Recent Headlines
Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data
As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye
Valye Expands Free AI-Powered Public Company Research, Valye News Articles, and Authors Studio
Valye gives investors, market followers, and contributors access to free AI-assisted company reports, public-company articles, and an AI writing studio for creating market commentary. - May 11, 2026 - Valye
MacCase Announces New 2025 13-Inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-Inch iPad Pro M5 Cases
The company is expanding its iPad protection options by adding poly-carbonate/TPU models along side its popular Premium Leather iPad Pro cases. - October 20, 2025 - MacCase
Family-Owned Fashion Brand Brix + Bailey Evolves Into Global Marketplace for Purpose-Driven Commerce
London-Based Company Launches Platform Connecting 200+ Independent Brands with Conscious Consumers Worldwide, Pioneering "Community Over Competition" Approach. - September 21, 2025 - Brix and Bailey
BuyLeatherOnline Strengthens Presence in the U.S. Market with Global Shipping Optimization and English-Speaking Support
Italian leather supplier BuyLeatherOnline announces its strategic expansion in the U.S., offering faster insured shipping, English-speaking customer service, and localized content tailored for American artisans and businesses. - April 23, 2025 - BuyLeatherOnline
BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk
BoobieJuice now offers a solution for mothers who struggle with high lipase enzyme levels found in their frozen breast milk. - October 17, 2024 - BoobieJuice
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York Announced by AEHEE NEW YORK
AEHEE NEW YORK, an avant-garde in the world of eco-conscious fashion, is excited to introduce its inaugural masterpiece – the No Sew, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag. This iconic creation does not just make a fashion statement; it embodies a commitment to sustainable luxury, an artistry deeply rooted in responsible craftsmanship. Handcrafted in New York, this handbag embodies AEHEE’s ethos, "Where Style Meets Sustainability." - September 02, 2023 - AEHEE NEW YORK
Freeze Dried Breast Milk Service Launches in Tempe, Arizona
Tempe, AZ-based BoobieJuice.com launches to provide freeze dried breast milk services across the United States and internationally. - April 04, 2023 - BoobieJuice
Annual e-Commerce Study Pinpoints U.S. Consumers’ Post-Pandemic Shopping Expectations
Consumers Maintain Standards Amid Supply Chain Disruptions - July 02, 2022 - Dotcom Distribution
MacCase Launches New Premium Leather MacBook Pro Messenger Bags
New luxury models carry on tradition of being “Most Versatile Bag Available” for Apple portables. - July 01, 2022 - MacCase
Shoe Company Rose & Remy Expands Global E-Commerce Presence
Growth is on the horizon for Rose & Remy in 2022! Their global expansion will continue to play a major role in the company’s success as they look to beef up DTC marketing to bring affordable, fashion-forward designs to women and children in the US, UK, Spain, Germany and beyond. - February 28, 2022 - Jago International Trade Ltd
MacCase Launches Magic Keyboard Sleeve for 12.9 iPad Pro
Distinctive leather slipcase brings protection and style to Apple’s largest tablet, typing accessory and Pencil. - December 17, 2021 - MacCase
MacCase Integrates Apple Air Tags Into Premium Leather Messenger Bag
Air Tag integration brings a new level of protection and piece of mind for MacCase customers. - September 17, 2021 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Shipping of 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case
Long awaited update for Premium Leather Gen 5 12.9-inch Folio delivers enhanced user experience and better integration. - September 01, 2021 - MacCase
A Step Into the Future of Eco-Luxury in #TealBottom Shoes
A pioneer in fashion innovation, TealHouse Inc. announces a new line of luxurious plant-based classic footwear that is inspiring a new generation of sustainable luxury. - August 30, 2021 - TealHouse Inc.
Dutch Company Undercolor B.V. is Launching an Executive Grade of Leather with Remarkable Characteristics, an Innovation with Major Impact for the Fashion Industry
EXECUTIVE LEATHER characteristics confirm the innovation's status: real leather, machine washable, does not require maintenance, non-allergenic properties, does not wrinkle after washing, can be produced till 0,3 mm, option for high elasticity, matte or glossy, colors in any Pantone variety. This all seasons leather, does not require linen or another impeachment, safe for lingerie production, processed 100% with vegetable extracts and sustainably sourced raw skins from the meat industry. - August 10, 2021 - Undercolor B.V.
