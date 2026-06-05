Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data

Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data

As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye

Valye Expands Free AI-Powered Public Company Research, Valye News Articles, and Authors Studio

Valye Expands Free AI-Powered Public Company Research, Valye News Articles, and Authors Studio

Valye gives investors, market followers, and contributors access to free AI-assisted company reports, public-company articles, and an AI writing studio for creating market commentary. - May 11, 2026 - Valye

MacCase Announces New 2025 13-Inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-Inch iPad Pro M5 Cases

The company is expanding its iPad protection options by adding poly-carbonate/TPU models along side its popular Premium Leather iPad Pro cases. - October 20, 2025 - MacCase

Family-Owned Fashion Brand Brix + Bailey Evolves Into Global Marketplace for Purpose-Driven Commerce

London-Based Company Launches Platform Connecting 200+ Independent Brands with Conscious Consumers Worldwide, Pioneering "Community Over Competition" Approach. - September 21, 2025 - Brix and Bailey

BuyLeatherOnline Strengthens Presence in the U.S. Market with Global Shipping Optimization and English-Speaking Support

Italian leather supplier BuyLeatherOnline announces its strategic expansion in the U.S., offering faster insured shipping, English-speaking customer service, and localized content tailored for American artisans and businesses. - April 23, 2025 - BuyLeatherOnline

BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk

BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk

BoobieJuice now offers a solution for mothers who struggle with high lipase enzyme levels found in their frozen breast milk. - October 17, 2024 - BoobieJuice

Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.

Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp

Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York Announced by AEHEE NEW YORK

AEHEE NEW YORK, an avant-garde in the world of eco-conscious fashion, is excited to introduce its inaugural masterpiece – the No Sew, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag. This iconic creation does not just make a fashion statement; it embodies a commitment to sustainable luxury, an artistry deeply rooted in responsible craftsmanship. Handcrafted in New York, this handbag embodies AEHEE’s ethos, "Where Style Meets Sustainability." - September 02, 2023 - AEHEE NEW YORK

Freeze Dried Breast Milk Service Launches in Tempe, Arizona

Freeze Dried Breast Milk Service Launches in Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, AZ-based BoobieJuice.com launches to provide freeze dried breast milk services across the United States and internationally. - April 04, 2023 - BoobieJuice

Annual e-Commerce Study Pinpoints U.S. Consumers’ Post-Pandemic Shopping Expectations

Consumers Maintain Standards Amid Supply Chain Disruptions - July 02, 2022 - Dotcom Distribution

MacCase Launches New Premium Leather MacBook Pro Messenger Bags

New luxury models carry on tradition of being “Most Versatile Bag Available” for Apple portables. - July 01, 2022 - MacCase

Shoe Company Rose & Remy Expands Global E-Commerce Presence

Growth is on the horizon for Rose & Remy in 2022! Their global expansion will continue to play a major role in the company’s success as they look to beef up DTC marketing to bring affordable, fashion-forward designs to women and children in the US, UK, Spain, Germany and beyond. - February 28, 2022 - Jago International Trade Ltd

MacCase Launches Magic Keyboard Sleeve for 12.9 iPad Pro

Distinctive leather slipcase brings protection and style to Apple’s largest tablet, typing accessory and Pencil. - December 17, 2021 - MacCase

MacCase Integrates Apple Air Tags Into Premium Leather Messenger Bag

Air Tag integration brings a new level of protection and piece of mind for MacCase customers. - September 17, 2021 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Shipping of 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case

Long awaited update for Premium Leather Gen 5 12.9-inch Folio delivers enhanced user experience and better integration. - September 01, 2021 - MacCase

A Step Into the Future of Eco-Luxury in #TealBottom Shoes

A pioneer in fashion innovation, TealHouse Inc. announces a new line of luxurious plant-based classic footwear that is inspiring a new generation of sustainable luxury. - August 30, 2021 - TealHouse Inc.

Dutch Company Undercolor B.V. is Launching an Executive Grade of Leather with Remarkable Characteristics, an Innovation with Major Impact for the Fashion Industry

Dutch Company Undercolor B.V. is Launching an Executive Grade of Leather with Remarkable Characteristics, an Innovation with Major Impact for the Fashion Industry

EXECUTIVE LEATHER characteristics confirm the innovation's status: real leather, machine washable, does not require maintenance, non-allergenic properties, does not wrinkle after washing, can be produced till 0,3 mm, option for high elasticity, matte or glossy, colors in any Pantone variety. This all seasons leather, does not require linen or another impeachment, safe for lingerie production, processed 100% with vegetable extracts and sustainably sourced raw skins from the meat industry. - August 10, 2021 - Undercolor B.V.

