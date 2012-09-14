PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of industry... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND

MacCase Launches Leather Overnight Bag Just in Time for Holiday Travel Premium features and elegant design are hallmarks for first ever weekender bag. - November 08, 2019 - MacCase

3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes

More Than a Business; Local Designer and Entrepreneur, Yohance Lacour, Unites Luxury Enterprise, Social Justice, and Personal Reinvention YJLacour is a hand-crafted luxury sneaker brand that is joining the movement of designers and entrepreneurs in creating models for what socially conscious Black owned business can become. Conceptualized by Yohance Lacour in 2010, the company's mission includes providing engaging employment and valuable networking opportunities for returning citizens. Production began in 2017. Lacour is based in Hyde Park, and all production takes place in Chicago. - June 22, 2019 - YJLacour

Alignment Simple Solutions, USA Forms Strategic Alliance with QuickTrak Engineering UK, Ltd. QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

ALSS QuickTrick Alignment is Proud to Announce Their 2019 Partnership & Support of the 1st Annual 2019 "Shakedown to SEMA Tour" ALSS – QuickTrick Alignment, a local inventor and manufacturer of portable wheel alignment products, will be cheering on as six of the world’s best builders compete against time to build the raddest truck rides seen. The builders have approximately 6 months remaining to get their rides SEMA... - April 09, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

TRY.FIT to Modernize the Process Used to Create Custom Footwear in CIS by Distributing FitStation by HP TRY.FIT and HP Inc., today at ISPO, announced TRY.FIT will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout Russia & the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) - formerly the USSR footwear market. Revenue in the Russian Footwear market amounts to US$16,728m in 2019. The market is expected to grow... - February 05, 2019 - TRYFIT Technologies Ltd.

MacCase Begins Shipping Groundbreaking Gen 3 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 iPad Pro Leather Cases New Folios Feature a Polymer Tray and the Magnetic Modular Accessory System - February 01, 2019 - MacCase

All-New QuickTrick 4th Gen Portable Wheel Alignment Models Announced Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New Line for 2019 Portable Alignment. - December 10, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases Polymer Tray Leads Feature List on Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - December 07, 2018 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Shipping New iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard Groundbreaking design for 1st and 2nd generation 12.9 and 10.5 iPad Pros. - November 10, 2018 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard New Design Seamlessly Integrates Apple Keyboard Into Folio's Design. - October 24, 2018 - MacCase

Trayvax Returns to Kickstarter Roots with the OG 2.0 Multifunctional Wallet Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax

MacCase Now Offering Interest Fee, Pay Over Time Purchases Partners with Afterpay to make every MacCase model more accessible. - September 12, 2018 - MacCase

Patriot Box Club Partners with Trayvax for Exclusive EDC Gear Box Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax

Alignment Simple Solutions Awarded Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Python Paris Brings Inspired, International Flair to Jewelry Market Python Paris provides exotic, luxurious accessories for men and women across the globe. Their bracelets hail from ancient global cultures and naturally deluxe materials that remind their wearers of our combined human heritage and history. Python Paris provides the accessory that helps you channel the grace, power or confidence you need to succeed. Their python bracelets and stingray bracelets are each distinctly unique and handmade. - July 07, 2018 - Python Paris

Trayvax Releases Special-Edition Old Glory Leather Wallet Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax Offers Complimentary Engraving on Element Leather Wallet for Father’s Day Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax Introduces Women’s Line of Wallets, Clutches and Handbags Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax Releases Leather Passport Wallet for Life’s Adventures Trayvax is pleased to announce the launch of the Explorer Passport Wallet. - April 07, 2018 - Trayvax

MacCase in Final Development of Next Generation of Leather iPad Pro Cases Revolutionary New iPad Pro Folio Will be “Like Nothing Else Available” - March 17, 2018 - MacCase

Trayvax Offers Special Saint Patrick’s Day Promotion on All Green Wallets and Belts Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering 10% off all green belts and wallets in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day. All OD Green and Zombie Green products will receive the additional discount on Trayvax.com from March 12 until March 18. “We don’t... - March 14, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax and Area Businesses Donate Over $2000 in Toys and Books to Seattle Children's Hospital Trayvax and neighboring businesses raised over $2000 to purchase toys and books for Seattle Children's Hospital this holiday season. Trayvax spent the money at local toy shops and bookstores to keep the money circulating in the community. - December 29, 2017 - Trayvax

MacCase Now Shipping New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 Sleeve Updated case integrates industry leading Apple Pencil pocket - December 22, 2017 - MacCase

Trayvax Announces Permanent Price Drop on Element and Contour Leather Wallets Trayvax increases production efficiency and drops the price of its Contour and Element leather wallets permanently. - November 19, 2017 - Trayvax

Capezio Introduces New Limited Edition Bejeweled Sugar Plum Pointe Shoe Capezio announces their newest addition to the Nutcracker pointe shoe collection. Featuring the famous Sugar Plum Fairy scene, this year’s limited edition pointe shoe is encrusted with over 2400 Swarovski® crystals in shades of Amethyst, Fuchsia, Smokey Mauve and Crystal. Details are reminiscent of fairy dust, sugar flakes, and elegant castle backdrops, just to name a few. - November 14, 2017 - Capezio

Trayvax Introduces New Credit Card Holder Wallet Trayvax is pleased to announce the release of their newest wallet, the Ascent. Built for the minimalist in mind, this slim credit card holder features hand-stitched top-grain oil tanned leather that is secured to a stainless steel plate. - November 06, 2017 - Trayvax