MacCase to Launch 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case
Specific Gen 5 12.9-inch design to offer enhanced user experience and better integration. - July 08, 2021 - MacCase
Local Mom Launches Virtual Marketplace Featuring Black Mompreneurs, Featured Nationally
In the midst of Covid-19, Felicia Wright, an entrepreneur, and mother, decided to launch a virtual Mompreneur Marketplace™, a platform that allows moms to share their stories about motherhood, business, and how our current situation is affecting them. Mompreneur Marketplace™ partnered... - June 30, 2021 - Mygani LLC
Dotcom Distribution Annual Study of Online Shoppers Reveals Top Trends Shaping the Post-Pandemic eCommerce Landscape
Sustainability emerges as major driver of purchase decisions and brand affinity in annual eCommerce consumer study. - June 11, 2021 - Dotcom Distribution
Edgecombe Furniture Selects IP-Realtime Production Management Solution
The 91-year-old manufacturer of hospitality, senior living, and other upholstered furniture products will implement the IP-Realtime factory floor management solution in its North Carolina production facility. The new system promises to drive measurable business improvements by leveraging wireless workstation tablets and advanced production management tools to wirelessly track, manage, analyze, and display all production activities and key performance indicators in real-time. - May 05, 2021 - IPE
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Air 10.9 4th Generation Case
Original Apple case maker brings world-class quality to iPad Air protection. - February 08, 2021 - MacCase
IPE Partners with TexTempo to Expand Factory Floor Solutions Reach
Manufacturing systems developer IPE has entered into a sales agency agreement with TexTempo to extend the market reach of its production visibility, control, and tracking solutions to a broader range of sewn products and textile-related industry segments and geographies. - January 13, 2021 - IPE
Japan Meets Italy in “SEISHOU”; New Luxury Shoe Line Designed by Ikeda & Matsuzaki for Fratelli Borgioli
The New Line Combines Italian Craftsmanship with Japanese Style - December 20, 2020 - Fratelli Borgioli
MacCase Creates Custom iPad Cases for Prestigious Opus One Vineyards
Custom Leather Covers to Protect Employee Tablets at Leading Wine Maker’s Visitors Center - November 23, 2020 - MacCase
MacCase Premium Leather Collection Now Available at Staples.com
Leading line of professional line of cases, bags, sleeves, backpacks and folios added to Staples' assortment. - November 12, 2020 - MacCase
Tekin Deri Released Its Newest Product, Leather Cigarette Cases, for Large Global Production
Tekin Deri Leather Goods Company has announced a new product that meets the need of frequent smokers, Leather Cigarette Case. Tekin Deri is ready to supply leather cigarette cases on a large scale for national and international retailers and importers. The Tekin Deri leather cigarette case... - October 20, 2020 - Tekin Deri
For a Limited Time, Proceeds from NaTeal Boutique's Newest Collection Benefit Genesis Women's Shelter
NaTeal Boutique and Women's Energy Network North Texas are donating 20% of the proceeds from the new NaTeal collection release from October 1 to October 15 to Genesis Women's Shelter. The new collection includes luxury swimwear, coverups, lingerie, shirts, skirts and dresses, sizes S to XL and handbags, handmade by women for women. - September 28, 2020 - NaTeal Boutique
New IP-Realtime Solution Boosts Manufacturing Productivity & Efficiency
Production systems developer IPE is launching an all-new plant floor visibility and control solution for sewn products and other discrete manufacturers. IP-Realtime leverages affordable Android-compatible tablets to wirelessly track, manage and display all production activities in real-time and drive measurable business improvements. - September 18, 2020 - IPE
Aranyani Announces Launch of the Aranyani Educational and Vocational Trust
Aranyani, the luxury handbag brand from India, is announcing the launch of the Aranyani Educational and Vocational Trust. The trust’s purpose is to help Aranyani employees educate their children, as well as to help other children in the Bangalore neighborhood of the factory. - September 04, 2020 - Aranyani
Annual eCommerce Study from Dotcom Distribution Reveals How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Consumers’ Online Shopping Behavior
Younger consumers present big opportunity for retailers and brands. - May 29, 2020 - Dotcom Distribution
buoyed's Patent Pending Coffee Table Design Collaboration
buoyed is pleased to announce its first design collaboration in partnership with DSWoodworks to offer a patent pending coffee table design. - March 27, 2020 - buoyed
