturers to create products with the coveted “Made in the USA” label. Sassy Scrubs has stepped into that arena by offering Private Label Manufacturing services. - March 04, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Goes Public with Their Expansion of Fleece Scrub Products The popularity of fleece soared in the 90’s. Today’s varieties of fleece are finding new roads in to medical and nursing apparel due to its non-absorbent and stain shedding properties. The popularity of fleece resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their fleece scrub line. - February 26, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Addition of Maternity Scrubs to Their Popular Clearance Outlet United States based manufacturer and e-commerce company Sassy Scrubs announced the addition of Maternity Scrubs to their already popular Clearance Scrubs Outlet service, offering medical professionals a chance to purchase maternity scrub-wear at a cost-conscious price. - February 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Addition of a Chef’s Toque Hat Their New Product Line Scrubs manufacturer Sassy Scrubs announced the release of the newest item in their new “Chef & Home Cooking” line. The company’s new Chef’s Toque Hat brings the company’s custom-made scrub products out of the doctor and dentist office, and into the kitchen. - February 09, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

A Cry for Help from Orphans in China is Answered by Sassy Scrubs' Karen Bradley and Her Blankets for Babies Project The opening of a new Lily Orphan Care Orphanage in the Nan Yang province of China brings about another donated shipment of baby blankets. In the cold winter months, these blankets are critical, and can mean preventing the loss of fingers and toes through frostbite for the smallest of babies. - January 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces Employee Promotion Sassy Scrubs’ customer care specialist, Emily Gates, is promoted to Customer Care Manager. - January 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Helps Clothe Those in Need at San Francisco’s Walden House San Francisco’s Walden House seeks assistance from the Upstate NY scrub manufacturer, Sassy Scrubs, to help clothe new arrivals as they take the first steps in living their new lives, free from addiction. - December 31, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Supports Our Troops with Donations of Scrubs Landstuhl Hospital Care Project is pleased to welcome a new corporate sponsor - Sassy Scrubs, an internet retailer and manufacturer offering custom-made scrubs uniforms. LHCP provides donations to military medical personnel deployed to combat support hospitals. - December 24, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Fills a Unique Security Need for the Treasure Hunters Roadshow The hit TV show, Treasure Hunters Roadshow, finds a new treasure: Sassy Scrubs. The two companies worked together to solve a unique security situation facing the staff at THR. - December 10, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs’ Product Moves Into the Kitchen Scrubs manufacturer Sassy Scrubs announces the release of the first item in their new “Chef & Home Cooking” line. Their new plus-sized Apron (for sizes up to 9XL) is the first step in moving their custom-made products out of the doctor’s office or hospital, and into the kitchen. - December 08, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Scrubs Manufacturer Sassy Scrubs Takes Their Green Initiative Seriously Sassy Scrubs has joined alongside many other environmentally conscious US based manufacturers, taking their “green” environmental initiative seriously. Their ecological responsibility to their environment goes beyond a business policy, and has become a natural commitment. - November 20, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Lab Coat Specialist Program Breathes New Life into a Lagging Scrubs Industry Sassy Scrubs’ ground-breaking Lab Coat Specialist Program, combined with their top-notch customer service, makes Sassy Scrubs the Go-To Company for hard-to-fit medical, veterinary, and dental workers. - October 16, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

One of the Most Sustainable Resources: Introducing klein + lu's Bamboo Viscose Clothing for Men and Women; a Collection with a Heart Designer Evie Seifu has launched a collection in bamboo viscose and organic cotton, inspired by Karma and Bhakti yoga disciplines. Each basic or fashion tee, tunic or pant is well-priced and garment dyed, allowing klein + lu to offer a wide range of colors. Using sustainable materials, signature label... - February 04, 2011 - Klein + Lu

Designer Kareen Borgella to Debut Her 2011 Spring "K.Borgella Collection" A new edgy and contemporary line of clothing for women - November 11, 2010 - K.Borgella

Bandana Fever Cinco de Mayo Fashion Statement Bandana is celebrating Cinco de Mayo this week with the release of a slew of new festive styles. - May 05, 2010 - Bandana Fever Fashions

Bandana Fever Sponsors the 1st Cav Bravo 2-5 Reunion A group of approx 80 Vietnam Veterans and their spouses attended this special reunion. They came from all over the country to gather and be honored for their contributions to the nation. As we are all aware the Vietnam Vet never received a proper welcome home, thus they attended a reunion they'll never... - March 19, 2010 - Bandana Fever Fashions

Custom Chic Announces New Custom Tailored Suit Making Service, for Toronto Women Custom Chic, a Toronto-based maker of custom tailored suits for women, announced this week that they would begin accepting orders from customers throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Custom tailored suits for women, previously available only from small, local makers, are now accessible to all of Toronto’s... - March 16, 2010 - Custom Chic