MacCase to Launch 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case

Specific Gen 5 12.9-inch design to offer enhanced user experience and better integration. - July 08, 2021 - MacCase

Local Mom Launches Virtual Marketplace Featuring Black Mompreneurs, Featured Nationally

In the midst of Covid-19, Felicia Wright, an entrepreneur, and mother, decided to launch a virtual Mompreneur Marketplace™, a platform that allows moms to share their stories about motherhood, business, and how our current situation is affecting them. Mompreneur Marketplace™ partnered... - June 30, 2021 - Mygani LLC

Dotcom Distribution Annual Study of Online Shoppers Reveals Top Trends Shaping the Post-Pandemic eCommerce Landscape

Sustainability emerges as major driver of purchase decisions and brand affinity in annual eCommerce consumer study. - June 11, 2021 - Dotcom Distribution

Edgecombe Furniture Selects IP-Realtime Production Management Solution

Edgecombe Furniture Selects IP-Realtime Production Management Solution

The 91-year-old manufacturer of hospitality, senior living, and other upholstered furniture products will implement the IP-Realtime factory floor management solution in its North Carolina production facility. The new system promises to drive measurable business improvements by leveraging wireless workstation tablets and advanced production management tools to wirelessly track, manage, analyze, and display all production activities and key performance indicators in real-time. - May 05, 2021 - IPE

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Air 10.9 4th Generation Case

Original Apple case maker brings world-class quality to iPad Air protection. - February 08, 2021 - MacCase

IPE Partners with TexTempo to Expand Factory Floor Solutions Reach

IPE Partners with TexTempo to Expand Factory Floor Solutions Reach

Manufacturing systems developer IPE has entered into a sales agency agreement with TexTempo to extend the market reach of its production visibility, control, and tracking solutions to a broader range of sewn products and textile-related industry segments and geographies. - January 13, 2021 - IPE

Japan Meets Italy in “SEISHOU”; New Luxury Shoe Line Designed by Ikeda & Matsuzaki for Fratelli Borgioli

The New Line Combines Italian Craftsmanship with Japanese Style - December 20, 2020 - Fratelli Borgioli

MacCase Creates Custom iPad Cases for Prestigious Opus One Vineyards

Custom Leather Covers to Protect Employee Tablets at Leading Wine Maker’s Visitors Center - November 23, 2020 - MacCase

MacCase Premium Leather Collection Now Available at Staples.com

Leading line of professional line of cases, bags, sleeves, backpacks and folios added to Staples' assortment. - November 12, 2020 - MacCase

Tekin Deri Released Its Newest Product, Leather Cigarette Cases, for Large Global Production

Tekin Deri Released Its Newest Product, Leather Cigarette Cases, for Large Global Production

Tekin Deri Leather Goods Company has announced a new product that meets the need of frequent smokers, Leather Cigarette Case. Tekin Deri is ready to supply leather cigarette cases on a large scale for national and international retailers and importers. The Tekin Deri leather cigarette case... - October 20, 2020 - Tekin Deri

For a Limited Time, Proceeds from NaTeal Boutique's Newest Collection Benefit Genesis Women's Shelter

For a Limited Time, Proceeds from NaTeal Boutique's Newest Collection Benefit Genesis Women's Shelter

NaTeal Boutique and Women's Energy Network North Texas are donating 20% of the proceeds from the new NaTeal collection release from October 1 to October 15 to Genesis Women's Shelter. The new collection includes luxury swimwear, coverups, lingerie, shirts, skirts and dresses, sizes S to XL and handbags, handmade by women for women. - September 28, 2020 - NaTeal Boutique

New IP-Realtime Solution Boosts Manufacturing Productivity & Efficiency

New IP-Realtime Solution Boosts Manufacturing Productivity & Efficiency

Production systems developer IPE is launching an all-new plant floor visibility and control solution for sewn products and other discrete manufacturers. IP-Realtime leverages affordable Android-compatible tablets to wirelessly track, manage and display all production activities in real-time and drive measurable business improvements. - September 18, 2020 - IPE

Aranyani Announces Launch of the Aranyani Educational and Vocational Trust

Aranyani, the luxury handbag brand from India, is announcing the launch of the Aranyani Educational and Vocational Trust. The trust’s purpose is to help Aranyani employees educate their children, as well as to help other children in the Bangalore neighborhood of the factory. - September 04, 2020 - Aranyani

Annual eCommerce Study from Dotcom Distribution Reveals How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Consumers’ Online Shopping Behavior