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases
Customer Driven Improvements Feature in Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - March 27, 2020 - MacCase
Mr. Poppins + Co’s New Kahoots Leisure Bag is 6 Bags in One
Australian-based design company Mr. Poppins + Co launches a new bag versatile enough for every occasion. New Kahoots Leisure Bag is waterproof, stylish, durable, hassle-free, and at 84 litres and 6 pockets, large enough for a robust camping trip or weekend getaway. - February 28, 2020 - Kahoots Leisure Bag
MacCase to Launch Leather iPad Pro Keyboard Cover for Gen 3 12.9
Innovative leather cover brings elegance, style and protection to Apple’s keyboard folio. - February 12, 2020 - MacCase
Mario Bemer USA Trunk Show in Washington, DC
Mario Bemer will be at Sartoria DePandi in Washington, DC on January 24-25 to meet with clients and showcase his artisan handcrafted men's shoes. - January 18, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
Mario Bemer, Florentine Shoemaker, to Focus on Bringing His Craft to the USA
Mario Bemer is one of the very few remaining Master Artisans who handcrafts men's shoes following the century old Florentine tradition. He is now creating a line of men's bespoke and MTO shoes exclusively for the U.S. Market. He is holding Trunk Shows and workshops where he not only explains the process of making the shoe, but also on how and why to select a certain style or material. - January 02, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
MacCase Launches Leather Overnight Bag Just in Time for Holiday Travel
Premium features and elegant design are hallmarks for first ever weekender bag. - November 08, 2019 - MacCase
DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards
DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND
3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo
The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes
More Than a Business; Local Designer and Entrepreneur, Yohance Lacour, Unites Luxury Enterprise, Social Justice, and Personal Reinvention
YJLacour is a hand-crafted luxury sneaker brand that is joining the movement of designers and entrepreneurs in creating models for what socially conscious Black owned business can become. Conceptualized by Yohance Lacour in 2010, the company's mission includes providing engaging employment and valuable networking opportunities for returning citizens. Production began in 2017. Lacour is based in Hyde Park, and all production takes place in Chicago. - June 22, 2019 - YJLacour
TRY.FIT to Modernize the Process Used to Create Custom Footwear in CIS by Distributing FitStation by HP
TRY.FIT and HP Inc., today at ISPO, announced TRY.FIT will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout Russia & the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) - formerly the USSR footwear market. Revenue in the Russian Footwear market amounts to US$16,728m in 2019. The market is expected to... - February 05, 2019 - TRYFIT Technologies Ltd.
MacCase Begins Shipping Groundbreaking Gen 3 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 iPad Pro Leather Cases
New Folios Feature a Polymer Tray and the Magnetic Modular Accessory System - February 01, 2019 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases
Polymer Tray Leads Feature List on Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - December 07, 2018 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Shipping New iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard
Groundbreaking design for 1st and 2nd generation 12.9 and 10.5 iPad Pros. - November 10, 2018 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard
New Design Seamlessly Integrates Apple Keyboard Into Folio's Design. - October 24, 2018 - MacCase
Trayvax Returns to Kickstarter Roots with the OG 2.0 Multifunctional Wallet
Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax
MacCase Now Offering Interest Fee, Pay Over Time Purchases
Partners with Afterpay to make every MacCase model more accessible. - September 12, 2018 - MacCase
Patriot Box Club Partners with Trayvax for Exclusive EDC Gear Box
Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax
Python Paris Brings Inspired, International Flair to Jewelry Market
Python Paris provides exotic, luxurious accessories for men and women across the globe. Their bracelets hail from ancient global cultures and naturally deluxe materials that remind their wearers of our combined human heritage and history. Python Paris provides the accessory that helps you channel the grace, power or confidence you need to succeed. Their python bracelets and stingray bracelets are each distinctly unique and handmade. - July 07, 2018 - Python Paris