MacCase Developing Next Generation of Leather iPad Pro Cases Best Selling Folio Leads List for Major Design Upgrade - October 25, 2017 - MacCase

Trayvax Releases Slim Bi-Fold Wallet in Royal Purple Trayvax is pleased to announce the release of the Royal Purple Axis. The Axis is a slim, bi-fold wallet constructed from two stainless steel plates, money clip, and coin pocket. Made in the USA and guaranteed for life. - October 13, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Releases Dual-Sided Wallet Comb for Beards and Hair TrayvaxⓇ is pleased to introduce the Shift wallet comb. The dual-sided comb features wide-teeth for long hair and beards and fine teeth for styling. - October 06, 2017 - Trayvax

Virtual Reality Shop Tour Provides a Glimpse Into American Manufacturing The Trayvax 360 Virtual Reality Tour offers a peek inside the company’s Bellingham, Wash. headquarters. - September 29, 2017 - Trayvax

MacCase Shipping New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9 Cases New and updated Folio models for Apple’s latest tablets arrive. - September 13, 2017 - MacCase

Trayvax Introduces Old Glory Branded Leather Wallet Trayvax is pleased to introduce the Old Glory Element. The Old Glory Element is a top-grain oil-tanned leather wallet that features the United States flag. - September 02, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Customers to Give Away 5000 Wallets to Friends Every purchase over $20 at Trayvax.com qualifies for a free Summit wallet for a friend. - August 31, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Introduces Quick Attach Leather Carabiner Keychain with Lifetime Warranty Made for those on the go, the Keyton Clip by Trayvax is a leather carabiner keychain made from stainless-steel and top-grain oil-tanned leather. Made in the USA and backed by the Trayvax Lifetime Heirloom Warranty. - August 26, 2017 - Trayvax

BeeSmart Wallet, the Classic Leather Wallet Incorporated with Smart Technology Lancashire Leather proudly announces the next great innovation in the smart wallet industry known as BeeSmart. Unlike any of its predecessors, BeeSmart is a unique smart wallet that provides an attractive and smart solution to the needs of every man. Luxury, quality and functionality combined with the best smart technology ensuring personal details held within a wallet are protected and your wallet is never lost. - August 11, 2017 - Lancashire Leather

The ANTORINI Luxury Brand: A Synonym for Perfection, Beauty and Luxury ANTORINI is a successful fashion brand whose fashion accessories are loved by women and men all around the world. The reason for ANTORINI’s popularity is the highly attractive design of fashion accessories on one hand and a literally tangible link to tradition on the other hand. ANTORINI managed to combine a sense of style with timelessness and to link these elements with the line of traditional Italian aristocratic style. - August 03, 2017 - ANTORINI

Trayvax Offers Limited Edition Iridescent Leather Wallet Trayvax is pleased to announce the limited release of the Contour Spectrum. The Spectrum is a leather wallet with an iridescent steel plate wrapped in top-grain oil-tanned leather. - July 15, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Launches Unique Groomsmen Gift Packages in Time for the Wedding Season TrayvaxⓇ is pleased to introduce two new groomsmen gift packages. The company will sell three and five-pack bundles of the Element leather wallet at a discounted rate. - July 06, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Giving Away 200 Slim Wallets in Celebration of Independence Day TrayvaxⓇ is giving away over 200 slim wallets in celebration of the 4th of July holiday. All orders placed between July 1 and July 5 will be automatically entered to win a Summit minimalist wallet. - July 01, 2017 - Trayvax

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases Hopes to Have Updated Version of Popular Folio Here Before End of July - July 01, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase Launches 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases Changes to Apple’s Largest Tablet Create Need for New Folio Design. - June 26, 2017 - MacCase

David T. Williams Launches New Designer Leather Front Pocket Wallet David T. Williams makes his design debut with a premium leather minimalist wallet on Kickstarter. - June 23, 2017 - David T. Williams

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 Cases Customers Can Place Orders for Forthcoming 10.5 Leather Folios - June 22, 2017 - MacCase

Trayvax Offers Limited Edition Bi-Fold Metal Wallet in FDE Color Pattern Trayvax is pleased to announce limited availability of the Axis bi-fold metal wallet in an FDE color pattern. Trayvax only produced 100 units of this limited edition color run. - June 21, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Offers Free Gift with Purchase for Father’s Day Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, will offer a free Keyton leather bottle opener key chain for all orders over $49.99 in recognition of Father’s Day. The offer is valid June 2 through June 18, 2017. “We wanted to do something special for dad this Father’s... - June 03, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Offers Limited Edition Wallet and Bigger Military Discount for Memorial Day Trayvax, a leading US manufacturer of slim wallets and outdoor gear, is pleased to announce the limited release of the Patriot Axis metal bifold wallet. Trayvax will also be increasing their military discount to 20% in honor of Memorial Day. - May 24, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Founder Seeks 30-Minute Meeting with President of the US and Influential CEOs Mark King, founder and CEO of Trayvax, is launching a search for the following people: Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Rose Marcario of Patagonia, Jill Layfield former CEO of Backcountry.com, Inge Thulin of 3M, Colin Brown of JM Family Enterprises and the President of the United States of America. Mr. King is asking for a 30-minute meeting with these individuals to help Trayvax reach their vision of creating 5000 American jobs. - May 05, 2017 - Trayvax