Younger consumers present big opportunity for retailers and brands. - May 29, 2020 - Dotcom Distribution

buoyed's Patent Pending Coffee Table Design Collaboration

buoyed's Patent Pending Coffee Table Design Collaboration

buoyed is pleased to announce its first design collaboration in partnership with DSWoodworks to offer a patent pending coffee table design. - March 27, 2020 - buoyed

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases

Customer Driven Improvements Feature in Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - March 27, 2020 - MacCase

Mr. Poppins + Co’s New Kahoots Leisure Bag is 6 Bags in One

Australian-based design company Mr. Poppins + Co launches a new bag versatile enough for every occasion. New Kahoots Leisure Bag is waterproof, stylish, durable, hassle-free, and at 84 litres and 6 pockets, large enough for a robust camping trip or weekend getaway. - February 28, 2020 - Kahoots Leisure Bag

MacCase to Launch Leather iPad Pro Keyboard Cover for Gen 3 12.9

Innovative leather cover brings elegance, style and protection to Apple’s keyboard folio. - February 12, 2020 - MacCase

Mario Bemer USA Trunk Show in Washington, DC

Mario Bemer USA Trunk Show in Washington, DC

Mario Bemer will be at Sartoria DePandi in Washington, DC on January 24-25 to meet with clients and showcase his artisan handcrafted men's shoes. - January 18, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan

Mario Bemer, Florentine Shoemaker, to Focus on Bringing His Craft to the USA

Mario Bemer is one of the very few remaining Master Artisans who handcrafts men's shoes following the century old Florentine tradition. He is now creating a line of men's bespoke and MTO shoes exclusively for the U.S. Market. He is holding Trunk Shows and workshops where he not only explains the process of making the shoe, but also on how and why to select a certain style or material. - January 02, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan

MacCase Launches Leather Overnight Bag Just in Time for Holiday Travel

Premium features and elegant design are hallmarks for first ever weekender bag. - November 08, 2019 - MacCase

DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards

DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND

3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo

The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes

More Than a Business; Local Designer and Entrepreneur, Yohance Lacour, Unites Luxury Enterprise, Social Justice, and Personal Reinvention

More Than a Business; Local Designer and Entrepreneur, Yohance Lacour, Unites Luxury Enterprise, Social Justice, and Personal Reinvention

YJLacour is a hand-crafted luxury sneaker brand that is joining the movement of designers and entrepreneurs in creating models for what socially conscious Black owned business can become. Conceptualized by Yohance Lacour in 2010, the company's mission includes providing engaging employment and valuable networking opportunities for returning citizens. Production began in 2017. Lacour is based in Hyde Park, and all production takes place in Chicago. - June 22, 2019 - YJLacour

TRY.FIT to Modernize the Process Used to Create Custom Footwear in CIS by Distributing FitStation by HP

TRY.FIT to Modernize the Process Used to Create Custom Footwear in CIS by Distributing FitStation by HP

TRY.FIT and HP Inc., today at ISPO, announced TRY.FIT will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout Russia & the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) - formerly the USSR footwear market. Revenue in the Russian Footwear market amounts to US$16,728m in 2019. The market is expected to... - February 05, 2019 - TRYFIT Technologies Ltd.

MacCase Begins Shipping Groundbreaking Gen 3 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 iPad Pro Leather Cases

New Folios Feature a Polymer Tray and the Magnetic Modular Accessory System - February 01, 2019 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases

Polymer Tray Leads Feature List on Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - December 07, 2018 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Shipping New iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard

Groundbreaking design for 1st and 2nd generation 12.9 and 10.5 iPad Pros. - November 10, 2018 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard

New Design Seamlessly Integrates Apple Keyboard Into Folio's Design. - October 24, 2018 - MacCase

Trayvax Returns to Kickstarter Roots with the OG 2.0 Multifunctional Wallet

Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax

MacCase Now Offering Interest Fee, Pay Over Time Purchases

Partners with Afterpay to make every MacCase model more accessible. - September 12, 2018 - MacCase

Patriot Box Club Partners with Trayvax for Exclusive EDC Gear Box

Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax

Python Paris Brings Inspired, International Flair to Jewelry Market

Python Paris provides exotic, luxurious accessories for men and women across the globe. Their bracelets hail from ancient global cultures and naturally deluxe materials that remind their wearers of our combined human heritage and history. Python Paris provides the accessory that helps you channel the grace, power or confidence you need to succeed. Their python bracelets and stingray bracelets are each distinctly unique and handmade. - July 07, 2018 - Python Paris

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