Adorable Girl Doll Creator Named WonderWomen of Toys 2010 Entrepreneur of the Year Adorable Originals® is delighted to announce the recognition of Melanie Corpstein, founder of Adorable Originals® and creator of Adorable Girl® dolls for the prestigious 2010 Wonder Women of Toys (WWOT) Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Ms. Corpstein received the award at the 6th Annual WWOT... - March 07, 2010 - Adorable Originals

Website Promoting Alternative Energy via T-Shirt Contests Launching Soon QuestionAuthoriTees.com will launch it’s website promoting Alternative Energy using T-shirt contests and sales to its target niche of 8-30 year olds. Fifty percent of its profits will be pledged to promoting alternative energy. - June 03, 2009 - QuestionAuthoriTees

Kate Preschutti, Fashion Designer from San Diego, Showing with Harry Metrik at the March Market in Dallas, Texas The Kate Preschutti Collection for Fall I 09 will be showing at The Harry Metrik & Associates showroom during The Dallas Apparel and Accessories Market this March 12-15th. - March 05, 2009 - Kate Preschutti International

Kate Preschutti New Designer from San Diego, Showing Fall Collection at Los Angeles Fall Market The Kate Preschutti Collection for Fall 09 will be showing at FOCUS during LA's Fashion market this March. - February 23, 2009 - Kate Preschutti International

Las Olas Fashion Makes Their Trade Show Debut Las Olas International Fashion will visit Promotion Products Association trade show in Las Vegas. - January 11, 2009 - Las Olas International Fashion

Fashion Designer Fresh from SoCal Showing at LA's Fashion Week The Kate Preschutti Collection for Summer 09 will be showing at FOCUS during LA’s Fashion week this January. - December 11, 2008 - Kate Preschutti International

VIBE Magazine Features Bandana Fever's Accessories in Its August Issue VIBE Magazine, The Nation's #1 Urban Lifestyle Magazine featured Bandana Fever.com's products on its cover story for its August issue. - September 20, 2008 - Bandana Fever Fashions

The Bumpil Company Goes Belly with Product Line The company known for the award winning versatile Bumpil On the Way pillow expands product line with BellyT shirts. - July 18, 2008 - Bumpil Company

Love Electra Donates Thousands of Products to the 2008 GLAAD Media Awards Event The dilemma faced by members of the LGBT, as well as other communities, has always inspired many of the creative products that bear Love Electra’s designs and GLAAD Media Awards message of inclusion and acceptance is precisely the one that Love Electra propagates daily with its commitment to love and positivity. - April 11, 2008 - LoveElectra

Playthings Announce Nominees for Wonder Woman of Toys; Melanie Corpstein Nominated for Inventor/Designer of 2008 Adorable Originals is delighted to announce the nomination of Melanie Corpstein for the prestigious Wonder Woman of Toys Award in the Inventor/Designer category. Melanie Corpstein, owner of Adorable Originals was nominated for the 2008 WWOT inventor/designer award due to her exceptional contributions to her own company and to the toy industry as a whole. - December 15, 2007 - Adorable Originals

French Designer Juliette Longuet in Palm Beach: Fashion for Autism Juliette Longuet will be releasing an exclusive preview of her 2008 spring/summer collection at Fashion for Autism event on December 28th at 2pm at BICE of Palm Beach. Fashion for Autism is a women’s only charity fashion benefit supporting the Autism Society of America, featuring a fashion show,... - December 08, 2007 - Juliette Longuet Ltd

Cut, Sew and Blog - Fashion Designer Malcolm Harris Debut's New Video and Text Blog Designer Malcolm Harris of the emerging luxury brand Mal Sirrah announces the September 5th, 2007 debut of his company’s daily video and text blog, Cut, Sew and Blog. The Mal Sirrah Spring/Summer 2008 Collection will also be available for viewing on Cut, Sew and Blog. - September 03, 2007 - One Dress Project

GirlMogul Launches New Website: Home of the GirlMoguls - Four Girls Who Dream Big and Can Do Anything GirlMogul (www.girlmogul.com) is proud to announce the launch of its website, www.girlmogul.com, home of the GirlMoguls. The GirlMogul site features the GirlMogul apparel line – a line of clothing with positive messages for girls (of all ages). - June 29, 2007 - GirlMogul

Official Launch of Kate Boggiano.com Women's clothing brand announces official launch of their website Kate Boggiano.com. Kate Boggiano designs, manufactures, and retails women's shirts, blouses, and tops through their website and also in boutiques across the country. Kate Boggiano manufactures their clothing in the USA. - June 08, 2007 - Kate Boggiano